evgenyatamanenko/iStock via Getty Images

Introduction

As the end of the tax year approaches, it’s useful to review financial goals and plans. One of the core financial planning goals I have previously suggested is to optimize the transfer of assets to your heirs. The focus in this article is planned gifts made before death.

Two issues usually motivate such decisions – to maximize the benefit to heirs and to minimize gift and estate taxes.

The current $22 million federal gift and estate exemption available to a couple makes those taxes a theoretical problem for almost all households. However, the 50% reduction in the exemption scheduled for 2026 and further proposed reductions suggest more households may need to consider this as part of their estate planning. In addition, 18 states impose estate or inheritance taxes.

Household Net Worth

With median U.S. household net worth of about $120,000, most households will not have enough wealth to make significant financial gifts before their death. Their priority is to meet their own needs during their lifetimes.

A small fraction of households falls into the Very High Net Worth category, with more than $5 million of investable assets (excluding a primary residence). Of the 130 million U.S. households, data suggests about 1% are Very High Net Worth and aged 55+.

Although a function of age, wealth, income, lifestyle, and risk tolerance, these Very High Net Worth households may be reasonably confident that they have enough resources to make significant gifts before death, and still meet their own lifetime needs. Most can expect to leave an estate, typically millions of dollars, to their heirs. Estate tax issues may not be an active concern under current law, but proposed changes to the law might remove that indifference.

In this article, I’d like to focus on the households with about $4-8 million in assets, i.e. approaching or in the Very High Net Worth group. These households have sufficient assets to make significant gifts, but simple options are still meaningful for estate planning. I suspect that a significant number of Seeking Alpha readers fall into this group today, and more are working toward being in that group in the future.

What’s a Significant Gift?

For the purposes of this article, I’m going to define a “significant” gift as $50,000.

That’s 1% of the $5 million minimum investable assets hurdle to quality as Very High Net Worth, and in 2021 is a bit more than the $40,500 average price of a new car, or a 10% down payment on the $450,000 average price of new home, and a bit less than the $55,000 cost for one year as an out of state student at a flagship state university like the University of Texas – Austin.

I would argue that significant gifts should be planned, and incorporated into your financial and estate planning.

The Context of the Planning Problem

Consider a couple, Bill and Susan. Both are retired, Bill is 66, Mary is 64. They have two children, both married; Amy is 36 and Beth is 34, and they have four pre-school age grandchildren.

Both Bill and Mary are in average health. On average (per Social Security), Bill can expect to live 18 more years to age 84, and Mary 22 years to age 86. Other estimates suggest one or both might well live into their early or mid-90s. Mary can expect to be a widow, probably for at least 4, and possibly 10, years. Under their wills, at the death of the second-to-die, their estate will pass equally to Amy and Beth.

Bill and Mary have just over $5 million in investable assets, plus a home. Both expect to receive Social Security, and be covered by Medicare. Beth will begin to collect a $30,000 per year pension at 65.

Reviewing their expected retirement cash flow (I outlined an approach to estimate that here), they believe they have $500,000 to $1,000,000 in assets beyond the level they need to ensure they meet their lifetime needs.

While Amy and Beth might inherit in about 22 years, at ages 58 and 56, or even earlier, there is a fair chance that they will not inherit for 30 years, when they would respectively be 66 and 64.

What’s the optimum asset transfer plan?

Gift and Estate Tax Basics

In general, any transfer of an item of value from a donor (the person making the gift) to a recipient (the person receiving the gift) is subject to Federal tax.

Federal taxes may be due on the sum of gifts made during life and bequests made at death. The amount that is exempt from these taxes, and the applied tax rate, has varied over the years. Currently (2021) the lifetime exemption amount is $11.7 million per decedent, adjusted annually for inflation. The tax rate on gifts and bequests above that amount is 40%.

Surviving spouses may (if the proper IRS forms are filed) utilize the unused exemption from the first to die spouse, making the potential exemption for a couple $23.4 million. Today very few estates incur a federal estate tax.

Under current law, beginning in 2026 these exemption amounts will be reduced by 50%, i.e., to about $6 million per individual. Legislation proposed in the Senate in March 2021 would further reduce the individual exemption amount to $3.5 million, and increase the tax rate to 65%.

Much lower exemptions amounts have been in effect recently enough that they may still be reflected in some older estate plans and legal documents; the exemption amount was only $675,000 in 2008; see a discussion here.

In addition, twelve states and the District of Columbia impose a tax on the decedent’s estate, and six impose taxes on bequests received. Rates and exemption amounts vary, see this Tax Foundation summary.

However, for our purposes (planning to optimize asset transfers to heirs) there are a couple of important exceptions where the gift is not subject to federal tax, and do not count against your lifetime exemption. The IRS describes this in the instructions for IRS Form 709, Gift Tax Return.

Annual exclusion: Any donor may give an amount up to the annual exclusion amount each year to any recipient. The annual exclusion amount is $15,000 in 2021. No reporting or records are required. Gifts greater than the annual exclusion must be reported to the IRS.

Note that gifts to 529 educational plans are counted against this annual exclusion.

Tuition exclusion: Any donor may directly pay an educational institution any amount of tuition expenses for the benefit of another person.

Medical exclusion: Any donor may directly pay the care provider any amount of medical care for the benefit of another person.

How This Might Look

The simplest action is to make a direct gift. Any person can give any other person up to $15,000 per year with no tax liability or reporting requirement and no allocation of lifetime exemption. This means that each year a couple could give an adult child $30,000, and the child’s spouse another $30,000, and each grandchild $30,000. These funds may be spent for any purpose.

In our Bill and Mary example, a couple with two children, and four grandchildren, they could transfer $240,000 per year.

A popular mechanism is to make a gift to a 529 plan. Any person may give up to $15,000 a year to a 529 savings plan ($30,000 per couple). The maximum value a 529 plan can hold and still receive gifts varies by state, with a range from about $250,000 to $500,000.

The Vanguard 529 plan, for example, is registered in Nevada, and has a limit of $500,000. At that point, while the assets in the plan may appreciate, no further contributions are allowed.

Again in our Bill and Mary example, they could as a couple gift $30,000 per year to each grandchild’s 529 plan, or $120,000 per year, again with no taxes and no reporting. Depending on 529 plan investment performance, and specific plan limits, these annual gifts could probably be made for 10 years.

Direct payment of tuition. The national average private school tuition is about $12,000 per year, but can reach $45,000 per year, so a single grandparent paying tuition for four grandchildren in private school might pay $50-200,000 a year. Tuition payment must be made directly to the educational institution. It’s worth noting that day care expenses are not considered tuition.

Direct payment of medical costs. A person may pay, directly to the medical service provider, medical costs incurred by another person (and not covered by insurance), for example, a child’s IVF treatment or grandchild’s orthodontia. This is likely to be less useful for most people, since it requires a material medical expense not covered by insurance.

Advantages of Making the Gifts Now

One implementation I’ve seen is to provide a gift to fully fund retirement plan contributions for children or grandchildren with employment income. This may be particularly useful for those just starting careers, or in lower income jobs, with three or four decades of tax advantaged compounding ahead.

Funding 529 plans provides options for the grandchildren and their parents. While it may not provide all the protections of a trust, it’s very inexpensive and easy to implement and administer.

A gift today can make your children’s and grandchildren’s life better, while they can derive the maximum benefit and you are still alive to see it.

Estate and gift tax rules are subject to change at any time, and may become less favorable.

With respect to timing, it is worth noting that for the typical couple, the wife will be a widow for several years after the death of her husband, and will be subject to tax treatment as a single person during those years. This may include individual higher income tax rates on income, and only a single annual gift exclusion. After you run the numbers on projected cash flow, this may suggest earlier gifts.

Risks of Making the Gifts Now

There are several risks to consider, both what one might call strategic risks (are we going to be sorry we did this) and tactical risks (are we going to be sorry we did it this way).

The donor might make gifts and then run out of money later. Revision to the mean (or worse) for stock valuations, inflation, late-life divorce, very extended requirements for long term care … things might happen.

There may be adverse tax consequences for the donor, if appreciated assets are sold to fund gifts, or for the recipient if the gifts are appreciated assets. This might, for example, sacrifice the step up in basis for inherited assets, which now motivates holding highly appreciated assets until death (although there have been proposals to eliminate or reduce step up basis).

Significant gifts might undermine the recipient’s independence and drive; the negatives are reflected in the meme “trust fund baby”.

If a donor’s capital assets are liquidated (by the donor or the recipient) to pay for a recipient’s current consumption, the long-term wealth of the family may be compromised. In other words, this may lead to spending down capital.

Donor asset allocation may be compromised to fund significant gifts.

One Solution – Incremental Transfers

For many couples facing potentially 15-30 years in retirement, it’s not an easy decision to give up control of significant assets. Many things might change - future needs, investment performance, tax policy, inflation.

One solution to this is to make gifts incrementally. For example, rather than make a $500,000 gift today, plan to make $50,000 in gifts every year for the next 10 years. This allows periodic reassessment and adjustment if needed.

Of course, the impact on your heirs may be different. A gift of $500,000 today might allow the recipient to confidently buy a better house in a better school district with a shorter commute – making a real and significant difference in their quality of life - whereas an annual gift of $50,000 might not.

A mixed plan – some now, some annually – might be better. If your gift budget is $X, you might give half now and half over a period of years. Maybe the kids will have to settle for a smaller house in the good school district.

In any case, I believe it’s a good idea to review your goals, run the numbers, and have a plan that fits your situation and intent.