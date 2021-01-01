DonNichols/iStock via Getty Images

Have you ever done an activity and felt like you lost years off your lifespan? You were that sore, tired, and worn out.

When I think about this, I inevitably remember scenes from a classic film - The Princess Bride. In this movie, the protagonist is placed into a torture machine designed to rob years of his life.

At one point, the machine is used to suck one year of his life away.

Just like that, it's theoretically gone. Poof. It would be inconceivable for me to spoil the movie for you. Alas, we have more pressing matters to address.

Let's talk about a massively important piece of the retirement puzzle - Social Security. We raised alarm bells twice that COVID-19 impacts would compound larger issues already present in the system. The Trustees had warned of a 25% cut in benefits in 2035 unless steps to avert it were taken.

Along came 2020 and COVID-19. COVID was overwhelming lethal to the elderly and sick - two large costs for Social Security - but government-required shutdowns cut off much-needed tax revenue to keep the money flowing.

So what was the net impact on Social Security? The recent forecasts say Social Security lost one more year of its life. 2034 is the new cut date of benefits. They factored in higher than historical norm inflation adjustments and continued assuming a higher rate of deaths of the sicker and more-elderly beneficiaries. They also recognized the continued trend in lower birth rates and the potential for real wage growth.

So taking it all in, COVID-19 took one year of Social Security's lifespan. Poof. Just like that, 12 months had the same impact as 24.

I think some of us can agree that 2020 felt like it contained two years worth of stress, worry, and frustration.

So what are we supposed to do now? I'm glad you asked; let's dive in!

1- Get Prepped.

On a scale of 1-10, how prepared are you to receive only 75% of the usual amount of Social Security you get now?

That would be $750 for every $1000 you normally get. For most retirees, this would be devastating. For the half of retirees where SS makes up more than half of their income, such a cut would likely require a massive lifestyle change. For the 25% of retirees for whom Social Security makes up 90% of their income, it would be a disaster putting them below the poverty level.

For any retiree, having a chunk of your income cut by 25% is a big change. It's even more worrisome if your life has plenty of debt in it - car loan, mortgage, etc. These are easily managed at your current income levels, when a cut of 25% to what for many comprises 40% of their retirement income, it can be a massive burden. For those of you struggling to cover the debt payments now, change is necessary.

The best thing you can do now is to prepare.

Have you ever met a "prepper", or the more commonly accepted term is "survivalist"? This mindset and lifestyle can trace its origins to the early 1930s. These individuals would prepare their homes with supplies to survive disasters. Or they have a "go-bag" to get to the location they have prepared for long-term survival in the event of a disaster.

They prepare extensively in advance. Now is your time to do just that. Take a moment to get a clear understanding of where you stand financially now and where you would stand if you lost 25% of your social security benefits. Now is the time to make plans accordingly.

For those of you who are not retired yet, now is the time to overestimate how much you'll need from an income perspective. This doesn't necessarily mean you need to save more. It means you need your savings to earn more.

2 - Cut Debt Rapidly

You have a countdown until it's here. We have been warning you about 2035. Now it's 2034. If you were delaying your plan due to having "lots of time", be warned that it can arrive faster than expected. Projections about the future are inherently unreliable and based on assumptions. There are only two times you can't get things done: Yesterday and tomorrow.

When it comes to income and expenses, an increase or decrease in one offsets the other. The two options to create more excess cash are to increase your earning power or to decrease your expenses.

It's why the saying "A penny saved is a penny earned" rings true to this day. Paying off debt is a "guaranteed" return, you know exactly how much you will be saving, and will start saving the minute you pay it off.

Now is the time to cut debt rapidly. It's better to carry fewer expenses, especially with rates set to rise between now and 2034. Floating rate debt, like credit cards, lines of credit, and home equity lines of credit, will see their maintenance costs rise, and compounding the pain of any future benefits cut. Even refinancing high rate fixed or floating rate debt into low cost fixed rate debt can cause a net reduction in interest expenses. Lower interest costs mean lower expenses. Take the money you're now "saving" and put it to reduce your highest-cost debt first.

It is a nightmare scenario to have your income drop lower and simultaneously have expenses jump. By actively reducing your debt, you are actively reducing your monthly expenses.

So cut it down. Pay it off. Unlock more cash flow now. Why? We have plans for it. We're putting it to work.

3- Invest In The Market For Income

You know the cut is coming. Income will be lost. Now you have time to prepare for this. You've been reading, educating yourself, and preparing. You're cutting down your debt. High-interest rate debt first. Floating rate debt second. Getting your expenses down smartly and quickly.

Once the expense side is handled, it is time to look back to your income side of the equation. Investing in dividend-paying stocks is one of the best ways to increase your income without having to work a side-gig.

So, where should you invest? Let's talk about two excellent areas in the market to look into:

Healthcare

Healthcare securities have underperformed the general market for the last few years, even as their importance is becoming clearer than ever:

With COVID-19 revealing the underspending by many governments in their healthcare infrastructure globally and millions of children potentially being inspired to strive for greater human health as a collective, healthcare has a bright future. I expect this sector will see an influx of spending on basic machinery and hospital equipment and increased spending on research and bioscience.

As retirees drive demand for this sector, why shouldn't we also own a piece of the puzzle? You can choose to invest in pharmaceutical developers like AbbVie (ABBV) yielding 4.8% or look into real assets like owning physical hospitals via REITs like Medical Properties Trust (MPW) yielding 5.3%. Options abound for investors.

Historically, I have enjoyed owning a mix of securities from this sector to benefit from various angles. Healthcare costs are rising, often faster than inflation. As the Baby Boomer generation ages, more money will be flowing into this sector. As an investor, you should look here for a growing income stream of your own.

Real Estate

Another area to look into for income? Real Estate. I'm not talking about simply buying a house and renting it. That can come with additional concerns and headaches. It can be great income, but one bad tenant can ruin a good year.

I have been a renter and a landlord in my lifetime. Both have benefits and drawbacks. I would rather those headaches be managed by someone else, and my role being limited to receiving timely income from my holdings. As such, I look to REITs or other companies offering access to the income from real estate. These companies have a much lower cost of capital, provide much more geographic diversity, and most importantly take care of the hard work of finding, maintaining, and replacing tenants.

Over the last 3 years, the Vanguard Real Estate ETF (VNQ) has lagged the market in total return, setting up a time for Real Estate to outperform meaningfully as inflation and rates rise. Growth stocks have soared on lofty evaluations and are priced according to future positive earnings. However, with inflation, dollars now are worth more than dollars tomorrow or years from now. It is expected many Growth names will see their P/E multiples shrink rapidly as inflation is recognized as non-transitionary.

Real Estate values rise on demand and inflation. They're tangible like commodities and often great maintainers of value vs. a dollar with less buying power.

I especially like REITs with leases tied to inflation or able to adapt quickly, like apartment REITs or diversified "triple-net" REITs. These allow my income to be inflation-protected and rise with inflation.

Conclusion

You have 13 years at best before Social Security will cut your benefits by 25%. You have 13 years to cut your high-cost debt and slim down your expenses. You have 13 years to grow your income stream to supplement what will vanish. You might have less than 13 years if current assumptions prove as incorrect as previous ones.

$250 of every $1000 will need to be replaced. Thankfully 13 years gives you plenty of time to get to work and allow your capital to do the heavy lifting. Create a plan, pay down your debt to control monthly expenses, then start building your income stream with dividend-paying investments. Over the next 13 years, reinvest those dividends and grow your income stream larger. You will find that by the time the threat of a Social Security cut actually happening arrives, your dividend income more than makes up for it. If the politicians ride in on the white horse and save the day, well I've never heard of a retiree complaining about having too much income!

The key here is you need to get to work. Delaying because you think you have plenty of time will be the downfall of many. 2020 ate up not only one but two years of your time to prepare. I cannot stress enough the urgency of getting yourself prepared well in advance.

It's time to put your hands on the plow and plant the seeds to grow your income stream tomorrow.