cemagraphics/iStock via Getty Images

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) is a financial services company that provides:

Trade execution services

Data, analytics, and connectivity products

It is active on more than 235 exchanges in over 50 countries, giving it significant scale and diversification.

Most of its profits stem from providing continuous bid and offer quotes where it makes money off of the spread between them. Given its large scale, it turns these small profit trades into millions of dollars in aggregate profit each day. It deals with global equities, options, fixed income, currencies and commodities.

Another way of looking at the company is as an investment and trading infrastructure company. As a result, it profits from trading and investment activity rather than from economic activity. The more people transact across the platforms and markets its services, the more profits it makes. This is a key distinction that makes this investment particularly appealing to us, because VIRT achieves its greatest profitability when volatility is its greatest and volatility is often at its highest point whenever the market is crashing.

source: Company Website

Therefore, VIRT provides valuable diversification benefits to our portfolio by potentially serving as a source of significant profits at the same time as some of the highest quality businesses in the world are trading at rare bargains, not only adding stability to our overall portfolio's market value, but even more importantly giving us capital that we can recycle profitably into attractive opportunities at opportune times.

While bears point to uncertainty in future trading volumes and regulatory actions alongside its long-term underperformance of the broader stock market as reasons to steer clear of this stock, we still view shares as a Strong Buy.

In this article, we will weigh our bullish sentiment against the bear case to explain why we hold a long position in the company. Ultimately, the decision is up to you. We research; you decide.

5 Reasons Why We Like VIRT

1) Attractive Diversification Benefits:

Given that its profits increase from spikes in volatility, it is unsurprising that VIRT is fairly closely correlated with the volatility index (VIX). As a result, similar to VIX, it is not unusual for VIRT shares to rise when the broader stock market is selling off.

Take for example early 2020: when the broader stock market sold off in the wake of COVID-19 headwinds, VIRT surged:

Data by YCharts

Not only does its presence in our portfolio result in more stable portfolio market values during periods of high volatility (thereby serving as a sort of portfolio insurance), but investors who have used VIRT alongside an S&P 500 fund and then rebalanced profits from VIRT into the S&P 500 fund during periods of market volatility have outperformed relative to simply holding the S&P 500 fund over time.

Something else that we really like about VIRT is that historically its correlation to VIX and its negative correlation to the S&P 500 grow stronger the greater the volatility gets. As a result, it tends to best fulfill its role as portfolio insurance when we need it to do so most.

Given the elevated valuations across the stock market, the growing geopolitical risks across the globe, the historically low interest rates, the global economy entering into uncharted waters with such massive amounts of money printing and economic stimulus spending, and the growing inflation, now seems to be as good of a time as any to add such a stock to our portfolio.

2) Solid Balance Sheet & Free Cash Flow Generation:

VIRT operates an asset-light business model that enables them to generate high returns on invested capital and plenty of free cash flow.

This is great, because it means that the company benefits from tremendous operating leverage and can scale its operations and even expand into many ancillary business operations without having to invest much - if any - incremental capital into the business.

As a result, their balance sheet is very liquid as the only reason they ever need to take on debt is for acquisitions. Furthermore, their low levels of maintenance and organic growth CapEx mean that their balance sheet has few fixed requirements and is at low risk of experiencing financial distress.

Looking at their debt maturities, their nearest major refinancing/repayment due date is March 2026 and they should be able to easily pay that off between now and then if they want to, though their reasonably low interest rates on debt imply that they should have little difficulty in refinancing it if they so choose.

3) Attractive, Well-Covered Yield:

VIRT's quarterly dividend is very conservative and has never been cut, regardless of the operating environment. Last year - thanks in large part to the massive spike in volatility due to the COVID-19 outbreak - the company's GAAP payout ratio was a mere 18.6% and - despite an expected decline in volatility in 2021 - is still forecast to be a very conservative 24.7%. As a result, it provides investors with an attractive and safe source of income in an era of historically low interest rates.

Additionally, its yield is important because it differentiates VIRT from VIX for us in an important way. While VIX has a greater contrasting correlation with the broader stock market than VIRT does, making it a more effective portfolio diversifier, VIX is also an unproductive asset as it merely reflects the current state of volatility and never increases in intrinsic value over time nor does it necessarily benefit from inflation like gold would, for example.

In contrast, VIRT is a highly profitable and growing company that throws off cash flow for shareholders. As a result, it has more than doubled VIX's total return over the course of its existence, making it a better overall long-term form of portfolio insurance for us.

4) Attractive Total Return Potential:

The stock is discounted on a Price-to-Normalized Earnings basis as the business is expected to generate $3.97 in Normalized EPS in 2021 and their 3-year average Price-to-Normalized Earnings ratio is 11.3x.

Combining expected multiple expansion with their solid 4.1% dividend yield and the fact that management is buying back shares hand-over-fist while simultaneously pursuing several promising organic growth initiatives, the total return package looks very attractive.

Management made two timely and prudent acquisitions in 2017 (Knight Capital Group (KCG)) and 2019 (Investment Technology Group (ITG)) in order to increase its infrastructure as well as network as KCG was a competitor that also expanded its offerings into executing orders for retail brokerages and ITG has numerous lucrative relationships with large institutional investors. Even better, VIRT brought superior technology and operational efficiencies to the table for these acquisitions, unlocking hundreds of millions of dollars in synergies and creating significant shareholder value in the process.

These moves combined with management's ambitious organic growth drive to add ATM services, third-party execution, block ETF trading, and options market making ancillary businesses. Each of these businesses is truly synergistic in that they required minimal incremental capital investment to add and leverage much of VIRT's existing client network and technology, further enhancing their returns on invested capital and positioning the company to better capitalize on last year's volatility spike, deleveraging from their acquisition debt, and continue to grow in the years to come.

Moving forward, VIRT has several promising growth tailwinds. The explosion in electrification/digitization of asset trading. As more asset classes become electronically exchangeable on digital trading platforms, VIRT's addressable market grows. As their CEO stated at a fairly recent investor conference:

if it trades electronically, we don't care what it is.

As international exchange markets increasingly grow and increase their liquidity, VIRT's opportunity in those markets will also increase. In fact, European Union options markets currently face massive gap with the U.S. options market in terms of total value of options traded per year despite their economies being of similar size. Similar situations exist in Japan, China, and other nations around the globe. As these securities markets grow, so will opportunities for VIRT.

Options market growth in general has been massive for VIRT and management expects it to continue growing into a 9-figure annual business. As they stated on a recent earnings call about their options business:

50% incremental growth against a really good quarter in the fourth quarter is exciting ... I would say we're in the first inning right now ... we have all of the makings of a global scale options business. It's just a question of blocking and tackling and executing. And that's something that I'm very proud to say we have been excellent in over the last 13 years. So I have every reason to believe that we will continue to see very significant improvement in this area. We're making awesome progress. I'm pretty happy with where we're at right now."

The mass adoption of zero-commission trading across stock, bond, and options markets for retail investors has also dramatically increased trading frequency in small-investor accounts. Additionally, since most of these brokerage firms lack the in-house infrastructure and/or can't afford to pay for it without commissions, they will need to outsource these services to large scale providers like VIRT that can cut their operating costs for them. This trend prompted management to state on their Q3 2020 earnings call that:

I think that is a very significant tailwind for us. I think those firms will be more and more dependent on the expertise and the service of a firm like a Virtu and our competitors to provide the necessary best execution or routing and in the case of Virtu and our competitors, meaningful price execution and therefore, value to their customers.

The rise of meme stocks, cryptocurrency, overall market volatility, and FinTech platforms over the past year has drawn in a large number of retail investors seeking to make riches of their own in the markets. As a result, 45% of the total retail investor universe just joined over the past year. This provides an enormous tailwind to future growth potential for companies like VIRT.

Building on the cryptocurrency theme, VIRT also sees significant growth opportunities in this space, stating recently:

We want to partner with issuers so that they issue products that are attractive to investors ... it scales very, very nicely into our existing infrastructure ... So the incremental margin of any revenue there is 100% ... I'm guardedly optimistic that [cryptocurrency ETF] product or products will launch in the United States, and then the sort of floodgates open up, and we can grow very, very quickly and partner with these issuers ... So the exciting thing from us is that you have this entirely new addressable market with presumably trillions of dollars of value that needs to be market make and needs to have price discovery and we can do that without increasing our risk at all and without any real investment other than the technology plant we have and the personnel that we have today. That's why we're very excited about it.

5) Strong Insider-Alignment:

The company's co-founder (Vincent Viola) owns a massive stake (36% of the equity) in the company (which also represents the lion's share of his personal wealth that he is unlikely to want to sell given the tax implications) and controls its direction in terms of voting power, ensuring that the focus of the company will likely be to grow his/shareholder wealth over the long term rather than becoming sidetracked by short-term metrics that might juice executive compensation.

In addition, a significant portion of employee compensation is in the form of company stock that often comes with a lock-up period. As a result, company insiders are strongly incentivized to create sustainable shareholder value.

In fact, this long-term view was very evident in management's tone and terminology on their recent earnings call. Despite their recent strong success, including posting record adjusted EBITDA margins of 77.6%, the CEO repeatedly stated that he was running the company for the long-term (5+ years) and even sparred pretty fiercely with an analyst who kept pressing him to focus more on monthly results instead.

Management has also repeatedly emphasized on earnings calls that - while they have proven to be aggressive growers and continue to pursue growth opportunities - they always prioritize profitability over revenue growth and therefore take their time entering new businesses in order to make sure they can do so in a way that will enhance shareholder value rather than weigh it down. This is truly a company that is being run for shareholders and by shareholders.

Investor Takeaway

VIRT has a lot going for it right now, yet remains relatively attractively priced. Between its solid and safe dividend, significant diversification benefits, attractive growth potential, aggressive buyback program fueled by its free cash flow generating business model, and significant insider alignment, we believe that VIRT significantly boosts our portfolio's risk-reward.

That said, as we highlighted in our recent exclusive interview with VIRT on High Yield Investor, Mr. Market remains bearish on the stock due to the fact that it is often viewed as more of a hedge than a long-term investment like most other stocks are. As a result, investors tend to look at it with a very short-term lens as a play on volatility similar to the VIX or a similar instrument. Without a large core of long-term investors, VIRT lacks strong underpinning demand. Obviously, negative headlines about a Payment For Order Flow ban - though relatively immaterial to its underlying long-term profitability - is also likely weighing on the stock price.

Ultimately, we believe that fundamentals will win out in the long run and as a result, view it as one of the most compelling opportunities in the market today.