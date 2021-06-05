inakiantonana/E+ via Getty Images

Are European stocks, as measured by the Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) set for a comeback?

VGK has been one of the lesser performing geographic-based ETFs of recent years. Here are comparative returns for a number of countries or regions since the peak of the economic cycle in 2007 before the financial crisis:

Data by YCharts

As you can see, the S&P has crushed the field, rising almost 300% (counting dividends) since then. All of the rest of the field did similarly. Australia (EWA) was slightly ahead of the rest, rising 73%, Canada (EWC) gained 66%, and the rest came in around +57%. Seeing a chart like that would lead many people to trim their U.S. exposure and reallocate to other markets. And I agree with that reaction. But Europe isn't my first pick among the alternatives.

I bring this up, because an Ian's Insider Corner member suggested I look at a post from Albert Bridge Capital asking whether American Companies Are Better Than European Ones. Albert Bridge soon followed up with another post looking at more detail on specific valuations between the U.S. and Europe. Both of those posts, in turn, were inspired by an Economist article arguing why European stocks have underperformed dramatically (demographics and FAANG stocks being among the stated reasons). So what's the takeaway from these articles?

Why American Stocks Are Winning

The popular consensus is that America has trounced other stock markets due to having better demographics than most rivals while also being home to the majority of the world's leading tech giants.

The Economist argues that the U.S. has a uniquely innovative and creative economy that has allowed for the creation of Silicon Valley and other tech hotspots. Meanwhile, Europe is held down by poorly-managed companies and a lack of an entrepreneurial spirit, among other issues. There is also demographics; Europe's birth rates are woefully low, and many of its immigrants take a while to become meaningful economic producers in their new homes.

Firstly, on the FAANG issue, Albert Bridge acknowledges the argument that America has better tech companies, but fails to offer any meaningful rebuttal. Ultimately, the author just pivots to saying that Europe has equally good consumer staples companies as the United States. Which is fair enough but does nothing to address the fact that Europe hasn't produced many firms to rival Microsoft (MSFT) or Alphabet (GOOGL).

I believe the rally in FAANG stocks is overdone and other segments of the stock market will perform better over the next decade than mega-cap technology. However, the argument that the U.S. stock market should outperform Europe due to having revolutionary tech companies seems sound. A huge portion of the S&P's gains in recent years are a result of Silicon Valley, and there's simply not a comparable institution in Europe.

The bullish on Europe author also ignores the demographics question. Instead the counterpoint comes from another angle. We find it here:

"Meanwhile, for every P&G (PG) there is a Unilever (UL), for every Mondelēz (MDLZ) a Nestlé (OTCPK:NSRGY), for every Boeing (BA) an Airbus (OTCPK:EADSY), every Nike (NKE) an Adidas (OTCQX:ADDYY), every Cargill a Vitol, every GM (GM) a Volkswagen (OTCPK:VWAGY), every Costco (COST) a Lidl, every GE (GE) a Siemens, every Pfizer (PFE) a Roche, every Southwest (LUV) a Ryanair (RYAAY), and for every Exxon Mobil (XOM) or Chevron (CVX) or Phillips (PSX), there is a BP (BP), Shell (RDS.B), or Total (TTE). European companies aren’t worse than their American peers. They’re just as good, and in some cases they are much better. To think otherwise maybe a little naïve."

This sounds compelling at first glance. But allow me to risk being naïve, I think this is a weak counterargument. Even using these cherry-picked examples that should make Europe look good, some of these are pretty underwhelming:

Data by YCharts

If the European version is just as good as the American, why is Nike producing double the return of Adidas? Walk around Latin American shopping malls where I live and you'll find a lot more Nike gear than Adidas, and my understanding is it's similar in Asia.

Or how about those European oil companies? They've been disasters. Even with Exxon's recent stumbles, it has utterly blown BP out of the water:

Data by YCharts

Remember, these are the examples that the Albert Bridge picked of its own volition to show that European companies are equal to American ones.

Now I'd put the shoe on the other foot.

Where's the European equivalent of:

McDonald's (MCD)

(MCD) Visa/Mastercard (V) (MA)

(V) (MA) JPMorgan (JPM)

(JPM) Walmart (WMT)

(WMT) Home Depot (HD)

(HD) Disney (DIS)

(DIS) Coca-Cola (KO)

(KO) Starbucks (SBUX)

And I could go on for quite a while, that's hardly the exhaustive list.

It's not fair to say the U.S. just got lucky with Silicon Valley. There's much more to the United States' strong equity performance historically than simply the rise of FAANG stocks. The U.S. has created a variety of multinational firms that have no international equal.

I also disagree with the Albert Bridge on another point. They write:

Additionally, we suspect some of relative Europe underperformance has nothing to do with their lack of FAMANGs, but instead it has been driven by narratives built on false assumptions about an inferior opportunity set. After re-reading the piece in The Economist, it became even more clear that they were guilty of shaping that false narrative, and suffering from severe anti-European bias throughout the article.

If this is true, that Europe is merely underperforming because of "bias", then European stocks should be incredibly cheap. The U.S. stock market has annihilated Europe since the 2008 lows:

Data by YCharts

If the 400% performance gap is simply due to "severe anti-European bias" and "false narrative", then where are all the dirt cheap high-quality European stocks?

When I actually look at high-quality European companies, they tend to look just as expensive as their U.S. counterparts. If Europe is simply underperforming due to "bias," which great companies are being left out?

Data by YCharts

It looks like high-quality European stocks can still attract plenty of buyers, wouldn't you say?

The Necessary Demographics Interlude

While European bulls may wish to ignore the demographics angle, it must be highlighted. The U.S. still has a sharply rising population, whereas Europe and Japan have flat to falling ones. This has a dramatic impact on investment outcomes. Also, don't forget, it's not population overall that matters but rather working age people that drive economic growth. Europe has a ton of people aged 65+ now that mask how bad its demographic bust is and will be.

Here's population data for the working age population in the U.S., Europe, and Japan:

Source: Ostrum Asset Management

You can blame bad governance, lack of tech companies, or whatever other justification for Europe's underperformance.

However, at the end of the day, stock market returns are meaningfully correlated to long-run GDP growth. (Yes, there's an exception for highly-corrupt economies, but that's not the case for developed Europe)

GDP in turn, is largely a factor of the number of workers in an economy times their level of productivity.

If the amount of workers you have steadily goes down, it's hard to get GDP growth. Productivity growth can get you some of the way there, but it's not a magic cure-all.

A huge part of the U.S.' recent success has been a relatively open immigration policy. It's no coincidence that many of the U.S.' booming states are places like Texas, Florida, and Arizona which have massive immigrant communities. Specifically, for example, I own water utility Global Water Resources (GWRS) in Arizona precisely because Arizona is receiving so many new immigrants from Mexico and Central America who in turn buy houses and need utility service. The recent census data confirmed what the market already knew -- Arizona is booming and demographic plays tied to it will work out well:

Data by YCharts

It's hard to overstate how much of an advantage it is to invest in things where you'll have lots more customers in the future.

Additionally, U.S. immigrants in many cases are highly-skilled and contribute dramatically to the economy within the first generation. Look at all the highly-educated immigrants in Silicon Valley, for example. Europe's immigration tends to be a different mix and may take longer to produce an economic benefit.

All that said, the U.S.' demographics are starting to roll over (and will really do so if tighter immigration policies enacted in recent years continue). The U.S. has had a massive demographic edge over Europe and Japan for the past 20 years, but this may not be permanent.

Indexes Versus Individual Stocks

While I've been hard on the Albert Bridge articles, I want to give credit where it's due. Their first article was pretty wide of the mark, but the second deals more in numbers rather than narrative and much more solidly-reasoned.

From the follow-up Albert Bridge post, we get this analysis:

A lot of the “Europe isn’t growing as fast” meme is a) based on recent history, and b) based on the earnings growth of the Euro Stoxx 50, which is just the wrong index for this. It is laden with low-multiple, low-growth telcos, utilities, and financials; and is a nonsense proxy for Europe when comparing it to the US and its S&P 500 chock full of all those wonderful FAMANGs we discussed in our last post. In our view, comping to the S&P 500 using the Stoxx 50 as a proxy for “Europe” suffers from some confirmation bias, as it serves to validate a pre-existing view about the superiority of US companies.

I agree with the core idea being presented here. You have to compare apples to apples. However, the problem here that the ETFs and indexes are actually what most people invest in. For example, let's look at the sector holdings in the FTSE Europe ETF, ticker VGK:

Source: Seeking Alpha

VGK is most heavily invested in industrials and financials. It has just 8.5% in technology -- that's barely more than it has in the lowly basic materials sector. The S&P 500, by contrast, is 25% technology and 2% basic materials as of this writing.

If the S&P 500, for whatever reason, were loaded with mediocre companies, then its returns would also be mediocre. People would rightfully shy away from owning S&P 500 index funds such as SPY.

And let's face it, Europe's primary stock index has delivered decidedly mediocre results. Therefore, foreigners tend to avoid it. That's entirely logical and rational. It's not a "meme" for people to forego investing in Europe because the European index is full of companies like Vodafone (VOD). If the S&P 500 heavily weighted chronically underperforming shares such as AT&T (T), I'd be suggesting that people avoid the S&P as well.

Albert Bridge goes on to break down the performance of value stocks versus growth stocks. Contrary to expectations, European growth stocks actually performed equally to American growth stocks in terms of valuation ratios (though the American ones outperformed overall due to higher earnings growth.)

On value stocks, American names crushed the European ones. This is, however, not that strange.

For one, there was a massive corporate tax cut in America in 2017, and this greatly aids banks and financial companies, which are one of the largest groups of value stocks out there.

Banks basically can't shelter income from corporate taxes since they barely have fixed assets to depreciate and thus pay the sticker corporate tax rate.

Cutting that from 35% to 21% unleashed a gigantic earnings boom for American banks and insurers. To the extent that banks started buying back stock with the money they used to pay in tax, it created a lasting earnings boom too, it wasn't just a one-time benefit. That, plus a steeper yield curve meant that American banks soared while European banks remain virtually uninvestable. So that's a huge chunk of the supposed value premium for American stocks.

I'm at the risk of rambling here, so let's sum up: