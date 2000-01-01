arthon meekodong/iStock via Getty Images

SPYG ETF profile

The SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) is a two-decade-old ETF that focuses on nearly 250 stocks of the S&P 500 that exhibit the strongest growth characteristics. Since its listing date, the ETF has managed to accumulate an AUM of over $14.5bn. SPYG is basically a passively managed ETF that tracks the S&P 500 growth index; stocks in this index are chosen based on their relative growth scores, which in turn are a function of three key yardsticks- 1) The 3-year net change in EPS over current price, 2) The 3-year sales growth rate, and 3) Momentum based on the 12-month % price change.

SPYG versus other passively managed growth options

SPYG's closest peers in the passively managed space are the flagship growth products of the two other major fund houses- Vanguard and Blackrock. The Vanguard option is the Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (VOOG) whilst the Blackrock option is the iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (IVW). Since all these ETFs track the same index and the same stocks, their relative edge will come from the cost efficiency and the income angles; I believe SPYG fares very well on both these fronts.

Firstly, SPYG's expense ratio of 0.04% is the gold standard in this space and is roughly 2.5-4.5x lower than VOOG and IVW. If you're big on the income angle of ETFs, the growth landscape is clearly not an area you want to be delving into (as capital allocation priorities typically lie elsewhere), but yet still, even by the low-income standards of the growth space, SPYG once again comes out on top. Over the past 4 years, yields have averaged closer to 2% (although currently, it is substantially lower at 0.68%, still better than the other two), whereas IVW and VOOG have yielded lower averages of 1.65% and 1.16% respectively. Of the three ETFs, VOOG has been the most generous in expanding the growth of its dividends which have grown at 15%; SPYG may not have been able to match that, but its dividends have still grown at double-digits and is not as poor as IVW's payouts, which have only grown at~7% (lower than the asset class median at ~9%).

Source: Seeking Alpha

Given that the above-mentioned peers focus on the same index and largely have the same weighting of stocks and sectors, perhaps a more appropriate examination of SPYG's growth superiority would be to contextualize it against other growth segments within the broader markets such as the mid-cap growth segment or the small-cap growth segment. I've pulled up two of the flagship growth ETFs in the mid-cap and small-cap space, namely the SPDR S&P 400 Mid-cap Growth ETF (MDYG) and the iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (IWO).

Firstly, from a return perspective, SPYG has proven to be a very lucrative avenue; if we look at the period from Nov2005 (MDYG was listed then; SPYG and IWO in Sep and July 2005 respectively) to date, we can see that SPYG has managed to deliver returns that were approximately 1.3-1.5x the returns of the mid-cap and small-cap growth segment.

Source: YCharts

Supplementing this, I also wanted to get a sense of the risk profile of SPYG and its associated risk-adjusted returns across both a shorter time frame, as well as a longer time frame. Over a 15-year time frame, we can see that SPYG has moved almost closely with the benchmark with a beta of nearly 1x whilst MDYG and IWO have been more sensitive to market movements. This is further corroborated by the annualized standard deviation which shows that SPYG's returns are steadier than MDGY's and IWO's corresponding returns.

Source: Prepared by the writer using data from YCharts

Prima facie, this converse relationship between risk and market cap makes sense and that works well for holders of SPYG; large-caps are perceived to have more resilient business models and are less susceptible to shifts in the broad economic cycle. The liquidity and volume of these large-cap stocks too are more rampant meaning nefarious operators have less room to engender wild gyrations in the stock. Conversely with the small-cap cohort, not only do you have the liquidity challenge, but typically there's also a sizeable information gap amongst market participants which can be exploited by favorably-positioned parties.

You also want to get a sense of the quality of excess returns that these ETFs deliver, per unit of risk taken, as measured by the Sharpe Ratio. We can see that SPYG's Sharpe Ratio is much better than the other two. Then, also consider how well SPYG fares in juggling its downside risk whilst attempting to generate returns; this is exemplified by the Sortino Ratio and even here, SPYG throws up a much superior number well ahead of the other two.

To avoid any time-period bias, I've also pasted below the associated 5-year lookback stats. Even over the shorter time frame, the broad contours of SPYG's relatively superior risk-adjusted returns are quite prevalent, but the impact is a lot more profound, with the Sharpe Ratios and the Sortino Ratios proving to be twice as good as the associated ratios of MDYG and IWO. Also note that unlike the 15-year lookback period where SPYG's excess returns (returns over the risk-free rate) haven't quite been able to keep pace with the per unit of risk taken (a figure less than 1x), over a 5-year basis, it delivers Sharpe and Sortino ratios well ahead of 1x providing solid justification for the risk taken!

Source: Prepared by the writer using data from YCharts

As an aside, what's also interesting is that despite a higher volatility profile, the small-cap growth ETF- IWO manages to deliver superior Sharpe ratios and Sortino ratios than its mid-cap counterpart- MDYG. This shows that IWO has been able to juggle its risk and returns more adroitly.

Risks of SPYG

So clearly, as you can glean from the section above, SPYG appears to be a very competent growth ETF with a fairly well-controlled risk profile. But there are a couple of issues that need to be highlighted.

Firstly, the ETF is heavily oriented towards the broad tech and communication services segments which jointly account for ~58% of the total portfolio. Low-interest rates and the easy money regime have been a very useful tailwind for this sector over the last 12-18 months and have been very instrumental in propping up valuations in this sector, but however you want to spin it (some say ongoing labor market weakness may delay a tightening of rates), it is just a matter of time before the central bank decides to pivot towards a more hawkish rate regime. This will promptly hike the cost of capital that will be used to discount the cash flow of these growth segments; investors may think twice about wanting to shed out premium valuations that are currently rampant across mega-cap tech names.

Even from a stock-specific angle, SPYG suffers from significant concentration risk and appears to be very top-heavy, which then means you're just relying on very few names to drive this portfolio, and when things turn south you could get burned. Even though SPYG owns 244 odd stocks, the bottom 234 stocks only account for 49% of the total pie (In addition to that, two stocks alone- AAPL and MFST jointly contribute 22%). This may not be such a profound risk if we were in the middle, or at the start of an upswing, but when an ETF is at lifetime highs, it is not too conducive, as these stocks could remain susceptible to a quick turn in sentiment when reality fails to keep pace with the sky-high expectations.

No doubt, some of the mega-cap heavyweights in SPYG's portfolio come across as long-standing behemoths that have been dominating their respective industries and keeping the competition at bay by serving as the bedrock of innovation and efficiency. This in itself prompts investors to bid up these stocks and shed out high premiums to own them, so much so it is questionable if they have the requisite earnings potential to justify these valuations.

Let me reiterate my point by contextualizing the earnings potential and the valuations of SPYG vs MDYG.

According to YCharts, at current prices, SPYG trades at a weighted average P/E of 34.5x and a forward P/E of 30x. This would imply expected earnings growth of ~15%. Considering the forward P/E of 30x, you're then looking at a rather hefty price to earnings growth multiple of 2x, or in other words, you're looking at a P/E multiple that is twice the annual earnings growth potential of this ETF! The relative steep valuations are also reflected in the total yield (forward earnings yield plus forward dividend yield) of SPYG which is quite sub-par; based on the expected growth of EPS, one can also get the implied forward EPS, which works out to $2.25. At current prices of $67.8. this represents an expected forward yield of only 3.3%. Add the forward dividend yield of SPYG (as per YCharts) and you only get a total yield figure that is a little over 4.1%.

With MDYG, forward P/E valuations currently work out to only 22.3x (current P/E of 25.6). You're essentially looking at roughly the same earnings potential as SPYG (14.5%) but at a relative P/E valuation discount of 25% (22.3x for MDYG vs 34.5X for SPYG) or a PEG ratio of only 1.54x. Also from an earnings yield perspective, you're looking at a forward EPS of $3.53 which would represent a forward earnings yield of 4.5% at current prices ($78.97), add the forward dividend yield of 0.7%, and you're looking at a higher total yield of 5.2%.

Admittedly with the small-cap ETF- IWO, the earnings potential isn't particularly attractive; you're only looking at 9.5% expected eps growth, and whilst its P/E multiple of 22.2x may appear attractive in isolation when you consider the EPS growth, it isn't so.

Source: Prepared by the writer using data from YCharts

That said, what I like about both MDGY and IWO is that they don't suffer from the concentration risk that is rampant with SPYG. With MDYG the top stock accounts for only 1.4% and the top-10 stocks only account for 12.5% of the total portfolio. With IWO the largest stock only accounts for 0.72% and the top-10 stocks only account for 5% of the total portfolio. Sector weights too are very well-spread out unlike SPYG which is overwhelmingly in favor of tech.

I'm not going to juxtapose the merits and demerits of the tech and health sector and I can appreciate that investors have their own unique predilections towards each sector but as you can see from the image below, since the pandemic lows last year, the healthcare segment has underperformed and perhaps has further legs? There's no reason why tech can't continue to churn out decent returns, but it is questionable if you will witness the same ferocity of returns. Could we then see some rotation into the healthcare space? In that case, IWO looks relatively well-positioned, with the health sector accounting for the largest share at 29%.

Source: Prepared by the writer using data from YCharts (returns are based on the flagship sector-specific funds of SPDR)

Also note that IWO also has the potential to benefit from the boomerang effect of short-covering as the short-interest is currently at a very elevated level of 20.5% vs the asset class median of 0.31% (with SPYG this is inconsequential as only 0.44% of its shares outstanding are short).

Another interesting aspect of IWO is the way it goes about choosing its stocks; unlike SPYG which only bases its growth portfolio on "historical" sales and eps growth numbers, IWO actually bases its selection on the relative " forecasted" growth of stocks in the Russell 2000 index. I feel this forward-looking screen is a more useful barometer in weeding out quality growth stocks.

Finally, to wrap up this section, I also want to highlight the relative strength opportunity that would suggest that there is more value to be found in the mid and small-cap segments of the broad growth universe rather than the large-cap segment where SPYG focuses on. The first chart shows how IWO is positioned relative to SPYF; we can see that since 2013 this ratio has trended down in the shape of an expanding wedge, currently, this ratio is at the 4.2-4.8 levels it last hit in 2002-2003 where it formed a base before recovering.

Source: Stockcharts

Similarly, on the chart below, we can see that the mid-cap growth segment is trading at record low levels compared to the large-cap growth segment. It is quite possible that these ratios persist at these lowly levels but if you're big on mean reversion, you can't deny the attractive risk-reward on offer with IWO and MDYG.

Source: Stockcharts

Is the SPYG ETF A Buy, Sell, Or Hold? - Closing Thoughts

The growth segment has enjoyed a very prosperous decade but don't forget that in the decade before this, it experienced a very challenging period. Just to put things into perspective, over the last decade (from 13-Sep-2011) to date, SPYG generated total returns worth 465%, 1.3x the returns of the SPY. Yet still, its overall returns since its inception in Sep 2000 to date, only work out to 250%, below the SPY's corresponding return of 357.4% for the same period. This implies that from 2000 till 2011, SPYG actually saw negative returns of -215%! (SPY:-3.3% returns during the same period).

Source: YCharts

So, what am I getting at? Well, based on historical returns by decades, you would think that some rotation is likely, and in the current decade, it may be time for growth to take a backseat and hand that baton over to the value segment, more so when you consider that the growth to value ratio is currently at record highs of nearly 1.7x. Prior to the spike in 2020, this ratio had been moving at a fairly consistent ascending channel, but at these levels, it just feels very overextended and could likely reverse. I understand some market participants prefer to hang their hats on the growth segment and never look back, but I reckon it would pay not to get too overzealous at these levels.

Source: Stockcharts.com

SPYG has had its time in the sun but with the ETF at lifetime highs, you have to question the merit of going long at this price point. If you'd like to persist with the growth segment, I believe there's more value and better risk-reward to be found in the mid and small-cap growth segments. To conclude, SPYG is a hold.