Taal Distributed Information Technologies (OTCQX:TAALF) provides scalable blockchain infrastructure and transactional platforms to support businesses building solutions and applications on the BitcoinSV (or BSV) platform, as well as developing, operating, and managing distributed computing systems for enterprise users. CEO Stefan Matthews returns to the show for a deep dive on Taal’s blockchain platform, revealing who Satoshi Nakamoto is and reverting to the original design of bitcoin. Central bank digital coins (CBDC) - what it means for crypto and its ramifications.

