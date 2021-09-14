Carrier Global Corporation (NYSE:CARR) 9th Annual Laguna Conference September 14, 2021 1:30 PM ET

Josh Pokrzywinski

Hi, good afternoon. I'm Josh Pokrzywinski, Morgan Stanley's electrical equipment and multi-industry analyst. Thanks for joining us with the continuation of our fireside chats for our 9th Annual Laguna Conference. Up next, we have Carrier Corporation including Chairman and CEO, Dave Gitlin; and Chief Financial Officer, Patrick Goris; as well as the VP of Investor Relations, Sam Pearlstein. Guys, thanks for joining us.

With that guys, thanks for joining us. Welcome in. Dave, I will hand it over to you.

With that guys, thanks for joining us. Welcome in. Dave, I will hand it over to you.

Josh, thank you. Thanks to Morgan Stanley for hosting us today, looking forward to next year in Laguna. Let me just first say upfront as encouraged as we are by what we've seen in 2021. We're very encouraged by what lies ahead, because I think we've taken great steps to put a team, a culture, a playbook in place that will allow us to lean into these secular trends and drive profitable growth for years to come. When I look back Josh at our Investor Day in February of last year, we had three major themes.

First, we said that we were going to instill a performance culture to deliver results, predictable results for our customers and our investors even in difficult circumstances and despite the supply chain challenges, which I'm sure you and I will get into in the Q&A. I am very proud of our team's performance on delivery, on quality, on cost reduction. And we've taken aggressive cost actions. You know about Carrier 700, more cost actions will come and that's enabled us to not only grow our margins, this year margins will be up over 70 bps over last year, while investing in growth. And that was really our second theme.

We said that we would really lean in to benefiting from these secular trends, which established our strategic North Star, which is to be the world leader in healthy, safe, sustainable and intelligent building and cold chain solutions. So we were very purposeful about shifting from being an equipment provider, to being a provider of solutions to some of the world's most important challenges, things like climate change, healthy indoor environment, safe food and vaccine distribution. And I will tell you, Josh, it's unleashed a lot of value for Carrier and our customers, and we're seeing the results. We talk about growth. This year organic growth will be up 10% to 12%, over last year up mid single digits over 2019. And we've been very focused on things like recurring revenues and aftermarket, and we're seeing the benefits from those focus areas.

And the third theme we had was to be very disciplined on capital allocation. We spun just about 15, 16 months ago with about $10 billion of net debt, assuming we close on the divestiture of Chubb, which I'm very hopeful we can close on it by the end of this year. We would end with less than $4 billion of net debt, so a lot of progress. And what that enables us to do is to really start to play offense now, play offense on and of course we'll continue to invest in organic growth, but invest in inorganic growth. We built out our pipeline. We're looking actively at more acquisitions and we'll continue to have a sustainable and growing dividend and of course buyback, which Patrick has talked about.

So the last thing I'll mention before the Q&A, Josh, is that in terms of 3Q and the full year, really no new news to what we said on our 2Q call. For 3Q, we said that revenues and adjusted EPS would be very similar, very similar to what we saw in Q and we remain on track for that. And while not surprisingly, we're no different than anyone else. We're seeing inflationary pressures, overall supply chain challenges, but we remain confident in our ability to manage those. So with that, we will be – of course, we'll have time to get more into 2022 later. I do want to give you, and the other is our early heads up that we will be doing an Investor Day here in Palm Beach Gardens, that's going to be in February, February 22nd of next year. So look forward to welcome you – welcoming you and others down to the Palm Beach area and our headquarters here on February 22nd. And we'll go deep then, of course, on 2022 in the out years.

But with that, Josh, let me turn it over to you for Q&A.

Awesome, well, I appreciate that Dave and looking forward to joining you down there in Palm Beach. Maybe just to start off on – the order of the day on supply chain, we've had a few of your major competitors here cite some supply chain challenges. I think Shrine is more a Q coming out of 2Q Wetex kind of previewing that they were starting to see that ramp up more materially here in 3Q. But it seems like kind of the mixed blessing of a strong demand environment as no one can get demand or anything. So reaffirming 3Q and kind of the balance of the year, looking roughly how you expected, what's suggests that if none of this is insurmountable, but how have you seen that availability of product evolve over the last kind of 30, 60 days, and what steps have you guys taken to sort of minimize or manage that risk to end up in the spot you are today?

I'll tell you it's one of the most challenging supply chain environments that I've ever seen. Every day there are new issues that our operations team is having to deal with. It's not only in our supply chain. Operationally, we have to continue to ramp up staffing in some of our sites. So, I think, the entire supply chain challenges are acute. They're real. They're sustained. They're not getting better than they were say in 2Q, but I will tell you that where we are right now is that our team has gone to great lengths to minimize the impact on our customers and of course our shareholders. It's not that we haven't – that we're not late to some of our customer demand. In some cases, we're a couple of weeks late. I was just with some of our distributors over the weekend, and I know that we have with the demand being as strong as it is, we could be picking up even more share if we did have these challenges, but I'll tell you we're managing them.

We're putting people on site at our suppliers. We are building up as much temporary labor in our sites as we can, where we can't hire enough. We have a lot of oversight and escalation process that we manage daily. We're moving talent around in the organization to deal with that critical priority. So the team, I think, is taking all the right steps. What we hear from our customers is that we're managing the issues as well if not better than our peers, but that's not good enough. It's only good when we're not impacting our customers in any way. We're not there yet, but I think we're taking the right actions to minimize the pain to both our customers and our shareholders.

Got it. And if you had to sort of rank order, the things that are highest on your watch list versus not, I mean, anything with an integrated circuit seems like it's one of the bigger pain points, I would be surprised if you guys say otherwise. But the – anything else that's particularly acute in the Carrier organization?

Dave Gitlin

It's chips, boards, all things electronics are challenging right now that would clearly be number one, but it's engineered items. It can be in certain some of our highly engineered products. It's things like resins. So – and the cost pressures that continues to be where we do spot buys on copper, steel, aluminum. All of those continue to be at elevated prices, and then some of the same traditional supply chain issues that others are facing.

Got it. Now you're in sort of a unique situation with Carrier 700 where you're undertaking a pretty major supply chains in sourcing initiative at the same time when no one can get anything. Is that -- I'm assuming it's adding a layer of complexity for sure. But is it also causing you to rethink where you want to procure things from or what suppliers that maybe you've qualified over the last year or two that maybe you'd want to get more or less to, I guess, is it adding some texture to that process?

Dave Gitlin

So what we're actually doing on Carrier 700 is we're doubling down because of some of the commodity inflationary pressures that we see going into next year. We're going to really have to double down on G&A reductions and be very aggressive there. We're going to really lean into Carrier excellent – Carrier excellence and productivity in our factories that has to become part of our DNA enrolled into how we run the business. Carrier Alliance, we have thousands of suppliers and we have very few partners that are part of Carrier Alliance, and they commit to cost reduction, delivery, quality targets, we want to grow that. So this is an opportunity and a reminder of how critical that perfect symphony is around a robust supply chain and that's what we're building out.

Josh Pokrzywinski

Dave Gitlin

Josh Pokrzywinski

Patrick Goris

Yes, the way we're thinking about this, Josh, is that just as we target for this year to be price cost neutral, it's very much top of mind for us for next year. And so for next year, there are two – there are several movements that are happening. One is, you mentioned, we've been benefited from some hedges this year, those will be rolling off and so that will be a headwind for us next year. At the same time, we've already implemented three price increases this year. The last price increase went to effect across our different businesses September 1st. And so, we're benefiting from that. We'll see a significant benefit from that next year. And on top of that, we're already working internally on our fourth price increase. When I say fourth price increase, I should say the next price increase, which may be coming into effect early January of next year, probably not this calendar year. And so, all of that is really focused on ensuring that for next year, we're no worse than being priced cost neutral.

Got it. And I think the collection of businesses in inside of Carrier is similar to what you would see across other industrial verticals. Price doesn't go backwards very often. If – maybe things like freight and labor ended up being sticky on the cost side, but I suspect steel is not $2,000 a ton forever, or at least I hope not. In any sense for how much you would retain if we sort of normalize some of the commodity inputs, just from kind of the stuff you can track on a Bloomberg chart versus the stuff that's negotiated or engineered.

Clearly, the objective is to retain 100% of it. And that's frankly, why we're so focused on ensuring that we adjust prices, we increase prices. We get the yield on the price increases we announced because of course, if at some points there is some abatement of the input costs we want to benefit from that.

Got it. So just bending over to the demand side, it seems like in the commercial world, obviously you saw a good ordering taken in 2Q, probably some pent-up demand on replacement activity that didn't get done last year, buildings weren't as occupied. But all the things that the industry has sort of talked about here for a couple of years on healthy buildings, building modernization seemed like they're really taking off. I mean, as you have customers talk about incoming orders today is a higher percentage that really driven about – driven by stuff unrelated to this traditional break fix, or do you still think a lot of the strength today is just this kind of cyclical catch up? And in any way you would sort of break that down as you will get the book today?

Dave Gitlin

And whether those orders are driven by the additional funding from the government or because of the baseline demand for that break fix business. The good news is that orders have been very strong in light commercial. We're seeing similar kind of appetite in the applied space. So there is clearly more of a demand for sustainable solutions and healthy solutions, and intelligent is a major theme for us. We're just getting out there with the bound right now. I mean, it's very much the first inning, but very important discussion. So I think it's a combination of base demand and some of the secular trends.

Josh Pokrzywinski

Dave Gitlin

And he was pushing me to make sure we keep up with the demand that’s going on there. But what’s happening is now people are spending more time at home. They want higher quality HVAC units, because they hear the sound going on and off. So I think that when you look at things like replacement over repair, you look at things like sustainability driving more demand, we see it in applied, we see it like commercial and we’re now even seeing it in the resi business as well.

Josh Pokrzywinski

Dave Gitlin

Josh Pokrzywinski

Dave Gitlin

And we’re very proud of our ALC business. We supplemented that with Abound, which is an open architecture cloud-based, SaaS-based program digital offering that can interface with anyone’s BMS. We did that by design because we want to be able to implement it battery operated. So it doesn’t have to affect a building owner’s wiring system, low cost sensors that we’re trying to – that we continue to try to procure it at lower and lower prices.

And it’s going to now build more and more features onto it. So it started with healthy. So you can look at things like parameters around CO2 levels or particular matter radon levels. And then we’re going to add into it things like sustainability. So it’s going to be something that we continue to build out the features on. We’ve had a number of customers visit our headquarters here. So they can actually see it in action. There’s growing interest in it. The Atlanta Braves have been very pleased with it. And they’ve given us examples of how they’ve been using it in Truist Park to identify issues and resolve them, so very early phases. But I think that uniqueness of open architecture interface with anyone’s BMS will be a differentiator.

And the reason it’s different for us versus perhaps a digital startup is that we’re also an equipment provider. We have this very ubiquitous real estate inside the building. So we have the chillers, we have the heating capability. We’re investing more in heat pumps. We have a very broad Fire & Security portfolio. So you combine that digital offering, open architecture with our knowledge of the products and how those products can interface with each other. I think it can be a real unique offering.

Josh Pokrzywinski

Dave Gitlin

So we have restaurant owners, we have commercial office building owners saying to us, help me not only show my customers that I have a healthy indoor environment, help me invest in healthy solutions. Sustainability is a major, major force. That’s going to drive demand for many years to come. And we have people looking for solutions where they’re out in traffic making carbon neutrality commitments. And they’re wondering – they’re looking to companies like us to give them the ability to not only hit their carbon neutrality commitments, but actually track them for them as well. So Abound in that digital discussion, they view as a key enabler to accomplishing a lot of these other objectives they have.

Josh Pokrzywinski

Dave Gitlin

If you use chillers as a proxy for the overall business, we’ve said this year we’re going to go from 50,000 to 60,000 units that are somehow covered by a long-term agreement, whether it’s a new unit or an existing unit, and we have a little over, you have more than 300,000 units. So that gives you a sense of the total amount of coverage we have. And we just see that as just a golden opportunity. We got to digitize them. We have to connect the units at an edge device to make sure they’re connected. We know that long term, you’re going to drive higher margin, more recurring revenues, the more attachment and coverage rates that you have. So this is the major focus area for [indiscernible], strong progress and a lot of opportunity ahead.

Josh Pokrzywinski

Dave Gitlin

We’re going to see some new nuance demand over the coming years because you have the regulatory change in 2023, which would drive a little bit of pre-buy in 2022, you have a new refrigerator requirement 2025, which would drive demand potentially pre-buying to 2024. So you have a few existential things that are going on that could drive unique demand in certain years, when you get into times like 2023 and 2025 in those years in and of themselves, they’re going to be mixing to higher price units.

So that’ll drive some tailwind as well. We’re pushing on pricing. Patrick mentioned three price increases. We’ve had three price increases in resi with the reality is as he said, there’s more to come. And then you have all these other factors going on. People have more liquidity than they had in the past. They’re investing in their home. They’re investing in higher SEER type units for their home.

We are seeing more hours more put on the units, which is driving more cycles, which is driving a shorter life. We haven’t quantified that. Did the total life go down from say 17 years to something less? We continue to kind of research that internally, but it’s clear that units are coming back earlier today than they were in the past, because just physics would tell you that the more cycles and the higher temperatures that you’re seeing are putting more demand.

And you’re seeing parts of the country by air conditioning that never did before, like in the Northwest of the country. So look, we’ll have to see clearly there’s going to be some difficult comparison as you get out there. We’re not going to continue in the range of 25% to 50% forever, but there’s a lot of factors that should drive continued demand.

Josh Pokrzywinski

Dave Gitlin

So there’s a lot of very encouraging signs on the demand side. The biggest challenge we have in refrigeration like we have in other parts of the business is just keeping up with the demand. I mean, we have supply chain, excuse me, our output challenges really across refrigeration, North American Truck Trailer and CCR, probably the most acute right now. No unique, no different than other parts of our business, but the demand signs are certainly encouraging.

Josh Pokrzywinski

Dave Gitlin

And then things like aftermarket and digital capabilities. So, we’re looking at building our pipeline. We have, we’ll look at digital things that can be $50 million to $100 million, and we can look at acquisitions, maybe $1 billion to $1.5 billion for other types of opportunities. And we’ll make that we’re very rigorous around our financial criteria and our strategic criteria, but I’m encouraged by the pipeline and some of the discussions we’re having.

Josh Pokrzywinski

Dave Gitlin

