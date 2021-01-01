scanrail/iStock via Getty Images

The recent sell-off on pharmaceutical companies has created opportunities for value investors to step in and capitalize on what I see as being irrational pricing. Of course, this doesn’t come without some sort of risk catalyst, with it being the latest proposal from Washington to contain prescription drug pricing.

This includes a proposal to peg the Medicare prices to those offered by other government programs, and for the federal government to negotiate lower prices on the most expensive drugs, and pass the savings to private insurers.

This certainly spooked the drug industry, as reflected by the sell-off over the past week. The reaction, however, appears to be overblown, as the final impact, if any, may be less than what the market has priced in. This is reflected by analysis from Morningstar, which shows just limited effects from any potential legislation, as noted in its latest research report:

We continue to see Medicare Part D redesign capping out of pocket costs of seniors and Medicare inflation caps as the most likely reforms to pass Congress. We forecast a 50% probability of Part D redesign (potential 1% hit to U.S. drug sales) in our base-case scenario and an overall 4% hit from inflation caps in our bear-case scenario. While price negotiation can take many forms, we haven't seen a proposal that we believe is moderate enough to pass the razor-thin Democrat majority in the Senate and also be ambitious enough to gain the support of more progressive Democrats in the House. Therefore, we don’t expect any changes to fair value estimates or moat ratings for our biopharma coverage. We continue to expect innovative drugs will carry strong pricing power, a core pillar in the valuations and moat ratings for the industry.

This brings me to 2 Strong Buys that I see as being overly punished by the market, and which could drive strong total returns from their current respective valuations, so let’s get started.

Pick #1 Amgen

Amgen (AMGN) is one of the largest biopharmaceutical companies in the world, and was one of the pioneers in this space. It’s also an industry juggernaut, with an equity market cap of $121 billion, and a robust line of drugs.

AMGN has seen material share price weakness in recent weeks, having fallen substantially, from the $250-level down to $215 at present. As seen below, AMGN is now trading well below its 200-day moving average of $235, and carries an RSI score of 34.7, indicating that the shares are now approaching oversold territory.

In the words of Joel Greenblatt, he attributes much of his success to buying above-average companies at below-average prices, and I see AMGN as being an example of this. This is reflected by AMGN’s respectable 5% YoY revenue growth during the second quarter.

While AMGN has to deal with LOE (loss of exclusivity) on its older drugs, it has strong answers with a respectable lineup of new medicines. This includes Lumakras, a first-in-class lung cancer treatment that was approved in May of this year, and has strong growth potential.

Plus, AMGN’s $900 million Teneobio acquisition is expected to close this year, and is expected to strengthen the company’s leadership in protein-based drugs that treat illnesses through immunotherapy. Meanwhile, AMGN has a burgeoning biosimilar practice, and its newer drugs, Prolia, EVENITY, and Repatha all posted strong 24-43% YoY sales growth during the second quarter.

Meanwhile, AMGN’s share price weakness has driven the dividend yield to a decade-high of 3.3%. I find the dividend to be rather safe, with a payout ratio of 43%, and a 5-year CAGR of 12.7%, which includes this year’s 10% dividend bump. This is further supported by AMGN’s strong A- rated balance sheet with a net debt to EBITDA ratio of 1.99x.

Note: The following graph shows TTM dividend yield, whereas the forward yield is 3.3%.

One also mustn’t forget that AMGN is a total return story, with the company having bought back 6.5 million shares in the second quarter alone. Over the past 10 years, AMGN has reduced its shares outstanding by a whopping 38%.

I see value in AMGN at the current price of $215, with a blended PE of 13.15. This is considering the relative undervaluation to its normal PE of 15.5, strong lineup of new drugs with growing presence in biosimilars, and the robust track record of shareholder returns through dividend increases and share buybacks. Analysts have an average price target of $246, implying a potential 17% one-year total return including dividends. AMGN is a Strong Buy.

Pick #2 Merck

Merck (MRK) is another pharmaceutical company whose share price has fallen in recent weeks. Its name is synonymous with ‘Big Pharma’, producing drugs treating a range of therapeutic areas including cardiometabolic disease, cancer, and infections. It also has a substantial vaccine business, which includes treatments for hepatitis B, HPV, and shingles.

Merck’s shares have taken a beating since the middle of August, falling from near $80 to $72 at present. As seen below, MRK now carries an RSI score of 26.5, putting the shares now well within oversold territory.

Merck’s recent spin-off of Organon (OGN) has made it a more focused enterprise on emerging categories, as reflected by its 19% revenue growth in the second quarter on a continuing operation basis. This is supported by its blockbuster cancer drug Keytruda, which saw sales growth of 20% YoY, to $4.2 billion in Q2’21.

In addition, Merck’s other oncology drugs, Lynparza and Lenvima have also demonstrated strong double-digit 34% and 15% YoY growth. Morningstar holds a favorable view of MRK’s lineup, as noted in its latest analyst report:

Merck's combination of a wide lineup of high-margin drugs and a pipeline of new drugs should ensure strong returns on invested capital over the long term. Further, following the divestment of the Organon business in June 2021, the remaining portfolio at Merck holds a higher percentage of drugs with strong patent protection. On the pipeline front, after several years of only moderate research and development productivity, Merck's drug development strategy is yielding important new drugs.

Meanwhile, MRK pays an attractive 3.6% dividend yield, which comes with a low payout ratio of 47%, and a 5-year CAGR of 7.7%. This is further supported by Merck’s strong A+ rated balance sheet, with a low net debt to EBITDA ratio of just 0.9x.

While Merck will face generic competition on some of its drugs, such as diabetes drug Januvia, I see the company’s strong headway into the cancer space as more than making up for these risks. At the current price of $72, Merck carries a low forward PE of just 13.0. I see a deep value opportunity, considering the 7-16% annual EPS growth that analysts expect over the next 2 years. Investors would be hard-pressed to find such a deal in the frothy tech sector.

Both Wall Street analysts and Morningstar have a $94 price target of MRK, implying a potential 34% one-year total return including dividends. MRK is a Strong Buy.

