Hollie Adams/Getty Images News

A cursory glance at its share price chart is enough to tell you that UK grocer Tesco (OTCQX:TSCDF) (OTCQX:TSCDY) has had a very poor decade or so. Warren Buffett, a shareholder here via Berkshire Hathaway for just under ten years, described the investment as a "huge mistake" after bailing, as an accounting scandal and the ultra-competitive domestic trading environment tore into profitability at the firm.

Like with peer Sainsbury, which I covered recently, headwinds to an investment here are probably not in short supply. The listed UK grocers are not outstanding businesses based on profitability metrics, and as stated above they face a brutal operating environment due to the presence of the hard discounters Aldi and Lidl. It is also hard to see that situation reversing any time soon. The appeal of the discounters to financially fragile UK consumers is obvious enough, and they probably aren't done growing yet either.

Unlike Sainsbury, however, I do see a bit more of a value case here at the current share price, albeit with a fairly high degree of uncertainty attached to it.

Sales Growth Still Solid Heading Into Fiscal 2022

Like with its peers, the COVID pandemic resulted in a somewhat mixed dynamic for Tesco last year. In terms of its core domestic retail operations, sales growth was exceptionally strong (relatively speaking) as the various lockdowns meant that people spent more time at home. On the flip side, profit slumped as the company had to absorb hundreds of millions of pounds in extra COVID-19 related costs (safety measures, bonus pay for frontline staff and so on). A huge surge in online orders, which are less profitable than in-store sales as they incur added costs, also weighed on margins.

(Source: Tesco 2020/21 Results Presentation)

Other operations took a hit too. Tesco Bank slumped to a £175m operating loss (versus a £193m profit in the previous year) as unsecured lending balances fell and the company set aside more for potential bad debt. The Central European retail operations also experienced a slump in profit. Sales didn't see the same boost there due to the smaller out-of-home channel, however the company still incurred COVID-related costs as well as a new sales tax in Hungary. All said and done, that led to a near 30% fall in group underlying operating profit last year (to £1,815m).

The good news is that trading is off to a solid start in fiscal 2021/22. Group like-for-like ("LFL") retail sales increased 1% year-over-year in the firm's fiscal first quarter, with LFL sales up just over 8% on a two-year comparable basis (i.e. versus pre-COVID levels). That period did still encompass a strict lockdown in the UK, however, and with restrictions now lifted the out-of-home channel should register a big bounce. That might weigh a little on Tesco's domestic retail sales, which ultimately make up the vast majority of the top line, although it will at least help Booker's catering operations. Booker is a food and drink wholesaler acquired by Tesco a few years ago. Furthermore, analyst estimates point to a full recovery in operating profit and EPS this year versus pre-COVID levels.

Outlook Is Still A Bit Mixed But Turnaround Efforts Yielding Results

As I mentioned in the introduction, Tesco's longer-term shareholders have really been through the wringer. The accounting scandal largely speaks for itself, but the wider backdrop is the ultra-competitive trading environment in the domestic market.

With the above in mind, the current situation is again a bit of a mixed bag. On the plus side, Tesco has made some big strides in the last few years in terms of rebuilding profits, although the dividend remains below pre-2014 levels. It has also streamlined operations and cleaned up its balance sheet a bit. The Asian businesses were recently offloaded for around £7.5bn net, with the company using around £2.5bn of that to help pay down its pension deficit and the rest going to shareholders. Total indebtedness (net debt, including lease liabilities, plus the pension deficit) ended last year at just under £13bn, which is down from over £20bn six years ago. Total indebtedness should also fall relative to EBITDA as income rebounds this year.

(Source: Tesco 2020/21 Results Presentation)

On the flip side, margins are still way down on where they were around a decade ago, and realistically that's just a new reality for the firm. As part of its turnaround efforts Tesco slashed prices in order to defend market share against the hard discounters. While I do expect profitability to stabilize here, and even offer a bit of upside, the discounters still have room to grow, and it's hard to see the trading environment drastically improving in favor of incumbents like Tesco any time soon. Furthermore, supply chain issues resulting from the pandemic and Brexit are also adding some near-term uncertainty, although whether that materially affects the financials here is another question.

Valuation Not Overly Demanding

While the impact of the last ten years or so has left Tesco with structurally lower profitability, I do think that is at least reflected in the current stock price, which at circa 255 pence in London trading is 45% lower than a decade ago and almost 60% versus its pre-financial crisis peak. That equates to a forward PE ratio of less than 13, which I don't think is overly demanding. The current 9.15 pence per share annual dividend works out to a yield of circa 3.5%. Note also that there is substantial property value here as around 60% of the estate is freehold. The estimated market value of its fully owned property stood at around £18bn at last count.

Looking ahead, I can see a bit of margin expansion as modest low single-digit sales growth results in a degree of operating leverage, though there is a risk that the firm will need to plow this back into lower prices given the competitive trading environment. I can see that supporting mid-single-digit annualized dividend growth based on a 50% payout ratio, which should be good for high single-digit annualized shareholder returns overall.