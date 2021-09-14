Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Citi 2021 Virtual Global Conference September 14, 2021 2:40 PM ET

Hock Tan – President and Chief Executive Officer

Chris Danley – Citi

Chris Danley

Hey guys, this is Chris Danley, your friendly neighborhood semi analyst from Citi. I guess there wouldn’t be a Citi tech conference without some huge IT problems. My internet connection is down, but the most important part is we have Hock Tan here, the CEO of Broadcom. Hock, can you hear me okay? I’m just coming in over my iPhone.

Hock Tan

You’re using iPhone. Yes, I’m fine, Chris. I can’t see you but it’s okay.

Chris Danley

Thank you. Yes. Well, I’m pretty small anyway, so let’s go ahead and get started. I think you guys were the most recent semiconductor company to report. So if you could just give a brief sort of summary of how the quarter was and the outlook and then we’ll move on from there?

Hock Tan

Sure. I mean, we reported our fiscal Q3 ending – ended, I would say end of July and we’re now halfway through Q4. And what we did was I mean, we reported pretty much what we expect to see which is year-on-year top line growth – revenue growth that is of 16% and that comprises semiconductor growing at 19% year-on-year, very strong for semiconductors. And on our infrastructure software side, we’re growing 6% year-on-year. And that was pretty much what we expect. One is of course, also what we expected and but nonetheless, very pleased to see is that EBITDA margin, well, let’s start with operating profit year-on-year, grew on revenue of 16%, 24% operating profit growth. And our EBITDA margin reaches north of 60% of revenues for the quarter.

For Q4, we see more of the same in a very, very strong demand in terms of bookings and a fairly disciplined way we have of shipping our products. But with Q4, we see that particularly with the seasonal ramp up of our North American OEMs, we’re guiding up towards from $6.8 billion of revenue in Q3 sequentially up to $7.35 billion of revenues so very strong sequential step up. And again, year-on-year in the mid-teens growth and basically, what we see is fiscal – there will be the last quarter of fiscal 2021 and we pretty much came in where we began the year in terms of what we expect to see.

Chris Danley

Great, all sunny skies over at the Broadcom, I’ve asked this of your peers and contemporaries like Rich Templeton and I’d just be interested in your opinion. Do you think that this is the strongest upturn in semi’s ever? Is this the strongest, I guess, business conditions for Broadcom that you’ve ever had?

Hock Tan

It is, I don’t know, I can think back that far to figure it out, but it’s probably, if not the strongest, it’s definitely one of the strongest point in time. And I guess, what this translates to is, are we in a super cycle, up cycle? And I guess, I have to say yes, we suddenly.

Chris Danley

Yes. And then I’m already getting some questions coming in from the audience. How about shortages? How are shortages impacting Broadcom?

Hock Tan

Well, I don’t consider those shortages as much as Franklin. One way to look at it on a semiconductor segment, just on semiconductor side, demand in the form of bookings showing up, if I’d compare year-on-year, we’re up about year-on-year, if I think a thin week running average of bookings orders coming in. We grew – we are growing roughly 40% to 50% year-on-year on demand bookings. And as you’ve seen, we are shipping out. We are pushing our shipments at a rate of around 20%.

So if we look literally at that kind of demand of bookings versus revenues, sure, there’s a difference. But having said that we look at a time horizon, a time factor to the demand and that 50% year-on-year increase in demand in the form of bookings, is that you over more extended time frame, then I think people we – then customers coming in are truly asking. In other words, what I’m saying is not all 50% booking demand are real. These are people they need it, but they don’t need it in the current quarter. They probably needed the quarter after quarter or even two quarters for the way. So if your time base it, my view is true demand is around 20% year-on-year.

Chris Danley

And Hock, two trends that are driving your business are the 5G upgrade cycle and the enterprise recovery. I guess, the most recent one is the enterprise recovery. So we can start there. You mentioned that in the most recent conference call, and also the one previous to that, would you say that this recovery in enterprise demand is about in line with your expectations, a little better than your expectations or a little slower, and then maybe talk about the trends behind the enterprise recovery and how you expect it to play out?

Hock Tan

Well, I guess the strength of bookings demand back to bookings demand is obviously, as I indicated earlier, very, very strong, but then one has to put in context perspective all over the last, say a couple of years. In 2019, we started back then we were – almost, I would say the bottom of a semiconductor cycle, down cycle. 2019 was a recession period for semiconductors. And the large part of that was enterprise demand was very weak at that point, just starting to recover in early calendar 2020 when COVID-19 hit, which obviously we’ve a locked down environment and enterprise demand quite and down. And I would say enterprise did not spend much in 2020 and only started to step up in calendar 2021.

And I would even say really step up in the – over the last three, four months in terms of their demand. Prior to that for the last 12 months, at least through COVID-19 demand and shipments were driven by hypercloud and followed shortly thereafter by the service providers. And telcos when they approached for broadband and starting to upgrade 5G backhaul networks, it’s only three months or so ago that enterprise started recovering in their spending and starting placing large orders with us. And that’s continuing on today and we see revenue shipments, I would say, out of those demand. We’ll drive back half of 2021 onto 2022.

Chris Danley

And would you say that this is being driven, Hock by the, I guess the end of work from home and folks going back to the office or is there something else going on out there as well?

Hock Tan

I think it’s a very – trend here in a sense that as I pointed out, there has been pend-up spend demand out of a lack of spending in 2019 and 2020, over two years of a lack of enterprise spending, I think there’s a catch-up going on. And exaggerating it I would say is also that spending has been particularly weak in 2020 because of work from home environment. And as the economy recovers, businesses open up, we’re seeing that in 2021 with a vengeance, I guess.

Chris Danley

And if you had to estimate what percentage of your revenue is “driven by the enterprise”, what would that number be?

Hock Tan

Well, enterprise represents some 35%, 40% of my revenues – of semiconductor revenues I would say. Take our site infrastructure software. Infrastructure software is all enterprise as you know, but they are on long-term three-year contracts in a fairly subscription manner. So that’s managed – that’s also driven separately. And on semiconductors, about 35%, 40% pretty much are enterprise.

Chris Danley

Yes, that was going to be my next question is, how is this sort of recovery and enterprise impacting your two businesses differently software versus semis?

Hock Tan

Well, on semis, we will see as we are now seeing continuing strength in the entire semi demand initially with HyperCloud, then service provider. And for probably 2022, most of 2022, we’ll see the big driver of growth as – with enterprise spending recovery, very sharp increase. And that enterprise will kind of drive the double-digit growth we have been seeing in 2021 just for enterprise.

Now in infrastructure software, however, this tends to be three-year contracts with the largest group of enterprise customers out there, and we recognize revenue on a ratable basis, and it comes up for renewal and there will be more capacity usage, obviously as enterprise open some and recovers, but again, it’s all spread over three years. And so the growth rate here is much more modulated to probably amidst around 5%, 6% year-on-year growth rate on infrastructure software, just partly the way the subscription is written over and the way the revenue spread over three years.

Chris Danley

Yes. So I guess you don’t have to worry about shortages in the software business. On the semiconductor business, we’ve seen shortages out there. As the enterprise recovery continues to ramp, how well do you feel that Broadcom is prepared from a product and inventory perspective? Do you – could there be any extension in lead times or any shortages there? And do you feel like you’re in pretty good shape to sell this increased demand?

Hock Tan

We have our lead times on products, pretty stable now for five months and we didn’t feel we have a need to extend it. So I think things are relatively much more stable and much more predictable, but lead times are still rather extended. Having said that, a bit stable, but very extended.

Chris Danley

Yes, you’re not alone in that quandary. You mentioned hyperscaler demand earlier in the conversation. There’s some concerns that as enterprise recovers, we might see some weakening or softening in demand from the hyperscalers or the cloud service providers. Can you speak to that? How’s the tone of that business with you?

Hock Tan

We have not seen any softening of demand from hyperscalers, even as enterprise demand picks up over the last three months. So I’m hoping that you will stay at this elevated levels may not grow much more from where it is, but we have not seen and I do not expect to see a reduction in demand.

Chris Danley

Yes. So let’s switch gears and talk about the other big trend, which is 5G. I guess, first of all, maybe let’s dig into the wireless business overall. This business was more or less was put up for sale and now you’re keeping it. Maybe talk about your sort of long-term thoughts on the wireless business and then we’ll jump into the 5G trend because obviously that stretches into some of your other businesses as well.

Hock Tan

Sure. Well, just, I mean, make no mistake, the three product lines, three product divisions we have in our wireless business, which is really more consumer driven and is very limited to just couple of large customers in very specific product franchises. In this case three, that I articulated. Each of those product lines, again, we sell as we sell all our other product lines, be only on technology. I mean, we got the best products with the best technology and we execute the best and that’s what drives this business. So in many ways in terms of product, technology, characteristics, it means it fulfills our requirements we have as a core franchise.

The key is sustainability of demand. And as we articulated before or announced before, for us it really has validated the long-term sustainable nature of this particular franchises. When we actually step up and sign a long-term arrangement, long-term supply and technology enablement agreements with our largest customers, it kind of validates the fact that these are sustainable franchise. And there have been for the last 10 years, almost 10 years, and we see that continuing into the future industry areas that we have.

Now 2021 is rather unusual because COVID-19 created a launch of the last generation for 2020 for a foreign model. And I expect and we all here today, 2021 is on schedule. So the year 2021 as an unusual aspect of having two peak seasonalities in one year, which probably leads to a higher – an additional tailwind in terms of year-on-year comparison on revenue growth. So the question is what 2022 will bring. If 2022 reverts back to a normal pattern before COVID-19, then there’s a headwind. If the number of phones continue pretty much in 2022 as it has run in 21, then we have a continued I would say sustaining at a high level of growth.

Chris Danley

Great. Well, even though it’s “only three customers”, but those are three very good customers to have, how do you see some of your customers are talking about potentially going internal for some of these products? Do you think that’s going to happen eventually? Do you think that it’s going to be way out in the future or not going to happen? And how does Broadcom sort of deal with that or combat that?

Hock Tan

We have seen that not just late – this lately out in the news, this is something that is inherent in the business model we work on. You’re talking about not just some of these big phone OEMs, you can even talk about some of the large HyperCloud guys.

Chris Danley

Yes.

Hock Tan

And what is more overriding than anything else is each of these guys have the scale and to consider creating silicon or having silicon created for them that meets very specific needs, whether in the case of cloud is workload needs. In the case of phone OEMs is particular features that they would use to differentiate their products. And in the case of cloud, that makes a workload run more effectively, whatever it is. They’re looking for hardware engines that can address those specific needs.

And frankly, if they can get it outside from the marketplace, why do it yourself? Because it tends to be a painful exercise and trying to do things yourself is not just painful, it’s expensive because you started one generation, you got to keep it going as these things go multiple generations. You have to keep investing. It’s not – it’s literally you get on a treadmill. And so mine sense of it always is if they can get what they need externally, they won’t need to do it internally. And we’ve seen that happen over the years, many times. And frankly, for many of these large customers, when we sell them specific franchise products on our site, most of all this products are somewhat customized. In some cases, some more so than others, but they are.

These guys are big enough to ask for specific tailored features and we’re happy to provide to them because they have the scale from our point of view, we get the ROI to do it. So we’ll do it. And if you keep doing it and meet what they need, my front view is they won’t need to go outside. It’s not worth it to buy the car when you can have the meal so to speak.

Chris Danley

Interesting analogy as always from Hock Tan. One last question on wireless. As far as the 5G upgrade cycle hot, where do you see us in the cycle? Are we halfway through it? Is it fourth of the way, three-fourths of the way? I just appreciate your thoughts on kind of where we are in this upgrade cycle.

Hock Tan

Are you talking about phones? Are you talking about the infrastructure, Chris?

Chris Danley

Well, yes, since we’re on wireless, sorry – since we’re on wireless phones. And then I thought we go to infrastructure after this question.

Hock Tan

On the phone side, I don’t know. I think we just seen pretty much the first one or two generations of a fully 5G phone. So I think we’re still relatively early in that whole process, because I would imagine 5G is going to run for five, six, seven years. If you look back at 4G it went for eight years. But doing it, as you say, doing it every year or every couple of years, we get more and more add on features, more and more bells and resource at that zone, but they’re all basically 4G phone – 4G technology. And on 5G, we expect to see the same, more bands, more capabilities, more features that added on and all the derivatives of the underlying basic platform of 5G phones. And so I think we’re still early in that whole 5G cycle.

Chris Danley

Fair. And then if he could just take the second part of the question talk about infrastructure and I’ll transition us to the ASIC business.

Hock Tan

Well, yes. On infrastructure, which is also whether it’s the fronthaul, the radios, the rank sort of speak, and as well as the backhaul, which comes after then to – which are the networks that holds this high traffic from the front out to the internet and to the use to the call. I think that’s even early in that cycle. Now we’re seeing that happen, obviously simultaneously as more and more base station, O-RAN gets put up there that are 5G capable. And we start – we have seen that start to happen. And we are also simultaneously seeing, as we did the last three months, four months, lot of large operators expand, upgrade their backhaul networks, which is really edge, call, metro networks to handle expected high amount of traffic. And when that – what I mean by we see that we see a lot of a demand for our merchant routers, especially at edge, metro and call that pulls the backhaul to a wireless infrastructure.

Chris Danley

Okay. Another question I’ve gotten from the customers listening on the line is your – I guess, calling your ASIC business, the hyperscale opportunity with all these alternative to exit ASIC coming on out there, all these, ASIC, whether they’re armed, derived or anything else. How’s that business trending for you guys? And then what are your sort of long-term expectations there?

Hock Tan

Well, we have been doing this ASIC business as a comp product division for 15 years and probably longer. And it started with largely networking and we’ve seen it evolve as merchant, silicon and networking increasingly displace ASIC that sits with OEMs. But having said that filling in that blank – filling in that space have been more and more ASIC silicon, special purpose silicon for HyperCloud, particularly. And we have – we’ve indicated things in machine learning. There we’ve gotten quite a bit of traction. We’ve also started doing – we have also been doing ASICs in what people call compute offloading, where instead of using a general purpose CPU in servers in the compute side of a data center in HyperCloud to offload some of this specialized workloads whether it’s for virtualization, orchestration, security, encryption on that out towards the edge of the server to handle that.

And we have our fair share of that in our ASIC business. And it’s a business that is sustaining very well. Small amount is HyperCloud to build and decide to do it on your own machine learning chips. None of them are going on. And new application come in for instance, in video transcoding, where you see the lights of YouTube, TikTok and even Facebook site, where they want to better video enterprise – great video for their subscribers and start to run video workloads on specialized silicon, I supposed to trying to run it on software on general purpose CPUs. I call them all compute offloading, and we are very much part and parcel of that initiative over the last, I’ll call it five, six years, now among the HyperCloud guys pushing it. Now, as far as are we looking at trying to do and call a general purpose CPU in those kinds of environment for up to now, we have not, we’ve stayed away from that.

Chris Danley

Got it. And then as part of all these growth opportunities, we hear all about foundry pricing going up and issues with supply. And how do you feel about your ability to procure wafers and it’s pricing doing anything to or are you simply passing that along to customers?

Hock Tan

Yes. Well, I think when environment coupled with the fact that all our products are very mission critical products with various sole source characteristics. We’ll pass it on to our customers. And we have been doing that for – frankly for the past 12 months as the supply chain in semiconductors depending on various areas, various parts of supply chain have step-up costs, have reduced what would have been a cost reduction roadmap. All these have increased our cost, and we have been very, very able to pass it on to all our customers. And we’ll continue to do the same.

Chris Danley

Great. Shifting gears a little bit, because we just have a few minutes left. I’d be remiss we didn’t touch on the software business. I had a couple people basically emailed me the same flavor of questions to ask you. So I’ll ask you first, what exactly is the synergy between the software and semiconductor businesses?

Hock Tan

Well, I tell you that one where we are benefiting right now in this synergies, when we – to sell infrastructure software, this software all sold-through, used by, adopted by the larger 1,000 enterprises – for this enterprises in the world out there. There’s a footprint of our five, six products in infrastructure software that we have sold to this same 1,000 guys largely. To cover these dice very, very well, we have a very large enterprise sales organization directly covering supporting and selling, cross-selling, I will say out six different products to those 1,000 customers and what happens at the largest IT batches around. This also happens to be a big part of the enterprise demand out there for IT infrastructure and our service on hardware side, system-side buying the OEM, the likes of Cisco, Dell EMC, HPE, IBM, they also happened to be.

And in our semiconductor space, when we talk about enterprise, we really sell our chips to the OEMs who in turn system integrate it, put in software, box around it and sell it to the same 1,000 and more end users who are enterprises. So when we get all this huge demand from the OEMs, one of the first things we do is triangulate it. And again, one of our enterprise sales guys are telling us when they cover this 1,000 guys, believe me, one example is, suppose a big bank wants to build a big data center in New Jersey of a $100 million to $200 million with the whole suite of products. Before they even do an RFI, two or three of those OEMs would already have been the running, have knowledge of this, what is needed and what in this environment of long lead time, becoming to us, from a semiconductor requirements’ point of view, and placing orders for the same end project. Got it? And this way we get to know.

Chris Danley

Right. I think we have time for one more question, Hock. Just on M&A, it seems like we’ve been waiting for some sort of acquisition on the software front. Are we just waiting for [indiscernible] or do you see something else there or could you possibly do something in semis’ maybe talk a little bit about that?

Hock Tan

Well, yes, right. Never say never in semis’ because there are still some opportunities semi, not many than a very, that it could be of interest, but you’re right? More opportunities in software, but even then in this environment, I guess the best way to describe it is we’re getting very selective. Part of it is when you’re growing as a whole company 16% a year known the compelling need to annually increase our – not just top-line, but our EBITDA double digit is perhaps less compelling. So which allow us to be much more selective in what we pick and this particularly comes about when you look at how our earnings have grown in the – over the last couple of years. So right now our free cash flow is $13 billion to $14 billion a year. And you put that against our market capitalization, you’re talking about cash – free cash flow yield on our market capitalization or stock price, so to speak. Of course, it’s 7% today.

Now, our criteria for selection – financial criteria for selection – selecting the acquisition other than our other criteria or market leadership and all that, as we’ve asked for 10% cash on cash return on what we payout. And we begin to look at this 3% premium as really not necessarily, sufficiently, risk adjusted. I mean, we could buy our own shares. We found a second thought and get an implied 7% return on cash versus buying someone else at 10%. So probably we’ve adjusted our selective hurdle rate to probably closer to 12% or 13% now, which basically makes the selection of a target more challenging, but we’ll keep looking. And now we’ll put in on record, we’re looking, just at we’re more selective and we haven’t found anything yet.

Chris Danley

Great. I think we’re out of time. Thanks again, Hock for joining, sorry, everybody that we had the technical difficulties. But hopefully the rest of the conference goes well. Thanks again, Hock, have a good one.

Hock Tan

Thanks. Thanks for venue.

