Thesis

ALPS Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) is an investment vehicle that bundles MLP equity holdings in a format that does not issue a dreaded K-1 tax schedule. That is where the good news ends. The fund has negative total returns on a 5-year and 10-year basis (i.e. it lost you money even after dividends) with massive drawdowns in-between. It sports a 0.05 Sharpe ratio and has a very high standard deviation of 37.7. The MLP asset class is historically fairly leveraged (Debt/EBITDA > 4x) and it has suffered sharply during the Covid-19 downturn. With a very poor track record and accelerated down-trend profile since the initial 2016 oil crash, AMLP is not a suitable investment vehicle for buy-and-hold investors. In this article, we also propose a systematic signal strategy to trade this volatile name.

What are MLPs

AMLP is an ETF that provides investors access to a lesser known asset class, namely Master Limited Partnerships from the Oil & Gas sector. MLP is a fancy way of describing a form of incorporation for a company that generally runs pipeline and processing infrastructure for the Oil & Gas sector. In a nutshell, a classic MLP is a company which owns transportation (pipelines) and storage facilities for oil and gas. Since this business has traditionally been very stable (irrespective of oil prices, the actual liquid has to be transported from the extraction site to a port or storage facility) many large corporates chose to spin off their transportation and storage arms into free standing companies with long-term standing transportation contracts. The MLP format provided tax advantages for both the respective companies as well as investors.

Fund Metrics

Source: Author

AMLP sports a 7.31% yield, with a fairly large AUM of ~$5 billion. The fund has a dreadful 5-year Sharpe ratio of approximately zero, meaning there is no compensation for the risk taken. The volatility of the fund, as measured by the standard deviation, is very high at almost 38. When measured on a 10-year basis the fund has shown a mind boggling 82% drawdown, while its beta stands at a level of ~2. This means that for a 10% market sell-off one should expect AMLP to move by 2 x 10% = -20%

Covid-19 Impact

The Covid-19 market shock brought renewed focus for many management teams on balance sheet optimization and debt levels. With the share prices of many MLPs plummeting in the beginning of 2020, a number of executives started talking about debt wall management, utilizing cash flows to reduce debt and in a number of instances cutting distributions to preserve cash.

The post Covid-19 MLP world has seen a number of trends occurring:

Debt load maturity transformation - many MLPs are now proactively trying not to have any debentures due in the upcoming 1-3 years to insulate themselves from any downturns (so that their ability to roll debt is not questioned). Overall reduction in Debt/EBITDA metrics - a number of companies are now targeting Debt/EBITDA metrics sub 4x Finding alternative sources of financing, namely receivables securitizations - we have seen a number of companies engaging in funding optimization trades via receivables securitizations which carry a much lower coupon

Performance

The trend is your friend - not for AMLP

From a technical perspective the graph looks very ugly. After the commodities market crash from the beginning of 2016 a clear cut down-trend has been established:

Source: Yahoo Finance

If you had invested $10k in January 2016, you would have now only $8,900 (dividends are included here mind you) with a massive stomach-churning drawdown in between.

Overall longer-term performance is as poor, with a negative figure for the 5-year and 10-year returns:

Source: ALPS

Forget inflation, you are actually paying from your own pocket to stay invested here while the S&P 500 more than doubled.

Source: Author

I could keep going here and compare this fund with JNK in the HY space or CEFs with normalized Sharpe ratios, but things would look even worse.

The point to remember here is: as a buy-and-hold investor this fund does not bring you any return, quite the contrary you pay from your own pocket to stay invested.

Drawdowns

This section gets very ugly and is not for the faint of heart:

Source: PortfolioVisualizer

AMLP is still in a massive drawdown that started almost 6 years ago, and at some point in March 2020, it was down 70% as a drawdown calculation. Yes, you read that correctly, 70%.

At this stage as a savvy investor, you have to ask yourself - am I comfortable with a financial instrument that can post such massive drawdowns? Am I able to sleep at night given my hard worked money is burned away and potentially never coming back? Is anything above a 40% drawdown worth investing in?

Systematic Strategy

If this ETF is not suitable for a buy-and-hold investor are there any other entry points to take advantage of this investment vehicle?

If we look at historical 10-year daily data and we try to gauge if there is a systematic signaling strategy we can take advantage for shorter term speculative trading in this name, we come up with the following viewpoint:

Buy AMLP only after a 25% sell-off (6-month rolling basis calculation) and hold until 12% appreciation from entry-point

Please do note that a 25% sell-off followed by a 12% price appreciation is not only a 13% net loss. Let us say we have $100, a 25% sell-off brings us to $75. Afterwards we experience a 12% appreciation which gets us to $84. So, we lost $16 here (i.e. 16%).

This strategy hence takes advantage of the identified downward trend and looks to speculate bounces after deeper, more cyclical drawdowns.

A back-testing of the above methodology gives the first entry point on Sept 28, 2015, with a quick exit on October 5th, 2015. Similarly, this systematic strategy would have yielded good results during the Covid pandemic and the September 2020 energy sell-off.

Conversely, if you are not looking at systematic strategies to take advantage of the moves in this name, you can also always trade it as a cyclical - i.e. buy only during a deep recession and set a tight profit target - i.e. 10-17% from entry point.

Conclusion

For a buy-and-hold investor AMLP looks like a poor investment that ends up burning your cash. With a terrible Sharpe ratio and a high standard deviation, AMLP has consistently lost money on a 5-year and 10-year basis. Couple the above with deep and long drawdowns and you will understand why a buy-and-hold retail investor would do well to stay away from this ETF. As a systematic speculative trading strategy in the name for a more risk-tolerant investor, look at buying the name only after 25% sell-offs on a rolling 6-month basis with a profit target of 12% from the entry point.