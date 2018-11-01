Panasevich/iStock via Getty Images

(This report was issued to members of Yield Hunting on Sept. 7th. Data has since changed. Visit us for up-to-date recommendations.)

PIMCO released their typical UNII report which uses GAAP accounting to calculate how much of the distribution is being earned. Coverage declined again this month back to what we think is the "normal" operating environment.

It is interesting since we have a new "PDI" to base our claims on with PIMCO Dynamic Income Opps (NYSE:PDO). This is essentially the same fund but launched at a very different time. The yield on PDO is just 6.6%, which we think is what funds should be earning today.

Also, we saw PKO and PCI shareholders approve the merger of PKO and PCI into PDI. In connection with the mergers, there is a 75% waiver of the management fee. PDI's management fee was also reduced to 1.10% from 1.15%. The closing of the merger should be in the fourth quarter of this year.

In the end, the recent trading price action points to some buying opportunities. Just beware, we do think the resultant PDI (merged fund) will cut the distribution by as much as 10%, which will result in a large price decline - more than what we've already seen. Still, I think some buying can be done here and more so if/when they cut and the price perhaps reaches a discount.

For me, PDO remains the best option in the suite as it has ZERO distribution risk, one of the strongest NAV trends, and very high coverage of the distribution implying one of the best NII yields.

I think investors can invest now in PFL, PFN, and PTY at or near these levels. The prices have fallen more than the new implied yields. The *new* yields are now above the pre-cut yields because the prices have fallen so much. I used today's price action to buy a chunk of PDO, PFN, and had a smaller PCI order trigger on some sloppy selling.

Fundamental Data Remains Weak

Coverage ratios for the taxable funds fell back to where they have mostly been for the last year, with PCI and PDI in the 60-70% range. That lines up with where the ratio has been, on average, for the last six months. Below is the UNII chart from the release. You can see that the fiscal year-end for PCI and PDI is June 30. The last column of data is thus for just one month as this report is as of July 31.

In July, both PCI and PDI reported negative net investment income ("NII"). That means that their bonds produced their income but that was offset by a loss elsewhere - most likely this was in their derivative book. The negative earnings was most likely the closing of an interest rate swap and movements in currency.

(Source: PIMCO)

We know that movements in the dollar, especially lower, against the pound and the euro have a negative effect on coverage ratios. This is due to the hedges they have in place to remove currency effects from their foreign bond holdings that tend to be less liquid. What happens is the currency hedge is marked daily while the bonds may not trade daily (or weekly) to account for the movement in the currency. The currency contract gets marked against net investment income and (in the case of depreciation) lowers it to the point where it can go below zero.

Data by YCharts

Why Did PIMCO Cut PTY, PFL, and PFN?

PTY was launched in 2003 and has only adjusted its distribution twice before. The first time was a -16% cut in 2006 and the second was a +13% increase in 2012. Both times the price was around $17-$19. Over the duration of 18 years, two adjustments to the distribution is rather remarkable, especially when you consider the massive paradigm shift that took place in interest rates during that time.

Today, interest rates are extremely low. So low that all CEFs may need to eventually cut their distributions. Even the most skilled managers like those at PIMCO will not be able to produce enough alpha to stave off lower rates. To put it into perspective, look at the bogey's they have to hit.

PTY has a NAV yield of 10.74% with about 47.1% leverage. The CCC and lower High Yield Index is yielding 7.29%. That means that if PTY owned only CCC and lower quality stuff - the junkiest of the junk - it would only yield 7.3% before leverage. Add in the leverage and you are at exactly 10.7%. That is, of course, before fees and fund expenses. Fees are approximately 1.3% and other expenses another 20 bps or so.

In other words, even if they invested 100% of the portfolio in pure junk, they still wouldn't be able to generate the NAV yield on their own. Now PIMCO is one of the few fund companies that does not report their credit quality breakdown so we don't really know how they are invested. However, I would venture to guess that since they are *only* 39% in high yield and actually have 14.5% in investment grade, 6% in munis, and 6.3% in government, that they don't even come close to having 100% in CCC.

(Source: PIMCO)

Worst case scenario their overall credit profile is somewhere around a B or B+. The effective high yield index effective yield is about 4.5% for single-B. B+ would be even lower.

Long story short, there is virtually no way for them to produce a 10.7% yield in this environment without taking on some serious risks. This is why we have been stressing to members that the distributions would need to be cut, and possibly cut bigly.

For PFN and PFL, it was odd that they hadn't cut long ago. These funds are more lightly leveraged than PTY (and the more popular funds, PCI/PDI/PKO). In the chart below, you can see the two that cut PFL and PFN had some of the lowest leverage rates.

(Source: Alpha Gen Capital)

And here are the NAV yields. We break this up into three different measures:

Total yield: or the yield you get per share you own if you buy it at today's (last Friday's) price.

or the yield you get per share you own if you buy it at today's (last Friday's) price. NAV yield: The yield you would get if the fund was trading at NAV.

And...

Leverage adjusted NAV yield: This is a measure from Closed-End Fund Advisors. It is the forward looking yield taking out the impact of leverage. It gives an indication of how much a fund has to 'stretch' to produce the yield for the distribution.

(Source: Alpha Gen Capital) [For those interested, you can find 'leverage adjusted NAV yield' on the CEFdata.com website]

So what can we conclude from this data? For one, the fund's that cut had either very high leverage and very high NAV yields or low leverage and high NAV yields. In either case, the high NAV yields were unsustainable. In the case of PTY, there is no way they can generate that 10.7% in today's yield environment. They had no room to add leverage to boost the income the fund produced.

For PFN and PFL, they had a similarly high NAV yield above 10% but they had much lower leverage. Unless they significantly added to leverage to produce more net investment income, there is just no way they could generate the yield necessary.

The three funds that cut also had some of the highest premiums among the taxable suites. This can be viewed by the difference between the actual yield (blue bar above) and the NAV yield (red bar). The difference between the two is the 'distribution loss' due to the fact that investors were willing to buy the fund at a premium.

In the case of PTY, the fund had reached a +52% premium, which means that investors were willing to pay $1.52 for a $1.00 worth of assets. Not many people go into a store and say, want to buy a typical banana, which go for about 59c/lb and are willing to pay 90c/lb for the same banana. The 31c extra is a "loss."

Anytime a fund trades above a 20% premium, the fund is in danger territory. Investors were willing to pay a 50% premium for PTY, for instance, simply because even at that price they were getting a 7.2% yield. A 7.2% yield today is still extremely compelling. The problem is many of these buyers were newbie CEF owners buying PTY either because a newsletter service pushed it or because they believed PIMCO to be Teflon. PTY, after all, only cut the distribution ONCE in 18 years. That's an amazing track record.

In the case of PFN and PFL, both of those funds had high NAV yields too, which meant that investors were willing to pay up and buy shares at a large premium because even then, they were getting yields above 8.5%. In the case of PFN, the distribution had not been altered since late 2011 and for PFL early 2012.

Again, shareholders believed that these would never be cut. The status quo breeds complacency. Investors got overly confident that the recent past, in this case the recent 9 years, would continue. But when premiums get too high, when UNII reports look ugly, and when the macro environment gets to the point where those yields are unattainable, even the PIMCO alchemy cannot sustain unrealistic yields.

So what about PDI, PCI, and PKO?

These are the flagship PIMCO funds and when the merger goes through in the next couple of months, it will be the largest CEF in existence at nearly $10B in total investment exposure. As you can see from the chart above, they're almost as high NAV yields as PTY and almost the same leverage too. In other words, maybe the slightly lower NAV yield (10.7% vs 10.1%) could save them from a cut but FAR more likely they are waiting until the merger is complete.

The combination of three funds into one should allow the fund to gain some economies of scale and some additional yield spread. Will it be enough to cover the nearly 30% weighted average net investment income deficit once the fund is merged? Absolutely not.

A typical merger can result in a few percentage points of efficiency gains. If we move that to account for three funds coming together, perhaps they can get 5 points of synergy - and that's best-case scenario (and my opinion working at this stuff for a long time).

I have no doubt that the new PDI (a post-merger PDI) will cut the distribution. Perhaps they will do it in the first month following the merger completion. Another thought is that they do it on January 1st as PIMCO has been known to do in the past. Whenever they do it, it doesn't really matter- it is highly likely to occur.

If you're in it for the income, be prepared for the cut. I would think that PDO is still your benchmark for what these funds can earn in this environment. PDO sports a yield that is much lower than the other taxable funds simply because it was only launched this past January. In other words, its distribution rate is right-sized for the current environment. PCI, PDI, and PKO were launched long ago in another environment when those rates were sustainable as well.

In the case of PDI, PKO, and PCI, these funds (which I've dubbed The Greatest Bond Funds Ever), benefited from the trade of the century; going long non-agency (read subprime) mortgages right at the bottom of the housing crisis in 2010-2011. These funds bought mortgages at cents on the dollar as pension funds and other investors attempted to get out at any cost. Some were forced to liquidate due to rules they had about owning non-investment grade debt. When they bought those subprime mortgages, the NROs (national rating organizations) erroneously applied investment grade ratings on them. In many cases, AAA. But that turned out to be fictional.

Once the Financial Crisis occurred, the ratings agencies removed the investment grade ratings and either applied a 'junk' rating or, in most cases, simply applied no rating at all. This forced the pensions to liquidate their holdings at the worst possible time. And who was standing there to provide the liquidity? PIMCO!

What Happens Now?

When a CEF cuts their distribution, the price declines. As a price goes down, the yield goes up. Typically, if a fund cuts the distribution by 10%, the price would fall by less than 10%. This means that the yield before the cut is typically higher than the yield after the cut. This makes sense since the fund just cut so some risk has been removed from the CEF. A slightly lower risk profile means slightly lower total yield.

Right now, as of this writing, all three funds that cut are trading at levels that imply a higher yield than prior to the cut. That is very rare. To me this implies a few things. The first is that the market may be believing that this is the first of several cuts. Typically, we see this dynamic play out in funds that are grossly over-distributing and have a history of cutting over several months. I don't necessarily agree with this as one of PIMCO's M.O's is that they cut, one and done.

Second, expensive funds often see the worst selling pressure. These funds all sported high premiums, especially PTY at ~50%. Whenever you see a cut or any catalyst lower for the share price, the order of magnitude of the move lower will always be higher.

Third, the luster or aura surrounding the magic of PIMCO may have waned a bit with the cuts. If you look back at many of my PIMCO update articles, you will see many comments from investors stating that they will never cut. This is especially true in the last few articles where I started calling for cuts in the taxable funds.

(Source: Seeking Alpha)

The higher yields that these funds offer should be a prelude for the possible outcome should PDI cut once the merger is done. While not a forgone conclusion, we do think this all but seals the deal of a cut among the PIMCO "Triplets" [PDI, PCI, PKO]. We would prepare for such an eventuality.

What Should You Do?

If you've been paying attention the last 3 trading days (Sept 2, 3, and 7), you would see that the price decline is now a three-day event. The price of PTY is now down over 11.5% in three short business days. That is an incredible decline and one that PIMCO has only seen in their CEFs during periods of substantial uncertainty and volatility [think 2008 and March 2020]. The premium on PTY is down to the low 20% area, from over 40% just a few days ago.

Our model shows PTY is a buy at a +19% premium and today (Sept 7th) additional decline puts it within earshot of that buy threshold. Now, it may or may not get there and many of our long-time members mentioned that they were picking up some shares ("nibbling") on PTY at the $18.10s and $18.20s area. I think, for those looking out a year or more, these purchases are smart and opportunistic.

Below is a table of the previous prices, distribution rates, and yields and the post-cut data points. You can see that PTY actually yields 30 bps more. That is because of the decline in the price over the last three trading days. At one point during the trading day on Tuesday, it traded for 50 bps more. That is a significant advantage POST-CUT.

PTY PFN PFL Distribution Old 0.13 0.08 0.09 Distribution New 0.1188 0.0718 0.0814 Price Old 20.45 11.38 13.16 Price New 18.12 10.12 11.77 Yield Old 7.6% 8.4% 8.2% Yield New 7.9% 8.5% 8.3%

(Source: Alpha Gen Capital)

We think the three funds are buyable here given the drop in price. This does NOT mean that they are without risk as they remain "high premium funds." Any high premium fund is susceptible to greater volatility and "premium deflation." Premium deflation is when high premium funds come back to Earth and deflate that premium.

My favorite fund remains PDO, as it has a very high distribution coverage ratio of 130% over the last three months and 121% since its launch in January. If we adjust the distributions for the actual amount that these funds are earning based on these non-GAAP fundamentals, the net investment income ("NII") yield is 8.67%. That compares to PDI with a 7.11% or PCI with a 6.50% NII yield.

Here is the full chart:

(Source: PIMCO, Alpha Gen Capital)

The main drag against PDO is that it is structured as a term fund meaning it liquidates at a certain point in the future. That future liquidation date is January 27, 2033, or more than 11 years from now. I do not think the fund will have any qualms about getting to a larger premium for a potential liquidation date that far off into the future. Typically, we don't see term funds start trading as a term fund until they are about 4 years from liquidation. Lastly, I think the chances of this fund liquidating on that date or in the two years thereafter if the voter base votes to move it later, is very low. The fund will be converted to a perpetual fund or merged into another fund before that liquidation occurs.

Right now, we are seeing the entire PIMCO taxable complex sell off. This makes intuitive sense as investors are now, justifiably so, attributing a potential cut across the rest of the funds. We think the merger funds are the most susceptible to a cut and like we noted, that could come in the next several months. PDI, PCI, and PKO sold off a bit in conjunction with PTY anticipating some of the cut.

However, I do think the fund will still sell off more should they cut. If that happens, we could actually see the fund go to a discount if the cut is large enough. My best guess would be a cut to about $1.82 per share per year or roughly a 7% cut. This is more in line with the earning environment where we see PDO paying.

I would be a buyer of PDI right around $26.75 or below. But the best way to play this right now is through PCI. The new fund should trade at a weighted asset base of the three funds combined and their relative premiums. If we weight the three funds (PCI would be 58.8% of the weight given its size and PKO just 8.8%), and apply those weights to their respective premiums, the new PDI will be at about 6.4%. PCI currently trades at a 5.23% premium as of the close on 9/7 so there's a small pickup available. Nothing to write home about though.

Concluding Thoughts

I hadn't made any purchases yet but did buy a decent chunk of PDO this morning (9/7) and then made subsequent purchases as the fund's price fell further during the day. The price got as low as $21.25 or a 2.95% premium. My blended price on the day for all my purchase (many of which were small 100 share lots) was $21.38.

I also got a smaller chunk of PCI at a limit order I had place over the weekend at $21.50. The share price of PCI plummeted just after 10am EST from the $21.80 area and right through my limit order to the low of the day around $21.25. This was a few larger market orders that tanked the price. Thank you sloppy seller! But I would be cautious adding to PCI, PDI, or PKO here. I added a position because I was largely out of it for the last couple of months. With a cut on the way, be very prudent if you add.

Lastly, I'm back into PFN for the first time in nearly 3 years. This was a larger purchase. The price has fallen to $10.12 from $11.42 three days ago. The premium is down to +6.8% which is where the shares traded late last year. I have to believe that PIMCO is one-and-done with the cutting on these two. I like both PFL and PFN in the mid single digit premium range.

Going into this "event" I was at my lowest exposure to PIMCO CEFs since the mid-2010s. This is likely just a prelude to what may possibly occur if PDI cuts later this year or January 1. If that happens, like I noted above, I think PDI could get to discount to NAV at which point I will be backing up the truck.

To reiterate a long and drawn-out article, I like adding to PTY, PFN and PFL. My PTY buy threshold is +19% and today the shares finished at 24.8% but was, at one point, at +20.4%. If you are a more risk tolerant investor, I would be comfortable buying anywhere in the low 20% premium area. Set your limit orders!