Automation is an undeniable trend in the broad industrial end-markets that Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) serves, and management is positioning itself accordingly – acquiring capabilities in design, assembly, and integration to leverage growth opportunities as more and more industries/companies incorporate automation into their manufacturing and warehouse processes.

AIT isn’t just an automation story, it’s also a value-added industrial distribution story where management has wisely steered clear of fast-turn, low-value MRO components and has instead focused on higher-value critical components and service. This has led to something extremely rare in the industrial distribution space over the past decade – actual gross margin improvement.

AIT has historically had some of the strongest cyclical volatility in the space, and I am worried that as with other supposedly “short cycle” names like Parker Hannifin (PH) (an OEM, not a distributor), the Street thinks the story is over now that manufacturing PMI is well above 55. I wouldn’t ignore that cyclical risk, but I think automation is a leverageable long-term trend for AIT, and the long-term prospective return is looking pretty interesting.

A Broad Recovery Is Well Underway

As a recent manufacturing PMI near 60 should suggest, AIT is seeing a broad recovery in its industrial end-markets right now. Revenue rose 20% yoy in organic terms in the last quarter (the June quarter, the company’s fiscal fourth quarter), with basically equal growth in both the Service Center and Fluid Power segments.

Management reported that 27 of its 30 end-markets were growing in the last quarter, up from 17 of 30 in the March quarter, and I’d argue that that’s pretty much the definition of a broad industrial recovery given AIT’s leverage to bearings/power transmission, flow control, and fluid power.

Lumber/wood products, food/beverage, aggregates/cement, technology, chemicals, transport, and mining/metals were all cited as especially strong markets. Again, there really are no surprises here. Companies like Weyerhaeuser (WY) are running all-out to keep up with lumber demand, cement companies like Cemex (CX) are basically sold out and trying to maximize capacity/up-time, and semiconductor companies are running at full capacity.

The real question I have is the extent to which this recovery will stretch into meaningful expansion. Companies like Lincoln Electric (LECO) have argued that industrial companies were underspending on capex going into the pandemic, and there’s evidence to support that. With companies across a range of industries struggling to keep up with demand, I could certainly believe that reinvesting in plant capex to support production capacity will support a longer recovery through 2023. To that end, key suppliers like Parker Hannifin haven’t exactly been talking down their growth prospects.

Engaging Automation As A New Driver

Automation sales were up more than 30% in the quarter, and AIT management has made it clear that automation is a significant priority and current/future growth driver for the company. Management has completed five significant M&A deals to add capabilities, including a deal announced a month ago for R.R. Floody – an automation products and service provider with a focus on machine vision.

AIT isn’t just a wholesaler, and I think this is a key point of differentiation. An industrial distributor like Fastenal (FAST) or MSC Industrial (MSM) may be able to offer advice on the right components for a job (particularly MSC, as they’ve been reinvesting in advanced service capabilities), but they’re basically resellers. AIT, though, is a more service-oriented provider and is more active in collaborative design, installation, and maintenance.

This is now extending into the automation space. Buying a fleet of cobots from Teradyne (TER) or a machine vision system from Cognex (CGNX) is all well and good, but manufacturing systems/processes have to be redesigned around these new automated components and the manufacturers often don’t have the capability or the interest in providing those services to smaller customers. That’s a significant opportunity for AIT, particularly in markets like wood products, food/beverage, cement/aggregates, et al that haven’t historically used all that much automation relative to markets like autos or semiconductors.

There were already compelling arguments for automation before the pandemic, including offsetting rising labor costs, more consistent process execution, and accelerating handling processes, but the pandemic really drove home the need for many industries/companies to make better use of automation. Importantly, a lot of the new automation customers aren’t looking at automation as an “all or nothing” proposition and instead are looking to integrate automation alongside their human labor force – a decision that will not only require safer automation components (like cobots), but more careful design and implementation work.

I’ve already talked about automation as a long-term mid-single-digit growth opportunity for companies like Rockwell (ROK) and Schneider (OTCPK:SBGSY), and I continue to believe that. As a “ride-along” facilitator of that process, I expect that growth opportunity to extend to AIT.

The Outlook

As I said in the open, I’ve been impressed that AIT has been one of the only industrial distributors to see some long-term improvement in gross margin. I believe this is a byproduct of a deliberate management strategy to avoid high-turn MRO products (where Amazon (AMZN) can compete effectively) and instead prioritize specialty components where up-time is critical, component cost is low on a unit basis but high relative to overall system failure costs, and where customers appreciate (and will pay for) service.

Margins have also been helped by mix enrichment, as well as more “blocking and tackling” elements like site consolidation and supplier rationalization.

I’m looking for core revenue growth around 4% to 5% over the long term. I’m a little concerned about modeling a long-term upward inflection (revenue growth has been closer to 3% to 4% over the past decade), but I do think there has been underinvestment in industrial capex that needs to be corrected, and I think AIT is leveraged to growth in automation capex spending, as well, perhaps, as reshoring. I’d also note that management is targeting ongoing M&A as a growth driver.

I expect EBITDA margin to get to 10% in FY’23, and I think there’s a good chance AIT will actually get there in the second half of FY’22 (on an annualized basis), if not for the full year. I do think that FCF margins will reset a bit in FY’22-FY’24 as the company reinvests in its own capabilities to support future growth, but I expect long-term FCF margins in the high single-digits to support mid-to-high single-digit FCF growth.

If AIT can drive 7% or better annualized FCF growth, I think the shares could easily generate a double-digit long-term annualized return from today’s level. The stock doesn’t look quite as undervalued on a margin/returns-driven multiple approach (using a forward multiple of 12x), and the operating margins are not stellar, but I do see some longer-term improvement opportunities that could eventually improve the multiple.

The Bottom Line

The biggest issues I see right now for AIT are the risk that investors just don’t want to invest in a stock seen as leveraged to short-cycle industrials when the PMI is already above 55 and the comparatively low operating margins relative to names like Fastenal. I do think that is at least somewhat shortsighted, though, and I think this is a GARP name worth a closer look from investors who want a “picks and shovel” play on industrial capex and automation growth.