Albertsons (NYSE:ACI) may be your neighborhood (maybe even preferred) grocery store. If ACI has been in your portfolio for the past year, it would most likely be one of your best-performing stocks. Over the past year, ACI far outpaced the S&P 500 and close peer Kroger (KR) as the stock more than doubled in value.

In my previous article titled “Staying Bullish On Albertsons Stock”, I argued that Albertsons was likely to keep rising. In fact, I viewed Albertsons as a good buy in my first article more than a year ago, and personally invested in it.

It is extremely rewarding to see Mr. Market agree with my analysis, but now I wonder where does it go from here? After analyzing recent events, I believe it keeps going higher.

This article is focused on the events that got ACI here, the key drivers of the aggressive stock price increase in recent months, and my outlook for the future.

A Good Earnings Report

In the latest earnings report, Albertsons not only beat earnings expectations, but also proved capable of retaining the high levels of sales and profits that came from the pandemic. That’s good for the stock.

Because 2020 was an unusual and abnormal year, a useful way to analyze the results is compared to fiscal year 2019. Using a two-year baseline for comparison to pre pandemic levels, Identical Sales grew by +16.5%, and Digital Sales grew by +276%.

The digital channel is proving to be a strong driver of revenue growth as e-commerce penetrates the grocery industry. The pandemic accelerated that trend. Although digital sales come from a small baseline and carries lower margins, strong digital sales indicate Albertsons is successfully transitioning into an omnichannel grocer and is a positive factor for the stock.

Profitability was also strong compared to 2019 levels. Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EPS grew by +22.1% and +72.2%, respectively. Net cash flows from operations were +32% higher, and Free Cash Flow +11% higher. Given the strong cash generation, a dividend increase may soon follow. Strong profitability and a looming dividend increase are undoubtedly positive factors that pushed the stock higher.

Higher cash flows mean Albertsons ended the quarter with approximately $2.1B in cash on hand, which accounts for ~15% of market cap and provides a reasonable margin of safety for the stock. Basically, it means Albertsons has more than enough cash on hand to address debt maturities until 2025.

Considering strong results in the quarter, the executive team updated its outlook and now expects to generate higher revenues and profits. Identical sales are now expected to be +125 basis points better than the previous outlook (at the midpoint). Adjusted EPS and Adjusted EBITDA were also increased.

All the facts coming out of the earnings report, coupled with a better outlook from the executive team, indicate that market share gains from the pandemic are sticky. That’s good for the stock and supports the recent rise.

Hiring of Sharon McCollam

Beyond the last quarter’s results, Albertsons announced that it has hired Sharon McCollam as President and CFO. She will succeed Bob Dimond, who’s retiring but will stay on as an advisor to smooth the transition. On the day of announcement, ACI was up +17% and closed at just above $29. It kept rising in the following days as the market absorbed the news.

The announcement of Sharon as CFO is important because she was a key leader during Best Buy's (BBY) successful turnaround, which resulted in strong growth in online sales and customer satisfaction, ultimately leading to a very strong stock performance. Coincidentally, when joining Best Buy back in 2012, Sharon was also coming from retirement after serving as CFO at Williams-Sonoma (WSM).

From the day she was hired until the day she left, BBY stock went from $12 to $39, producing a 222% price return while also paying a rising stream of dividend income. Sharon was impactful to Best Buy and left a strong legacy that lasted for much longer after she left. Since her hiring until today, BBY stock has risen by more than 8x.

To state the obvious, investors who trusted the leadership at BBY were handsomely rewarded. Could this happen at Albertsons? Yes, I believe so.

In a large corporation such as Albertsons, leadership matters. Sharon’s leadership has potential to create lasting changes, especially in e-commerce and omnichannel. Sharon’s presence should have much deeper impact than the Google partnership discussed in my previous article. As it turns out, the Google partnership is not likely to be as impactful as I initially expected.

Valuation Catch-Up to Kroger

Albertsons and Kroger (KR) are not only competitors in business, but also compete for investment dollars in the stock market. For that reason, it is important to compare each other’s valuation. My preferred valuation metric is EV/EBITDA.

Since going public, ACI has been trading at a perpetual discount to KR, but the gap is closing. Considering ACI is gaining market share in the grocery industry, and arguably is outcompeting Kroger in its e-commerce business, ACI may continue to close the gap.

Closing the valuation gap is good for ACI because it most likely means a rising stock price. Despite ACI's recent run in the stock, there seems to be room for more.

Source: Seeking Alpha

Using Seeking Alpha numbers, Albertsons trades at 7.9x EV/EBITDA, which is lower than Kroger’s 9.1x. This means Albertsons is still a cheaper investment. Given the recent turn of events, Albertsons is a cheaper investment with one of the best CFO in the retail industry.

If Mr. Market decides to like ACI better than KR, these valuation multiples can meet each other, or perhaps flip in favor of Albertsons. Who’s to say that Mr. Market won’t like ACI better than KR in the future, after giving Sharon McCollam some time to develop her ideas and put in motion her expertise in omnichannel retailing. Only time will tell. I'm optimistic.

Risks

Higher expectations from the new CFO as well as higher valuation multiples create a higher bar for Albertsons, so any missteps in the transition process will be costly for the stock. In my opinion, this risk seems well covered by the fact that there will be a transition period with both the incoming and departing CFO working together. It is nonetheless a risk worth considering.

Additionally, ACI has run by more than +67% over the past six months, which creates the risk of a reversal, and the stock may give up some of the recent gains. This is a short-term price risk worth considering as there may be investors willing to take profits.

Beyond the stock price risks discussed above, Albertsons' most important risk factor is the execution of its business strategy to generate higher revenues and profits. The path to higher profits is by developing a strong portfolio of private label brands (Own Brands), rising digital sales by integrating online and offline capabilities (aka omnichannel), and market share gains from competitors by delivering a better customer service.

In my opinion, the executive team has done a great job at executing key strategies, but there’s no guarantee that will continue.

Another risk factor is Albertsons’ high debt burden. There’s plenty of cash on the balance sheet to cover near-term debt maturities, but that’s only for the next 3-4 years. Debt to EBITDA stands at 2.0x (excluding preferred stock). While the debt burden is manageable, there will be more debt maturities coming in the long term, which can only be repaid if the business continues to perform well.

Albertsons carries an underfunded pension plan that will need to be addressed sooner or later. Part of the underfunded pension liability is included in the balance sheet. But part of it is off balance sheet because Albertsons is part of Multiemployer Pension Plans. The pension liability is a risk that should be considered.

Investor conclusion

In my opinion, the recent rise in Albertsons is justified by strong business fundamentals coupled with positive leadership changes. The latest earnings results proved that the market share gains are sticky, and with a new CFO that is arguably the best in the industry, market share gains are likely to continue.

Albertsons is generating higher revenues and profits relative to years before the pandemic and has sizable cash balance that comfortably allows for a dividend increase, or share repurchases. The high amount of cash on hand also reduces the risk on the investment by providing some margin of safety. All of these are good for the stock.

Albertsons is in the early stages of developing a strong omnichannel presence, and digital sales have enormous potential to contribute to lasting revenue and profit growth. Considering the addition of Sharon McCollam as President and CFO, Albertsons' future looks bright. These are good reasons to remain bullish on Albertsons.