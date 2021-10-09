FreshSplash/E+ via Getty Images

Dividend Growth Watchlist Criteria

The companies listed on this watchlist are stable with a track record of raising their dividends consistently. Each of the companies listed below has a market cap of at least $20 billion. The company must also have a "Wide" economic moat, according to Morningstar. This ensures a company I consider for investment has a sustainable competitive advantage for the foreseeable future. An S&P Capital IQ Earnings and Dividend Ranking of A or A+ helps to establish the company has achieved and should continue to achieve lower price volatility when compared to the broader market. Next, since this is a dividend growth watchlist, it would logically make sense to measure a company's dividend growth. In this case, a company needs to have a 10-year dividend growth rate of 7% or greater to ensure growth in the dividend itself, in addition to being a quality company. The company should have room to grow their dividend too, so a payout ratio of 50% or less is used as the final filter.

I use the dividend yield theory to determine if a stock is potentially overvalued or undervalued. This idea suggests a company's yield will revert to the norm over time. An example below is General Dynamics (NYSE:GD); the current yield is 2.36% while its five-year average is just 2.16%. The difference being 20 basis points or about 9%, which suggests it could be undervalued.

Company 10 Year DGR Dividend Yield (9/10/21) Div. Yield (5 Yr Avg) Overvalued/Undervalued Accenture PLC (ACN) 11.02% 1.03% 1.63% 37% Applied Materials, Inc. (AMAT) 12.28% 0.70% 1.37% 49% Bank of New York Mellon Corp. (BK) 13.16% 2.62% 2.12% -24% BlackRock, Inc. (BLK) 13.76% 1.80% 2.41% 25% Comcast Corp. (CMCSA) 17.15% 1.69% 1.80% 6% Canadian National Railway Co. (CNI) 15.59% 1.64% 2.23% 26% CSX Corp. (CSX) 12.28% 1.20% 1.46% 18% Cintas Corp. (CTAS) 24.14% 0.94% 1.02% 8% Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (EXPD) 10.03% 0.92% 1.30% 29% General Dynamics Corp. (GD) 9.91% 2.36% 2.16% -9% Home Depot, Inc. (HD) 20.30% 1.99% 2.11% 6% Hershey Co. (HSY) 9.44% 2.06% 2.25% 8% Lockheed Martin Corp. (LMT) 14.02% 3.01% 2.65% -14% Lowe's Companies, Inc. (LOW) 18.28% 1.57% 1.63% 4% Mastercard Inc. (MA) 38.83% 0.51% 0.55% 7% Northrop Grumman Corp. (NOC) 11.91% 1.77% 1.61% -10% Roper Technologies, Inc. (ROP) 17.90% 0.47% 0.56% 16% Royal Bank of Canada (RY) 7.93% 3.33% 5.40% 38% Charles Schwab Corp. (SCHW) 11.61% 1.01% 1.04% 3% Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD) 9.81% 3.84% 5.14% 25% T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (TROW) 12.79% 1.99% 2.59% 23% U.S. Bancorp (USB) 23.72% 3.03% 2.63% -15% Visa Inc. (V) 25.38% 0.57% 0.61% 7% West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (WST) 7.18% 0.15% 0.47% 68%

Goal

The goal of my dividend growth watchlist is to discover companies to add to my dividend growth portfolio in an attempt to consistently exceed the market return of the Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF. Through the first eight months of the year, an equally weighted portfolio of these 24 stocks mentioned above would have outperformed the VIG by more than 9%. The VIG gained 15.95% through the end of August, while the stocks above returned 25.01%.

Symbol August Returns YTD Return ACN 5.94% 30.05% AMAT -3.26% 57.42% BK 7.58% 32.86% BLK 8.78% 32.14% CMCSA 3.14% 17.37% CNI 8.29% 7.08% CSX 0.93% 8.47% CTAS 0.65% 12.73% EXPD -2.81% 31.65% GD 2.18% 37.30% HD -0.61% 24.21% HSY -0.16% 18.40% LMT -2.49% 3.59% LOW 5.81% 28.38% MA -10.29% -2.65% NOC 1.73% 2.31% ROP -1.64% 12.54% RY 1.60% 27.47% SCHW 7.47% 38.47% TD -2.27% 18.55% TROW 9.65% 51.93% USB 3.33% 25.03% V -6.89% 5.20% WST 9.69% 59.66% Watchlist 2.04% 25.01% VIG 1.67% 15.95%

What's New?

Visa Inc. returns to the watchlist after not meeting the criteria set above for August's update. The company has returned a mere 5.2% so far this year which is third-worst on the list behind only Lockheed Martin and Mastercard, which have returned 3.59% and -2.65% respectively. Visa's 10-year dividend growth rate is excellent at more than 25% and is second on the watchlist behind only Mastercard whose 10-year dividend growth rate exceeds 38%. Lastly, their payout ratio is still below 30% leaving more than enough room for Visa to continue hiking their dividend.

Royal Bank of Canada is on the watchlist for the first time and like many companies presented here has an exceptional year to date return of 27%. Their 10-year dividend growth rate is just south of 8% which in most cases would be really good, except when you look over the rest of the companies on the watchlist, their dividend growth rate is in the bottom 5. In addition, their payout ratio is one of the higher ones of the companies on the list, albeit still low, at 40%.

New Stocks Market Returns by Month in 2021

V RY January -11.65% -1.45% February 10.07% 5.22% March -0.31% 8.37% April 10.31% 4.41% May -2.54% 9.00% June 2.87% -2.58% July 5.38% 0.69% August -6.89% 1.60%

I consider any stock with a current yield that is 5% higher or lower than their 5-year yield average to be fairly valued. These stocks, like many on the watchlist and the broader market for that matter, are currently overvalued. An argument could be made that Visa is good by right given their potential for future growth and their current yield when compared to their five-year average.

Final Thoughts

This dividend growth watchlist is used to identify companies worthy of further research. Stock prices fluctuate and, although there are legitimate reasons for a price increase or decrease, occasionally there are times that the market is just overreacting to short-term news. I believe if you can identify the reason(s) and determine for yourself if a decline in stock price is justified, you can minimize risk in your portfolio by purchasing a company's stock when their yield is above its historical average.

The above-mentioned information should not be construed as investment advice. Every investor's situation is different and you should only invest in a company after doing your own due diligence.