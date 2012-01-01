HJBC/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) is a frontrunner in the use of renewable energy and the reduction of carbon emissions. The company has many projects to reduce its environmental impact on all fronts. It specifies this in its sustainability report into four areas of focus: carbon, water, waste, and ecosystems.

Other articles about Microsoft focus on its network advantages in several IT solutions like Windows, MS Office, Teams, and Azure. They are also about its long history as a cash flow compounder. These are very viable arguments for investing in Microsoft shares. Most SA authors have a positive view on Microsoft and give it a bullish rating on average:

Source

I take a look at the other side of Microsoft, its pathway to negative carbon emissions. Microsoft's data centers are large energy users and have specific needs in terms of backup. The biggest challenge is its indirect emissions.

FAAMG And Renewables

Microsoft's move into renewables isn't unique. I recently wrote a similar analysis about Amazon (AMZN) and its investments in renewables. Amazon is also a very active investor in renewable technologies. Microsoft doesn't disclose a lot of investments in individual companies.

The move towards renewables is supported by the economics of renewables as well. Solar and wind electricity generation have steep learning curves and quickly became cheaper than traditional power generation. New technologies like energy storage with batteries and hydrogen further support this movement.

The other 'FAAMG' companies work towards zero carbon emissions as well. I'll write about Facebook (FB), Apple (AAPL), and Alphabet (GOOG, GOOGL) later.

Net Negative Carbon By 2030

Microsoft put forward the ambition to become a carbon-negative company by 2030. It launched an initiative to accelerate the carbon reduction progress with others, "Transform to Net Zero".

Source: MSFT 2020 Environmental Sustainability Report

Microsoft's operations have stayed carbon neutral since 2012. It paid others to not emit carbon. It's going for 100% renewable energy for its operations by 2025. Zero-carbon transportation and zero-carbon backup power will be completely in place by 2030. It will go further and remove all previously emitted carbon emissions by 2050.

The company also wants to reduce or capture what it calls "scope 3" emissions. These are indirect emissions from its supply chain, materials in buildings, and electricity consumed by its customers.

It also works on carbon removal projects which made the company carbon neutral in 2012. It removes carbon primarily with forestry projects.

Data Center Backup Power

Backup power for data centers has interesting options. Microsoft experiments with hydrogen fuel cells to replace diesel generators. This is an interesting pathway but only makes sense if the hydrogen supplied is green and preferably comes from excess renewable energy. For short-term backup power, energy storage batteries make more sense today.

It also piloted grid-interactive batteries. It utilized Eaton's (ETN) EnergyAware technology. An existing battery received signals to store and discharge energy. This supports grid balance and stability. Important support for renewables with variable output like wind and solar.

Partnerships With Oil Companies

Partnerships can be an easy way to reduce carbon emissions and to support green companies. Microsoft has a few public partnerships around renewable energy.

It has a partnership with Alaska Air Group (ALK) and SkyNRG to supply SAF (sustainable aviation fuel) for the most popular routes traveled by Microsoft employees.

The alliance with Shell (RDS.A, RDS.B) will supply Microsoft with renewable energy and advances the use of SAF as well.

It also partnered with BP (BP) to co-innovate on four areas of the energy markets: smart and clean cities, clean energy sparks to develop low carbon technologies such as CCUS (carbon capture use and storage), consumer energy, and industrial internet of things ( IoT ) solutions.

The co-operation with large petroleum companies seems counterintuitive. It makes sense as these companies are looking for growth beyond oil and gas. Microsoft also helps BP and Shell to reduce their CO 2 emissions.

Valuation

Microsoft is a pandemic winner just like the other big tech companies. Demand for its IT solutions increased abruptly. Microsoft profited with some of its best quarterly growth figures in recent years.

Data by YCharts

The companies' valuation metrics increased a lot too. The PE ratio increase is reasonable as the company realized better margins. The net income increased much faster than revenues. Capital expenditures increased a lot too so the free cash flow doesn't follow the net income. Which leads to a high price/free cash flow ratio.

Microsoft trades above its past valuation, which was too low. Its growth rate recently picked up. Part of this comes from COVID tailwinds that could subdue. Current valuation metrics leave little upside in my opinion. A lot of Microsoft's share price gains come from expanding valuation ratios.

ESG Ratings

Most big tech companies are very aware of ESG ratings and act accordingly. Microsoft has a separate website committed to corporate social responsibility with its values and actions. External ESG ratings offer non-financial factors to include in the investment decision. Microsoft gets excellent ESG ratings.

Source: Morningstar

Refinitiv also gives Microsoft a high score of 93/100. It ranks second among 697 software and IT services companies.

Conclusion

Microsoft's operations will be powered by clean energy soon. The biggest challenge lies in its indirect emissions from its products. The company takes steps by some own innovation. Most of the renewable energy seems to be sourced from external providers.

Sustainable operations are important for a lot of Microsoft customers as well. They want to increase their ESG ratings by showing they purchase cloud capacity from data centers powered by renewables. Microsoft gains on a better public image and easier negotiations with potential clients.

On a valuation level, the upside in Microsoft looks limited. While I commend Microsoft's endeavors in renewable energy, this isn't the complete investment case. Most important are its growth and profitability. A scenario like Amazon's evolution the past year is possible. This would mean a consolidation of the share price while the financials improve and valuation metrics come down.