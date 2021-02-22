scanrail/iStock via Getty Images

The global property market has been on a wild ride over the past year and a half, as significant societal, economic, and political changes have aided and diminished demand for properties. The flood of liquidity has reduced property financing costs, causing prices to soar and significantly increase construction activity. However, lasting uncertainty has negatively impacted many commercial real estate assets, and as leasing demand declines, financial difficulty may strike many REITs and landlords.

The reality is that it is increasingly difficult to predict the future cash-flows of many REITs due to the rapid pace of today's shifting dynamics. As such, REIT investors have become interested in those fewer unique firms that offer resiliency in a tumultuous environment. There are a few categories that fit the bill, including farm REITs like FPI, industrial REITs like STAG, and data center REITs like COR. While these REITs carry higher valuations than most, they generally have more stable cash-flows and are less likely to struggle with the impact of growing inter-state migration.

Another REIT sub-industry that may be attractive to risk-averse investors is telecommunications REITs. Numerous reasons make these companies atypical compared to others. First, they've experienced tremendous growth over the past fifteen years as data usage has risen by many orders of magnitude. Second, they can grow earnings per share more organically due to their high returns on invested capital. Lastly, demand for data services has been intact during the tumultuous period and is expected to grow over the coming years.

American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT) is currently the largest telecommunications REIT on the market. In fact, with a market capitalization of $133B, it is the largest REIT in the world. American Tower operates worldwide with ~214K communications sites, ~43K of which are in the United States. Its stock is currently near its all-time high at $295, its recent lows of ~$200 set just seven months ago. The REIT currently has a yield of only 1.7% and a price-to-FFO of 30x, making it far more expensive than most REITs on the market today. While the company has a great growth track record, high valuations and rapid stock price increases are a concern, particularly if high growth expectations fail to pan out. Let's take a closer look.

The Trouble With Linear Extrapolation

Since the first smartphones arrived on the market, demand for data has risen by orders of magnitude. In 2010, an average smartphone used around 270 megabytes per month. Today, that figure is around 12,600 megabytes. In the United States, over half of adults spend over five hours on their phones every day. In 2012, there were around one billion global smartphone users compared to 6.3 billion today. Of course, there are 7.9 billion people on earth and, considering ~1 billion do not have access to electricity, it seems global smartphone users cannot physically grow much further.

When analyzing a company like AMT, many give the company extremely high long-term growth prospects. An interesting discounted dividend model analysis recently showed that AMT's fair value is likely around $200-$400, given ~6% terminal dividend growth. This means the company may be fairly valued today at $300 if we assume it will maintain an abnormally high growth rate forever. In my opinion, this assumption should not be made due to physical constraints in the global telecommunications industry that will limit growth.

It seems that investors, and humans in general, have an unfortunate habit of assuming past trends will always be future trends. Indeed, this is known as "extrapolation bias," and it has been shown that when investors are overly confident that past trends will continue, they're often proved wrong. Regarding AMT, the company has experienced a growth rate that is virtually unprecedented among REITs which normally struggle to grow organically. American Tower's CFO per share has risen from $1 to $9.2 during the "smartphone era." However, its price-to-CFO valuation has never been as high as it is today. See below:

Data by YCharts

High valuations are only justifiable if we assume future growth will be above historical growth. AMT's 32x price-to-CFO valuation (its price-to-FFO is roughly equal) is the highest it's ever been, implying American Tower should grow its distributable cash-flows at the fastest pace it ever has over the coming years. In my opinion, this is a tell-tale sign of extrapolation bias.

Regarding the modern telecommunications industry, it seems that we are currently in the latter phase of an "S-curve" as opposed to an "endless compounded growth curve." From roughly 2000 to 2010, immense scientific and technological progress gave way to societal-changing innovations like the smartphone. From around 2010 to 2020, these new technologies were optimized, commercialized, and popularized. This made innovators and industry leaders like American Tower into extremely successful companies as the industry has grown faster than competitive economic pressures.

The past decade has been a goldilocks period for American Tower. There are indeed recent innovations like 5G that American Tower may result in increased revenue. However, there have been numerous issues in the 5G launch, and global smartphone sales declined considerably last year. However, in the future, the era of accelerating growth will soon become maturation, giving way to increased economic competition.

Additionally, 5G towers use up to 3.5x more energy than 4G towers - enough power that areas of China actually shut off towers overnight to conserve energy. This may be an issue considering growing power costs around the world. American Tower does pass through fuel costs to tenants. Still, financial issues for tenants are inevitably issues for landlords as more expensive data (to make up for power use) will likely result in lower demand.

According to American Tower's recent investor presentation, the company believes total U.S. connected devices will rise from 591 million (1.8 per person) to 858 (2.6) million by 2026. Total data traffic per device will rise from 12.6 GB/month to 40 GB/month. While such grand extrapolations are sensible given past growth, I do not believe it is likely considering U.S. adults already spend nearly six hours per day on their mobile devices, meaning most of their waking non-working hours are spent on a phone. Considering more screen time equals more data usage, it seems that American Tower's avenue of organic growth is limited.

This is not to say American Tower will not grow over the coming years. Faster data has indeed made it easier to stream videos that use far more data than other applications. It is also true that there is more growth potential in foreign countries. Still, I do not believe we should assume that people outside of the U.S. will ever want to use smartphones as many hours per day as do modern Americans. Overall, it is clear that the main sources of growth of more devices per person and more usage per person are tapped in most of the world. Better devices may still promote some growth, but growing competition may limit the profitability to be gained.

American Tower Faces Growing Competition

The number of mobile wireless cell sites had lower growth from 2010 to 2017 but has seen a large acceleration. As American Tower has found, the return on investment of a fully upgraded tower can be as high as 24% (see overview presentation). Today, large telecommunications companies like AT&T (T) and Verizon (VZ) usually do not own cellular towers but rely on companies like American Tower, Crown Castle (CCI), and SBA Communications (SBAC), which, together, own virtually all cell towers in the U.S.

As industries mature, price competition inevitably grows. Over the past decade, demand for cellular towers has generally outpaced the construction of new towers. This allows companies like American Tower to charge higher rates as there is minimal local competition, and companies like AT&T lack the operational scope to build and operate their own towers. As such, telecommunications REITs have operated at extremely high operating margins of 30-40% with strong returns-on-invested capital of 3-8%. See below:

Data by YCharts

There has been a slight decline in operating margins over recent years, but there has been an uptick since 2019, likely due to growing 5G demand. That said, I expect operating margins will return to a negative trend over the coming years. Once there are enough towers, telecommunications companies will have greater ability to choose the lowest price tower.

Of course, with interest in cheaper alternative carriers like Mint Mobile skyrocketing, the traditional telecommunications oligopoly is likely beginning to face competitive pressures. As these pressures grow and margins decline, I expect companies like AT&T will become more discriminating in leasing towers. American Tower has a 2.6x tenancy ratio which has increased with the growing competition among carriers. As these competitive pressures spread, I believe we will see profit margins decline for years in both carriers and telecommunications REITs.

The Bottom Line

While it is true that telecommunications REITs like American Tower have a great track record and have less exposure to the uncertainties surrounding most REITs, I do not believe the stock is a good investment at its current price and am bearish on AMT. By nearly all measures, AMT has never been as expensive as it is today. While the company may have some organic growth potential, I believe it will be below the exuberant expectations most analysts currently forecast. In my opinion, these forecasts are based too much on history and not enough on the fact that global cellular data usage may be reaching an upper limit.

It is true that faster technologies, like 5G, may promote data growth, but it does not seem likely that the usage of wireless technologies can grow much further. They have become ubiquitous in most of the world, and there is not enough time in the day for many to use more cellular data. Long-term growth in data usage depends on factors like higher-definition video quality, which is also likely limited. Despite significant hype, American Tower admits that "internet of things" technologies will require less than 10% of data used on non-IoT platforms (see overview presentation).

As global mobile data use growth slows, I expect growing competition among carriers and cell tower owners to eat away at American Tower's operating margins eventually. This will likely not occur for years, but it does mean the company may eventually see its profits decline, limiting its growth outlook. Even more, American Tower operates at high leverage with total liabilities to assets at 88%, so the company may be at very high risk if its EBITDA growth falters.

Personally, I believe AMT would be more fairly valued with a dividend yield in line with other REITs of at least 2-3%. This would require AMT's price to be between $170 and $250 (based on its current dividend). This estimate implies a 16-40%+ decline before the stock is near its estimated fair value. While this may seem extreme, it was trading at these prices only last year, and its fundamentals have not materially improved since.