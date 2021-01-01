VanderWolf-Images/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

In July, Airbus (OTCPK:EADSF) booked just two orders, marking a significant month-over-month decline. However, what we have been seeing is that airlines have become more positive on the recovery trajectory for the airline industry and also have started to position themselves to start growing their fleets again, and the result is that since June Airbus is having a positive net order tally again contrary to the negative tally observed in the first five months of the year. In this report, I will have a look at the orders that Airbus received in August as well as the deliveries and analyze the year-to-date numbers to see how they compared to last year as well as previous years.

Airbus A321neo shows strength

Figure 1: Airbus Orders August 2021 (Source: TAF Airbus Orders and Deliveries Monitor)

Going into 2021, expectations were not high. However, as confidence is returning to the marketplace we have seen order inflow ticking up as airlines saw chances to execute opportunistic aircraft purchases or ordered aircraft as part of a broader agreement to amend delivery schedules with jet makers.

In August, Airbus received 102 orders which is a sharp increase from the two orders it received last month. During the month, Airbus received orders for 95 single aisle aircraft and seven wide body aircraft:

Malta MedAir ordered 1 Airbus A320neo.

Delta Air Lines (DAL) ordered 30 Airbus A321neos.

Jet2 ordered 36 Airbus A321neos.

LATAM Airlines Group ordered 7 Airbus A320neos and 21 Airbus A321neos.

Condor ordered 7 Airbus A330-900s.

The following changes that were not cancellations were processed in August:

Air China was identified as the customer for 1 Airbus A320neo.

CDB Leasing converted an order for 1 Airbus A321neo to an order for 1 Airbus A320neo.

China Eastern Airlines was identified as the customer for 1 Airbus A320neo.

China Express Airlines was identified as the customer for 1 Airbus A320neo.

CMB Financial Leasing was identified as the customer for 1 Airbus A320neo.

Juneyao Airlines was identified as the customer for 2 Airbus A320neos.

Malta MedAir was identified as the customer for 2 Airbus A320neos.

Goshawk Aviation converted an order for 8 Airbus A320neos to orders for Airbus A321neo.

Aviation Capital Group converted an order for 5 Airbus A320neos to orders for Airbus A321neo.

Viva Air converted an order for 1 Airbus A320neo to an order for one Airbus A321neo now allocated to the undisclosed customer category.

China Southern Airlines was identified as the customer for 2 Airbus A321neos.

Sichuan Airlines was identified as the customer for 1 Airbus A321neo.

An unidentified customer converted orders for 6 Airbus A320neos to orders for the Airbus A321neo.

The following cancellations were processed during the month:

Air Vanuatu cancelled an order for 1 Airbus A220-300.

LATAM Airlines Group cancelled an order for 2 Airbus A350-1000s.

August without doubt was an interesting month. We saw LATAM Airlines committing to more aircraft, while it also cancelled orders for the Airbus A350, marking a changing focus for the airline going forward and that focus no longer includes the Airbus A350 which has been removed from the fleet. Other interesting orders included an order from Jet2, predominantly an operator of Boeing aircraft, that has now selected the Airbus A321neo as I discussed in a separate report and the order from Condor for the Airbus A330-900, which also replaces Boeing aircraft. Furthermore, we saw that the Airbus A321neo continues to appeal to airlines and that is unlikely to be a trend that we will see reversing.

Compared to last month, gross orders increased from two to 102 while cancellations decreased from seven units to three. So, we saw net orders going from -5 to last month to 99 this month. The contrast with the same month last year also is big when Airbus received one gross order and no cancellations. More interesting and telling is to compare the year-to-date numbers. When doing this, we observed that there are 269 gross orders this year and 137 cancellations, leading to a positive net order tally of 132 units. Last year, Airbus collected 370 from January up to and including August and it received 67 cancellations resulting in 303 net orders. So, there's a significant gap compared to last year. This, however, is caused by the nearly 300 orders that Airbus received before the pandemic started impacting sales. In 2019, the year in which Airbus de-risked the order book, the company had received 95 net orders. So, the year-to-date numbers are lower than last year but they are not bad.

In August, Airbus delivered 40 aircraft consisting of 38 single-aisle jets and 2 wide-body aircraft:

Airbus delivered five Airbus A220s.

32 Airbus A320neo family aircraft were delivered.

One Airbus A320ceo family aircraft were delivered.

Airbus delivered two Airbus A350-900s.

Airbus delivered no Airbus A330s or Airbus A380s.

July showed a decline in deliveries of seven units. This was driven by lower A320 family deliveries (-8), offset by an increase of one unit in Airbus A220 deliveries. The decline during the month is not fully unexpected. Normally we see Airbus increase deliveries in the second month of a quarter. However, driven by summer holidays, August always tends to be a slower month. So, at this point there's no reason for concern despite the second month of sequential declines in delivery volumes. In the same month last year, Airbus delivered 39 aircraft with a more favorable delivery profile as more wide body aircraft were part of the mix. Given the improved outlook for the industry, one would expect that we would be seeing strong improvements in the delivery volumes. However, this is not the case and that is likely driven by Airbus putting a lot of effort last year to deliver aircraft that it had already built to customers before it had to bring the production rates down and the wide body market that is still sluggish.

Zooming out and looking at the year-to-date deliveries we see that there have been 384 deliveries so far this year which is an improvement over the 284 deliveries in the first eight months of last year. So, year-to-date deliveries are rising and that shows that the recovery is progressing.

The book-to-bill value also is interesting to consider. During the month, that value was 2.6 in terms of units and 2.7 in terms of value driven by high order inflow and 0.7 for the year so far. It should be pointed out that book-to-bill ratios are slightly skewing the picture as they consider gross orders and not net orders and they only say something about bookings compared to billings, but not about how billings relate to previous years. So, that's why our monitor also allow users to look at dollar values from one year to the other interactively. Doing that showed that the delivery value is $6.4 billion higher so far this year and provides another reason to be confident on Airbus' delivery trajectory.

Conclusion

In August, we saw order increase significantly compared to last month. Comparing the year-to-date numbers between this year and last year, gross and net orders have declined. However, this is driven by orders that Airbus secured before the pandemic. Overall, we're seeing confidence returning to the marketplace and various airlines such as Condor and Jet2 have signed orders with Airbus to support their aircraft replacement needs.

Deliveries were down sequentially once again, but that's driven by the summer holidays. Nevertheless, deliveries have increased by 100 units compared to January-August last year and I would expect that in September we will see deliveries ticking up again. To reach its delivery target of 600 aircraft, Airbus will require higher than average monthly deliveries in the final four months of the year but I think the company will be able to achieve that and I actually believe that the European jet maker could be delivering 600 to 625 aircraft in 2021.