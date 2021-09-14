Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) Gold Forum Americas 2021 Conference Call September 14, 2021 10:40 AM ET

Company Participants

Daniel Racine - President and CEO

Conference Call Participants

Jackie Przybylowski - BMO Capital Markets

Jackie Przybylowski

Good morning, good afternoon everybody. My name is Jackie Przybylowski with BMO Capital Markets. And I am pleased to be with Daniel Racine, who is President and CEO of Yamana Gold.

Welcome Daniel. Very nice to talk to you.

Daniel Racine

Thank you, Jackie.

Question-and-Answer Session

Q - Jackie Przybylowski

I guess, I will start by asking, you have released 10 year guidance in January. And a meaningful part of your long-term production comes from your new Wasamac project. Can you tell us, can that project be developed quickly enough so that it smoothes any of the declines that you might have from your more mature operations?

Daniel Racine

Well, I think what we show on the 10 year outlook, is the actual operation or maintaining production. Yeah, there's a decline in Malartic, but there's an -- Jacobina has been increased quite significantly in the meantime. We think Minera Florida will do the same and probably El Penon. So this is why we can maintain that 1 million ounces throughout that period. Than Wasamac kicks in 2025-2026. And then this is where you see the increase of 20% to 25%.

So there's no decrease planned globally. I mean, some mine will, like Malartic, but others might catch up, will catch up. But I think Malartic will be in six, seven years from now, will be at a higher production than what we saw, what we really started here this year. It's already an increase of 90,000 ounces in one year, from 440,000, 450,000 last year to 545 this year. So I think as we drill it more that will continue to increase, so the impact will even be bigger in the future.

Jackie Przybylowski

On Wasamac, you released an optimized feasibility study back in July. And can you tell us what opportunities do you see to improve the value of -- I know you just put out some exploration results earlier this week. So maybe can you talk about how Wasamac has been getting better, and how you expect it will continue to get better?

Daniel Racine

Yeah, we just acquired Wasamac earlier this year and already within -- what five, six months, in the release yesterday, showing that we have already found a new zone, the Wildcat zone. That's the higher grade zone closer to surface. So that wasn't taking into any account when we did the feasibility study -- released the feasibility study in July. We have started to drill also the known zone, the extension of these zones now and from one drill now we're going to go to four drill by the end of this year.

So we're going to show, in the next couple of years Wasamac will reach 200,000 ounces per year for 15 years, not the actual. When we did the study, the feasibility study we took only reserve, but we know there's resources there that will show up, that’ll still they'll come into the reserve and we can have some better grade from other area, then it will improve.

And then we just acquired also the Globex property. So Francoeur and Arntfield property right next to Wasamac. So that extended also the possibility there or option to bring more higher grade or more tonnage or more mine life to the actual Wasamac mine. It's going to be a very modern mine in today’s standard.

Jackie Przybylowski

And you've actually released a number of exploration results over the past few weeks. So maybe we can talk about a few of the other results. You've been doing a lot of drilling activity, I think across many of your operations, including Jacobina, Minera Florida, Cerro Moro, El Penon and like you mentioned Canadian Malartic.

So maybe let's talk about Jacobina just quickly, to just to name one. How are you thinking about the new inferred resources that were announced at João Belo Sur, and in terms of the recent exploration announcements, which operations delivered results that you're most excited about?

Daniel Racine

Yes, quickly on Jacobina, Jacobina in the past few years we have been able to maintain an increase resources and reserve despite the mine going up. Five to six years ago was a 4,000 tonne per day. We achieve 6,500 tons per day, Q1 last year when it was planned more to mid-year. And then you saw the result of the second quarter where we did 7,200 tons per day. So despite the fact that Jacobina is producing more ounces, more tonnage to the mill, still the resources and reserve are growing. And that was one of the target when we say we're going to go to the next phase, phase II, at 8,500 tons per day. We didn't want to lose any resources or mine life because of money or tons.

So João Belo Sur will be like the fifth mine. We have already four areas where we're mining. That's developing. Each of the four outer zones are extending a deck where we see higher grade, in many cases and then same with or better with ore mining in mountain at Jacobina. So we're not deep. We're saying we're below a certain amount of meter but when you'll see it, in real life we're not that deep. We're accessing everything by ramp.

So Jacobina now has shown growth each year over the past many years. We'll continue to do that. And this is why it's easy for us to see the future going through the Phase II in a couple of years. Company did the 8,500 tons per day and then go to 10,000 tonne per day after that. So Jacobina, no problem there. It will continue to grow. And as you probably know, we're drilling outside of the actual Jacobina mine to find the next Jacobina. We own over 150 kilometer of the same reef system that we own that 100% we just need to explore it.

Jacobina is big enough, it’s a very long mine life that will continue to extend for many years. So Jacobina, that's a success story for us and very low costs.

On all the other results for sure Canadian Malartic is important. In the actual study, we're mining only half of the resources. We know that the other half will be brought into the production eventually. And we're finding new zones. So that new zone, about a kilometer east of what the known East Gouldie is quite important. So that shows that East Gouldie is extending, but also we're finding new zone.

All of the exploration is difficult to define which one are the most important. They are all important. El Penon is a good example, been a very good cash flow generator for the company for many years. We acquired in 2007, with seven and eight year mine life. And here we are 14 years later, with the same amount. In the past three years we have -- each of the past three years we have beat guidance at El Penon. But despite of that we have increased reserve by 30%, during the last three years. So it showed and in the press release a week ago, showed that there's still a lot more to be found at the El Penon.

Minera Florida and Cerro Moro, both are having great success on exploration, but they are smaller mines. So for now, that's what we focused on. And then show yesterday's generative is important.

Wasamac, we know what Wasamac is, but I think there's two projects in Brazil, the Lavra Velha is probably the closest to the mine. And Borborema they're both showing very good grade in gold. But no, most importantly, that Rubio, very high grade in copper now and then Borborema lower grade in copper, but wide zone, so similar to what we had in [indiscernible] in the past. So a lot of good projects. Happy to see the results of exploration.

Jackie Przybylowski

One that we haven't talked about, and maybe one that is a little bit unsettled at the moment, I think is the MARA project. You mined currently on about 56% of the project. And I know you're keen on moving that forward at least into feasibility. What options are you considering longer term for developing the MARA project? Do you think you would maybe buy out the stakes of your partners Newmont and Glencore or if they're not interested in funding the construction? Or are there other options you're considering?

Daniel Racine

Buying the 100%, I don't think that will happen because then we will become a base metal producer. And then with gold, silver, precious metal, we want to stay a precious metal companies. What are the options? You know this there's two end of the option. One end is, we sell at 100% of our fixed 56%.

So then we bring cash to the company and then surely you know how successful the company has been in the past, doing deal with peers. So we'll take keep optionality. Let's say if we would sell it tomorrow it will be at a big discount compared to the real value. But if we wait, then we'll see what happens.

The other end of the spectrum is we keep our 56.25%. We developed it as a main operator. Sure, we will probably find a partner to finance maybe half of it or something that we don't really put money out of our pocket to do it and bring a partner within the partnership. So that's the two end then we become an operator. But we still have the issue that then we're going to produce a lot of copper in the company.

So 260 million tonne of copper per year, it's more than double what we had at Chapada. So now a big part of our revenue will be coming from base metals. So that's the two extremes. I think there's something, a sweet spot in the middle where we maybe sell part of it, maybe half of it, retain half of it and then it will becoming -- copper will become 15%, 20% of our revenue. Then it's going to call back to where it was before.

Another option is to split it up. And then for the copper company because I just mentioned we have two copper projects in our portfolio. You can put that with that mine. And then you have like a mid-tier copper company. There's not a lot of mid-tier, there's a lot of big copper company, smaller company, but no mid-tier company. So you have your new company with its own board of director, own management, then Yamana is an owner of that company.

And then with that company pushing feasibility study, the development of it with the other two partner, then it becomes a mine and its manage. Then when we're happy, like we did with Rio and then after, sell our share of it, when we think we have achieved what we wanted.

So, the optionality in the in the future. So in that option, then you can create a package that is good for Yamana. So, right now we're doing the feasibility study that will be complete towards the end of next year. We have the permitting that's a two year timeframe. So between now, and then two years from now, something will probably happen with MARA. But it's a great project. We're drilling on it right now to complete the feasibility study.

We have to do condemnation drilling. And we've been successful, eventually we will release the result. But we have increased mine life, because there was some resources, we needed to make sure that we might put infrastructure on top of them when we going to build a mine. And then we have already brought some resources into reserve, and that will extend mine life.

So an important project for the company. And then right now we're not getting the benefit, or the value in our share price. When we did the pre-feas study, at $1,300 gold, and $3 copper, the NPV was $1.9 billion. If you take $1,700 gold and $4, that's $4 billion. It's more than double at 100%. So we own 56% of it. So that's a lot of money that can be brought on value in the company that the company is not having in our share price right now.

So, I think there's more value to be to be created. I think the market will recognize that with time, as we go closer to the feasibility study. But it's an important project that we like, and then we work very well with our two partners. We're involved in a technical team, the three of us together, and it's going really well.

Jackie Przybylowski

I just want to ask a quick follow-up question on something that you just said. You mentioned $1,700 gold and what the NPV might look like. When you do the feasibility study at MARA, you're not going to use $1,700.

Daniel Racine

No. We use the same number as we use for the pre-feasibility study. So $1,300 gold and lower copper. We took 80% feasibility so they will show that the real value today this is what we can get.

Jackie Przybylowski

Absolutely. Yeah, I know a lot of people are using higher gold prices. So look at projects from an investment perspective, but maybe not from a study perspective yet? I know we talked about Malartic already. You did release the results for the Malartic underground project, the Odyssey project last week. And that includes a new zone at the East called the foot wall and that extends mineralization at depth. Is that potentially significant in expanding the deposit or connecting East Gouldie with Rand Malartic which is an adjacent property?

Daniel Racine

It is significant, Jackie like I mentioned already in the actual study we did. We're mining only half of the resources so we know that the other half will come and now we're having. So the beauty of Malartic, the study is done assuming that we will hoist all the ore from the new shaft, was at a 20,000 tonne per day operation. But that's Rand is 10,000 ton per day potential operation too. As you know starting in 2023 we'll start mining at Odyssey South. And then we're going to mine 932,000 ounces from that zone during the time we're sinking the shaft and developing the mine.

So it's quite significant. So that's trend can be used for going to the east in the future, use it to develop new zone as we know we already finding new zone so when we drill that four kilometer east, so close to around Malartic and now we're drilling on Rand to see the continuity of these cells.

We have to drill and see okay, now we found East Gouldie, we're finding zone between East Gouldie and East Malartic and Odyssey. Maybe there's other zone that needs to be found. We're also drilling on surface. In the past there was the Eastern [Indiscernible] mine, people might not remember it was a small operation at the time.

Open pit then underground but wasn't -- think about the way Malartic is mined right now, built vault mining method on surface. So they mined high grade at the time. Can we mine the one gram per tonne? Not a big pit like Malartic or [indiscernible] but there’s some smaller pit, everyone that can be brought into production in the future.

And on Malartic, we have to remember that when we bought Wasamac, as Yamana, we brought the former Camflo mine. Camflo was a big operation at the time. This is what Barry started, but they were mining also higher grade. Can we apply what we know now at East Gouldie at Odyssey [ph], at the East Malartic, at Odyssey to Camflo?

So next year, we're going to start an exploration program at Camflo, and then get that can also be incremental to bring to the mill in the future. We're lucky at Malartic. We have a 57,000 tonne per day mill, that we're going to only put 15,000 to 20,000 tonne per day right now in the future. But there's huge potential. I know personally, I think that in the future Malartic will be a lot higher production than what we show now as the year of development, the year of drilling that bring into the mine to the production this other ore that will come to feed the mill.

And you don't need a lot more than 20,000 tonne per day to achieve the same production we have right now at 660. When you have two or three times the grade in the open bit, you need two or three times less than at the mill to achieve the same production.

Jackie Przybylowski

You've been releasing a number of job results, you and your partner on Malartic recently. Is that sort of the news flow we should expect from Malartic over the next few weeks or sorry, months, I guess or quarters? Is there any other catalysts or news flow that you think we should be looking for?

Daniel Racine

Yes, sure. For I'm assuming and I know that at the end of Q3. So in October, we're going to speak about Malartic again. Then in February when we release our new resources and reserve in our Q4 result that we're going to come and speak about Malartic, because it's going to be a year later.

What we see at Malartic, the achievement, no, we both mentioned that development on the underground is going better than planned at lower costs. The construction of -- on surface the same thing. We're ahead of schedule on both. So that's good news. So each quarter we're going to come in and talk about Malartic, the progress and probably some exploration result also.

But I think in our case, that's what we're going to speak. And then in February, this all the new with our 10 year outlook again, our new resources and reserve, the Jacobina, we are at the Cerro Moro. We said we're going to speak about Cerro Moro deeply each opportunity and then expansion. That's news that it's going to come in February next year.

So I think, February when we release a lot of information. This is that time that a lot of the new catalysts show next year. There will be the visibility on Mara, that's important. Q3 next year, again, exploration result may be sooner if we continue to have great results in all the areas we drilled. So that's mainly what will happen in the next few months. But you can assume each quarter we are going to speak about Malartic, Jacobina and then the others.

Jackie Przybylowski

I think we have time maybe for just one more question. So I want to ask about Minera Florida, maybe you haven't talked about that as much. But you do have a target there to increase your production, I think it's about 90,000 ounces -- was 90,000 ounces last year. And you're looking to get that up to about 120,000 ounces. So what do you need to do to debottleneck the plants to get up to those higher production levels?

Daniel Racine

Yeah, the plant is not the issue. We had to ask the permit to go to higher tonnage. Right now we're allowed to do 74,500 tonnes per month. We asked the permit to go to 100,000 tonne per month. We're almost there to get it. But before going to that level, we want to make sure we have enough answers in the reserve to say, okay, the day we decide to increase that production, it's sustainable. You've seen that [indiscernible] does one of the mine in percentage that we had the most success in exploration. And again, we release it last week.

So again, it's drilling, continue to drill. There was some impact at all the operation because of COVID-19 last year, but this year, all the mines did very well. And then you'll see that at the end of the year. So basically, wait until we have enough reserve and see the resources growing and then we know we're going to comfort them and say okay, that's the time to grow.

But in the meantime, you will see Florida continuing to go from 85 to 90, probably 95 reach 100 before we put the two mill. The mills are there, we just need to put the new mill that was built for the training process a few years ago, and the old mill together. So it's mostly a tie in between the two. So there's no big investment to do to achieve that. This is why it's easy to -- when we speak about Florida’s expansion, it's easy to do without high capital.

Jackie Przybylowski

Unfortunately, I think we're out of time, so we'll have to wrap it up. But Daniel thanks very much for joining me.

Daniel Racine

Thank you, Jackie. Bye-bye.