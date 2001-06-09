anyaberkut/iStock via Getty Images

Overview

With Barry Diller at the helm, IAC/InterActiveCorp (IAC) has grown and spun off premier properties such as Ticketmaster, Match (MTCH), LendingTree (TREE), and Expedia (EXPE). Although the current collection of properties are not as well known, the company still boasts an impressive array of digital properties including Angi Inc. (ANGI) and Care.com.

Source: IAC Investor Presentation June 9, 2001

Thesis

A year ago, I penned the bullish thesis for IAC. The stock promptly doubled and has now given back 30% of those gains. In that time period, the company spun off Vimeo (VMEO) and implemented the turnaround plan at ANGI. I wanted to revisit the original investment thesis and determine whether the company shares are still worth buying.

Recent Metrics

The growth metrics released today were quite impressive. IAC operates over 150 digital properties. However, the crown jewel is the ANGI marketplace, where IAC owns 84% of that company. ANGI total revenue grew 21% last month and is even more impressive if one only focuses on North America revenue. In addition, the revenues at the Dotdash properties grew 29% from 2020.

Source: IAC September 13, 2021 Update

Opportunities

With a large stake in MGM, $3 billion of cash and experience operating content websites, I would not be surprised if IAC entered the sports betting market. Either way, I expect IAC to be active in the M&A market over the next year. It is unlikely that Diller will sit on $3 billion of cash for too long.

Secondly, I expect that Care.com will eventually be spun off and that should unlock value at IAC. I don't think that this is on the horizon for 2022.

Finally, IAC has a lot of opportunities to unlock value at the Dotdash properties. Revenue has been skyrocketing each and every month over the last year.

Valuation

IAC is currently valued at $11.8 billion. My sum of the parts analysis suggests that shares are fairly valued.

Here are the major assets that IAC holds:

IAC still has a majority stake in ANGI worth an estimated $5.2 billion.

The company has net cash of $3 billion.

The MGM Resorts International (MGM) stake is worth $2.4 billion at current prices.

Dotdash is a collection of websites in the food, wellness and personal finance industries. These websites include Investopedia, Verywell and Simply Recipes. Dotdash is currently valued at roughly $1 billion.

There are also a collection of "emerging and other" assets that are valued at $1.9 billion. This is 2.5X the 2023 revenue estimate of $770 million. This includes the stakes in Care.com and the Daily Beast.

Finally, the search business (Ask.com) is valued at $500 million which is 6.0X EBITDA of $84 million projected for 2023.

The sum of the parts valuation is roughly $14 billion. This means that IAC is slightly undervalued by 18%. Due to the conglomerate nature of the company, shares of IAC often trade at discounts of 10-20%.

Final Thoughts

When I first invested in IAC, there was the prospect of the Vimeo spinoff that was expected to unlock some of the value of IAC. Spinoffs and IPOs are the specialties of Barry Diller and investors have been richly rewarded over the years.

Source: IAC Investor Presentation, June 9, 2021

However, I am not sure that there is a catalyst anymore. The company is in "build mode". I do not see any of their current assets that can be sold or spun off to unlock value. Over the long term, I am sure that one of these assets will follow in the footsteps of MTCH or EXPE. However, there is nothing on the horizon. With a $3 billion war chest, it is possible that IAC is active in the M&A market over the coming year.

IAC is also highly dependent on its 84% stake in ANGI. This is half of the value of IAC. With no catalysts on the horizon, investors might be better focusing on ANGI over the next couple of years.