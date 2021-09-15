Pan African Resources PLC (OTCQX:PAFRF) Q3 2021 Earnings Conference Call September 15, 2021 5:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Cobus Loots - CEO & Executive Director

Gideon Louw - Financial Director & Executive Director

Conference Call Participants

Arnold van Graan - Nedbank

Tim huff - Peel Hunt

Cobus Loots

Good morning to all of you, and a very warm welcome to the Pan African Resources 2021 Final Results Presentation. Thank you very much for taking time out of your schedules to join us today. The last year has again seen good coverage with Pan African strategy of positioning ourselves as a safe and sustainable high-margin and long-life gold producer. We are excited to share some highlights and also our plans for the year ahead in the next slides.

As per usual, we will try and keep the presentation fairly brief and we will then be available to assist with questions afterwards. Joining me in presenting today will be Gideon Louw, our Financial Director. You are welcome to refer to our SENS and RNS announcement and to the supplementary information available on the Pan African website should you require detail not dealt with in today's presentation.

Please note the disclaimer and detail on forward-looking statements on Slides # 2 and 3. On Slide 4, an overview of the presentation, the first section provides information on the continued impact of and our response to COVID-19, as well as information on the Group's safety performance. We will then follow with some of the highlights and key features of the year passed, and also further detail on our unique portfolio of re-mining and underground assets.

We will discuss the Group's all-in sustain cost performance and outlook and also how we continue to reinvest in our mining assets via capital spend to ensure the sustainability into the future. I look forward to spending a couple of minutes discussing progress on our ESG initiatives, where our aim is most certainly to go beyond compliance.

Gideon will analyze our full-year financials, including details on a very robust financial performance. We will then conclude with an update on our growth and expansion plans, and by demonstrating that Pan African is firmly on track in meeting our financial year 2022 deliverables.

So moving along, on Slide #6, firstly our thoughts and prayers go out to all of those who have lost loved ones to COVID-19 including four of our own colleagues. We also again express condolences to the family of Mr. Martin Bella [ph] a Barberton employee who lost his life in a fatal accident in July 2020, just after this operation achieved 3 million fatality free shifts.

Now most of our people do not have the luxury of working remotely during the COVID-19 pandemic, but Pan African's operational performance is testament to their commitment to continued delivery. As is evidenced from our infection numbers, we have managed to contain the spread of the virus very well with encouraging recovery rates when infected. Currently, we have less than 10 active cases in the Group and a recovery rate of 97%.

The South African mining industry now has a critical role to play in ensuring that we vaccinate our people. Pan African aims to have 75% or more of our employees and contractors vaccinated in the next months. I'm pleased to confirm that our corporate office has already exceeded this target. From a safety performance perspective, we can always do better. However, our safety rates are encouraging with a marked improvement, specifically at the Evander Underground. Barberton Mines continues to be an industry leader. The fact that we saw such a large proportion of our total production from surface operations is certain also a positive from a safety perspective.

On Slides #8 and #9 some highlights from the financial year. We delivered an excellent production performance with gold produced increasing by more than 12%. We exceeded both our initial and our revised guidance production numbers for the financial year. The Barberton team deserves special mention. Production from underground at Fairview, Sheba and Consort was up almost 30% year-on-year. When we reported our interim results, we promised a much better performance from the Evander 8 Shaft Pillar project in the second half of the financial year. Our Evander team has now really delivered. We pretty much doubled production in the second half from this asset.

From a cost performance perspective, the stronger rand as well as cost increases in excess of normal inflation impacted our numbers. We are targeting an all-in sustaining cost of sub $1200 for FY '22 assuming ZAR15 to a dollar exchange rate.

On Slide #9, Gideon will speak more about the financial performance, but we achieved a record profit for the year. This one does not care to report on too often. We are also recommending a record dividend for approval at our upcoming Annual General Meeting in November. Even after all of the capital programs and dividends paid in the last year, we managed to almost halve our debt over the last 12 months.

It is also worthwhile noting that as announced today, the Pan African Board has approved the initiation of a share buyback program. The buyback program will be executed in accordance with the company's general authorities to make on market purchases, which was approved at our previous AGM. We will make further announcements on this initiative in due course.

Financial year 2021 was also an excellent period for Pan African's ESG initiatives. I am particularly pleased with our achievements on renewable energy, water recycling, and our Barberton Agriculture initiative. We will discuss these programs further in the sections ahead.

If we then proceed to an overview of our operating environment and operations starting on Slide 11. As we have said before, in terms of our track record of operating successfully in South Africa, Pan African's Barberton as a pedigree second to none. This mining complex has been mining continuously for more than 130 years. Few mining jurisdictions are without challenges and is therefore key that you have quality assets and a management team experienced and equipped to deal with problems and challenges as they arise or even more ideally, to prevent and avoid some of these issues altogether. We continuously seek ways of making our business less susceptible to adverse external/internal impacts in South Africa.

So matters to highlight in terms of our operating environment over the last year include, as previously announced we are reducing our reliance on Eskom, the South African electricity utility. Our first 10 MW solar plant at Evander will be complete late this year. We have been awarded the generation license for this operation and we hope to connect to the grid by February 2022. In the next weeks we will also report on progress with the expansion of this initial phase, as well as the results of the feasibility into a similar plant at Barberton.

The recent government announcements on increasing self generation thresholds will certainly also stand us in good stead. We received a 30-year mining right renewal at Barberton in June 2021. This right is now valid until 2051. Evander's mining right is also still valid until 2038 in its current form.

From a security perspective, it is to safeguard our people and our operations and minimized the impact of illegal mining are ongoing. We are rolling out a number of new technology based solutions to increase the effectiveness and reduce security costs into the future. In terms of stakeholder interaction, we continue to innovate in our social license to operate. I believe it would be very difficult for any party to say that Pan African's operations do not have a meaningful positive impact in the areas where we operate. I am also again very pleased to highlight we recently finalized a multiyear wage agreement with our respective unions at Barberton. This agreement should underpin operational stability at our mines in the year ahead.

On Slide #12, Pan African's business represents a unique combination of surface re-mining and underground mining. The surface mining reduces unit costs whilst the underground provides long life of mines, solid returns as a result of a large sunk capital base and also attractive optionality, which we are now bringing to account.

On Slide #13 I think this is a very good summary of our current operating assets. You have Elikhulu and you have BTRP our surface retreatment operations. These plants are highly automated and have generated fantastic returns for the Group. I'm pleased to report that Elikhulu has now repaid its initial capital investment of some R2 billion in a period of less than three [ph] years since starting operations.

On the underground Barberton Mines, as I've said, is one of the oldest mining operations still running in the world with a 20-year life and more. And Evander 8 Shaft is now really delivering with what we believe to be a great future ahead.

If we move onto the next section, let's spend a couple of minutes on the operational performance of each of our core assets. Elikhulu on Slide 15, now I must say Elikhulu is the one operation that disappointed during the year with production down 16%. As previously flagged in the first half of the financial year we were constrained on tonnage throughput as a result of remedial work to our deposition compartments.

In the second half recoveries from this plant did pick up, but not as much as anticipated. On a very positive note, we have managed to retain the life of 12 years on this world class operation and as is evidenced by Slide 16, we expect to increase production to approximately 55,000 ounces in the year ahead. Elikhulu's costs in a rand per ounce -- on a rand per ounce basis should also not increase by more than 5% in the coming year. This also excludes any benefit from the solar plant in the later part of the year.

On Slide #17, current year again, saw a very good performance from the BTRP with the asset generating EBITDA of $12.5 million. We can maintain this level of production from the BTRP for approximately three more years. However, the future of the BTRP now is we believe processing Royal Sheba ore. We've commenced a 20,000-ton bulk sample. Some pictures of the adit and initial underground workings are on the bottom of the slide.

Just to recap on Royal Sheba and our development plans on Slide #18. Royal Sheba is a large orebody with a strike length of more than 800 meters and a width of between 5 to 20 meters. It's been drilled to almost 800 meters below surface. The orebody is still open down dip add on strike a depth. Royal Sheba contains more than one million ounces in mineral resource grading approximately two grams per tonne. Now the orebody also contains 3 million gold which represents an upside to the hit grade during mining. Also, a historical mining by [indiscernible] has proven the amenability of this ore in our metallurgical facilities and plants.

The orebody's dimensions make it suitable for low cost long haul open stoping mining methods. Now for Royal Sheba we have two attacking points; the Royal Sheba uppers and then the lowers as we call it. On Royal Sheba uppers we are accessing this ore from surface using the existing adit as I’ve said. After our initial development encountered unexpected old workings, the mining layout had to be changed and we now expect to intersect Reef in the second half of the FY ‘22 financial year.

Initially 20,000 tons of Reef will be mined via a bulk sample. After the bulk sample, development will continue on Reef and spiral implants will be developed to access the Reef on the lower levels. Initial response from the Reef development will be used to fill the Sheba and Consort Bronson [ph] facilities.

On Royal Sheba lowers we will access this orebody from 20 C [ph] level at Sheba ZK Shaft. So Royal Sheba lowers is being developed concurrently with the upper levels, development on 23 level is now only 150 meters away from the Reef horizon. It will take approximately two years to establish all of the foothold infrastructure, return airways and the secondary skype ways. Once all infrastructure is established the spiral incline will be developed up and down providing multiple attacking points on Reef where orebody will be developed out to the boundary and the long haul stooping will begin. Conversion of the BTRP plant will be timed to coincide with the required tonnage profile.

Slide #19 to 21 provides more information on the Barberton underground operations. Again, credit to our geology and mining teams for an excellent performance during the last year. I think the flexibility afforded by the four operational platforms at Fairview's 11-block certainly assisted with the underground's almost 30% increase in gold output.

On Slide #20, in addition to having more platforms available, we have also increased the mining footprints of these platforms, basically doubling the size of our mining area at excellent grades. Lastly, on the Barberton underground Slide 21, we are pleased to report that the declining trend of underground production from Barberton has been reversed, clearly benefiting from priority development and other initiatives. Project DIBANISA is also progressing well and should be complete in the next 18 months.

If we then conclude on our current operations on Slide 22, the Evander 8 Shaft Pillar, again the Evander team really redeemed themselves in the second half of the financial year, producing some 24,000 ounces during the half at an all-in sustainable cost of sub $1000, and an excellent safety performance to boot. With the addition of 24 level, this operation now as a life of mine of five years. We plan to at least double this life of mine with the initiatives detailed later under our growth section.

Slide 24, all-in sustaining costs. Now more than 75% of our portfolio produced at an all-in sustaining cost of just over $1,150 per ounce. In the next year we will add the Evander underground to our lower cost operations. We are guiding an all-in sustaining cost of below $1,200 per ounce assuming a ZAR15 to the dollar exchange rate.

The final word on costs on slide 25. I think we can demonstrate that our cost performance on core operations is very much in line with the average for the global sector.

On Slide #27, Group capital expenditure, we continue to invest in our assets. In a lower gold price environment we can cut CapEx to maintain cash flow margins, but for the time being we are able to balance a fairly large reinvestment into our assets with rate reduction and increased evidence.

In the last year we invested again a significant amount into the Barberton underground fleet and also in expanding the Barberton Tailings storage facility. This will continue in the year ahead. We are also developing the Royal Sheba orebody as we've detailed. For FY '22 we have quite a sizable capital spend planned. We will be moving to new remining sites for Elikhulu and extending its tailings storage facility.

We are also pretty much doing all of the 24-level development at Evander 8 Shaft. In 2023, as you will see, the Group capital expenditure is expected to drop significantly, once the Elikhulu move to Leslie/Bracken is complete and the underground 24-level development and cooling plant is commissioned.

Slide 29, Environmental Social and Governance or ESG. For us at Pan African, the increased focus on ESG in recent years has required the Group to explore opportunities of improving our operations and ensuring we future proof our business. This year marks the first time we are releasing a dedicated ESG report, reporting in terms of the Global Reporting Initiative or GRI. Some of the highlights in this report include details on future plans on renewable energy, the fact that our Board has now approved the construction of a reverse osmosis water treatment plant at Evander, which should almost completely eliminate the use of potable water at this operation. The capital cost of this plant is some ZAR30 million and is expected to be paid back in less than 5 years. We continue to progress in a number of community infrastructure projects. In July of this year, we handed over the Cathyville Clinic to the South African Department of Health. This clinic has the capacity to treat 120 patients daily.

Now I'm particularly proud of our partnership with conservation at Barberton and also of a large-scale blueberry farm now fully commissioned also at Barberton. Only the first phase of this modern agriculture initiative will create some 400 seasonal jobs, in an area where this is desperately needed, with room for significant expansion in the future. Please refer to our ESG report also released today for further information on this and other initiatives.

I will now hand over to Deon, who will provide an overview of the full year financial results and outlook for the year ahead.

Gideon Louw

Thank you, Cobus. Slide 31 summarizes the Group's results for the '21 financial year. Evident is the increase in turnover by 35%, resulting from a combination of a 12% increase in gold produced and a substantial increase in the dollar gold price of 16% and 14% in rand terms following a 2% year-on-year depreciation in the average rand dollar exchange rate.

Earnings increased year-on-year by 69% and earnings per share and headline earnings per share increased commensurately by 68% and 69% respectively, as no new shares were issued in the financial year. Adjusted EBITDA increased by 67% contributing to 46% decline in net senior debt of $34 million plus year end, we paid down the ZAR1 billion or $70 million RCF to $3 million, resulting in only the Elikhulu term facility and the rate in solar facility remaining. Although profit before tax increased by 101% relative to the 2020 financial year, a punitive tax charge of ZAR15 [ph] million, comprising a paid component of $15.4 million and a deferred tax component all $14.6 million adversely impacted earnings.

The deferred tax provision, which is based on expected future gold prices, production, operating costs, and capital expenditure over the life of the operations has increased the projected future tax rate to 26% as opposed to the approximately 19% of the prior financial years. Given the long life of the underground operations and the likely extension to these orebodies, this provision is probably on the conservative side.

Slide 32, shows a decline in the rand-gold price during the financial year, commencing at ZAR970,000 per kilogram peaking at ZAR11,52,000 [ph] per kilogram on 10 August, 2021 and then declining by 16% to ZAR812,000 per kilogram at the financial year end. Although our reporting currency is the U.S. dollar, our cost price and debt is rand denominated and the rand gold price directly influences our profitability and cash flows. This decline in the rand gold price unfortunately undermined our ability to completely repay the existing senior debt in the manner that we contemplated last year at this time.

Notwithstanding, the decline in the rand gold price during the second half of the financial year, net cash generated by operations increased during this period by 92% to $82 million relative to the $28 million generated in the first half of the financial year, as the Group benefited from the full momentum of the Pillar project's production, good grades and production from Barberton, and a reducing on a sustaining cost.

Slide 33, alludes to our senior debt facilities. As mentioned in the announcement this morning, we are finalizing a new ZAR1 billion RCF facility for the Group which will consolidate the existing three senior debt facilities into a senior debt facility. The golden line in the slide demonstrates the rate at which the existing three senior debt facilities are expected to be repaid. And the blue line across shows available capacity on the new RCF. At the prevailing gold price of ZAR815,000 per kilogram, the Group should be [indiscernible] of our existing senior debt by the final quarter of the 2022 calendar year.

The new RCF is required as the existing RCF expires in June, 2022, and the Group believes that a more cost effective and flexible RCF can be secured. The new RCF is priced at 24% lower than the existing senior debt and also provides for additional third-party debt of up to ZAR1 billion. This facility should be in place by the end of next month. To diversify the group's sources of debt funding, a domestic medium term debt program with a nominal value of ZAR5 billion or approximately $323 million has also been registered with the JAC [ph] as a mechanism to raise capital from the domestic debt capital markets should it be required in the future.

Circumspect capital allocation is key to the success of our business and Slide 34 illustrates the deployment of the Group's capital in the '21 financial year. Our primary objective is the sustainability of our operations and we invested $44 million in the '21 financial year in pursuit of this objective and we have again generated a return on capital deployed in excess of 30%, demonstrating the efficacy of our capital allocation decisions. We paid back an almost identical amount of principle debt in the 2021 financial year, retained $35 million to ensure the robustness of the Group's liquidity and distributed $18 million to shareholders in the form of net dividends.

Slide 35 gives an indication of the extent to which we've [indiscernible] the balance sheet or senior debt since 2018 with the debt to EBITDA ratio now below 0.5. It is not our intent to have no debt on the balance sheet. But given the cyclical nature of the gold mining sector, we prefer to have all senior debt linked to specific cash flow ring fenced projects, such as the Elikhulu project.

Slide 36 illustrates the historical dividend yield and yields on the proposed record rand dividend for the 2021 financial year. The proposed dividend of $28.3 million for the 2021 financial year is a 36% increase on the $20.6 million paid in the prior financial year, amounting to a 5.3% yield based on the share price at 30 June, 2021 of ZAR3.41, and a yield of 5.9% on the prevailing share price of ZAR3.68.

The Board proposed dividend of ZAR402 million or approximately $28.3 million is equal to $0.18 [ph] per share, or approximately $1.3 U.S. per share, or 0.92 pence per share and is one in excess of the Group dividend policy guidelines, but takes into account the robust cash generation in the 2020 financial year, the degearing already achieved and the favorable prospects for the 2022 financial year. Thank you.

Cobus Loots

Thank you very much Deon. Now in addition to our current operating assets, Pan African also has exciting near term growth projects. If we move to Slide 38 and 39, which sets out our plans for the Evander underground, as mentioned earlier, in this presentation with 24 level included, we have now secured the future of this operation for at least the next five years. A new phased approach to Egoli means that the prevailing gold prices, this development can be self funding.

On Slide 39, we are also not ruling out the option of extending 24 level to 25 and 26 as an add-on or substitute to Egoli. The study work on this project will be completed in the next month, where after we will update the market.

Our final growth prospect, Mintails, now we are pleased to report on Slide 41 that we've completed the prefeasibility into the Mintails tailings facilities, specifically the Mogale cluster, at a gold price of just below $1700 and an exchange rate of ZAR15 to the dollar. The payback on the initial capital investment of some 2 billion is estimated at less than three years from when we start producing gold. We are now progressing the definitive study, which should be complete early next year. You will recall that a decision on whether or not to proceed with the Mintails transaction is solely at Pan African’s discretion.

A legal development in the last months, which may complicate the closure of the transaction is that the major Mintails creditor and shareholder has applied to the High Court in South Africa to have Mintails SG&A put back in business rescue from the current provisional liquidation arrangement. Now we understand that this matter will be before the courts in the next months, after which we should have clarity on the way forward.

On Slide 42, a high level schematic early Mintails operation can potentially look after construction quite similar to Elikhulu. We could be treating 800,000 tonnes per month from seven tailings facilities over the 11 years life of mine. There's a mineral resource of more than 1 million ounces recovering approximately 50,000 ounces per year and producing at a cash cost of less than $1,000 per ounce. There's also large scale upside in the addition of this a weaker cluster some further 120 million tonnes grading 0.3 grams per tonne, totaling 1.2 million ounces in resource. This will assess the potential of Phase 2 of the project.

If we proceed with this transaction, it will potentially not only be a positive for Pan African, but also for the current stakeholders and Mintails. Our prefeasibility study has calculated that if we process all of the Mogale tailings facilities, the environmental liability can be reduced to a final number of approximately ZAR100 million, a significant improvement to the current situation.

Let us now wrap up on Slide 44, Pan African is firmly on track to meet our full year deliverables for the next financial year. Key focus areas for us in the year ahead include the following. We will continue to manage the impact of COVID-19 and our journey to zero harm. We will deliver into our minimum production guidance of a 195,000 ounces for the financial year. We will successfully execute into capital projects that will sustain and increase annual gold production in the future.

We will endeavor to reduce all-in sustaining costs at all operations through optimization and increased unit production. We will progress the 8 Shaft organic growth opportunities, the Egoli project and also the evaluation of the Mintails assets. We will also continue to investigate potential exploration and gold mining opportunities outside of South Africa. Pan African will continue our ESG focus through partnerships to ensure sustainable host communities, the increased use of renewable energy and recycling initiatives. And finally, we will endeavor to increase dividends and further reduce net debt.

Thank you very much for your time this morning. We look forward to continuing to mine for future in the year ahead. The team will now be available to answer questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

A - Cobus Loots

I think let's go to questions from the conference call first, if there are any.

Operator

Sir, we have no questions in the queue at the moment. [Operator Instructions] And we do have a question now from Arnold van Graan of Nedbank. Please go ahead.

Arnold van Graan

Yes. Hi, good morning Cobus and team. Well done on the results. Just a quick question, Cobus you talk about security cost and technology and things like that. Do you have a sense of whether your security cost at Barberton is on par with other operations? Not sure how you measure that, but let's say on a total percentage of total cost or on a per ounce basis? Yes, if you can just sort of give us a sense of whether you are facing a bigger challenge there [indiscernible] your peers in other areas.

Cobus Loots

Yes, it's interesting. So I mean, we -- to the extent possible, it's difficult to benchmark. But, we have the benefit of liaising with all the other South African gold miners on a regular basis. And there's actually sort of a security forum that meet. So we've done benchmarking to the extent that we can, and we're quite comfortable that certainly our costs are not excessive. And we do have certain peculiarities that I think some other miners might not have. I mean, an example would be, incredibly high grade that we have at some of the areas at Barberton that necessitate specific security and guide to take charge of those or costs that potentially other miners would not have.

Certainly in the year ahead, we will, as we said, look to engage sort of and have more technology focused and based solutions so we can reduce that cost over time. But as Barberton has been an issue with illegal mining for as you know, many years, we're comfortable, the issue is not escalating. Our security team is doing fantastic work. So yes, we will sort of keep certainly doing what we need to and I think you can expect in real terms the cost to come down in the years ahead.

Arnold van Graan

Thank you, Cobus.

Operator

Thank you. The next question is from Tim huff of Peel Hunt. Please go ahead.

Tim Huff

Yes, hi, thanks for taking the questions. Just two really. On your costs, your guidance for next year is for sub 1200. It's a little bit higher than I expected and I was just wondering if you'd give us any guidance as to maybe the flexibility on that? I mean, obviously you guys have been doing pretty well on the production front. But I was wondering, on the cost front, are there going to be any significant or specific cost savings programs in the next year or even two years that start to drop costs from FY 2023?

And then the second question was really just on Evander, just looking at the company's production profile over the coming couple of years, I see it lifting up towards 210,000 ounces. And I was just wondering, is a chunk of that expected to come from Evander, because the production profile doesn't necessarily say so. But between, I guess, the flexibility to different operations and your run rate at Evander towards fiscal year end of this year, it looks like you've got some leeway there to production targets pretty, which gives you some flexibility.

Cobus Loots

Yes. Thanks, Tim. So let's start with the first, second bit first, if you don't mind. So, the big plus for us in 2023, 2024, as we see it is, is the forecast from Elikhulu. So currently, it takes work we've done on Leslie/Bracken, which is a new area that we'd be moving to that will allow us to produce more from Elikhulu, it's clearly a great benefit, because it's going to, Elikhulu is an incredibly high margin asset, and it's going to reduce the unit costs on Elikhulu.

And then, we do have some flexibility, we believe to expand production on the Evander underground. So that's why you're seeing that sort of profile. And, I think we're trying to be fairly conservative even for FY 2022 with 195,000 ounces minimum, particularly given how we've started the year. So we're quite comfortable with those targets. As far as the costs are concerned, if you recall last year, a big issue for us is the strength of the South African Rand. So against certainly our expectations around strength and quite a lot, last year, when we put out our U.S. dollar cost numbers, we were using ZAR16.50. Now we sort of forecasting at 15. So, that's why you'd have seen sort of quite the dollar costs go up. It's mostly a product of the exchange rate. I think in rand terms, we'd like to think we control costs quite well.

The upsides that we believe is quite tangible, upside is certainly on expanding our solar footprint. So that first plant at Evander will be up in the second half of this year. That will reduce the power costs or electricity costs at Elikhulu by about 5% or so, to 35% saving on your total electricity costs. And we very much engaged with the feasibility at Barberton to both constructed similar plant and then obviously, also expand the initial 10 megawatts at Evander to also cater for the Evander underground. So that in our mine should be a tangible cost benefit that comes through quite clearly in the next couple of years. Other than that, it's sort of producing more ounces and reducing your unit costs. And clearly we sort of will target whatever other efficiencies and cost savings that we can.

Tim Huff

That's great, thanks.

Operator

Thank you. So we have no further questions in the queue at the moment.

Cobus Loots

Perfect. Thank you. So we go to the webcast.

Unidentified Company Representative

Yes, we have a few questions for which call participants. The first one is from Martin Creamer Mining Weekly. And by what percentage will your renewable energy generation lower your dependence on Eskom electricity? And by what percentage will it cut your electricity cost? What are the decarbonisation initiatives are being contemplated and/or implemented? Thanks.

Cobus Loots

So the models we run and again on initial 10 megawatts at Evander we are not including any storage initially, because that most of those solutions appear to be quite expensive, but you can still work on about 30% reduction in your power consumption and reliance on Eskom. And clearly, if we expand that, our intent would be to effectively have pretty much all of our Group in South Africa run on solar during the daytime, over the next two years or so. So, you can assume the net will reduce our power consumption and costs by about 30%.

On other decarbonisation, the focus for now will be solar and making sure that solar works. And, again 10 megawatts will be the first plant and by early next year it would have proven itself. There is a feasibility basically calculated the payback on the capital is less than five years. At the Eskom current rates of escalation we'll probably be closer to four years. So, that's the big focus for us now is just getting our Group to run off the grid, so to speak, during daytime hours in the next 24 months or so.

Unidentified Company Representative

Thank you, Cobus. And we've got a couple of questions from Mark Bentley from ShareSociety. The first one is, when do you expect Royal Sheba to come into production? And what production profile do you anticipate once brought into production?

Cobus Loots

So yes, I mean, as we sort of indicated in the presentation, we had the first ore from Royal Sheba during this financial year, and we have about two to three years to sort of ramp Royal Sheba. And effectively the idea is to replace the feed as we said over the BTRP and maintain the margins and the very attractive profits that we're currently generating at the BTRP. I mean, I think, to some extent, we are very much spoiled with what we have at Barberton. I mean, I'd grade generally on the underground's 10 grams per tonne. So this for us is a very low grade orebody. But the mining makes it that we will employ will ensure that it's low cost, I mean widely mechanized and the Royal Sheba uppers it will only be about 40 to 50 direct employees. So that will ensure that we can sort of extract the ore at a decent margin, and effectively maintain what we see currently from the BTRP from a profit perspective.

Unidentified Company Representative

Thanks, Cobus. The second question is also from Mark Bentley. More finance related this time, I think for Deon. So he is referring to Page 31 of your summarized audited results announcement. What do the solar project liabilities represent? And why do they exceed assets/CapEx?

Gideon Louw

Thank you, Mark. The way the solar project was funded was with a loan, dedicated loan from Redink Rentals of Circa ZAR140 million approximately $19 million. And this was drawn down as a single tranche to make it easier from a administrative perspective. It's a relatively small facility. And as we disbursed to the contractor, we capitalized the costs. So at this stage, you'll see the loan exceeding the capitalized cost, the difference is represented in cash flow on the balance sheet. Once the project is completed, on budget and on time, then the liability will equal the asset.

Unidentified Company Representative

Thank you, Deon. We've got a question from Mark Du Toit of OysterCatcher. Could you expand more on the difference between the previously presented Egoli plan versus the more phased approach?

Cobus Loots

Thanks. Yes, Mark. So I think what we've done is we've brought -- bought ourselves quite a lot of time now with the inclusion of the 24 level into our life of mine for 8 Shaft. So, that means we have sort of five years where we can maintain sort of a run rate of 35,000, 40,000 ounces plus from the underground.

Initially or previously, we had sort of envisaged a sort of big CapEx number on Egoli that would be funded principally with a new facility. And, we sort of felt in this market it was probably more prudent to go a little bit slower with Egoli. So, that now the cash flows that we generate out of the Pillar 24 level, and at the current gold price will pretty much pay for the development of the Egoli and potentially in 2025, 2026. So it's a phased approach, slower ramp up. But then clearly, CapEx and the required indebtedness will be a lot lower than what we previously thought or guided.

Unidentified Company Representative

All right, thanks Cobus. Mark also asked, you mentioned opportunities outside South Africa. Are there any geographies that you prefer or on any geographies that you will not look at?

Cobus Loots

Yes, I think, sort of whatever we do will be in the gold space. And I mean, as shareholders no, I mean, we do continue to look at opportunities. It is difficult to find opportunities or operations where we sort of obviously have high hurdles of return. It's difficult and we often find it expensive to sort of acquire these assets and then develop them and still generate to the requisite return on equity. So we will quite selective, clearly, it must be an opportunity that can add value to shareholders that's not too diluted, and that we can bring it to account quite quickly.

Unidentified Company Representative

Okay, thanks Cobus. We've got another question from [indiscernible] of Feanor Capital. [Indiscernible] is high well done on the F 2021 performance, can you discuss the environmental liabilities that will come with Mintails? What amount of liability will Pan take on and are you certain that these liabilities have been accurately assessed? Thanks.

Cobus Loots

Well we, I mean that's the purpose of us doing the detail, definitive study. So as we alluded to in the presentation, the current liability we believe is lower than what is being in the public domain. But the good thing with treating these facilities is that as you process you reduce the liability effectively, sort of depositing the tailings into the sort of final stake. So, our indication is that sort of currently the liability is about 250 odd million only for Mogale, its ZAR250 million. And if we were to process all the tailings that liability would reduce to Circa ZAR100 million final liability. We are sort of quantifying and sort of checking the numbers at the moment as part of the work. And again, it's solely at our election and discretion whether we ultimately choose to proceed with the transaction.

Unidentified Company Representative

Thanks, Cobus. We've got a question from Gavin King regarding buybacks. What level of spending will your buybacks program be? And why choose a buyback instead of a higher dividend?

Gideon Louw

I don't think they're mutually exclusive. I think it's a question of making a call on whether buyback makes sense given where the share price is. I guess as most management teams we feel our share price is massively undervalued. And I think given the way the levers are projected cash flow, a generator and ease for the 2022 financial year, there's no reason why we cannot or we cannot do both continue with our dividend, consistent with the policy, and at the same point in time embark upon a buyback where we do see the share price just for sometimes inexplicable reasons just losing a lot of value.

Unidentified Company Representative

Thanks, Deon. We've got the last question now from Raj Ray of BMO Capital Markets. And at Evander, what should we expect in terms of development sequence for 2025, 2026 levels and Egoli? Also at Egoli, can you also talk to what's driving the increase in CapEx versus the scoping study?

Gideon Louw

Yes, so I guess, we sort of are finalizing the numbers for 2025, 2026, which is why we can't give you more definitive guidance at this point as to what Egoli versus 2025, 2026 will look like. But suffice to say, as we previously announced, we have now five years, generating very good cash flows out of the Pillar and then 24 level, that gives us a better scope and time to finalize those plans. In terms of the increase in CapEx, obviously, there's been quite sort of big inflation. The initial numbers were sort of put out about two years ago, you've seen big jumps in steel prices and in other commodities where they were required.

And then and there were some also design changes in terms of ventilation and cooling that increase the costs. But I mean, we have good flexibility now, an asset that in, we sort of fully paid in 2018. So that is now generating very good cash flows and has a great future, we believe, so that's a good sort of starting point. Also, I think what's going to add to the competitiveness of that underground going forward is increasing the solar energy usage, which is going to cut to a good 10 odd percent off the unit costs. So I think that's quite compelling.

Unidentified Company Representative

Okay, thank you, Cobus and Deon. That's the end of the questions that we have lined up on the webcast.

Cobus Loots

Thank you very much again, and if there's anything else, then you know where to find us. Thank you and have a good day.

Gideon Louw

Thank you.