Justin Paget/DigitalVision via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

US investors are lying in wait for the solar industry to develop enough to scale some profits. Some are allured by the promise of technological advancement that makes solar panels cheaper. While US investors are waiting, Chinese solar companies generate hundreds of millions of dollars in net profits.

The problem is not scalability or lack of tech advancement. Solar panels are already the most efficient energy source in about a third of the US and many parts of the world. The issue with most US solar companies is an unconventional, capital-intensive, and low-margined business model. The chart below lists top solar companies from least to most profitable in terms of Operating Cash Flows.

Company Country Revenue Operating Cash Flow Net Income Vivint Solar* US $ 447 $ (392) $ (423) Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) US $ 1,266 $ (521) $ (196) First Solar (FSLR) US $ 2,969 $ 563 $ 292 Sunnova Energy (NOVA) US $ 67 $ (159) $ (252) Canadian Solar (CSIQ) Canada $ 1,430 $ (120) $ 49 SunPower (SPWR) US $ 1,232 $ (46.9) 483.9 Enphase Energy (ENPH) US $ 316 $ 293.2 $ 183.4 JinkoSolar (JKS) China $ 5,352 $ 92 $ 36 Risen Energy (300118.SZ) China $ 2,593 $ 111 $ (42) JA Solar (002459.SZ) China $ 4,821 $ 409 $ 235 Trina Solar (688599.SS) China $ 4,552 $ 382 $ 224 Daqo Energy (DQ) China $ 1,070 $ 605 $ 409

Source: Company filings. *Vivint Solar is now part of Sunrun; revenue as of FY 2019. All figures are in millions of USD.

There are a couple of exceptions to our thesis above. SunPower, a US-based residential rooftop solar business, reported high TTM net income. However, this is related to its equity investment in Enphase, not its core operations. In 2019, the Securities and Exchange Commission issued a new rule that requires companies to record unrealized gains and losses on equity on the income statement.

Enphase shares rallied this year, lifting SunPower's revenue higher. Still, SunPower's core operations remain unprofitable, as mirrored in its negative operating cash flow. Risen Energy is the only Chinses solar panel manufacturer to report TTM losses. This is the first time the company record such losses since at least 2015. Excluding these two outliers, a pattern emerges. Upstream companies, such as Asian solar panel manufacturers, and US-based manufacturers with Asian facilities such as First Solar and Enphase, are more profitable than downstream solar companies with emerging, unconventional business models.

RUN buys most solar panels and inverters from Asia, installs them on residential rooftops, then bills customers monthly for electricity, rendering it a sort of utility company. The company calls this arrangement a Power Purchase Agreement "PPA," a term investors will often hear during earnings calls. Unlike a utility, RUN spends a significant amount on ads, marketing, sales, and overhead expenses, to convince households to install its solar system. This is one of the reasons why RUN is unprofitable. From a financial perspective, investors' dollars are more productive in renewable energy utilities such as NextEra (NEE).

RUN also generates income from the sale of solar products and systems to retailers. This segment generates around 18% gross margins on a $480 million revenue. However, management views PPA as its core business instead of product sales. In fact, it sees higher product sales as damaging for its long-run prospects. PPA clients are for life, or at least 20 -25 years under the term of the PPA contract, while product sale clients are one-time customers. Given Below is a breakdown of sales by segment:

Source: Company filings

Most of RUN's customers choose PPA instead of purchasing the system. Although Product Sales represent about half of total revenue, it stems from a small number of clients paying high one-time costs, compared to Customer Agreements, which entail small monthly bills from a broader client pool.

Revenue Growth

Investors can expect a significant revenue increase in 2021 from the Vivint acquisition, but it is hard to interpolate a figure beyond that. RUN's growth hasn't always been steady, as shown in the chart below. Customer purchasing behavior is influenced by public mood. For example, in 2017, RUN stated that the general public's exhaustion around the presidential election affected sales.

Meteorological factors determine RUN's market size; given variations of sunlight radiation across states, solar is not always the most efficient energy source. However, low market penetration provides a comfortable runway for growth. The WSJ estimates that Solar has an advantage over traditional energy sources in almost one-third of the US. Cape Analytics estimates that rooftop penetration across the US top 21 Metropolitan areas is only 1.8%, with San Diego at the top with 10% market penetration. Revenue will likely increase as RUN continue marketing its system, and eventually, the company will become profitable.

Source: Company Filings

Regulatory Climate and Profitability

RUN's sales pitch to prospective clients is a lower electric utility bill. Several state and federal tax credits allow RUN to provide electricity at a lower rate than the grid, which remains heavily dependent on fossil fuels. RUN states its dependence on US federal and state subsidies on its financial statement.

We have relied on and will continue to rely on, tax equity investment funds, which are financing structures that monetize a substantial portion of those benefits, to finance our solar service offerings. If for any reason, we are unable to continue to monetize those benefits through these arrangements, we may be unable to provide and maintain our solar service offerings for customers on an economically viable basis.

I don't know if the Senate will renew the ITC program when it ends in 2023, but its current step-down structure points that investors shouldn't take it for granted. Solar panel projects whose construction began during 2019 were eligible for 30% ITC. Projects commencing in 2020, 2021, or 2022 are eligible for 26%. The figure drops to 22% for projects starting in 2023 and 10% beyond that.

One might argue that three years is a long time in the solar panel sector. In the past, panel manufacturers have been able to reduce prices significantly within a short period. Swanson's Law is named after Richard Swanson, the founder of SunPower, which observes that panel prices decrease by 20% each time the cumulative volume shipped doubles. In 2017, this translated to a 75% price reduction every 10 years. Today, I believe the figure is closer to 50%.

However, currently, solar panels constitute a smaller percentage of the overall cost of the system, making the Swanson effect, if realized, less and less material. Estimates of panel cost as a percentage of total installation expense range between 17% to 33%, depending on whether a battery system is included or not. Labor and overhead costs represent ~50% of the total cost and vary from State to State.

Source: Data from Greentechmedia.com

The availability of net metering seems more critical than any other regulatory framework. RUN exited Nevada after the state changed net metering laws. From my understanding, the system depends on the availability of net metering.

Balance Sheet

RUN maintains a big balance sheet because it owns the majority of its solar installations, albeit indirectly. The company borrows to finance the capital costs and pays interest from customer contract proceeds. According to management, the net present value of its contracts is $8000, earned during the contract, which extends between 20 to 25 years. Investors should look at the $8000 figure as "net profit," which incorporates interest expense and time value of money.

However, this figure doesn't include overhead, marketing, customer acquisition costs. It also doesn't include unexpected maintenance expenses. Given the short operating history, we don't know how RUN's assets will perform and how much maintenance the panels will need. For example, the company buys its inverters from third parties with a 10-year warranty. However, most of its contracts extend for 20 to 25 years.

Under the customer contracts, RUN is responsible for all maintenance. If the inverter breaks down after year 10, RUN will have to replace it. Inverters cost $4000, constituting 20% - 25%, depending on whether the system includes a battery or not. It should be noted that most of RUN's customers choose not to install batteries given their high cost. The company has two battery suppliers, Tesla (TSLA) and LG Electronics (OTC:LGEAF)

Ownership

RUN's management team, which sums to 12 members, owns 4.4% of the total shares outstanding as of March 2021. Share count hasn't changed much since Q1 and currently stands at 206 million. At current prices, the management team owns about $400 million in shares. Share concentration is not even among the company's directors. Below is management ownership based on current prices.

Director Title Shares Owned Fair value* Lynn Jurich Co-chair 4,228,765 $189,025,796 Edward Fenster Co-chair 3,140,066 $140,360,950 David Bywater Director 601,490 $26,886,603 Gerald Risk Director 461,150 $20,613,405 Chris Dawson COO 278,601 $12,453,465 Leslie Dach Director 140,519 $6,281,199 Katherine deWilde Director 100,875 $4,509,113 Mary Powell CEO 39,041 $1,745,133 Alan Ferber Director 23,940 $1,070,118 Ellen Smith Director 4,050 $181,035 Tom vonReichbauer CFO 0 $ - Sonita Lontoh Director 0 $ -

Source: Company filings

Mary Powell, the CEO, and Tom vonPeichbaure, CFO, were appointed in August 2021 and April 2021, respectively, which explains their small equity positions. About two-thirds of their annual salary is variable, consisting of bonuses and equity options, aligning their interest with shareholders. Lynn Jurich, the executive chair, is the former CEO and Co-founder of RUN, and from my understanding, has a hands-on approach to RUN's operations.

Summary

The longer the forecast period, the more estimates become prone to error. RUN's PPA contracts extend to 20 to 25 years and involve time value of money calculations subject to complex and subjective assessments, including discount rates. Management has presented its case that its contracts are profitable on a discounted cash flow basis. In the long run, the company estimates that monthly consumer billings will cover its solar panel system costs and generate $8000 profit.

However, the model doesn't include SG&A costs, which represent a significant part of expenses given its business model. I believe that RUN will become profitable someday. Still, I'm not convinced it will generate an adequate ROI given high capital expenses, low margins, and potential unexpected maintenance and repair expenses.

In the short run, revenue growth will create a positive catalyst for the company's shares. Positive surprises around operating cash flow and margins will also send the ticker higher.