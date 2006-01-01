Robert Way/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

The launch of P5 in the upcoming weeks should help XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) to aggressively grow the number of its deliveries, beat its annual guidance, and create additional shareholder value along the way. Although the ongoing chip shortage crisis could continue to moderately disrupt the company’s supply chains in the short term, we still believe that in the long run, XPeng will be able to continue to establish an even stronger presence in the Chinese electric vehicle market and become one of the most dominant automotive brands in the region. For that reason, we continue to hold our long position in the company and have no plans of selling our shares in the foreseeable future.

Lots of Growth Catalysts Ahead

Founded six years ago, XPeng has already become one of the leaders of the Chinese EV market. Currently, it produces two vehicles, an SUV that’s called G3, and a four-door sedan that’s called P7. On top of that, the company’s stock has been successfully outperforming the market in the last 12 months and has all the chances to appreciate further in the foreseeable future.

Just a few weeks ago, XPeng released its Q2 earnings results. Its revenue for the period was $582.5 million, above the estimates by $66.95 million, while its gross and vehicle margins were 11.9% and 11%, respectively, against -2.7% and -5.6%, respectively, a year ago. XPeng’s non-GAAP EPS of -$0.21 was also above the estimates by $0.04, while its deliveries during the quarter were 17,398, up 439% Y/Y and up 30.4% Q/Q, despite the ongoing chip shortage crisis. In addition, the company’s deliveries in the first half of the year were 30,738, up 459% Y/Y, and higher than the total deliveries for the whole of 2020.

Currently, XPeng is on track to have another record year. Its YTD deliveries from January to August are already up 334% Y/Y to 45,992 vehicles, and it expects to deliver 21,500 to 22,500 vehicles in Q3, which represents a growth of 150.6% Y/Y to 162.3% Y/Y. On top of that, the company’s investors should prepare for an amazing Q4, as XPeng plans to start deliveries of its newly launched sedan that’s called P5 in October. Sales of the new sedan should help XPeng to exceed its delivery goals and beat its guidance for this year, which in the end should lead to the creation of additional shareholder value.

In addition, one of the biggest advantages of XPeng is that it has managed to quickly gain the manufacturing experience in a short time, build its own production facilities, and now has the pricing advantage against its peers, as it’s a vertically integrated automotive manufacturer that doesn’t rely on third parties for production. Just recently, XPeng has opened a second production line in its factory in Jiaoxin, which will help it to increase its output and reach a monthly capacity of 15,000 vehicles per month by the end of Q4. Also, last month the company, with the help of the municipal government, started the expansion of its factory in Zhaoqing, which will help XPeng to increase its total annual capacity from 100,000 vehicles today to 200,000 vehicles by the end of the first half of 2022. On top of that, XPeng continues to build its third manufacturing factory in Guangzhou, which is expected to start producing vehicles in late 2022 and increase the company’s capacity even more later on.

With more than enough capacity, XPeng will be able to meet the demand for its cars, establish a stronger presence in the Chinese EV sector and continue to dominate the market for years to come, as the demand is not slowing down. Also, with a monthly capacity of 15,000 vehicles, XPeng has all the chances to outcompete Tesla (TSLA) on its home soil in the following years though being in the business for only six years.

In addition, let’s not forget that China is the biggest EV market in the world, and the adoption of electric vehicles there continues to soar. The company’s charging stations are now already in 65 major Chinese cities, and the infrastructure continues to grow with every quarter. On top of that, one of the major advantages of XPeng is that it has backing from local governments, and therefore, it’s unlikely that the company will be strictly regulated by Beijing, as it’s the case with overseas competitors such as Tesla. Let’s not ignore the fact that Beijing needs companies like XPeng to succeed in order to decrease the country’s exposure to US products and companies in case of a trade war and reach its climate goals by 2006.

Risks

The ongoing chip shortage crisis, which continues to disrupt the auto industry to this day, is still XPeng’s biggest risk. While in July the company delivered 8040 vehicles, up 228% Y/Y, in August its deliveries stood at 7,214 vehicles, also up 172% Y/Y, but down 10% Q/Q. If it becomes harder to source different components that are necessary to build vehicles, then there’s a possibility that XPeng won’t be able to meet its deliveries guidance in the short term.

In addition, the possible delisting from the US exchanges is a major risk as well. The good news is that other than that, it’s unlikely that XPeng will be severely affected by the possible trade war between China and the United States. XPeng has no exposure to the United States, as it doesn’t have any manufacturing facility there and it doesn’t source any materials from there. Also, to have access to major capital markets, the company recently executed an IPO on the Hong Kong stock exchange, which helped it to receive additional liquidity to fund its growth and decrease its exposure to the US markets.

The third major downside of XPeng is that the company is not profitable at this stage. However, we believe that that’s not that big of a deal right now, as the business continues to grow every quarter and the management continues to reinvest everything back into the business to establish an even stronger presence in the ever-growing Chinese EV market.

Takeaway

We believe that XPeng is a solid company to own at this stage. The company’s revenue is expected to continue to increase at an aggressive rate. In FY21 alone revenues are forecasted to be $2.88 billion, up 220% Y/Y, while at the end of the current decade the business is expected to generate over $30 billion in annual revenues. At the same time, XPeng has all the chances to reach a breakeven point and already become profitable by FY23.

On top of that, at a $33 billion market cap, XPeng trades at a 2022 price-to-sales ratio of 7x, which is not that high for such a growth company in a hot sector that’s expected to continue to appreciate in value. Also, XPeng had $4.57 billion in cash reserves at the end of Q2, which is more than enough to continue to stay afloat at the current cash burn rate and fund its operations, especially since the company doesn’t have an overleveraged balance sheet.

In addition, the company’s insiders and institutional investors own nearly 30% of the outstanding shares each, which is not the case with a lot of other EV automakers where retail or institutional investors own most of the shares, while the management has no skin in the game. This, in our opinion, is a major upside of XPeng as well.

Considering that currently XPeng has a consensus price target of $54.31 per share, we decided to continue to hold our long position in the company, as the increase in capacity and the expected aggressive growth of deliveries in Q4 could push XPeng’s shares higher later this year.