Good afternoon, and welcome back, everybody. I’m Jessica Reif Ehrlich, senior media and entertainment analyst at BofA Securities. And I’m thrilled to have Spotify with us today. Paul Vogel, CFO who is joining us. So Paul, welcome. Thank you.

Paul Vogel

Well, thanks for having me.

Jessica Reif Ehrlich

That’s great. So what a year it’s been for Spotify. I mean, it’s you – just you’ve grown the core business, the core music business solidly. You’ve invested in podcasts. You’ve raised subscription prices across select markets, it’s about products, but some of the major ones. You’ve also launched into 85 markets. You’ve rolled out new creative tools. I’m probably leading out 10 things. But it’s been a pretty busy year for you guys in the midst of a pandemic.

And that all kind of started when you became CFO, its all of this has been just become CFO in the last year or so. So how would you characterize Spotify’s positioning today, as we exit somewhere and head towards 2021 and is 2022?

Paul Vogel

Yes. I mean its – you’re right, it’s been a lot. As you can actually tell, I’m actually in the office today, which is, I think, the fourth time I’ve been in the office in the last 18 months. And we’re actually spending time together as a executive team all in person together for the first time in a very long time, which has been great. So that’s pretty exciting. And, yes, to your point, all of this happened, I think I took over for Barry on January 1 of 2020. And then we went into work from home about two months later. So it’s been the majority of the time, we’ve done all this remote.

But you what that being said, I think that we’re super pleased with how the last year and a half two years has gone on. If you look at and I take a step back and say okay, what were the forecasts, and what are we thinking we would do, what we accomplished, when I took over and I’d say we’ve kind of hit or planning to hit or exceed all of the metrics we thought we’d be kind of midway through the year and at the end of 2022. So we’re super pleased with the overall MAU growth over the last few years, the overall subscriber growth, revenue growth, improvements in ARPU, improvements in gross margin.

And so in general, we feel really good about how the business has performed. And obviously, we’ve talked at length about this on our earnings calls, if you look at the top of the funnel, MAU was exceptionally strong in 2020 as quite as strong in 2021, but still growing very nicely. And then when you look at again, where we think we’ll end 2021, we are on pace if not expected to exceed most of where we thought we’d be when you look back again over this timeframe over the last 18 months to 20 months.

So again, there was a really good at MAU position for good about the subscriber growth. We feel good about revenue growth and the fact that ARPU on FX neutral basis was reasonably flat in the last quarter, and our expectation is that ARPU will increase in the back half of the year is encouraging for us. And the gross margin that was about 26% feeling good about those trends as well. So again, we’ve done a lot. We’ve launched a lot of new markets, a lot of new products, innovation across podcasts and music. But I think we feel like we’re a pretty healthy position right now.

Jessica Reif Ehrlich

So COVID has been a challenge to many of the businesses we cover, but it’s actually been helpful to some others. So last year use a strengthened MAU, as you just mentioned, which seemed to benefit from the pandemic, and this year MAU grew up little bit softer, in part to the resurgence of COVID in some markets. So I know you’ve gotten this question in the past, but it’s somewhat clear, how should we be thinking about the impact of the pandemic on your business from here, discovered a headwind or is it a tailwind?

Paul Vogel

Yes. It’s been a little bit of both. I know that the there’s been some variability in terms of sort of the numbers and where we’ve been, but so if you take a step back to your point, you’re definitely saw last year from a top line MAU growth. It seems like it was a tailwind, seems it was a lot of people who quite frankly more free time we’re home, we’re sampling all different services, we definitely feel like we pull forward some user growth into 2020 from 2021.

That being said, not all of the metrics are great in 2020, right. We saw engagement dropping a number of areas, obviously, in card listing went down, overall listing hours per user went down. And so on the overall top of the funnel was really strong. Some of the underlying engagement metrics are its great. And then as you get into 2021, what we see is, we obviously pull forward some users. And so the growth has been strong, but maybe not quite as strong as it was in 2020. But that being said, we’ve seen a return to user growth – sorry, engagement growth, listening hour per user growth, so most of our – all of our developed markets, and more mature markets are now seeing those sort of engagement metrics at or above COVID levels.

We have some of our more developing markets where they’re not at those levels are pre-COVID levels, but they are improving nicely. So we’ve seen the improvement in engagement trends there. And so in general, it’s been obviously a little bit of a mixed bag, we saw the headwinds clearly on the advertising side in 2020. We’ve had a really strong growth in 2021 on the advertising side there. So it’s been a little bit of mixed in general definitely helped on the user growth in 2020, although not so much on the engagement side. And this year is a little bit tougher come from the user side overseeing all the engagement metrics return.

Jessica Reif Ehrlich

Right. So yes, as you look at the balance of the year, what are the most meaningful puts and takes that we should be thinking about in terms of your ability to deliver a strongest second half in terms of MAU. I mean, everybody seems to be focused on this. And there’s a lot going on even now, so how should we think about things like new exclusive podcast content, high profile music releases, they’ve been a number of now, the resumption of marketing campaigns and contributions from newer developing markets?

Paul Vogel

Yes. Well, I think you answered actually a couple of the – a couple of it within the question itself, but I would say, number one is marketing. We talked about this. We turned off on the marketing the first half of the year given what was going on with COVID in a number of markets. And so we’ve turned back marketing on a number of areas in this back half of the year, and we expect that we’ll have a positive impact on MAU growth. Same thing with some of our newer market launches. Those take time to get going at times, if you look at some of our history, we had Russia would be a market that took off way faster than we thought.

And we had much better growth early on. India was a market where for a year didn’t really grow, maybe as well as we would like them and it really took off a year later. And so there tends to be variability and a lot of the new markets where we launch and getting our footing and finding the right marketing things and finding the exact right product market fit sometimes happens right away in some markets, some markets takes a little bit time. So that as we figure out will continue to benefit as, and so you said, you also mentioned sort of the new product launch, we’ve got a lot of new podcasts on the platform with Call Her Daddy and to actually launch our expert and some continue to add more products, more original product in the podcasting side, which we think will drive engagement and user growth as well.

So it’s on the product side, it’s on the marketing side, it’s on the product market fit side in new markets. And so as we said exiting Q2, we felt like the trends had sort of returned back to kind of where we thought they’d be as relieving Q2.

Jessica Reif Ehrlich

Right. At your Stream On event in February of 2021, so few months ago, you made several announcements, including the expansion into 85 new markets, but you’ve done already. Well, could you tell us about the progress you’ve made and the parts of the – in these parts of the world? And what’s on the horizon in terms of driving more growth here?

Paul Vogel

Yes. So I guess I read a little bit of the last question. So for us a lot of it is about finding the right voice in a market, right. So we did cut back on some marketing, expected marketing spend in the first half of the year. And we started to ramp it up in the back half of the year. So marketing in general will help. A lot of the markets we’ve launched in these are newer markets. They have a ton of potential users, but they’re less developed, they’re less established, lower broadband wireless penetration, but all growing and growing nicely. And so we see a huge opportunity in a lot of those markets. So you can expect this to continue to invest on the advertising side, marketing side, on the product market fits. I think we feel really good about sort of how those market launches have gone so far.

Jessica Reif Ehrlich

Right. And then that you use a basis increasingly global, you have to think about the ARPU implications of this. You’ve got emerging markets, developing markets, developed markets.

Paul Vogel

Yes. So if you take a look back at ARPU, for the most part, ARPU has been a function of product more so than geography. And so it’s really been growth in developed markets and the product portfolio in those developed markets. And so as we added family plan and as family plan grew, you saw subscribers growth, but also the impact of ARPU from having some of these multiuser plans. Same thing occurred with student plan, and some of the other affinity plans we had and so the majority of what had been downward pressure for a couple of years on ARPU was really related to product was actually a very small amount on geographic mix.

And so what you see it in the first half of this year is early on a moderation in the declines in our ARPU, and as I said in Q2 on a currency neutral basis, pretty much a flat ARPU, and then we expect ARPU to grow in the back half of the year. And so that’s come from some of the price increases we’ve announced. In many markets, it’s a family plan, some other markets, it’s more than just family plan, but a lot it’s been on that family plan side. So having some price increases will help us on the ARPU side from that standpoint.

Moving forward, we think geographic mix will become a bigger part of the impact that something will have to consider and think about – as you think the developing markets, where we’ve had some price increases and you may have – maybe some positive ARPU benefits there. And the geographic mix side, as that becomes a bigger part of our business, rest of the world and those types of markets that are right now about 10%, as they grow, probably have a bigger impact. But right now, we feel good about where we are on the ARPU side, we feel good about the fact ARPU will be up in the back half of the year. And then we’ll see as we into 2022, what that really means for ARPU globally, across sort of all of our premium.

Jessica Reif Ehrlich

One of the area that can help revenue and ARPU is obviously advertising, which has been an area of incredible strength in the last quarter was just amazing. And kind of everyone in the industry is talking about how strong the current market is. Can you give us some color discuss your view of like, what makes Spotify different. What is it about your offer that differentiates you from anybody else’s or from the audio side? Obviously, there’s something in the technology or that makes your products work better?

Paul Vogel

Yes. So I think there’s a number of things. One is just our size and scale, right with 365 million users. And just the number of MAU we have and growing is just gives us a scale on the audio side that is large and impactful for advertisers. And in fact that podcasting is growing as a percentage of the platform, and the advertising opportunity there. And the fact that all of our users across all of our products the advertiser here, I’m sorry, you’re advertising on the podcasting side is great. So that’s kind of number one.

Number two is for the creators and the creator ecosystem we’re developing, so on the podcasting side, I’m having anchor and having a platform where 80% of new podcasts are created using the anchor platform, which is something that we own, it helps drive the market will be really helpful. The Megaphone acquisition, and adding all of that increase inventory into the Spotify advertising ecosystem, we think has been a really strong benefit to us as well. Then you throw on top of the content side, so having more of this original content, having more podcast content that is unique and exclusive to Spotify, again, allows us to attract more users, more advertisers, higher engagement which is super helpful.

And then just in general, on the monetization side, we feel like we’ve really added technology to your point in terms of what’s different with streaming ad insertion, dynamic ad breaks, and then having Megaphone and having a tech stack that is adding value into that that overall ecosystem for advertising has been really important for us. And then because all of our users come and they log on, we have a lot of great proprietary first party data that allows us to take what we’ve done on the technology side and marry with first party data, it’s been obviously exclusive to Spotify, which is super interesting for advertisers in terms of targeting and measurement and attribution all the things that they’re looking for.

Jessica Reif Ehrlich

That’s a really interesting point, actually. But you’ve talked in the past about being supply constraints with respect to your advertising inventory. What can you do to alleviate the bottleneck? I mean, can you – is there a way to unlock faster growth?

Paul Vogel

Yes. I think it’s a couple things. One, it’s continuing to grow out platforms like anchor, where more podcasts come on, we get more inventory that we can monetize through anchor. So that’s one way. Changes grow the platform in general, so more users, more usage of the free product. So having a better experience on the free product, it gives creates more engagement, which allows – gives the incentive to want to come back more and spend more time there. And then on the podcasting side too, it’s having more original content and having more exclusive content that actually grows users and engagement as well.

So to your point and we said this a couple times, we know the demand is there, demand has been really strong. We continue to add way to get inventory Megaphone was another one that was great and continue to expand out the offering of Megaphone across Spotify has been a big benefit to us and will continue to do so as well. So we believe we have the tools, we believe we have the targeting and we’re continuing to work at adding an inventory field the monetize even better.

Jessica Reif Ehrlich

Right. But before I get into podcasting, we’re getting a ton of investor questions, I’m going to just take one right now. Because I don’t want to get too far away from the fact that ARPU, so none of your competitors seem to be following you on ARPU increases or pricing increases. And with the mix shifting towards emerging markets, at lower price points should be expected ARPU to again trend down starting in 2022. So you only trust the back half.

Paul Vogel

Yes. Look, we as you know, we don’t – I haven’t given any guidance yet for 2022, so I’m not going to sort of address that. I will say we feel really good about the price increases that we’ve already enacted. I know we get this question a lot, but a lot of where we’ve increased pricing is on the family plan where you have up to six users for $15, which we think is a really compelling offering.

So adding some differentiation between the standard plan and the family plan, we think has been something that has worked, it’s something that really hasn’t any material impact on our pro traditions or our churn. And so we feel like it’s something that given the premium status we have in the market in terms of where we sit with content with our product in general that we feel good about it. What we do in 2022, we haven’t announced it in terms of whether it’s pricing increase or geographic mix or growth in different markets we haven’t said.

But again, I think we feel good about the fact that admitted that we’ve had our new clients for the last couple of years. They’re pretty significant a couple years ago. They sort of moderated last year and now we’re actually seeing positive growth in ARPU for the back half of the year. We feel good about where those trends are. And then we’ll have to see kind of how it growth in 2022 and beyond.

Jessica Reif Ehrlich

Thank you. So moving onto podcasting, I mean, you’ve been a meaningful investor podcast content and this is like roughly two-year into the strategy. Can you tell us what you’ve – what are the – I guess what have you learned? What has come out of this with respect to driving a tax attractive returns from these investments? I mean, you you’ve lost money up until today, but I know you’ve said over and over that you see, so you wouldn’t invest more without for – without there’s a reason why you’re investing what you’re investing. So what – and what color can you give us?

Paul Vogel

Yes. So yes, I think what you’re referring to is we’ve said a couple of times that, if you see us continue to invest in the business, it means that we feel good about the investment we’re making and that we’re seeing the returns that we want to see. And that is still the case. And so I think we feel a couple things. So we feel like we have some really compelling exclusive content. We’ve talked about all of it whether it’s Rogan or The Ringer or Dax, or Call Her Daddy are all the things that Michelle Obama, all the things that we’ve added into Spotify that has been unique and exclusive to us. It helps bring people into Spotify.

And then from there, we have a bunch of originals and exclusives from Parcast, Spotify Studios Gimlet that actually keeps them in with more an additional unique content. And then we allow them to then discover even podcast and content based on our algorithms and the product we have that keeps them there. And so we feel like that’s been successful so far. We’ve seen it in terms of the growth of podcast users, the growth and podcast engagement, the growth in the number of people who we engage with podcast content.

So we feel really good about that. And then when you look at sort of the trends, we’ve obviously talked about the fact that the investment podcasting is going to outweigh the revenue growth, and that would be a drag on margins for a period of time. What we have seen is that actually the incrementality of incremental growth and revenue has actually outstripped the incremental growth in cost. And so what we’ve seen is less of a drag than we expected in the last couple of quarters, we’re seeing that revenue come through on the advertising side, which has been great.

And then when you look at some of the content that we’ve exclusively licensed, you could call some more of our exclusive content or and high price content, when you look at it from a listening hours per user or cost per user basis, it actually continues to come down. It is actually some of our most efficient content on the platform. So we feel really good about the benefits we’re getting and engage where we’re getting from the exclusive license content that we have on the platform. So that’s kind of where we are with and we still feel really good. We feel like we’ve locked up a number of key assets that will continue to benefit us over the next couple of years.

Jessica Reif Ehrlich

So just on that point, how important are the large celebrities, as you’ve mentioned like Joe Rogan or Call Her Daddy, Obama, Clinton, whatever, but how important the big names versus the smaller ones and exclusive podcasts to achieving your goals?

Paul Vogel

Yes. I think it’s definitely both. I think what’s really interesting and helpful is having that exclusive content is it helps bring people onto the platform. And then by having additional exclusive content or original content that we’ve created or even just serving them up a better recommendation engine to continue. That’s what keeps them on the platform. So, we definitely know that having this exclusive content brings them on the platform.

And as I said, some of that that content, some of the most expensive content is actually been the most productive for us in terms of cost per listing our cost per time spent metrics, and you compare that – when you marry that with the revenue growth, we’ve been able to get through the growth on our podcast advertising. We feel good about the returns we’re seeing both from absolute returns, but also what it’s doing for the overall ecosystem, and the overall podcasting product. So, yes, and then you see that, obviously, we continue to add on some strategic assets over the last couple of orders.

Jessica Reif Ehrlich

Right. So, I guess you concern that acquiring high profile talents, like, some of the budgeted dimensions, beliefs your frequent, costly renewal cycles, which makes it hard to scale profitably, like, how long will this cycle continue this constant investment cycle?

Paul Vogel

Yes, I mean, we’ll see, we’re always going to be smart and trading with our investments. And we’re always looking to data to suggest where we want to continue to invest? Where we’re going to double down? Where we want? And so, obviously, a lot of people are seeing that that their costs are podcasts and podcast assets of that’s need to move up. But again, we feel really good about the deals that we struck at the prices and then the timeframes. We’ll see what happens in the future with new and/or renewals of podcasts online. But again, I think we feel really good about where we are. I think we feel pleased with the folks we have send on feel excited and proud to be working with Spotify and feel like it’s been a good move for them. And so we feel pretty optimistic that that will continue going forward.

Jessica Reif Ehrlich

Right. I mean, one thing that you’re not you makes you really unique versus any of your competitors, that at least the ones that we follow, is that you have a global platform. Can you talk about how you leverage that global platform? How important it is to you? Are these trends – are these usable? You use the same content over and over?

Paul Vogel

Yes. So there are assets where we’re able to find a format that works and then use it in the market, translate and use different personalities, different hosts, over the scripted podcast, have a similar type of podcasting just recorded with different language. And that works for different markets. And so we think it’s trends, that type of thing is transferable. I also think there’s products we have on the platform that are very global in nature. Sports can be global, or at least very large in certain regions. You look at things like basketball is a very big global sport, soccer, football are going to do very big, global sports and having personalities that are well known and really successful, and that being able to push them out into a further global audience, we think will be a big opportunity as well.

So, we think we see the opportunity in leveraging products we have in one market where we can recreate similar experiences in other markets that we know work. That’s one area. And then the second would be obviously, growing assets that we think have a global appeal, and really taking them to more and more regions and more and more markets.

Jessica Reif Ehrlich

Right. So monetization of third party podcast is a relatively newer opportunities to you. So, if you’re successful in driving superior monetization based publishers, which seems like you were on a path to do. What proportion of third party podcasts could potentially be monetized over time? How should be think about that?

Paul Vogel

It’s a good question. I do have a percentage, I would say, I think for us, like the number one thing for us is always how do we create an environment where creators can monetize as best they possibly can on our platform. And so as we continue to build out the tools and services on our ad platform that benefits, Spotify and Spotify owned exclusive content, the more we can bring out to third parties who want to participate, I think, the better it will be, when you, I mentioned anchor and megaphone, but both of those assets, we think are ways that podcasters can create an innovate and use our tools, where they’d be able to then also monetize at higher rates using, our tools and services. So, I think there’s definitely opportunity for us to continue to grow that and continue to have a larger and larger presence in the audio advertising space.

Jessica Reif Ehrlich

So, let’s switch gears to another like topic that everyone loves to talk about, which is your gross margins. So that’s the day and I don’t know it was actually at the event later on at the analysts part of it, but at the stream one day, you definitely talked about a long term gross margin goal up 30% to 40%. And that’s kind of been a B2B like a bull/bear debate among investors like do you really ever get there? So given the variable nature of your cost structure, can you help us think through because it is also a wide range. If you do get to the top end of 40%, in several years, since you never put a time, actually never put a timeframe, by the way, so you didn’t say five years or three years or any year. So where you start you get there in several years, what is your business look like at that point? And how would you have gotten there?

Paul Vogel

Yes, so, we haven’t put timeframe on that, I will definitely admit to that. I would say, look, there’s a couple of things there. One is, we think advertising is going to continue to grow, continue to be a bigger part of our business. Right now, it’s 10% of our business. We think there’s opportunity to improve the ad margins on the music side alone, because right now they’re lower than their premium side. We think there’s an opportunity there. And then you delve into the podcasting side where, as you said, as more and more of our business go moves over to a fixed cost nature versus variable costs nature, we think there’s a big opportunity to grow gross margin, on top of the podcasting business, and we sort of modeled that over a long period of time.

And even though right now, the podcasted business is actually a drag on gross margins. We think over time, that will flip and will be a benefit to gross margins, if not a significant benefit, the gross margin. So, if you think about it, that sort of 26% gross margin, and that includes some of the drag we’ve felt from podcasts. Now, again, podcasts and drag is more than less than we thought, because the advertising has been even stronger than we thought. But I think we believe that it will continue on. And we think we have a big opportunity to continue to grow the advertising side there.

So, I think those are today’s marketplace continues to grow nicely. It’s been a contributor, it’s become a more meaningful contributor to gross margin as well sort of continue to build out the marketplace tools and services, to grow those to benefit both gross margins. Those are some of the ways we get there. There’s a couple other things we’re working on, that we haven’t talked about, but we also will be beneficial over time. And so I think what we’ve kind of said is, we feel if you think about that range of 30% to 40%, including the 40% means a lot, if not most of what we’re hoping when right. And we need to 30% is kind of a baseline where we think we can get to without a ton having your right, but just on the baseline going right, and that last 30% to 40% is a budget of incremental stuff, you’ve been doing better than we thought or some of the newer things we’ve talked about really hitting. But that’s how we think about the trajectory of getting to the gross margin part, if we’ve talked about.

Jessica Reif Ehrlich

Right. And then long term, is there an opportunity? Do you think there’s an opportunity to somehow improve your profitability with the labels?

Paul Vogel

Yes, I mean, I think we’ll see. I think we – I wouldn’t say, obviously, we think there is. I think those relationships will continue to evolve overtime. We’re always negotiate with them, there’s always things we want to do. And there’s always things they want from us. I think the music model will continue to evolve, I think there’s ways for us to need to add more and more value into the ecosystem for creators, for creators to monetize it at a higher rate, that isn’t necessarily going to be bad for the labels, but will help us sort to achieve some of our goals as well. So, that’s kind of the way we think about it moving forward.

Jessica Reif Ehrlich

And then beyond the label, we were trying to get to your margins, when we start deep dive on, we got to like, kind of mid-30s easily. But one of the margin drive versus the upcoming CRB decision, it’s like a royalty rate. So, the mechanical royalty rates after the photo records three, should have margin implications to you. What can you say about timing around that decision and potential range of outcomes?

Paul Vogel

Yes, I don’t actually have an update on timing for that. We’re still – we’re little bit holding time right now waiting for some decisions to come down and see what the next steps are in the rolling process there. I think we’re accruing at a rate that we think is reasonably conservative based on what their prior decisions have been. So it feels like could or couldn’t really come out even worse for us. It’s possible on that’s not our expectation. So, we think if it comes out the same, or better, that would be outside for us. And so we’re waiting to see, we’ve obviously kind of made our case for where we think the ratio going. But at this point, I don’t have a time when that’s going to resolve.

Jessica Reif Ehrlich

Okay. And then switching gears earlier this year, you launched the core thing to select premium users. Can you talk a bit how the products been received and when do you expect to have a brought up that [ph]?

Paul Vogel

Yes, so the products been received really, really well so if you take a little bit of a step back,

we have call plus or minus 100 million Spotify users to access Spotify in the car. And so we – want to big number it has been growing, it’s pretty significant. So we feel really good about that. And so for us, what we’re trying to do is create a environment that makes it as easy and seamless as possible for Spotify users through Spotify in the car, whether or not it’s through car thing, whether that’s through CarPlay or Android Auto or any of these types of ways their ability to access Spotify in the car.

And so where we see is ton of engagement, a ton of people use it but we want to increase the engagement want people to use it more often. So every time they get in the car, not just sometimes and when they’re on it have longer sessions. And so how do we do that, it’s by creating a better products. And so the Car Thing is a way for us to really understand with our own first party data, how people interact in the car, what works for them, what interfaces were – what product innovations were – we’re, we think voice will be a big contributor to accessing the car, it’s not super easy to be scrolling, you’re looking at a screen to change, playlists or songs or switching from a music to a podcast. But having the ability to say, hey, Spotify playlists, I change it is something we think could be really important.

And so we’ll pursue a number of strategies causing being one of them, working with other third party players, whether it’s OEMs or the operating systems that connect with your car will continue to use all of them. So we’re optimistic that we’re going to continue to grow our share of listenership in the car. And the Car Thing in particular is exceptionally well, the demand is just go through the roof, immediately we get a very, very small select amount free. So why don’t think free will be the baseline forever. And so when there is a cost associated with a lot to see, how that demand changes and how the usage changes, and so, our goal is necessarily to be a hardware company, that’s not really our goal at all, this is really a way to a give access to users, primarily lots of users who have older callers, where they don’t have upgraded Bluetooth systems that work really well with the newer phones, but also a way for us to really learn about how people interact with Spotify in the car, so we can get better and smarter and make the experience just a better overall experience for the users.

Jessica Reif Ehrlich

With that experience, like what are the revenue opportunities that come along with that? It’s just increased engagement, or is there something else?

Paul Vogel

Yes, it was an engagement side, right? We know, the more use Spotify, the more your engagement goes up, the more the higher retention, the lower your chart, we know that the more devices you use Spotify on. So if you go from using one device to multiple devices, we see higher engagement, we see better retention, we see lower chart since anywhere we can get a better use case for you as a consumer, that’s what really is helpful for us. And obviously, in a lot of markets, the U.S. in particular, a lot of audio listening occurs in a car. And so having a presence that we think is meaningful and seamless is obviously key to making sure we have any major metrics that we want to have.

Jessica Reif Ehrlich

And then Paul, you just mentioned that OEMs we follow Sirius XM as well. And it takes a long time. There’s a long runway, I mean, so if you’re, is it possible that you can work with the OEMs to go right to the dashboard? If yes, how many years of away is that?

Paul Vogel

Well, we have some arrays, we have Tesla, we have BMW, we have a few others, as well. I think that will be part of the strategy but your point that is taking a long lead time. So we think – as I said earlier, I think we will work with any opportunity I can to make the experience better for you in the car. So if the OEMs will work on that. But again, there’s a decent amount of lead time with that, will work with the operating systems and making sure that we’re seamless, whether again, it’s CarPlay, or Android Auto and now we’ve got, Car Thing as well. And so for us, it’s no matter who you are, no matter how well you want to access your music in the car, making it as simple and easy and seamless as possible, is what we’ll do in the OEM is part of the strategy.

We’ll see how big it is, I think, right now, obviously, between the direct Bluetooth or cable into your – using, whatever platforms or hours of Car Things is more prevalent, but we think they’re all opportunity for us.

Jessica Reif Ehrlich

Right. So let’s move on to capital allocation. You recently and I have to say surprisingly, that’s the share purchase authorization. Can you give us some color on your capital allocation priorities going forward? And then someone also asked about same question. So, what the rationale behind the $1 billion?

Paul Vogel

Yes, I think it was, it was a couple things. One is we have a pretty strong balance sheet right now with over 3.5 billion of cash on the balance sheet. And so for us, it’s always about what’s the right use of capital. And the number one thing for us always is going to be investment are we investing enough in the business, and we will never do anything that will preclude us from investing as aggressively as we want to. So that’s the number one right here that always happen. We felt like we have enough cash on the balance sheet and currency to invest aggressively and put up in engineering, on innovation and to be able to look at any type of acquisition we want to have, and have the ability to do that, if that were to come to fruition.

So that’s sort of number one. And then we’re looking at and saying, well we have cash, a lot of cash on the balance sheet, but it’s getting no return, if we have enough to spend isn’t always the most efficient. And quite frankly, we saw at the time, what we thought was the stock price that was, undervalued and we thought it’d be a good return, given the fact that we had, again, [indiscernible] on the balance sheet, and we didn’t think would in any way impact our ability to continue investing grow in the ways that we wanted. So that was the rationale behind that either we did want me for a couple of years ago, it we ended up purchasing a little over half, like 500 million or so at a pretty, what turned out to be a pretty compelling price in the 130s or so average price range.

So we did do it once before, this is not the first time we’ve done it. And that turned out to be a pretty good investment. And so for us, it was just sort of similar type of logic.

Jessica Reif Ehrlich

And then just to kind of finish up with the capitals, return on capital allocation, let’s talk about investing do, are there any gaps, like you obviously have built up your advertising technology tools. Is there any other area or any other gaps, we should be thinking about, thinking of M&A on a global basis?

Paul Vogel

Yes, I don’t think – gap I think there’s always there’s, for us it’s always about innovation, it’s always about the product, it’s always about spending as much as we can efficiently on growing particularly on the R&D side. So you’ll continue to see us really aggressively hire on the R&D side, on the engineering side can make sure we’re making product improvements or product innovation, whether that’s improvements to our current products on the music or podcasting side, or adding new features, functionality or new products. And we’re going to continue to invest aggressively there. We’ve talked about this in the past. But already, when you think about the overall income statement, you think about where we’ll get leverage over time.

We believe obviously, we will get some leverage on the G&A side, we’ll get leverage on the sales and marketing over time. I think we will continue to invest aggressively R&D side for a period of time, if that’s the one area where probably won’t see as much leverage as revenue growth, because we’re going to continue to lead with investment and lead with that, as a driver of growth for us. I know the M&A side will continue to be opportunistic on where places we feel we could add value. And so megaphones, a great example of a business that we knew we wanted to add inventory into Spotify, we thought we’d be able to monetize it, we thought we had a product portfolio that would really lend itself well. And megaphone made sense there. We’ve obviously done it on the podcasting side as well on the content side to invest there. So I think we’re going to continue to be opportunistic on ways we can grow the business and whether that’s content, whether that’s R&D, whether it’s ad tech, you can imagine what we will be looking at everything.

Jessica Reif Ehrlich

Okay, so one last one on Spotify, and not just you but other people as well have been pretty outspoken about Apple’s anti competitive behavior and unfair App Store practices. You finds it playing against them in the EU. And there’s been recent news out of South Korea, Japan, and even Los Angeles last week with the EPA case. What does all this mean for Spotify?

Paul Vogel

Yes, look for us I’m not going to say too much about this other than what we said in the past, which is we’re just looking for a level playing field. We’re looking for Spotify to be able to compete in equal and fair environment as other apps, particularly apps that are owned by the gatekeepers, like Apple for instance, are definitely looking forward. So I think for us, it’s great that governments around the world are taking a more active approach and looking at this more closely. And so we think that’s obviously encouraging. We’ll wait to see how everything plays out. There’s obviously a long way to go. But for us, again, we’re just looking for a level playing field. We’ve put up a website to talking about the things that we think should be changed.

Time to play for hours, that is the website, if you want to go in, you can take a look and see where we sort of stand on the different issues here. But like I said, we’re just looking for a level playing field. And I think the fact that is more attention and scrutiny is obviously a good thing for us.

Jessica Reif Ehrlich

That's great. So Paul, I can thank you very much for joining us today

Paul Vogel

Great thanks so much for your time

