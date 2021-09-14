Invitae Corporation (NYSE:NVTA) Morgan Stanley 19th Annual Global Healthcare Conference September 14, 2021 12:30 PM ET

Tejas Savant - VP, Senior Healthcare Equity Analyst

Sean George - CEO

Roxi Wen - CFO

Tejas Savant

Okay everyone. Thanks for joining us at the Morgan Stanley Healthcare Conference. I am Tejas Savant and I cover the Life Science Tools and Diagnostics sector here at Morgan Stanley. Delighted to have Invitae join us this morning and representing the company is Sean George, CEO and Roxi Wen, CFO. So welcome to you both.

Question-and-Answer Session

Q - Tejas Savant

So with that Sean, thanks for joining us. Maybe just to set the stage, can you walk us through Invitae's portfolio transformation? I think at Alaska you guys have done something like 17 acquisitions over the last few years as you sort of progress towards the development of a digitally enabled genome management business model. And on a related note, have you started to think of bundling some of those offerings together across verticals where you can essentially lock in a customer for life? Think about it in terms of lifetime customer value versus a onetime sort of genetic test interaction and really enabled out sequence once very often paradigm.

Sean George

Appreciate having us. Thank you again and yeah, that question is kind of front and center these days. We've for many years now attempted to explain our business plan in that -- we've got that cartoon that's that ramp that we've shown for years now and it really is kind of indication of the basic way we think about this in that, our view is that genetic testing as an industry is going to go through a pretty significant phase transition here as we move away from kind of genetics being used as a last resort, almost to where genetics a front-center in medicine.

And part of that, we believe that the players in that space, we're fairly certain that the breadth of the menu and the pricing that can be offered with of course the table stakes quality that's required by our -- by the most exacting of our customers, we think that's really the key to that stage of the business model. Really winning there is, it's a bit of a winner take most where the economy, as a scale will drive aggregation in that space consolidation in that space. And so to the extent we've been investing in increasing the amount of content we can provide from birth to death there and/or acquiring it, the explanation as to why we've been so firmly focused on that is because we do hold a view that genetics is far more impactful in healthcare than it's currently being utilized.

And that by -- and I think we've demonstrated, I actually think we can point to specific disease areas where we've demonstrated that by lowering the cost of that information to be used and making it easier for average clinician to use, not just your molecular genetics specialist, but the utilization of this is picking up very, very rapidly.

Now that's the good news is that's also having a virtuous cycle kind of a virtual cycle impact here is that because we've been doing that, we've also been feeding our genomic information outcomes into the public domain and collaborators have been publishing on it, which then drives the fastest changes in kind of physician and adoption guidelines that we've ever seen. And that's going to trickle its way eventually into reimbursement guidelines, but nonetheless, the cycle has picked up.

Now the thing is when you look forward, if you see where this is going, especially given the technology curves underwriting this right, the sequencing technology is advancing faster than Moore's Law frankly, faster than any other technology I can certainly think of. And I think I've talked to a lot of people that have thought about this a while in terms of like the dollar, the amount of sequence information per dollar over the last many years and now, especially looking forward, looks like it'll pick up again.

It's going to have a phenomenal impact on the space and what's going to -- what we think is going to happen is going to move the whole of it, not just from kind of testing that is kind of the last resort, but to something that's more front center, but probably away from the idea of a one-off test in the first place in that, certainly we will be offering a service where you can access entire genome and then that information can follow you at different stages in life depending on what stage you're looking at and that information combined with the rest of the patient's healthcare information can inform on, what pieces of information are missing to inform a better next step. A lot of this is in guidelines today. It's just a matter of the clinicians just don't have access to the information or don't order it for one reason or another.

But that is when this starts looking less and less like a testing business and more and more like an information management business where you've got information on the patient, you're conveying it back to them and their caregivers, you're querying what is available what's and then matching it to, either kind of professional guidelines or in the case of an institutional provider, you're a care pathways, right? What care pathways that institute have that individual on what's missing, what could lead to a better outcome. And that is then where this starts looking more like an information management play, where the value exchange is somewhat up front and the provisioning of the information, but then more so over the time it goes on to make better decision, the better outcomes for that patient, ultimately leading to then where in our view of how this will work on this kind of patient network.

And the information management businesses is that in indeed by opening it up, it's got to be patient control in our view, but by it up to other healthcare ecosystem players, you can kind of get this industry rock and rolling a little bit more like the tech industry, where there's multiple players bringing multiple capabilities on a common data set that can benefit the patient. And that we have a feeling that will also speed things up both by increasing the utility of the rest of the genome that we don't know anything about, number one, but also kind of advancing and accelerating all the global biopharma pipelines are talks full of genetic targeted therapies. By advancing those forward and pulling forward even faster, we think we can just kind of keep that virtual utilization cycle going and in and all, we have a sense, there's a, I think a lot of people have this sense these days, there's a very, very large impactful crossover kind of biotech information tech play in the making here and then we intend to be one of them, if we're aspiring to be the lead or of them, but at least one of them. Right.

Tejas Savant

Got it. That a great place to start. Maybe we'll dig into the somatic side of things first. That part of the business has gotten a lot of interest over the last 12 months. It's been about a year since you've closed Archer. What would you say has surprised you to the upside and where perhaps have you had to recalibrate your expectations a little bit?

Sean George

Yeah. Let's start with the recalibrate and I think most notably in our last earning call, FDA approvals are there's a reason, none of us ever like talk publicly about our FDA approval process, hot tip to anybody watching don't ever lock one of those up in a milestone agreement as a part of an acquisition, because everybody is staring at it, asking you how it's going every day. And so the FDA, the FDA process was, there was some unexpected I would put in the, I put in the category of expected unexpected, but nonetheless it was unexpected and were reacting and dealing with that now. And that's obviously how it's out there. That's been kind of a, I suppose, a downside, but not too out of the ordinary.

On the plus side, I would say there's kind of two major things. One is, and we had the sense of this before, way back many years ago when we began building out somatic capabilities and then ultimately looking toward MRD and liquid biopsy, it's really, really interesting to see, even in the minds of the average oncologist, I think the demand is there. And I think what's been really like delightful for me is as we kind of done channel checks is, we checked in with our core customers. What do you think about this stuff? How are you think about using it? You don't really use it day. It reminds me a lot of like NIPT back in the days, right. We call it NIPS. But, if you think about it, that was a test that far outstripped professional guidelines, outstripped reimbursement guidelines, right.

And the demand and the utility drove the scene as opposed to the other way around. And I think an upside for us here is that I think MRD is going to prove the same thing. Again, it's somewhat anecdotal that being said, we got enough, customers that are doing this, and I think it's pretty clear that demand is going to be there and the other upside is the reimbursement and some of the reimbursement rates we're seeing. They're, very, very high.

Now there's a bit of a two edge sword on that. On the one hand they're very, very high. They're also for very limited, reimbursement criteria, right. For patients certain stage, it certain, but nonetheless, it's a great starting point. And I think it creates a lot of room-less space. It's also created a lot of capital flow and competition, but that's all good. That's all good in our view. So yeah, that's our view that.

Tejas Savant

Got it. On PCM, you've done the, the limited sort of early access launch. Can you give us an idea of the level of commercial scale required to meet the type of demand that you just alluded to? And, would you expect to get paid under that sort of pan cancer umbrella, LCD as soon as it goes final, or do you need to generate more data there?

Sean George

We can work our way back, the shortage. Yes we, plan to get reimbursed under that pan cancer decision if not our own special ADLT code. But, it's all, they all kind of look alike, right. And the way the CMS is going with this is that way. And actually we make, actually think that's probably the right way for the industry to go. So yeah, we're -- that, now that there is data, you have to generate submit to that, which we are doing, but confident we'll get at. I think the interesting piece for us is that, if you take a step back, there's, 30 to 40 million cancer patients, the market we served very, very small-sliver them will be in reimbursement guidelines for these very high prices.

And we fully intend to test out expanding the market to all of those cancer patients, as soon as possible, which leads to the answer of your, the first part of your question, the commercial scale up, it's not so much a commercial scale up. We have all of the, we call on all the people that are ordering this stuff today and some, they're clearly interested. We think, that given the brand we've built over the years in the relationship, we think we've got what's good a chance as, than he is as taking share. But really what in full commercial scale to us looks like getting the cogs under control and the scale to a point where we could really turn that on at price points that blow it up to all 30 to 40 million cancer patients. And that's what we're -- that's the kind of the puts and takes we're putting into to it right now, getting ready to drive some serious volume, probably on average, lower than the current published reimbursed ASPs to get the prices, because we're going to test market creation out in a very big way.

Tejas Savant

Got it. Interesting. In terms of your focus outside the US, you've talked about prioritizing non-standard countries. When do you think we we'll see you sort of enter the UK, France, Germany, those markets in a, in a more sort of way?

Sean George

Yeah. I don't have a great answer to that, honestly. It, just takes so long and so much blood and capital's spill, it's where it is just not, we've got a -- we've got a lot going on and right now, unfortunately that's just not on the priority list. So we're kind of looking outside those countries. We will get there, we will get there. I just think that kind of the traditional, there're, I think we all know what that looks like. It's many, many years. It is a lot of capital it's a lot of time and the outcome is really uncertain.

And so I think once we know a little more, what that outcome would look like, I think we'll start expanding capital after it, but right now there's -- we have more business ex-US as compared to relatively than anybody else. We see no end in insight to that demand building up, particularly with some of our newer offerings. And I think that's, I think we just we'll stay focused on that. And then think about the bigger, more it's just a -- it's a different approach for the big three or four as it were.

Tejas Savant

Got it. Reproductive screening, that's about sort of, I think it was about 20% of your business. It sort of steeped its way up there when no one was looking and everyone was looking at Archer and whatnot. How are you thinking about the guideline changes and the coverage expansion and the average risk side? Is that starting to improve your ASPs and on the flip side of that broad reimbursement is in place, there's probably going to be more market entry and increased competition. So just what are the puts and takes as you think about the nips and carry screening trajectory for you guys?

Sean George

Yeah. And, I'm actually, I'm glad you pointed out. One, point I would want to make is right when we did good start, it was really focused on the one year after, what are you doing by integration? Where is it going? And, you're right, then people kind of forgot about it. And then it became now a major chunk of our business. And I think the same thing is going to be with Archer and the somatic and MRD kind of thing.

That's kind of the way we run that playbook. So just with, as an aside there are a couple things, right. Adoption of expanded care screening and NPS is now, there's no question. This is how it's going to be done. So that's good. Reimbursement is also settling in finally the payers are moving away from reimbursing, three of the most common diseases, particularly in people of Northern European descent to expand a care screening, covering all these diseases. And, the thing is that the pricing is about the same. It's converting over to about the same pricing, which is great.

Now, the thing is though, however, that pricing is lower than what a lot of players space were historically going kind of code stacking 200, 300, 400 genes it to, get a $6,000, $7,000 EOP that occasion get paid. Those days are gone and we've seen some players exit the space as a result of that. And so I do think while reimbursement is clear and attractive, it's also at a lower price than everybody was rushing in to go after. And so I do think it's had a little bit of a winnow in effect, there's probably four, maybe five, key players at the advanced use of genomics for improving outcomes in the perinatal setting.

But now I do think it's going to move from a game of where roughly two, two and a half million women get one or either of expanded care screening, non-invasive pre-screening, to all six million pregnancies in the country. And I believe that's going to happen really quickly here. So I do think those four or five players, it's probably going to float all boats for a while before anybody starts hitting any growth headwinds on that, because it just looks to us like it's -- this is becoming rapidly becoming standard of care.

Tejas Savant

Got it. And what about sort of, some of the market disruption we've had here, Progenity is now out of the market. REOs are recently switched owners. Does that open up sort of unique opportunities for next 12 month share gain for you and what are you doing proactively to go after those volumes?

Sean George

The short answer is yes. We, think it does when our entire, the last 11 years we've been around, there's been a kind of constant consolidation. And I think when players exit, we tend to do pretty well by picking up that business and then building upon it. So I think it's an opportunity for us, for sure. Other players are also aggressively going after it and I would say the competition in the field is getting more intense, as it's winnowing down from, seven to six to fours and like, two to three clear leaders it's getting really intense and we, it's if -- we face some really good comp competition out there I'll just say that. So it's getting more competitive.

With that said, we do think that that kind of consolidation is an opportunity for us. Again, however, given the nascent growth in the market, I have a feeling that's going to be hard to tell, who's winning share versus who's creating share and whatnot or taking advantage of the new shared creation, which again, I think it's a good thing for everybody in this space. And I think the adoption of this is much, much better for perinatal care for women thinking of starting a family, like the fact that this information is finally starting to be used to prevent otherwise, pretty dramatic negative outcome for lack of the use of this information it's actually kind of shocking that all six million pregnancies today in the US don't get afforded this, but that's, I do believe that that'll happen quickly.

Tejas Savant

Got it. And then in, terms of your hereditary screening business, what fraction of that comes from cancer testing and what 's the beyond cancer as you look at, cardio neuroedes [ph], etcetera where are you seeing the greatest fraction today, Sean?

Sean George

Yeah, so, cancer is still the majority of our Archer business. Or I'd say it's the largest plurality it's actually decreasing relatively because the other areas are growing faster. Reproductive is growing faster for all the reasons we just talked about. And then outside of that, we have pretty distinct, each individual disease is quite small, but if you look at all as pediatric and rare, it's a very rapidly growing kind of stage of life as it were. And a lot of that's being driven by pharma interest, obviously with 80% of the compounds in pipelines for these rare disorders that are targeted to genetic variants. There's a lot of demand on that side for getting in touch with patients understanding enrolling them in trials that driving a lot of that.

The other is, as the tests are getting broader and the diagnostic yields are being demonstrated, I think we're seeing pediatrician behavior change as well, real time here. And, I actually, I don't think it's going to be another year, certainly not more than two where every kid will get an exome genome run. And the majority of kids that are hitting paediatricians with difficult to diagnose symptoms, I think we'll quickly see a genome first mindset with paediatricians, for kids with nonstandard presentation. For all the reasons we talked about the drugs are there, the clearly demonstrated improvement in outcomes the earlier you get to it, all of those things drive with that pediatrics and rare disease segment, we think is going to, it's a next major big piece for us that's going to grow rapidly.

Beyond that, looking forward in time, cardiology is bigger than the cancer market and it's coming. Now there's a fair amount of market development to be done there. So I wouldn't, we're not going to point to anything near term, at least on that. infectious disease metagenomics and then kind of going down the line the other area, particularly interest, adult neurogenerative and diseases of aging is another area where historically there's been a lot of third there's many, many third rails. There's like third, fourth, fifth, six rails electric rails of doing that kind of genetic testing in those populations. But I think we're quickly moving to where both clinicians and patients are kind of -- there are things to be concerned about out there, but I think the benefit of knowing this when you're facing adult generation and understanding yeah prognosis and outcome, and maybe even target therapies, I think this is another thing that's going to change dramatically in the future.

Tejas Savant

Got it. On the platform and data services segment that you just sort of carved out, if you will, you you've talked about sort of over 50% and growth annually there. How do you expect the segment to trend as a proportion of total sales, let's say three years out and what would be the implications of that on margins for the broader business?

Sean George

Yeah, so the short answer is, we think we grow the whole business north 50, 50, 60. We are pointing to, it's pretty clear to us that data and services revenue is going to grow in advance of that. And we would expect to see that. Now it's a small base, last, first quarter we broke it out, I think it was proxy. I think it was like 8 million or something like that. But, yeah on an annual basis, that's not's -- that's not too shabby of a revenue line. Three years ago that would've been a really big deal. And, we do think with the growth that is behind that we, would expect, we'll keep reporting that every quarter and we would in advance the company growth.

And then yes, that is going to be -- that's higher gross margin, that's each dollar of that revenue is a higher gross profit contributor. With that said, if we can, we can get that 50% gross margin, that's when we'll use that margin to offset other costs and we'll kind of keep it around 50%, but none of, I think what it bodes well for is our continued ability to keep investing in the top line growth and expanding the number of patients coming in the network. And then over time, the value of those patients is going to increase not just in year one testing, but in the data and platform services year two, year three, year four. And then, I think in a year or so, we hope to be talking about, more about number of patients in the year one, year two, year three and lifetime value of that patient. So the business, which is going to stem from this category that we've just peeled out.

Tejas Savant

Got it. On the recent acquisition of Citizen, what do you -- what in your mind sort of differentiates that machine learning algo in terms of just digesting unstructured, messy patient health data and creating these longitudinal data assets that are sort of, aminable to discovery efforts.

Sean George

Yeah, so the and this is where the detail here is not it's outside of my not so my dailywick as to what exactly the head to head machine learning and AI algorithms. What I can say is, we have a -- we have pretty good AI team ourself. They've been active for some time now. And, there's a meeting of minds there of approaches. And I think a world class team by way of the algorithms that they use to extract the information. The proof is in the pudding, when you can kind of look at very complex, broad data sets everything from images to scribbles and clinician notes and on requisition forms and in a almost entirely automated matter, come up with structured, history of that can be used directly.

And that to us was the signal that like, okay, this is -- there's a, there's a here, there's there, here as it were. And then you layer on top of that, and these are modest differences, but our take is it does take some years to sort it out, to be able to do this in an entirely patient-centered, patient oriented fashion, and then to do it no matter where that patient has been, that also is trickier than it sounds. And we're, over the years, we've grown -- we've grown accustomed to that space and can admire those things that are harder to do than it looks at face value. And that's the other thing I would add on the top AI stuff, the more nuanced, just figuring out exactly how to do that in a patient centered, patient oriented fashion and anywhere the patient went, it's trickier than it looks.

Tejas Savant

Got it. In terms of these digital platforms, I mean, obviously a lot of your peers are also looking to scale up their efforts there. I wanted to ask you about, sort of semiforce push in that market. They've gone at more of a health systems approach. What do you think about their approach and is that something you could consider adding to your model over time?

Sean George

Yeah, look, I think there, I think the some of our approach is a great approach. I also think and know, and I don't think, I don't think Eric would tell you differently, dealing with those health systems and landing those is that's another one of those things that's harder than it looks speaking of. So I think it's a slightly different approach, but I think kind of the end that you point out a lot of players are looking to the end where this information and the longitudal information that's being balance against a genome and other biomarkers can really be used to push forward healthcare in a way that kind of was maybe imagined at the onset of the human genome project but like finally, we're getting to the point where you can kind of see it happening.

And yeah, I would point to some forward amongst some others of kind of leaders pushing that forward on the healthcare systems perspective. And yes, I do think and we've made no -- we've made no secret of it. I do think if you look out five years, the space continues to consolidate, then these capabilities continue to come together one way or the other. I also think, however that, the number of health systems actively using these types of platforms to manage their care is a teeny teeny. I mean, this is the early, early, early, it is even earlier innings in the genetics kind of consolidation and so there's a lot of room for a handful of players out there yet. With that said, this is -- it's going to be, it's going to be a really competitive game. The stakes are stakes are really big for all of us.

Tejas Savant

Got it. Plans to enter cancer screening, Sean, I mean, that's something which comes up every once in a while. And I know you've sort of sought out external partnerships and you also have a bunch of internal efforts underway there. How are you thinking about that opportunity? Yep.

Sean George

Yeah this is a it's a -- this is a good one. I would love to hit early cancer screening as hard as I can, we suspect this multiomic approaches are going to be the way to go. And that's super exciting to think about. Think about the number of patients we come in one hand, we're already testing out a few approaches to do that. If you can think about adding other multiomic, you get a picture of not just for cancer, but for all diseases, kids with autism, kids with rare cardiac disorders. The promise is huge. With that said, we got a lot going on and what I find the same investor that is really excited about early cancer screening is also then like, wait a second, you're burning 400 million a year, 500 million a year.

So it really is just a capital allocation play. We're growing the business about as aggressively as I think you can grow it, we're acquiring aggressively. We think that's part and parcel balancing out where we focus is just part of the game. There's no doubt early detection, early screening is going to be a big part of our offering. I do think we'll probably end up like, if you think about cancer, I think it's safe to say in the next two to three years, the bulk of the action is going to be in who's at risk, right? First risk identification, therapy selection and then monitoring. And I do think that for those people that are ultra-high risk, our bet is that's where the first pieces of the early detection market will start materialized.

Those are the people that's going to make the most sense. If you're at 30, 40, 60 X, the average risk of developing any one of these cancers, those are the people you're going to want to be putting on the cutting edge, early cancer detection. And I think to have a good chance of getting that paid, for that's our general take. So, that's a hint at kind of where we'll start at this. But like I said, it's, we're going to focus on risk therapy, selection of monitoring, where we think bulk of the action's going to be

Tejas Savant

Got it. Couple of quick ones for Roxy here. You noted that even with the disruption from the Delta variant, you felt pretty confident about the low end of the guide from 475 to 500. Is that still the case, given the uptick in case counts and have you seen any sort of month-over-month softening in trends in August or in September versus July? What about sort of sales reps having restricted access to physician's offices?

Roxi Wen

Yeah. The summer months are in general the softer amounts for us. And so, there can be a combination of the normal, regular seasonality and access to we do see, we do see some slowdown in certain areas as to access, but that's, I think that's not, we're not unique in that area, but from what we see currently and for performance of July and August in that range still in play. But, we'll see right. We'll still have a few months down the road and for the rest of the year. We'll see how things play out.

Tejas Savant

Got it. And on op margins, Roxi, I think you've spoken about sort of 2021 being the high water mark for non-GAAP OpEx. What gives you that confidence and is that statement to Sean's comments just a minute ago do we need to contextualize it in terms of the opportunity that you're going to go after? So for example, if you were to decide to end for screening at some point, would that target need to be revisited?

Roxi Wen

Yeah. I think investment, kind of our strategy on investment two folds, right. One is from a scaling perspective, our revenue base is it is growing and is continue to grow very fast. And just remind everybody that five years ago, this is a $25 million business, right? So we have grown significantly from both revenue base and our market cap and everything. So, as you base grow big and you have a lot of just from percent of investment, percent of revenue as operating expenses, you have a bigger base to play with.

So we have, that's why we have the confidence in our strategy in a way too, is how do we scale? And we're committed to that scaling factor and the second piece of this is how do you allocate your revenue? How do you, the percent of revenue you commit to invest to, how do you allocate invest? It's really the portfolio play, right. We look at all of these. We have a lot of new ideas and big ambitious goals. And how do we think about our portfolio fund? What's already in our portfolio today and new ideas and new product, new services and also transformational ideas, transformation investment, all of those need to be inside the investment horizon network considering.

Tejas Savant

Sean, I'd be remiss if I didn't ask you about M&A, even though Citizen was like a week or something ago. How were you thinking about gaps in the platform today and walk us through the processes you've put in place to first onboard these assets really quickly and second over time, help these assets sort of like start speaking to each other.

Sean George

Yeah. And I think the, and that's important piece is we do view the business we are building as a platform play fundamentally, right. To serve up this information at all stages in life, communicate and engage with the patient and their clinicians going forward and then of course, with ecosystem players. So that's the -- that continues to be the view and every acquisition we've done, which it's a lot now over many years, it's been at least seven, maybe even eight years now.

The idea is that ultimately it does get in integrated completely in the platform. Now some of them go faster for some aspects of what we're interested in, slower on others and we treat that each one independently. So we're not dogmatic about every single acquisition is by year one, everything's integrated a 100%. We pick and choose according to integration objectives, why we bought the company, but over time, yes, functionally there's full integration, commercially there's full integration and then of course, on the tech stack, right? All of the -- we want all the capabilities to be talking to each other and benefiting each other, no matter where we are.

Again, kind of precedent on of our model is we expect that we do believe genetics is more valuable than currently being used. That's why we build such a broad menu to be offer, be able to offer this from birth to death. We also believe that the workflow augmentation, the chat bots, the data analysis, we believe that those are useful for one disease area, but those are also scalable and applicable to other disease areas sometimes directly, sometimes with minor modifications, depending on the specialty and the disease and whatnot. But for the most part, that's got to be true to achieve what Roxy is pointing out is we do want to scale as percent of revenue, most scale our R&D expense, sales and marketing expense, right the G&A and for that to happen, you've got to integrate them into the platform, and that's the way we view it. And over time they eventually do.

Looking forward, I think we just point to the content that's interesting from birth to death to drive these decisions, the technologies that provide those contents need to be very scalable, just like sequencing. And then, and then of course, data analysis and patient workflow management, those are areas that we still, we believe it's still really early innings on the use of this information and daily care. And we are still -- there's still room to go on, making it even easier to use even more simple, even easier to understand the context of a family and a population, or even a whole country.

And as those tools, as we can kind of get more and more of those on board on our front end stack, it just drives more and more utility for the provisioning, the information in the first place, which then leads to of course, more information in the patient network, which then leads to more revenue on a per patient basis going forward, which again is the, as we pointed out is the future drivers of the top line of the company.

Tejas Savant

Got it. Final question for you, Sean. What do you think is the most underappreciated aspect of the Invitae story?

Sean George

Yeah. I think I I'll be honest. I don't think it's underappreciated. I get the sense that people kind of get it like, yeah okay you're right, right. If this future you guys think is going to happen, happens that yeah. You're going to be like an amazing, a $100 billion dollar biotech tech crossover play, it's going to be great. And so I don't think it's underappreciated. I think that, I think that in a very real way, everybody's just trying to do their job of balancing what the near term looks like versus the long term. And I, however, wonder if there's an under-appreciation of the first principles that's going to drive this transition because I have a feeling that people really looked at, like do we really think that reimbursement and clinical guidelines are going to continue the way they are today, essentially bottling up this information for use of the patient.

Do we, do we really think that pharma development is going to continue the way it is today? Very bespoke indication at a time, even genetic target at a time and the companion diagnostics to then support the use of those drugs. I think if you look at First Principles, perhaps what I would say is I do believe it's underestimated how fragile the structure of the industry is, and the way it's set up and how actually quickly given the information that's getting dumped on the space almost exponentially not every month, how quickly that can change. That's what I think.

Now, again though, I don't, I'm not kind of trying to tell anybody they should, they believe something. They don't. I just, I get the sense that upon closer inspection of First Principles, the idea that this whole thing is about to go through this really quick phase transition, seems more obvious to us than I think it does a lot of people and I think it's just a different way of looking at the same industry. That what I think the biggest gap is. Yeah. I don't, I get it, someone looking at us, it's a hell of a wager to bet on what we're, what we're going for. I get it. It's not for everybody. That's it.

Tejas Savant

Got it. That's a great place to leave it guys. Thank you so much for spending 30 minutes today with us. We appreciate it. And I hope you have a productive rest of the conference.

Sean George

Yeah. Thank you. Thanks Tejas. Thanks everybody.