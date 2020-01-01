slowmotiongli/iStock via Getty Images

Dolphin Entertainment (NASDAQ:DLPN) is a roll-up of a public relations firm with a specialty in the entertainment space. They have clients ranging from actors to musicians to brand and events, and also have a division that focuses on "influencer" and social media-type clients. The firm has a total of five divisions, which are operated separately (generally by the people who sold them to Dolphin). The company has been attempting to add adjacent verticals to its business model as part of its Dolphin 2.0 strategy. The stock could be a speculative buy for those who believe in their growth strategy.

What Should Investors Know About Dolphin's Business Model?

Dolphin Entertainment, Inc. provides PR services to a variety of clients mostly in the entertainment industry. That is probably a reasonable quality business, but it does have a single serious issue - most of the value is based on relationships that their staff have with their clients. While people-based businesses definitely have the potential to earn very strong returns on capital (because very little capital is employed), they also have the risk that the assets leave every night (and make their own decisions).

That means that the employees have a very real claim to value created. If the staff servicing a particular client are unhappy, the barriers to them setting up their own PR firm and taking the clients with them are relatively low. The relationships are on the individual level as well, with likely one or two staff interacting with an entertainer and their manager. That makes switching less complex than it would be for some other people's businesses.

For example, the audit partner at a large accounting firm probably can't take their public company clients and start a new firm, because one thing customer's value is the "brand" of the firm on their audit. And the firm owns the brand, not the individual contributor.

Even if the individuals working for Dolphin don't quit and take their clients, the leverage that they could do so is likely to keep the margins for the parent firm relatively low. That is especially true given they have two layers of management - each individual agency has management, and then there is a layer of corporate G&A above that.

Dolphin Entertainment Earnings

With all that said, their business has recently turned profitable. The firm earned fifty-six thousand dollars in operating earnings the last quarter (which is not meaningful but a good trend). Total earnings were much higher as they had a significant gain from writing off the value of two PPP loans that were forgiven. That is a good thing, but not really a sustainable source of income for a firm. That said, this is still a small firm, and having positive earnings certainly makes them more sustainable. While the current level of earnings doesn't come anywhere close to justifying the current stock price, it does give them a longer runway to improve things with growth initiatives, as they are no longer burning cash.

Dolphin 2.0 Growth Initiatives

The company is trying to extend its business using the influence from its public relations firms. Essentially, they realize that right now they are promoting other people's assets for a fee, and want to begin developing their own assets. This is a higher risk/higher reward proposition than selling time for money, because it will require upfront capital to launch these operations. The upside is also higher, as any one of their plans could also become a big hit.

The specific reason for the big jump in their share price earlier this year was one of their Dolphin 2.0 initiatives, the announcement of their NFT (non-fungible token) business. Their plan is to partner with creators to generate NFT collectibles and then sell them as part of their marketplace partnership with crypto exchange FTX.

Now, NFTs have been a hugely hot sector recently, and I believe that much of the premiums that have been paid for various NFTs have come from cryptocurrency gains. Because those who hold cryptocurrency have huge embedded profits in their crypto, they are more willing to take risks with it as it feels like "house money." That has provided a path for NFT collectibles to become a big business, and the question is now will they become mainstream.

Dolphin is betting that they will, selling NFTs at relatively "mainstream" prices. For example, their football-themed NFT series has tokens starting at $25. They also allow payment via credit card, as opposed to only via cryptocurrency, which should theoretically allow for a larger market size. But it is also likely that if the market expands, competition will also expand - and they would need to be one of the winners for this to work.

They have also announced on their most recent conference call that, "we have identified our first 2.0 content initiative and our first 2.0 equity stake initiative." That has the potential to yield something new and hot, but it also has the potential to be a way for them to convert their limited capital into equity in unsuccessful ventures. It's really too early to judge how successful they'll be with these initiatives, and my sense is they are planning on taking "home run swings" vs playing it safe. That makes the dispersion of results likely very dramatic - if they have one big success, it will work out fine, but it is also possible that all of their initiatives could fail.

That would have an impact on their pre-existing Dolphin 1.0 business as well. In that same conference call, they noted that the heads of their existing businesses have bought into the vision. But if the vision for Dolphin 2.0 is not a success, it seems possible that some of the folks who are earning those operating profits in Dolphin 1.0 might decide to take their talents elsewhere.

Dolphin Entertainment Share Price and Valuation

The market capitalization of Dolphin stock is reported as being under $100 MM, so one big hit would easily be enough to cause the stock to move in a multi-bagger fashion. In fact, even the idea that they could have a big hit could do that, and that is what happened when they first made their NFT announcement (the 52-week high here is over $30 compared to a current share price of $12.64). That said, their current Dolphin 1.0 businesses are almost certainly not worth the current share price given their levels of profitability. So the valuation at present levels depends on at least one of their new ideas working out.

It's hard to predict the percentage chance of success and the potential profits from new businesses when we don't know anything about any of them except the first one. However, their first choice was in a pretty "hot" sector that seemed at least partially designed to influence the stock price. If future announcements are in similar way hot sectors, having another big stock price jump certainly seems possible given the size of the company.

However, unless they are actually able to start generating significant profits from their Dolphin 2.0 business initiatives, I would expect the stock to slide back to down a level supported by their existing businesses (it traded for $5 and change prior to the NFT announcement). So while my opinion is that there is no margin of safety here, there could be a speculative opportunity for those comfortable with volatility and who believe in their growth initiatives.

It is also very much worth noting that the effective market capitalization is much higher than reported by Seeking Alpha and other data sources. The CEO controls the company through Series C preferred stock, which is convertible into common and receives multiple votes. It isn't included in the diluted common stock calculation because they've restricted its conversion until the directors agree to convert it, which is a distinction without a difference but allows them to keep their diluted share count lower. In fact, according to their recent filing, the CEO gets 65% of the votes.

Series C Preferred Stock could be converted into 4,738,940 shares of our Common Stock and the holder is entitled to 14,216,819 votes, which is approximately 65% of our voting securities.

That puts the effective number of shares outstanding at 12.378 million, making the market capitalization a heftier $157 MM. While that won't really make much difference if they hit on an idea worth hundreds of millions, it certainly dilutes the downside case where they run a number of PR firms for cash flow.

Conclusion

Dolphin Entertainment has a number of potential speculative upside opportunities. They seem to have an affinity for hot markets, which could cause the stock to jump again on future announcements, giving it potential as a speculative buy. But the value of their existing operations doesn't support the current stock price (especially with the value of the convertible preferred considered). I think it's quite likely that some market participants are missing those shares when valuing the firm, so there is a potential downside catalyst from that information getting included in data sources. I'm avoiding the shares for now due to the lack of a margin of safety.