Dell (NYSE:DELL) has executed well in difficult circumstances, leveraging strong supply chain execution to at least partially offset component shortages and continuing to build up its hyperconverged and midrange storage businesses. Of course, there’s also the upcoming VMware (VMW) spinoff, a deal that will allow for meaningful deleveraging, a better credit rating, and returns of capital to shareholders.

That’s all good, and I do think Dell shares still have upside, but I do think management needs to also get the Street focused on the post-VMware story. Strong execution is all well and good, but in the short attention span theater that is Wall Street, analysts and investors often need “hooks”, and I would hope that management delivers something more than just a post-spin execution story at its upcoming Analyst Day.

VMware – An Almost Done-Deal

There are still i’s to dot and t’s to cross, but unless something goes seriously and unexpectedly wrong, Dell should close on its spinoff of VMware early in November. As a reminder, Dell shareholders will get 0.44 shares of VMware for each Dell share, and VMware is going to leverage itself to pay an $11.5B - $12B dividend to shareholders, $9.3B to $9.7B of which is going to go to Dell for debt repayment, as Dell pursues a net debt/EBITDA ratio below 2.0x, an investment-grade rating, and more flexibility on capital allocation (including capital returns to shareholders and M&A).

The Core Has Held Up Through Trying Times

The pandemic has created plenty of chaos for companies, but Dell has managed through it relatively well, and I believe the company is in solid shape as business activity moves back toward normal.

Dell has picked up some share in the PC business, exiting the calendar second quarter with close to 17% share. The company is still well behind Lenovo (OTCPK:LNVGY) at 24% and HP (HP) at 22%, but Dell managed a solid beat-and-raise in this business in the company’s fiscal second quarter.

Management was right in anticipated a shift back away from consumer demand toward commercial demand, and that helped the company position its supply chain accordingly, leading to 32% YoY and 8% QoQ growth in the commercial business, while the consumer business still held up (growing 17% YoY and 6% QoQ). I believe the supply chain performance is an underrated positive driver, as it has helped Dell grow volumes and profitable volumes at that, with segment profit margin of 7.0% versus 6.4% in the year-ago period and 8.2% in the prior quarter.

In the Infrastructure Solutions Group (or ISG), performance has been more challenging. Growth in the server business has been fine, up 6% YoY after 9% growth in the first quarter, and Dell still enjoys a leading 17% share in the market. Storage, though, has been weaker, declining 1% in FQ2 after holding flat in the prior quarter.

The good news is that Dell has maintained leading share in overall external storage, as well as in all-flash arrays (around 37% to NetApp’s 17% share), and has been gaining some share in hypercoverged (where Nutanix (NTNX) leads by a wide margin) and midrange. The bad news is that high-end storage, where Dell has historically been quite strong, has been hit harder during this downturn. Orders have turned up and business should improve in the second half.

What Will Be The New Drivers?

Given the flexibility that the VMware dividend will give the company, I expect a discussion of capital allocation to be a centerpiece of the upcoming analyst day (September 23). With adjusted net debt going below 2.0x EBITDA on a pro forma basis, Dell should get its long-sought investment grade upgrade, and will likewise have much more flexibility on capital returns to shareholders (dividends and/or buybacks) and future M&A.

The extent to which M&A figures in management’s plans is something I’m eager to hear about. I don’t expect Dell to build another collection of software assets, but I do think the company may be looking for assets relevant to hybrid cloud architecture, edge computing/storage, and data management/analytics.

APEX, Dell’s storage-as-a-service offering is already a known driver. I like the idea, and it fits with the “everything-as-a-service” trend of today. Management’s commentary on its ambitions and plans in edge computing (bringing computation and storage closer to the point of use) and 5G (hardware and open software-defined networking) has been longer on buzzwords and shorter on details, though, and I do hope management goes into more detail here.

Above all, from just a sentiment standpoint, I’m looking for Dell to give analysts and investors some new hooks for the next phase of Dell’s growth. Dell has a good PC business that can still look to gain market share at better margins than Lenovo can manage, and I do see growth opportunities in storage as high-end demand recovers, APEX ramps, and hyperconverged and midrange offerings grow. But again, that’s all known and not likely to maintain sentiment momentum beyond the VMware spin. Absent new targets/goals that the Street finds both credible and exciting, I worry about “… so, what else ya got?” shift in sentiment with investors drifting off in search of the next catalyst somewhere else.

The Outlook

Dell has been exceeding my expectations, and the underlying markets it serves are recovering faster than I expected. That’s a nice, positive one-two punch for higher earnings estimates. I’m now looking for five-year annualized revenue growth of around 4%, and long-term growth of around 3%. Low-growth tech doesn’t often catch and hold investor attention, though, and this is again why I hope to see a discussion of new/emerging growth opportunities.

On the margin side I’ve been a little less aggressive with my adjustments, but I do expect EBITDA margins to basically “hold serve” in the high 12%’s over the next three years (with a dip in FY’23), and I’m modeling a bit over 11% adjusted operating margin in FY’24. I remain concerned about long-term margin pressure/erosion on increased commodification and competition in core areas like PCs, servers, and storage, and I’m expecting modest FCF margin erosion over the next decade. I’m still looking for FCF growth in the neighborhood of 3%, but I do expect it to lag revenue a bit.

The Bottom Line

Between discounted cash flow and margin/return-driven EV/EBITDA, I believe remains undervalued, with a mid-teens near-term return potential (to the low $110s). As I’ve said, here and in other pieces, low-growth tech is a tough place to make money over the long term, so I think there may be more riding on the upcoming analyst day from a sentiment perspective than is commonly appreciated. At this point, though, strong execution has earned the ongoing benefit of the doubt from me, and the valuation remains fairly attractive even after outperforming Lenovo, HP, and Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) since my last update.