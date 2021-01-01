Birdlkportfolio/iStock via Getty Images

As I noted in my last update on Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES), the market was starting to move off of short-cycle industrials as investors pursued greener pastures for growth. I had thought that stronger first and second quarter earnings and healthy guidance would maybe lead to some rethinking, but so far I was only half-right – Gates, and many other short-cycle names, reported better results, but it hasn’t changed sentiment and several quality short-cycle names have continued to weaken.

Basically flat since my last update, Gates still looks interesting to me on a long-term basis. I like the long-term opportunity in chain-to-belt transitions in multiple industrial markets, as well as the opportunity to leverage further growth in automation and a switch to electrification in personal transportation. Although I see pretty interesting return potential, I wouldn’t ignore that sentiment issue where short-cycle names as concerned, as fighting the tape is a tough way to try to make money.

Electrification – As Much An Opportunity As A Threat

One of the bearish arguments on Gates is that this company is vulnerable to the oncoming transition from internal combustion engines to electrified powertrains. Superficially, that makes sense. About 45% of the company’s revenue comes from autos (about 25% from aftermarket), and that’s largely from various belts that run car systems off of the engine – in an EV, those belts go away.

But there’s more to it than that. First, ICE-powered cars aren’t going to vanish in 2025 or 2030, so there “twilight” of aftermarket sales to the auto market will like extend at least 20 years if not more. Second, while it’s true that EVs don’t need belts, they do need cooling systems to manage the heat generated by the batteries and various electrical components. That’s going to drive demand for fully electric water pumps and hoses, and Gates is positioned to supply those components.

I’ve seen some sell-analysts suggest that Gates could actually see strong content growth on EVs. I think that’s probably optimistic, but I think Gates is highly likely to be no worse off, and possibly at least somewhat better off.

It’s also worth noting that cars aren’t the only opportunity to leverage electrification. Electric bikes (eBikes or e-bikes) are likely to be popular in many markets, particularly developing markets where household incomes may not be high enough yet to mass-market auto ownership. Between belts and pumps, this could be a $200M/year or greater market for Gates somewhere down the line.

Automation Driving Chain-To-Belt Transition

One of the major longer-term bull drivers for Gates is the opportunity to replace legacy chain and cable products in a range of industrial applications. Relative to traditional products like roller chain, engineered chain, and metal cables, Gates’s belts are quieter, lighter, operate more smoothly, and offer equal or better useful lives with lower maintenance requirements.

Management has in the past suggested a $17B opportunity in switching from chains to belts, and while that may be overly bullish, I do see it as a significantly long-term opportunity. Automation could prove to be the key to unlocking more of that opportunity over the next five to 10 years.

First off, automation involves more power transmission components, as automation typically includes automated material handling systems. With these systems, there’s not much reason to go with traditional chain products.

Second, when companies incorporate automation, it often requires significant alterations to shop floor processes, layouts, and equipment. In such a situation, or when a new facility is being built ground-up, it doesn’t involve much incremental effort or hassle to make that chain-to-belt switchover even in systems that aren’t being directly impacted by the automation – in other words, if you’re turning your plant upside down for a while to bring in automation, why not also swap out the chain systems for belts and get those longer-term benefits without much meaningful incremental short-term hassle beyond the cost?

The Outlook

Gates management has talked about outgrowing its underlying markets by 200bp to 300bp over the long term. Given increased spending on material handling systems and ongoing automation investments, not to mention growth opportunities in hydraulics and electrical pumps, I think that’s an attainable goal.

I’d also note that Gates has done quite well so far this cycle in managing costs. The 40% incremental margin in the second quarter was among the best I saw in the industrial space, and despite significant cost headwinds (material cost inflation and supply chain issues), it looks as though price and internal efficiency efforts will largely neutralize that this year.

With two stronger than expected quarters, I’ve raised my near-term revenue and margin expectations. Most of this is a pulling-forward of the recovery growth I previously expected, but automation capex is still on a very positive trajectory.

I’m still looking for core revenue growth of about 3.5% (relative to pre-pandemic levels), but I expect 2021 EBITDA margin to be firmly in the 22%’s this year, rising another point from 2021 to 2023. I’m now looking for FCF margins to reach 12% in 2025 and head about another point higher by 2030, driving high single-digit FCF growth. FCF margin leverage is one area where I’m a little concerned that Street expectations are too high long term, but management’s recent execution has been strong.

Based on discounted cash flow, I think you can make a case for a short-term fair value in the mid-to-high teens today, with longer-term upside in the mid-to-high single-digits on a long-term annualized basis. Gates looks more undervalued on a margin/return-driven EV/EBITDA process, as the stock is currently trading quite a bit lower than what the market has historically been willing to pay for a company with this margin and return (ROA, ROIC, ROTA) profile. While many industrials are trading above historical norms by 200bp-300bp, an 11x forward multiple in line with long-term norms still supports a $23 fair value.

The Bottom Line

Short-cycle industrials are out of favor now, and I understand that to a point. Institutional investors have an insatiable appetite for growth and little-to-no patience. Gates, and many other short-cycle names are going to decelerating growth from here, and that apparently matters more than the fact that growth is still likely to stay above the long-term trend average for FY21-FY23.

It’s tough to advise a reader to play chicken with an oncoming train, and that’s what fighting institutional sentiment can be like. Many institutions start selling short-cycle names when the manufacturing PMI goes above 55 and don’t look back until the cycle flips over. I can see some macro challenges (like higher rates slowing the economy and higher corporate taxes), but for longer-term investors, Gates should at least be on a watchlist.