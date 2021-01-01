skodonnell/iStock via Getty Images

I haven't covered Matinas (NYSE:MTNB) in a while, and recently MTNB stock has seen a spurt after publishing positive phase 2 meningitis data. Someone suggested I should take another look at MTNB, so here I am, taking another look.

We left Matinas in January with three drug candidates in pipeline, MAT9001, MAT2203 and MAT2501. MAT9001 is a prescription-only omega-3 free fatty acid formulation. MAT2203 is an oral formulation of amphotericin B, an antifungal drug that is the primary broad-spectrum treatment for immunocompromised patients. This is an oral formulation, and the drug was earlier only available as an IV, which led to renal toxicity. The market is worth $800mn. The third asset, MAT2501, is an oral formulation of amikacin, a broad-spectrum aminoglycoside antibiotic.

MAT9001, currently called LYPDISO, held an open label comparison study against Vascepa, which I discussed earlier. Patients with triglyceride levels between 200-400 mg/dL (without lipid-altering Rx) and between 200-350 mg/dL (with stable-dose statin monoRx) were included. The study showed that on every count - TGs, total- and non-HDL-cholesterol, VLDL cholesterol, apolipoproteins CIII and PCSK9 levels - MAT9001 was superior to Vascepa in this patient population. Since MAT9001 does not need a statin background while Vascepa does, that is an added advantage here. However, Amarin says Vascepa was not given in the recommended dose in this trial.

In February, a month after my article, Matinas declared topline results from a phase 2 trial of MAT9001 and the stock crashed. There were two endpoints of the trial. The primary endpoint was reduction in plasma TG and MAT9001 missed this. The other endpoint was increase in plasma EPA and MAT9001 hit this one with a statistically significant 46% relative percent increase. The stock crashed because the trial was officially a failure. But there are two positive aspects here. First, despite the miss, MAT9001 was able to demonstrate a 39% relative difference in response over Vascepa in TG reduction. More importantly, Matinas says that increase in plasma EPA is the primary driver of Vascepa's benefit. Therefore, since MAT9001 did better than Vascepa in increasing plasma EPA, this was a successful trial. The trial data can be found here.

That was in February. The stock hasn't had a good time since; in fact, it has steadily fallen. Fast forward all the way to just yesterday, and MTNB stock went up nearly 30% on the back of positive trial data from its next candidate, MAT2203. Just last month, the molecule had been granted a new patent that extended its shelf life to 2037. Now these positive results from two cohorts of a phase two study of MAT2203 for cryptococcal meningitis really helped boost the stock. Although it is still short of where it was before the February collapse, it is getting there.

Key highlights from this trial as presented on Seeking Alpha are:

- Step-down therapy with MAT2203 achieved effective clearance of fungal organisms; Mean Early Fungicidal Activity (EFA) was 0.38, exceeding the prespecified primary endpoint threshold target of >0.20 - - Overall survival was >95% in 40 patients receiving MAT2203 in Cohort 2 - - All 39 patients completing induction with MAT2203 achieved sterility, with no evidence of breakthrough or recurrent infections during the first 10 weeks of antifungal treatment - - Patients received MAT2203 for up to 6 weeks without kidney toxicity or electrolyte abnormalities attributable to MAT2203 - - DSMB unanimously recommends progression to Cohort 3; Enrollment has commenced - - Preparing to engage with FDA to review EnACT data as supportive of potential early approval of MAT2203 as step-down therapy -

Amphotericin B is the gold standard in antifungal therapy, and despite its toxicity profile resulting from the IV administration route, its 2018 sales were $800mn. The entire market is projected to be 10 times that by 2025, i.e., $8bn. If MAT2203 can demonstrate similar efficacy as the IV version that could be a game changer.

Financials

MTNB has a market cap of $177mn and a cash reserve of $59.8mn as of June. Research and development expenses for the second quarter of 2021 were $2.5 million, and General and administrative expenses were $2.3 million. Based on current projections, the Company believes that cash on hand is sufficient to fund operations into 2024.

MTNB has low institutional and funds presence, and the public owns nearly three-quarters of the company. Key holders are: Source

Insiders have not purchased stock recently. However, there have been some purchases over the last couple years, and no selling:

Source

The intellectual property of the company is as follows:

Source

Bottom line

MTNB is on the move today after a bad few months. It has some upcoming catalysts in the form of FDA meeting outcomes and so on. MTNB will look more attractive as the spike subsides.