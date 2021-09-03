petekarici/iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

After a small sympathy bounce on Lululemon's (LULU) strong beat-and-raise report which signaled continuing demand for active apparel, shares in apparel and footwear giant Nike (NYSE:NKE) slumped after reports that it could face major supply chain issues stemming from Vietnam. The scope of this impact is quite large, coming at a crucial time as holiday sales begin shortly; other factors in the global trade dynamic could also pressure upcoming quarterly earnings. Nike's high valuation at $250 billion puts it at an elevated risk as these issues become felt on the bottom line.

Supply Chain Woes

While Vietnam managed COVID-19 quite well last year, the Delta variant's resurgence had put the country in a strict lockdown. Certain regions are starting to ease restrictions and roll back some of these implemented measures - for example, Ho Chi Minh City is aiming to roll back some restrictions under its 'zero COVID-19' lockdown policy, possibly as soon as September 15. Other provinces have social distancing measures in place until the middle of the month, while certain cities have limited in-person activities and capacities, as controlling the spread is still the goal.

Vietnam is a top manufacturer and exporter of textiles/apparel and footwear, and as a result, retailers that source clothing and footwear from the country have felt the effects of these lockdowns. Factory closures during the prior two to three months have severely affected production and therefore supply. A handful of brands that face effects include Nike, Adidas (OTCQX:ADDYY), Under Armour (UAA), Gap (GPS), Urban Outfitters (URBN), and even Lululemon. One supplier to both Nike and Lululemon, Eclat (TPE:1476), had looked to diversify production away from Vietnam in 2019, but still relies heavily on the nation.

For Nike, two of its footwear suppliers shuttered production back in July - this means that the company has no units of production for nearly two months, placing a strain on the current quarter's potential shipments as well as next quarter's inventories.

51% of Nike's footwear and 30% of its apparel is reportedly sourced from Vietnamese factories and manufacturers, placing a great emphasis on the nation. It saw "49% of U.S. seaborne imports linked to Nike and its products in the second quarter of 2021 after growth of 6.6% year over year," placing strain on Nike's largest geographic segment, North America, with factories halted. The estimated impacts could be as large as 160 million pairs of shoes, or just above 45% of Nike's annual estimated volumes based on an $80 average price - while the exact amounts could vary, it's still a substantial portion of volume that Nike could be missing at a vital time for the holiday season and beyond, given that these impacts may not ease until next year.

Footwear's Importance

Nike's footwear segment serves as the company's main revenue driver, generating about two-thirds of Nike's total revenues for its fiscal 2021, including impacts related to the retail environment. It's contributing slightly more to revenues compared to fiscal 2020, 66.2% to 65.5%. Q2 and Q3 encompass the entire holiday season, from Black Friday through Christmas, with high traffic arising with both of those.

Data from Nike

Footwear revenues have recovered well after a slump in FQ4 2020, when lockdowns began and the retail environment suffered dramatically. However, footwear revenues reached nearly $8 billion for the prior quarter, driven by a 60% q/q increase in North America as the company recaptured some revenue from supply chain issues, rising $1.41 billion to $3.79 billion. With the potential impact ranging from tens of millions to over a hundred million pairs of shoes, Nike faces a major headwind to its top-performing geography for the next couple quarters.

Factors in Play

This major supply hit has a direct impact to revenues - no production, no supply, no sales. However, there are more factors in play that can pressure earnings in the upcoming quarters.

Holiday season shopping is the season to secure the best deals, with BFCM weekend and Christmas weekend some of the top days for such deals and discounts, translating into potentially weaker margins. Last BFCM season, Nike saw "a higher full price mix in the third quarter and lower discount activity, [while] higher markdowns to liquidate excess inventory in EMEA," offset some margin expansion during Christmas season. While no special deals or discounts have been announced, BFCM will likely feature 10-25% deals and more, and surging digital presence (to over $9 billion in revenues) could see high traffic and more discounted volume.

For the upcoming holiday season, markdown activity might have just a minor effect alone, but combines with higher shipping and freight costs related to global trade disruptions. Over 80% of Nike's imports coming from Vietnam included footwear, and shipping container shortages have sent rates skyrocketing. Container rates from export destinations including Ho Chi Minh City and Da Nang to the west coast of the US are about $7,000 and higher, while rates from Shanghai are above $10,000. Increased shipping and logistics costs and longer end-to-end lead times are two main issues that Nike is facing on this end for the upcoming quarters. From Q4, Nike projected gross margin expansion of 125 to 150 bp for fiscal 2022 given strong demand, but lasting impacts from production halts and shipping container shortages do not look to be fully reflected in that forecast.

While strong digital revenues have persisted, and that's certainly a positive, last-mile fulfillment comes into play. Nike has fulfilled orders with both UPS (UPS) and FedEx (FDX), and both carriers have increased holiday surcharges for customers mailing more than 25,000 packages/week. These are volume-based rates, comparable to pre-pandemic (February 2020) volumes; the surcharges range from $1.15 per package to $6.15 per package, for both carriers. Increased logistics expenses spanning the entire extended duration of the holiday season could put some pressure on margins with high volumes and free shipping as Nike absorbs those costs.

Graphic from UPS

Nike expects supply chain delays and higher logistics costs to persist throughout much of fiscal 2022, and these factory closures will take time to overcome. A ramp back to full production could take months, up to Q1 2022, with volumes coming from Vietnam through holiday season still lower than normal.

Stretched Valuation

Nike's growth trajectory remains solid, as fiscal 2022 "expect[s] revenue to grow low double digits and surpass $50 billion" as the strong demand environment persists, with a longer-term trajectory of reaching 50% digital mix and gross margin above 40%.

However, near-term headwinds pressure Nike's valuation, with the company trading at or near peak valuations on a handful of metrics, while downside to earnings and revenues is a possibility - more clarity will surface in guidance in the upcoming report.

Data by YCharts

Nike trades near peak multiples, barring COVID-related impacts to most valuation metrics through 2020 and effective tax rate-related impacts to PE in 2018. At 5.5x sales, the company isn't necessarily expensive for its projected growth synergies, but trades above its historical average at 3.7x. EV to EBITDA sits just below 31x, normalizing after 2020, but is still a distance above historical averages at 24x, especially as rising logistics costs and supply chain issues remain to be felt. Price to FCF is normalizing quickly, and has had more variability in the past, although it could face some pressure if the bottom link suffers in the next two quarters. Nike runs the risk of decreasing earnings and revenues guidance if production and supply fall tens or over a hundred million pairs short of footwear demand, and logistics and shipping costs continue to rise.

Valuing Nike at below-peak multiples, closer to averages, while maintaining expected growth synergies for fiscal 2022 brings projected valuation slightly lower. At 4.7x sales of $50 billion and 26x EBITDA of $9 billion, that puts Nike at a $235 billion valuation, about 6% downside from current levels. Its current valuation suggests that the company is worth 5x sales and 28x EBITDA, which does not seem to account for the potential difficulties ahead. Assuming that revenues take a 4% hit, and EPS and EBITDA 6% from these supply chain issues, and maintaining those current forward multiples of 5x, 37x and 28x respectively, projected valuation comes near $240 billion, or ~5% downside.

While an argument could be made that Nike looks undervalued compared to peers like Lululemon, it's not a direct comparison; in that case, Lululemon already boasts stronger margins, over 50% digital mix, and much higher revenue and EBITDA CAGRs, as well as market share gains. These factors justify a premium valuation to Nike at 9x EV/sales and 35x EV/EBITDA at the moment.

Overall

Nike's global presence has allowed the company to rebound strongly from COVID-related impacts to the retail environment, reaching nearly $8 billion in quarterly footwear sales, and on track to reach $50 billion in revenues for fiscal 2022. However, that same global presence has left the manufacturer quite dependent on Vietnam for production, sourcing about 50% of its footwear and 30% of its apparel from the country. As such, the recent summer lockdowns and restrictions have led to factory closures, which are estimated to cost Nike up to 160 million pairs of shoes of lost production, while ramping back up to full production over the coming months could lead to depressed production and inventory levels for the holiday season. Other factors including shipping container shortages and high shipping rates, increased holiday surcharges, and holiday discounts could all impact margins and reduce the bottom line. As the company trades near peak multiples and far above averages, the downside potential stemming from these supply chain woes does not look to be fully reflected in the current share price.