JHVEPhoto/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Introduction

It was not a long time ago, that I found this company. Despite having a couple of stocks on my watchlist for years, patiently waiting for lower valuations, this company still deserves to be further looked into. The name of the company is Science Applications International Corporation (NYSE:SAIC). A company whose financials looks intriguing, and valuation perhaps reasonable. I believe it's possible to make a case for a fairly valued company with decent future prospects, which I intend to do with this article.

Who is Science Applications International?

Science Applications International is an American government service and information technology support provider. The company is headquartered in Reston, Virginia and is a result of a spinoff from the now known Leidos in 2013. The company kept the original name after the spinoff and has since acquired additional companies to broaden their reach. It is also a proud member of the Fortune 500 list ranking number 412.

Fundamentals

SAIC has a history of revenue growth, but it's important to be aware of, that most of the growth, has come as a result of acquisitions. This can be a fine way of growing revenues, but it can be hard to scale. As acquisitions grow larger with the company, the selection of suitable companies to acquire declines.

The revenues has nevertheless managed to climb because of those acquisitions, and hopefully should be able to at least remain stable, until the company is ready to acquire another business.

(Source: Macrotrends.com)

Management has been able to keep the net profit margin within a reasonable range, which has made the company able to produce a growing and stable net income. Margins appear thin, which isn't an immediate worry, but they should be watched closely. Especially considering the number of acquisitions that the company is doing, and the possibility of one of them being dilutive. (Source: Macrotrends.com)

The stability of the net income is very encouraging, which I find very important, since the history of data is small. If it had volatile earnings with only this amount of available data, then I would simply find it too unpredictable and stay away. Management and analysts expect the net income to continue to grow with single digit percentages. (Source: Macrotrends.com)

Growing revenues and a stable net profit margin coupled with tight capital expenditures, has been producing a lot of free cash flow. The company is not using it to buy back shares, but has instead been prioritizing acquisitions and debt reduction. They are also paying a dividend which currently sits with a 1.7% yield at a low ~23% payout ratio. The dividend is in no danger of a dividend cut.

(Source: Made by author, data from Yahoo)

Despite its young history of financial data, the numbers appear stable and predictable. The dividend seems safe and well covered by cash flows. Even if the organic growth is small, the stability of the income is the most important takeaway. Shares have been rising but only to fund the acquisitions, which has improved earnings on a per share basis, so therefore not a worry.

Valuation

I often talk about the use of a standard 15 multiple as a guideline to intrinsic value. Even though the correlation between stock price and earnings may appear weak with this company, it is important to recognise that the market is not perfect. The company only has 8 years of data available, which is a very short period. It is also a period of multiple large acquisitions, which made large fluctuations in the earnings.

I still do not see this company growing at a rate which should make a multiple above 15 suitable, and would therefore be careful of paying above that. A return to a 15 multiple would indicate ~13% upside from current prices.

A company´s debt burden can become so large, that it perhaps should not deserve a 15 multiple. SAIC as of their latest quarter is carrying $2.76b in total debt with $133m in cash & cash equivalents. The difference is $2.62b in debt, which I would then add to its market cap of ~5b. The result is a $7.62b company, which gives us a relatively high multiple of 21. Significantly higher when including debts and perhaps not so cheap anymore.

(Source: Fastgraphs.com)

Free cash flow, although more fluctuating, is in line with adjusted operating earnings. The company has not been valued with a P/FCF higher than 15 in the past, and most likely won´t anytime soon either. The average multiple has been close to 13, which seems more suitable. It is currently selling with for ~11.2 multiple, which at first glance seems low for a growing business. Include the debt and cash equivalents, add it to the market cap and the new EV/FCF is ~16.

To avoid overpaying for a business, I would suggest valuing it based on its enterprise value, which makes the company seem fairly valued at the moment.

(Source: Fastgraphs.com)

Stock Chart

Quick disclaimer. A technical analysis by itself is not a good enough reason to buy a stock, but combined with the fundamentals of the company, it can greatly narrow your price target range when buying.

Even though we don’t have a lot of data on this company, it seems to find support near its 50- month moving average. This is not uncommon for a slow- medium growing company. I would consider the price near the moving average at ~$82, a reasonable price to be buying at, while being supported by the fundamentals of the company. This would indicate a -5.8% drop in the stock.

(Source: Tradingview.com)

Final Thoughts

The financials of the company appear stable and not too worrying. It is unfortunate that most of the growth is found through acquisitions, which always comes with a set of risks. The balance sheet seems fully leveraged as a result of rapid expansion through acquisitions. I think it's important to include the balance sheet when valuing this business, as it does drag down the valuations quite a bit.

Only focusing on the operating earnings and free cash flow, the company does appear undervalued, but not so much with debts included. I believe that based on operating earnings, stock chart performance and free cash flow with debts included, that the stock is fairly valued now, and that a possible entry with a good margin of safety is close to ~$81.5.

I am giving it a “bullish” rating because of its future growth prospects with little downside, but will continue to hope for slightly lower prices before buying myself.