Michael Funk

I don't know if John had any kind of disclosure to read before we kick off here.

John, do you have one?

John, do you have one?

John Stewart

Mike, it's just me today. So you're going to be stuck with me and no disclosure, so we can jump right into it.

Michael Funk

Oh, good. So the training wheels are off. We can totally go. There are no guard rails, the conversation day, Andy.

Andrew Power

You got it.

Question-and-Answer Session

Q - Michael Funk

So just wanted to maybe kind of go back chronologically, one of the more recent events, Andy, was the equity forward sale, the 6.25 million shares. I think you raised about $1 billion through the equity forward sales. Can you just walk us through the thought process because I expected there would be an equity sale or an equity offering? This one was larger than I was expecting. So maybe just kind of thought process first on the size and the timing of the equity forward, please, Andy.

Andrew Power

Sure. And Mike, thank you again for having us here and no sweat on the technical difficulties, happens to us all. We'll be getting with your IT internal team to help figure this out post this call. So the -- really, the equity offering -- forward equity offering last week was really, I would characterize as opportunistic. We had some reverse inquiry that had come to us in the late summer months. We really were not in need of equity immediately in terms of our funding plan. But obviously, we're looking towards, call it, a rapidly approaching back end of this year and then 2022.

As we disclosed on our last call, we have a sizable development pipeline, 300-plus megawatts requiring $3-plus billion of capital. The equity forward format, well, obviously gives a little more complexity, is something that does have the convenience allowing us to draw down those proceeds as we need them. This particular forward has an 18-month duration, so it has a little bit incremental runway. So it's kind of lockstep with our, call it, balance sheet strategy of prudently funding our growth for our customers.

And by and large, I mean, you can just look at our linear press releases over the last 6 or 9 months, we're continuing to grow our footprint on multiple continents, continuing to build out our campuses and a highly connected destinations. And this is just one of the several kind of tools in our toolkit to prudently fund that growth in addition to other activity we've done over the last year in terms of accessing the European bond market and the Swiss bond market.

Michael Funk

Okay. And the decision -- just want to go on the timing and the size, Andy, did the timing just reflect a relatively strong capital market and just wanted to get it out of the way at one time. So you didn't have to come back to the market for, say, 12 months plus. Is that what drove the timing and then the size of the offering?

Andrew Power

Yes. We just -- our stock had moved in a positive direction. We had received some inquiry of buyers. And we just said the forward construct allows us to take down the proceeds and the shares -- issue the shares at a time that works for us. And we're a big liquid company. We've got a large pipeline of growth. So it was, call it, must take some risk off the table and have locked in that cost of equity for a pretty long duration of time to fund our growth was really the -- what -- where the timing and sizing came into play.

Michael Funk

And then other potential sources of capital. I know there was a story in the press two months ago of a potential Singapore IPO. I think that the press report has put it at something in the range of $500 million. I believe you have an asset in the market right now, another potential a couple of hundred million. So is the right way to think about it potentially having that incremental $1.7 billion of liquidity that would take you into maybe 2023, if I'm just thinking about sources and uses? Is that the right way to think about how far out you're funded now?

Andrew Power

So we are at a very strong liquidity position, well-staggered long-dated fixed maturities. What's in the rearview mirror are Swiss bond, Eurobonds, lock-in long-duration debt fixed rate. On the equity side, we've completed some noncore asset sales to date. And the equity forward will likely be drawn down in small increments, if at all, this year, depending on timing of some asset sale proceeds. So the only other, I'd call it, funding source that has a potential to close this year based on how late we are in the year at this point is really, call it some noncore asset sales.

We've just closed about $700 million to date, including our EMEA portfolio, and our guidance at the high end is $1 billion. So I'm not sure we'll get all the way there. So in terms of impact to this year, rather modest and really exclusively tied to those noncore asset sales.

As we turn to early next year, where obviously the equity forward will be a major funding source, but we're also always evaluating how we continue to diversify our sources of capital and find attractive sources of equity capital for some of our assets that are more core-like in nature, akin to what we've done in the past in some of our joint ventures.

Michael Funk

Understood. Maybe just flipping to the other side of the equation on the usage of capital, Andy, you mentioned development activity, inorganic growth has also been a part of the Digital Realty strategy. It's been 2 years now since the Interxion acquisition and 5 years, I think, since DFT. So what's the right way to think about the mix of organic versus inorganic growth in the Digital Realty strategy?

Andrew Power

I'd say we've worked hard over several years putting together some critical puzzle pieces that you mentioned in your question. And today, we are very pleased with our global platform, PlatformDIGITAL across, call it, 47 metropolitan areas, almost 25 countries, 6 continents with the full product spectrum.

We have done some tuck-in activity in the last 12 or so months, be it Greece or Croatia. But by and large, we're very more -- much more focused on organically growing our platform, organically expanding our Latin America business into San Diego, Chile and Mexico City, organically expanding our APAC business into Seoul, South Korea with the first carrier-neutral highly connected downtown location and a campus to the Western parts of Seoul.

So I don't think there's any critical missing puzzle pieces at this point, very much more focused on that organic roadmap for growth. That doesn't mean we won't have tuck-ins here or there. But I think we've assembled most of the critical -- mission-critical puzzle pieces to support our customers on PlatformDIGITAL with the full product spectrum across the globe.

Michael Funk

Understood. And you've kind of touched on the piece part here, Andy, but you mentioned potential asset divestitures and obviously, development. And I expect that would shift the portfolio over time. So as you plan, where do you see Digital Realty's geographic revenue mix, say, 3 or 4 years out from today? How does that change versus where it is today?

Andrew Power

Our strategy is to be the leading global provider of the full customer spectrum from these service providers, hyperscalers to the enterprise colocation customers. The global leg of that stool is incredibly important. It is incremental, more and more investments into higher growth parts of the world outside the U.S. It provides further differentiation where, I'd say, 1 of really 2 platforms pulling ahead with that global differentiation across the product spectrum.

And what’s in the portfolio today is about 60% North America, 30% EMEA, the rest APAC and Latin America. Not necessarily ever going to get to equal pizza slices here, but I see a world in 5, 10 years where we continue to be growing even net of some of our dispositions, our countries, our markets and having a much more well-balanced split of our revenue contribution from contributions in Europe, Asia Pacific and Latin America to rival North America. That's where I see the puck is going. I think that provides incremental differentiation for our customers and it's being able to solve their problems in places where it's just not as easy and doing it in a global platform solution.

Michael Funk

And I really do think that -- I think one kind of about the hallmarks of the data center industry, Andy, and certainly, of Digital Realty is number one, the strong secular growth. And you've mentioned some of the stronger growth across regions outside the U.S. but then off of your ability to recycle the portfolio. Is it your view that based on that secular growth and an ability to recycle the portfolio, the Digital Realty can consistently over time drive high single-digit FFO per share growth, right? Just if you ride those twin waves of secular demand and then stabilized asset recycling. Is that an achievable target?

Andrew Power

Before I hit your question head on, let's just take a step back to say why we are selling some of our data center assets outright 100% or even majority interest.

On the outright 100%, we are focusing our portfolio and platform on markets where we see the most robust and diverse long-term growth and the greatest pricing power. So if you look at what we sold outright in Europe, those are products in markets that didn't fit that bill and we recycled that into core investments for long-term growth. We've also have done some joint ventures around core assets to find assets that are very well-occupied long-term weighted average remaining contracts and bringing more attractive cost of equity as a partner, but retain operational control.

The former of that is not -- a never-ending journey. We're whittling down our portfolio into just what we view as car for the long term. The latter of that is a tool in our toolkit, given we own fee simple ownership of some of these assets that I think will incrementally drive better returns.

Net-net, we're trying to drive incremental pricing power near long-term growth and having that growth flow to the bottom line and increase our per share FFO growth. We've always been shooting for mid- to high single digits, we're just below just at mid-single digit this year, 2021, and we're shooting to exceed it in the coming years, including 2022. But that's the formula that we're trying to architect here by focusing our investments, we have the greatest pricing power and long-term growth. And those are the tools in our toolkit that we're using to kind of get there.

Michael Funk

Okay. And you mentioned greatest pricing power and one of the markets that’s been a relatively strong based on lease and I think pricing power too, has been Europe, EMEA has been a relatively strong market. I know when Equinix and their xScale expansion -- because maybe there was some initial market concern or angst so that might disrupt that more balanced market or relatively stable pricing. How do you think about that? And what -- how do you think the Equinix xScale builds in Europe will affect supply-demand putting in context for us? And then maybe even just kind of talk about that market in general for a moment, as it has been so important in driving some leasing activity.

Andrew Power

I don't take any competitor lightly, but I would say, as you leave the U.S. and go to Europe or other parts of the world, the bringing on of data center capacity is a much more complicated story. And I think you can look at our actions to speak about in my words, we could have gone head-to-head with Interxion and tried to create our own platform and said, "You know what, it will take us years and years and years to have penetrated all these countries who have created network density, connectivity density to assemble land parcels and supply chains and leadership on the ground to landed availability zones, compute and on-ramps and essentially created this tremendous momentum that's driven our success." So I don't think the xScale is going to be a massive disruptor. There are several other competitors in Europe that we're competing against over xScale. And I would say the competition in Europe is less due to some of those dynamics and our head start, where we've invested in our people, in our infrastructure and our land banks to really differentiate for customer landing in Europe.

So I don't -- I'm not over-indexed into one particular competitor there. And I still like the European and outside the U.S. competitive dynamics and the tremendous value we bring, I think in the last global pandemic, what people couldn’t even fly to the continent. I think with real boots on the ground leadership, not just a joint venture financial partner and a small team supporting you. I think we bring a tremendous amount of value to our enterprise customers and our hyperscale customers in Europe and broadly.

Michael Funk

Yes. No, understood. And then, Andy, flipping back to the U.S. quickly. I know you get asked this all the time, but I think the commentary on markets like Northern Virginia, that did see maybe some more pricing power at least from 2018 through early 2020. But the recent commentary from yourself and others have been that pricing has stabilized in that market. Is that still true today?

Andrew Power

Yes. I mean I think Ashburn still remains a tremendously large and diverse customer market. And it's gone through its pain and it's had its competitive supply pressures. But it's certainly been working its way to better footing quarter after quarter and really almost a year after year now. So I think that trend is continuing. I also think during even a soft period for that market, incredibly pleased with the way our platform performed importing demand from around the globe, supporting a large or a robust and diverse set of customers that already positioned their infrastructure on our connected campuses and who would desire to grow their footprint really tapping into the customers that saw the value prop, not just our global platform, but the long runway of growth that we can control for them in the Ashburn market.

So listen, Ashburn is not back to peak Ashburn by any means. But I do like the way it continues to heal. And I really like the way that we've executed in a down market place. And it's easy to execute when supply is tremendously tight and you're the only game in town. But when there's competitors encroaching and you have high stakes on the table, I'm really pleased with the way our platform shined through this Ashburn recovery.

Michael Funk

And I want to maybe hit the opposite side just the return equation because clearly pricing is important. One component is also cost. And there's been a lot of talk about not just supply chain, breakdown delays, but inflation, I think Caterpillar thing for one was out today saying that their cost to build is increasing, and there are probably hundreds of others sort of similarly pointed out increases in material costs. Are you seeing -- I guess, 2-part question. Are you seeing increases in your build cost, whether through raw materials or labor? And then have your customers seen supply chain breakdowns that are maybe delaying some of their installs beyond what they expected?

Andrew Power

Let me take it in reverse order. On the customer side, we've not seen any flow-through delays due to their supply chain. So their equipment servers, network gear, et cetera, tripling into, hey, we need to move in later or would you push back a start. Honestly, in my, call it, 6.5 years in the business, the customers have always, call it, pressed for early access, tight timetables and the momentum of their demand has really kind of always pushed us. And it's a way we differentiate with the customers. So I've not seen anything likely or trend potentially could happen there in our portfolio.

On the -- our construction supply side or our labor supply side, that's a topic that's very top of mind. It's certainly playing out in this world. Fortunately -- and I'm in dialogue with our team that runs this department on a regular basis, we've fared quite well in terms of insulating ourselves from hard cost inflation, labor inflation. And listen, I'm not sure in the scheme of time, we'll ever be fully bulletproof, but I think we're fair and much, much better than a lot of our competitors, especially subscale, private, regional, newer entrants. And we've been able to really insulate the impacts to our, call it, 300-plus megawatts of projects under construction.

If this goes on for a long, long time, nobody is going to be fully protected from these scenarios. But I think it's going to much more impact than those that are not at the top of the queue with our major providers, those who are not bundling their projects for their GCs and subs and consistently building in these markets for many, many [Technical Difficulty]

Michael Funk

….pre-purchasing, pre-positioning kind of the equipment or the materials that you need? Are you still seeing the same ability to have a good inventory of the material you need? Or is that running closer to just-in-time today?

Andrew Power

Listen, we do -- I mean when you have a massive portfolio and you have 47 metros, in development across half of those, there's issues where you can't just shift gear country to country. But within certain regions, we have a lot of fungibility, and we essentially are able to pre-purchase with some flexibility as to which sites are -- components get delivered to depending on our needs.

So we make sure our supply chain is insulated to our shocks in addition to our VMI programs where our providers or vendors are -- essentially inventory -- warehousing some of our inventory of our components. So we've not bled down the reserves to date, and we're all like a hawk staying on top of this, making sure that doesn't happen. So again -- but so far, so good, where it's been a long time since we saw inflation in the U.S., inflation in the world. So we're definitely keeping very focused on it, given have a larger scale development pipeline.

Michael Funk

Okay. And timing, investors might see it. I mean you mentioned the development and progress. Presumably when you’re signing the contract, you're hopefully locking in a large portion of the cost. So I mean would it be more of an effect on -- let's say, inflation persists with labor and raw materials, would it be more of an effect on, say, 2023, late 2020? Is that the right way to think about it just based on development in progress and already contracted? Or is there a variable cost component where labor and raw materials go up in development in progress and get passed on to Digital Realty?

Andrew Power

Listen, the -- on the actual cost of construction, be it hard or soft costs due to the risk mitigation strategies I mentioned, I think that is a much more of a 2023 story if the current environment was to persist.

On the OpEx cost, if we do have inflation that flows through to our staffing, which has not happened yet or to date, that would -- that could happen as early as 2022, right? But that's just more of labor, a different labor set, not labor that is building buildings or installing equipment. It's labor that's remote hands, it's security, it's engineering. That could have an earlier impact. But we've not seen that to date.

And again, we are the largest provider of third-party data center capacity in the world and as well as the U.S. So I think we're getting tremendous efficiencies, time to scale. We have a long team that's been with us for many, many years. We're always tapping into new sources of talent including some of community colleges and veteran groups. So we're doing things to try to get ahead of that potential threat. So let's not come into the movie theater tomorrow, but that's the risk that would be out there if you had continued labor inflation.

Michael Funk

Yes. Just trying to stay ahead of that. That makes a lot of sense. And Andy, I'd be -- I have to ask the confirmation that Digital does not intend to do any kind of large acquisitions in the next 12 months, is always discussion and speculation around potential deals. Is that still true?

Andrew Power

I mean -- I think I'll refer you to our CEO, Bill Stein's response to the first question on our call. I don't think you get a bit more frank than that answer. So it was in the word go back to -- we really think we put together over several years a tremendous platform for our customers across 6 continents, 47 metros, the full product spectrum. We're rolling out incremental colo capacity across, I believe, 4, 5 or maybe even 6 APAC markets. We've done some tuck-in acquisitions. There's -- Bill said it best and where we are in terms of where we think we are a platform, and we're not looking to make any investments that will be redundant with our capabilities, and we certainly don't think we need to get bigger for the sake of getting bigger. We're about driving near, medium and long-term growth from the top to the bottom line.

Michael Funk

Now I mean it's very clear. And one last one, if I could. In the last couple of years, we've seen a lot of different at least structures coming to the space going to call it that private companies that are levering up more. You obviously have Blackstone take out QTS with higher leverage. You have DigitalBridge that runs at higher leverage, a lot of the private operators using their balance sheet, right, and that higher level of leverage to drive returns. And you and your peers, the public companies have, for the most part, look to achieve investment grade for the lower cost of capital, which makes all the sense in the world, but have maybe set leverage target below where a lot of your REIT peers are and certainly where some of the other private data center operators are. So do those leverage targets put you at a return disadvantage or a disadvantage the companies that are levered higher? And do you think over time that leverage target should increase at least hopefully as the rating agencies get a better understanding and set their own thresholds higher? What are your thoughts on that?

Andrew Power

We have a -- one, I'm still of the belief of the old M&M theory that the cap structure shouldn't really influence the value of an asset. And I don't think the -- these quantities of leverage that we're talking about really are -- yes, they will create higher levered returns to those investors, but I'm not sure justifies paying higher foreign investment in my book because there's incremental risk to following that pad. The -- we have an active business with massive development across multiple countries, multiple product lines. And I think we have a prudent financial strategy and balance sheet strategy to maintain conservative leverage, ample liquidity, diversify source of capital. I think it's the right balance sheet for our business today. I do think we are deserved of upward trajectory at the rating agencies, but I think it's the right balance sheet for our strategy today. And I don't think these newer entrants to put a little bit or more leverage on is really any much of a disruptor. Yes, they may win a deal here or there, but they're not really building a global platform that I think is going to stand the test of time in the end of the day.

Michael Funk

Okay. It's a great place to end it, Andy. I really appreciate you once again being here with us and look forward to next year, hopefully, being back in person out in Maybourne Beverly Hills.

Andrew Power

Absolutely. Thanks so much, Mike. Really appreciate it.

Michael Funk

Thank you, everyone. Have a good day.