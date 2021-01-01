RIV Capital CEO Narbé Alexandrian - U.S. Market Holy Grail Of Cannabis (Video)

Sep. 15, 2021
Summary

  • RIV Capital, formerly known as Canopy Rivers, is an investment and acquisition company in the cannabis industry.
  • CEO Narbé Alexandrian joins us to discuss moving on from Canopy Growth and why it views the US as the holy grail of cannabis.
  • Strategic investment from Scotts Miracle-Gro's cannabis-focused subsidiary.

RIV Capital (OTCPK:CNPOF), formerly known as Canopy Rivers, is an investment and acquisition company in the cannabis industry. CEO Narbé Alexandrian joins us to discuss moving on from Canopy Growth (CGC), Q4, its new listing on the CSE and why it views the US as the holy grail of cannabis. Strategic investment from Scotts Miracle-Gro's (SMG) cannabis-focused subsidiary. Canadian and US cannabis markets and future profitability potentials. Cannabis risk tolerance, including California’s direct to consumer sales. Supply & demand issues, and too many licenses.

