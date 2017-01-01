Mikhail Konoplev/iStock via Getty Images

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) announced its first acquisition as a listed company on Sept. 8 2021, by entering an agreement to acquire E&I Engineering Ireland Limited and its affiliate, Powerbar Gulf LLC.

The deal

Founded in 1986 by Philip O’Doherty, E&I is a leading independent provider of electrical switchgear and power distribution systems. E&I’s products represent a critical part of the data-center power infrastructure, and compete in an addressable market of about $7 billion which is expected to grow 5% annually through 2025.

Vertiv plans to acquire E&I Engineering for approx. $1.8 billion in upfront consideration, plus the potential for up to $200 million in cash, based on achieving certain 2022 profit milestones.

The upfront consideration of approx. $1.8 billion consists of $1.17 billion in cash and approximately $630 million of Vertiv common stock, issued at the volume-weighted average closing price per share over the 60-day trading period ended Sept. 7, 2021, and equating to 23.1 million shares.

Up to $200 million of additional cash consideration would be payable based upon the achievement of certain 2022 EBITDA targets, with $100 million paid if E&I achieves 2022 EBITDA of $146 million, and an incremental $100 million if E&I achieves 2022 EBITDA of $156 million or higher.

Vertiv plans to finance the part of the transaction that isn’t equity-financed with cash on hand and new debt financing. At the close of the transaction, Vertiv expects an adjusted net leverage ratio of about 3.4x, which is expected to de-lever to approximately 2.3x by year end 2022. The company expects the transaction to close in the fourth quarter of 2021, subject to regulatory approvals.

Source: News Release

Our take on the acquisition

Let us highlight what are, in our view, some of the positive and negative aspects of this acquisition.

Starting with the pros:

Vertiv is purchasing a fast growing business that is highly complementary and closely associated to its current portfolio. Between 2017 and 2020, E&I grew sales at a CAGR of 23% to $ 481 million. Sales for 2021E are expected to be approx. $ 570 million.

This will expand Vertiv’s addressable market by ~$7 billion. E&I’s addressable market is expected to grow 5% annually over the mid-term.

This adds a high margin (25%+ EBITDA margin), strong cash generation business to the portfolio, with achievable cost synergies. For instance, on a pro forma basis for 2021E, Vertiv’s adj. operating margin would increase 150 bps from 11% to 12.5%, including cost synergies of $18 million.

The acquisition provides significant potential revenue synergies, by expanding cloud and colocation relationships, as well as growing the service & solutions business, and expanding the E&I portfolio to Asia Pacific.

The acquisition has expected immediate financial benefits – accretive to growth, margins and adjusted EPS in its first year.

Moving on to the cons:

Vertiv will be issuing approx. 23.1 million new shares to finance part of the acquisition, which represents a dilution of approx. 6.5% vs. the fully diluted number of shares outstanding as of the end of 2Q21. While we generally don’t look too kindly on acquisitions financed by stock issuance, we must note that in this case, Vertiv has monetized a share price of approx. $27.3, close to its 52-week high, which helps preserve balance sheet strength.

Net debt to adj. EBITDA is expected to increase to approx. 3.4x at close in 4Q21, which is a higher level of financial leverage than we’d like to see for an industrial company such as Vertiv. However, net leverage is expected to decrease to 2.3x by the end of 2022, and the company has already demonstrated its ability to de-lever its balance sheet relatively quickly in the recent past.

The acquisition price may initially appear steep, especially as a multiple of acquired sales. A total acquisition price of $2 billion (including earn-out), divided by expected sales of $570 million in 2022, equals a price to sale of 3.5x. However, it is important to bear in mind that E&I is a fast growing, high margin business. On an EV to adj. EBITDA basis, the transaction multiple varies around 12.5x depending on 2022 adj. EBITDA levels and the corresponding earn-out. As shown below, such an acquisition multiple doesn’t appear to be overly demanding.

Source: Refinitiv, as closing price on of Sept. 13 2021

Overall, while the timing, financing structure, and acquisition price of the transaction may have initially caught us by surprise, taking a closer look and listening to management’s presentation of the deal has convinced us that these weren’t entirely valid concerns. We look forward to management successfully integrating this business, de-levering its balance sheet once again, and realizing another step in its long-term goal of reaching industry-leading growth and profitability levels.

A good deal overshadowed by a downward revision in guidance

It would have been interesting to see the market’s reaction to Vertiv’s acquisition newsflow independently of the downward revision in guidance. Having said that, worsening supply chain challenges prompted the company to adjust its guidance for 3Q21 and FY21.

In its recent press release, Vertiv highlights that:

Despite continued strong market demand, supply chain challenges described in our prior communications are trending worse than expected, with critical part shortages driving the need for additional spot buys. In some cases, the company cannot procure critical parts at any price, creating production and delivery challenges pressuring the top-line. Vertiv is taking actions to address these challenges, which are expected to continue through the first half of 2022.

Source: Company website

Investors that research and analyze companies across various sectors and geographies will undoubtedly find this commentary unsurprising, given that supply chain woes have become a highly prominent feature of today’s global economy. We can at least take some small comfort in knowing that this downward reduction in guidance isn’t the result of any company-specific missteps, and should subside throughout 2022.

Conclusion

Despite our somewhat skeptical initial reaction, we’ve become reassured following a closer look at the planned acquisition of E&I Engineering. It appears to be an acquisition that makes a lot of strategic sense, offers plenty of potential for cost and revenue synergies, and takes the company one step forward in its journey to expand margins to industry-leading profitability levels. While the issuance of stock was an unpleasant surprise, the acquisition price remains fair, and we appreciate the company’s reasonably prudent management of its balance sheet.

Following a review of our financial model, our fair value estimate drops from the low-to-mid $30s to the high $20s, using rather conservative assumptions as always. Notwithstanding this reduction in estimated fair value, we remain quite confident in our long-term investment in Vertiv.