FG Trade/E+ via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

Since we published our valuation analysis on YouTube, Kahoot! ASA (OTCPK: KHOTF) has already gone up more than 50%, and we believe there still is a huge upside coming up for the stock. In our view, this company is a real multi-bagger and still under the radar, especially for US investors.

A modest discrepancy versus current management guidance created an overreaction on the stock price a few weeks ago. However, in our view, the market was not concerned about growth. We believe the key issue was the transparency of the various segments and the lack of understanding of how the company's organic growth was moving.

After all these acquisitions, the main purpose of the Kahoot! team should be to create synergies and understand how to monetize the various platforms better when integrating them with the main one.

Kahoot!’s business model is unique and can be traded at a premium, so we don’t consider the current price expensive. Kahoot! relies on a solid cash position, and free cash flow conversion is amazing considering at what growth stage the company is now. Most of its revenues will become recurrent as they have almost one million customers starting to adopt the platform. We thus believe this should deserve a SAAS multiple.

The content is basically generated with no additional cost due to the marketplace for teachers that create and share content as a tool to improve their classes. They can also monetize their content; this feature is unique and can create a viral effect.

About the company

Kahoot! is a learning platform that aims to be the global leading educational platform. Based on gamification, the platform allows for a more engaged classroom, increasing attention and participation. The company has developed several platform divisions targeting different audiences from toddlers to university students, parents, teachers, and even companies. It is important to note that more than 9 million teachers have already embraced Kahoot!, as well as hundreds of thousands of companies, including 97% of the Fortune 500.

When it comes to education, Kahoot! is building an impressive technology structure that takes advantage of the already pre-COVID-19 trend of more engaging and effective online solutions for students of all ages. Technology is reshaping the educational approaches to engage students and teachers with the content. The company has about 30 million active accounts, of which more than 930,000 are paid subscriptions. The ecosystem is focused on user-generated content, and so far, users have generated more than 100 million Kahoot!s (Quiz-based game templates).

The way Kahoot! applications work makes it easy to get promoted to others by current users. In the basic game, players have to create an account to play with others as they compete all together in the selected topic, either pre-existing or custom-made by the host (most of them teachers), to win by answering questions on their phones, tablets, or computers. This generates millions of sign-ups every month.

The ecosystem of the different applications and platforms inside Kahoot! interact effortlessly to go from one to another depending on the type of usage the user needs to deal with and the availability of integration with already installed apps.

Source: Company Presentation

Kahoot!’s business model is unique, being able to freely create content by involving teachers, parents, and students in this community that can be leveraged for monetization. The value proposition is amazing. They also include new languages like simplified Chinese and Arabic to scale their apps and content globally.

The company has four main areas and several applications.

Kahoot! At Home

This is the segment focused on personal and family-oriented usage and content. Like most Kahoot! applications, this segment comes with a free version, and the monthly paid subscription starts at $5 per user.

More than 10 million users are using the applications of this segment, with over 100 million games played by families and friends. Most of this content is generated by the same parents and teachers and shared with everyone in the network. For example, a parent who wants to study a particular subject with their kids would take the book or search on the internet and create an interactive quiz with several types of questions and multimedia content that the whole network will later see so other parents, students, and teachers can use this quiz to play with their students/kids/family.

Source: Drops Website

This segment includes applications like Drops, a language learning app for kids starting from 8 years old and supports more than 30 languages. This game uses several ways to deliver the content, puzzles, multiple-choice questions, complete the words, match images with words, and a significant amount of other visually appealing approaches to learning the language while enjoying playing a game and competing against yourself and others.

Source: Drops Website

In this segment, you can also find DragonBox, which is a Math and Algebra learning app. This application/platform uses a motivation-based approach for the learning of the subjects. It applies this theory by engaging the students, making them explore, reflect through conservation and life-like examples, and apply the obtained knowledge with their different tests-like games.

Source: DragonBox website

This platform includes different content and games depending on the student's age and has won several prizes in the mobile gaming category.

Source: DragonBox website

Source: DragonBox website

POIO for kids is this segment’s application for kids who are learning how to read. This is an immersive game where the kids explore and learn by the motivation and fun created by the game itself.

By the Q4 of this year, the company is developing another platform for this segment called K!DS, which will have integrated content with the most famous titles for kids from Disney to nickelodeon. Children will be able to play and learn with their favorite characters and movies.

Source: Company presentation

Kahoot! At Home, the segment is one of the company's more promising and important ones and has more than 234,000 paid subscription accounts. When it comes to families, having the opportunity to easily educate their children while playing with them is a dream come true.

Also, something exciting about some of these applications is that they are platforms by themselves, and one leads to the other. And that increases the Network Effect and Product Ecosystem strength of Kahoot! as a whole.

Kahoot! At School

This is the segment focused on teachers, institutions, and school students. Over 10,000 educational institutions have acquired multi-user licenses of Kahoot! at School for their teachers, and more than 9 million teachers globally have embraced Kahoot! with hundreds of millions of students. According to The Times Higher Education World University Rankings (2020), 87% of the global top universities already use Kahoot!.

Remember that the business model of Kahoot! makes it really easy for the app to be shared with others and therefore gain more and more users when a teacher uses one of the applications like WHITEBOARD.FI all the students have to access it from their mobile devices to participate in the class. They get fun while in class and get the app to their homes with the homework assignments where their parents check what they are doing and get exposure to Kahoot!’s ecosystem.

Source: Whiteboard.fi website

Inside this segment, we find K!EDU, a commercial edition for schools, districts, and other educational institutions. It provides an impressive and scalable interactive toolkit, including SSO and the School Kahoot! Library.

Coming soon to this segment, Kahoot! is launching MATH LABS by DragonBox; a Math learning application focused on educators.

Source: Company presentation

The price of this segment varies, starting with the free version, which allows teachers and students to review the content, and the premium versions starting at $5 per teacher per month. This segment has more than 295,000 paid subscription accounts.

With more than 62,000 remote and hybrid teachers in the US by the end of the school year, 20/21, and the perspective change that has been adopted with the pandemic, Kahoot! seems to be set for success.

Kahoot! At Work

This segment aims to engage employees, work teams, and build corporate culture. This is the biggest segment so far. The company states that more than 97% of the Fortune 500 companies are using Kahoot!.

The apps in this segment are focused on increasing the engagement and communication between the company and its employees. This segment is used for training and development, company culture building as well as working. Many of the businesses that closed during the virus and keep their employees remotely don’t plan to go back to the offices, and many employees are considering not going back.

This segment has the K!360 app, which is an employee engagement & corporate learning application.

Source: Company website

360 Spirit is the premium plan that combines this segment's most important features and apps, including Actimo, Motimate, and Drops.

Source: Company website

Kahoot! at work is the company's biggest segment, with 403,000 paid subscriptions starting at $6.

Kahoot!! Academy

This segment aims to connect education professionals with the platform and convert them to content partners. This segment includes a marketplace for selling specialized content to other users like students, parents, teachers, and institutions.

Source: Company presentation

Content partners will be able to upload their own content and sell it on the marketplace. Tests, quizzes, rich media content, etc., will be sold to other users on this platform. This will lead to more curated and specialized content available on the platform at zero cost for Kahoot! and is a revenue generator for the company.

Key Insights on recent share price movements

We have identified some great insights. The chairman bought shares accumulating a meaningful position at a price significantly higher than the current level. Also, in the previous quarter, there was a price drop to around $4 due to a loss of confidence by investors, and SoftBank Group Corp. (OTCPK:SFTBY) bought an important number of shares.

In our view, the company doesn’t have great investor relationship management, so there was not enough clarity on the optionality and company growth plans. There were concerns about the team's inexperience, and investors were demanding more transparency on the breakdown of the segments and organic growth.

However, the first quarter issues have been cleared, and investors now have a better understanding of the equity story. Even after a 50% share price increase, we believe it’s worth investing in Kahoot! because of the moat given by the network effect and product ecosystem being built.

Recent insider transactions

Source: Simply Wall Street

Top Shareholders

Source: Simply Wall Street

How will Clever acquisition impact growth?

Source: Clever website

Kahoot! is currently completing the acquisition of Clever, founded in 2012, and is the most used digital learning platform in the US for kids from Kindergarten to 12th grade. This transaction is expected to be completed by the end of the third quarter.

Clever has more than 1.2 million monthly active teachers, 90,000 schools, and 20 million students. It has an App Store for EdTech purchases with more than 600 applications.

The acquisition of Clever and its parent’s app that connects parents with their children’s school system add more of that network value to Kahoot!. The companies have been in touch since 2013, and the collaboration ended up in acquisition after Clever launched a commercial partnership with Google and started monetizing the platform, which is now starting to unleash its real potential.

Valuation

We have valued Kahoot! using a DCF model and relying on a 10% hurdle rate and 3.5% terminal growth and assuming a $30 million CAPEX per year in the future despite modest D&A. We have also factored in a modest negative contribution from Delta’s working capital.

These assumptions, in our view, provide a sufficient margin of safety as we believe Kahoot! might generate better cash flows in the future compared to our projections.

Nevertheless, our valuation comes rather in line with the current market price. This means that, despite the recent rally, there is still room to buy shares.

DCF

Source: Moat Investing

Current multiples implied in our valuation

Before you think Kahoot!’s price to sales multiple starts to be expensive, please bear in mind that it is characterized by being an online business global operation (and new segments are being added now to China and Arabic countries) and has relatively high growth, high margins, and cash conversion.

Source: Moat Investing

Sensitivity Analysis

Source: Moat Investing

Risks

We have identified some risks and improvement opportunities for Kahoot!. The most critical is that we don’t have enough information about the Key Performance Indicators to calculate the Customer Acquisition Costs, Customer Lifetime Value, and the Churn and Retention Rates. This information would help us better understand the value of the business and the growth opportunities for the company in the future.

The second element to look at carefully is organic growth and how the new acquisitions will support growth. The management should be able to integrate those apps to reap the benefits from the cross-platform movement of the different users.

We also have to keep an eye on the competitors and how the big names deal with the educational market, especially Google with Classroom. Kahoot!’s network and ecosystem might be, in our view, an acquisition target for big tech names.

Conclusions

We believe Kahoot! might be the world’s leading educational platform. We would like to remember here as an ending note that Kahoot!'s business model is based on subscriptions, and that is always good to have in mind when it comes to further growth estimations. We believe there is more growth to come for Kahoot! in the future, and this should lead to upward revision estimates and a further share price appreciation.