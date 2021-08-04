dgdimension/iStock via Getty Images

Pricing Headwinds Remain

Nine Energy Service (NYSE:NINE), like many other onshore completion services providers, will benefit from the expected rig count and frac spread count additions in 2H 2021. The company has been keenly trying to increase market share in the Permian region and the natural gas-heavy Basins like the Haynesville. Although the company's dissolvable plugs sales would increase, pricing may not because of excessive competition in the market. Therefore, operating margin, in the short term, may not increase substantially. In other projects, it is converting a few existing wireline units to electric wireline, reducing carbon emissions.

NINE's negative free cash flows and negative shareholders' equity point to increased financial risks in the medium term. The company's net losses are adding to the negative shareholders' equity. Despite the possibility of higher returns in the medium term, I think the company’s risk profile is not favorable for a buy and investors should just hold until the balance sheet improves.

The Industry And Current Strategies

NINE's management keeps a close watch on the energy activities in the Permian Basin. From Q1 to Q2, the drilled wells grew more rapidly (20% up) in the Permian than the completed wells (5% up), while the drilled but uncompleted (or DUC) wells declined by 14%. The region also saw a 9% higher rig count during this period. According to Primary Vision, the average active frac spread count increased ~16% from Q1 to Q2. While much of the activity growth was concentrated in the Permian, the natural gas-heavy Basins like the Haynesville and Northeast remained steady.

When labor shortage and related cost hikes have led to pricing inflation, specifically in cementing and coiled tubing, NINE's management has stayed cautious about implementing incremental price increases without sacrificing crucial market share with key customers. The management also conceded that it missed revenue targets in many of its service lines because of the inability to fill the correct positions. I think the price rise will affect the revenue while the margin can face an adverse effect in the short term.

The price increases will depend on the timing and pace of further rig and frac spread count additions in 2H 2021. In this context, we can look at the company's past strategy on the dissolvable plug market. In 2020, pricing in this operation took a hit. However, at the same time, the adoption of coiled tubing and other ancillary service costs increased, and service quality diminished. So, many operators transitioned from composite to dissolvable. So, total sales increased, although pricing fell. Read more on the company's strategies in my previous article here.

Q3 Outlook

NINE's management expects the company's Q3 2021 revenues to increase by ~17% compared to Q2, led mainly by selective price increases and higher activity. While it can heighten pricing in the cementing and coiled tubing lines for some customers, many will continue to exercise caution in their capex budget. So, activity level increase will only have a moderate effect in the remainder of 2021. On top of that, the supply shortage in labor in the cementing, coil, and wireline division will lead to a higher cost structure, which the company will try to mitigate through the price hikes. So, I expect the net effect to be modest on the company's operating margin.

Natural Gas Price Movement

The natural gas price was up by ~94% from the start of the year until the end of August. In August, the price shot up because of the hotter-than-normal temperatures, which pushed demand for natural gas in the electric power sector. Over the past year, liquefied natural gas (or LNG) exports and rising domestic natural gas consumption supported prices. The EIA expects natural gas prices to stay current in 2H 2021, peak in early 2022, and decline due to rising U.S. natural gas production and slowing growth in LNG exports.

What Are The Current Drivers?

Revenues in cementing went up by 19% quarter over quarter in Q2 due to higher activity levels and price increases. The company expects cement shortages to continue, which will impact the pricing in the industry. On top of that, it estimates to gain market share in the Haynesville basin. The company has begun work for multiple large operators in this region, where its market share stands at 15% to 20%.

In Coiled tubing, price and activity increases in the Permian and Haynesville led to a 32% revenue growth quarter over quarter. The revenue growth in the Wireline business was steeper (46% up) in Q2, even before the pricing hike came into effect. Due to improved technologies and fracking techniques, the number of stages completed increased by ~26% in Q2 versus Q1. Also, the pricing improvement continued in Q2 resulted in a sequential 9% rise in the average blended revenue per stage. However, the company's downhole completion tools will continue to face stiff challenges in the market as the competitors offer low prices for products, leaving little scope for the company to raise prices and improve margin.

Analyzing The Q2 Financial Results

In Q2 2021, Nine Energy Service's top line increased by 28% compared to Q1 2021, while its net adjusted loss improved to -$0.78 compared to -$0.85 a quarter earlier. On a year-over-year basis, the sales growth was even higher (up 61%) in Q2. The gross profit margin improved from 6.5% to 9.7% between Q1 and Q2, while the loss margin at the EBITDA level recovered partially in Q2. Investors may note that in Q2, it wrote down $2.4 million of tools inventory following the transition to the newest technology offered to the customers.

What's The Current Financial State?

As of June 30, 2021, NINE had $85 million in liquidity. Its debt-to-equity deteriorated several notches versus many of its peers as it posted negative shareholders' equity. Since FY2019, shareholders' equity has depleted immensely, particularly following the $296 million goodwill impairment charge in FY2020.

In 1H 2021, NINE's cash flow from operations was negative, a considerable decline compared to a year ago, led by lower revenues. In FY2021, it plans to deploy growth capex to convert two of its existing wireline units into electric wirelines. The new units, which can reduce carbon emissions, are expected to be received by Q3. With negative shareholders' equity and a stick debt structure that can put it at significant financial risks, the management might be pressed to improve free cash flows.

Linear Regression Based Forecast

I have observed a regression equation based on the historical relationship between crude oil price, completions wells count, drilled wells count, NINE's reported revenues for the past six years, and the previous eight-quarter trend. Based on the model, I expect revenues to increase in the next twelve months (or NTM). According to the model, the growth rate can accelerate in NTM 2023 and remain steady in NTM 2024.

Based on a simple regression model using the average forecast revenues, I expect its EBITDA to stay negative but improve in NTM 2022. The model suggests the loss can turn to a positive profit in NTM 2023, while EBITDA can increase dramatically in the following year.

Target Price And Rating

I have calculated the EV using NINE's forward EV/Revenue multiple (because EBITDA is expected to remain negative, the EV/EBITDA multiple does not produce any meaningful result.) As a result, the returns potential using the forward EV/Revenue multiple (1.13x) is higher (55% upside) compared to the sell-side analysts' expected returns (~43% upside) from the stock.

According to Seeking Alpha's Quant Rating, NINE currently receives a "Neutral" rating. While the rating is high on the value and revisions criteria, they are low on growth, profitability, and momentum.

What's The Take On NINE?

The expected rig and frac spread count additions in 2H 2021 are likely to focus the company's strategy on the dissolvable plug market. The other key feature of NINE's strategy is focusing on the Permian region, where much of the drilling and completions activity took place. Also steadily performing were the natural gas-heavy Basins like the Haynesville and Northeast, which contributed to NINE's stable performance in Q2. So, the average blended revenue per stage and the average blended revenue per job increased. The stock has outperformed the VanEck Vectors Oil Services ETF (OIH) in the past year.

However, the company's downhole completion tools will continue to face stiff challenges in the market as the competitors offer low prices for products, leaving little scope for the company to raise prices and improve margin. NINE's negative free cash flows and negative shareholders' equity point to increased financial risks in the medium term. Despite that, I think the industry recovery leaves room for potentially higher returns in the medium term.