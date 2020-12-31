alvarez/E+ via Getty Images

Investment thesis

APi Group (NYSE:APG) has been accretive acquiring companies for decades. This has meant making more than 50 acquisitions since 2005 at an average of 5-6x EBITDA when APi trades above 10x and should expand its multiple.

A company with substantially lower cyclicality today compared to 2008. In 2008, recurring revenues were around 20%, whereas today they are close to 50%. This offers protection against turns in the economic cycle, given greater stability and predictability of future cash flows.

The company

APi Group was created through the acquisition of SPAC J2 in 2019. The company is a market leader in the security, maintenance and industrial services businesses.

J2 was founded by Martin Franklin, James Lillie and Ian Ashken, who held senior management positions at Jarden Corporation. All three are on the Board of APi Group, to give context to Jarden, management has a track record from 2001 to 2016 of annualized returns of 32%. Jarden was acquired in 2016 by Newell Brands for $16 bn.

J2 managed to acquire APi Group in October 2019 for $2.9bn which represented a multiple on LTM Ebitda of 7.4X. Jarden's pillars to compound at 32% were M&A and a solid business, which remain in the current APi Group.

The history of APi Group can be summarized in the following image:

Unlike many Peers, APi Group has no residential exposure and focuses on segments:

Institutional (22%): Government work, infrastructure. Commercial (22%): Datacenter IT among others. Industrial (56%): where its greatest weight is in transportation, energy and utilities.

Geographically, it is focused on the US, although it is beginning to expand in Europe. With the following image we can get an idea about it:

The business

APi is a leader in most of the segments in which it operates, offering critical services that, as far as maintenance services are concerned, are business-critical and have high switching costs.

The strategy is clear and management is transparent about it: Safety Services is the key part of the business as every dollar that comes from sales for inspection work leads to an additional $3-$4 of services, as well as forging a relationship that can lead to new contracts (it usually does).

This has led to a transformation of APi's business from 20% recurring revenue in 2008 to over 40% today. Management's objective is to exceed 50% recurring sales in the medium term, undoubtedly making APi more resilient.

APi Group's business consists of 3 divisions:

1. Safety Services: This segment is the mainline and provides services that focus on the design, installation, inspection and services of integrated mechanical systems, mainly fire protection, HVAC and security systems.

Safety Services can be divided into two categories:

Life Safety (81%), related to fire safety systems, emergencies, alarms, building access. HVAC Services (19%), related to technology, installation and maintenance.

The average project is $10,000, being the lowest ticker segment and therefore more diversified.

2. Specialty Services: This service provides installation and maintenance of critical infrastructures such as gas, transportation, 5G networks, water. Projects in this higher ticket division; on average we are talking about $70,000, which is substantially higher than Safety's $10,000. Most customers are concentrated in Telecom/utilities.

Within Specialty services we could segment revenues as follows:

2.1 Infrastructure/Utility (57%), electrical and gas network maintenance, installation and maintenance of fiber optic and 5G networks, gas distribution services, water-related services and installation.

Infrastructure spending has grown at an average of 5% over the last 15 years (US Census Bureau). After the 2008 financial crisis, it has slowed to 2% per year.

On average, the Infrastructures division is growing faster than the sector, as can be seen in the following graph:

Given the government deficit and pressures on U.S. budgets, it will be difficult to see growth of 5% in the public infrastructure sector again, and it is expected to remain in the current low band.

On the other hand, the sub-segments related to renewable energies and gas have prospects for growth above the historical average. Renewables have clear tailwinds, and on the gas side, the age of gas infrastructures (in 2004, the network had an average age of 28.1 and currently 33.8) will pull towards higher maintenance and renewal cycle in the medium term.

In the Telecoms sub-segment, it is similar. APi has exposure to the deployment of 5G and towers, so considering that spending is mostly private, we can expect interesting growth in the coming years (management is optimistic).

2.2 Fabrication (12%), Structural fabrication.

2.3 Specialty Contracting (31%), Insulation, ventilation and temperature control, plant maintenance and shutdown services, industrial specialties.

3. Industrial Services: This division is mainly related to transmission (pipeline integrity, modernization, insulation, etc.), while the power generation business is more related to inspections (code compliance, hydrostatic testing, facility upgrades). In this segment, divestments have been made and management's focus is on improving margins by somewhat neglecting the division's sales in favor of a better selection of projects.

The picture of the group integrating the three segments is summarized in the following image:

Revenue diversification is total and no single client has a significant weight in the sales mix, which is undoubtedly important. APi Group is focusing on increasing its percentage of recurring revenues year after year, which already stands at 40%.

The business plan is to strengthen the first two divisions and strategically set aside the third. Management's mentality is for APi Group to become less and less cyclical, and the most cyclical of the three divisions is undoubtedly Industrial Services.

At the organic level APi Group has made higher organic growth than the industry since 2008:

We are talking about very interesting organic growth, except in times of economic contraction when sales have suffered. The average organic growth rate is 3%. The current cyclicality of the business is less noticeable at times like the COVID pandemic, sales have decreased organically less than in 2008, which is an even more complicated period for a business like APi.

APi Group's focus is evident and management constantly addresses it in their presentations:

Increase recurring service revenues.

Win inspection jobs first, participate in service revenue (each inspection dollar generates 3-4 service dollars) and then higher margins on new construction projects.

Create new customers through geographic expansion by M&A and adjacent markets.

Improve project and client selection. Focus on reducing contract loss rates. Historically loss rates (projects with negative margin) at 1.5% have been slowly reduced over the years.

Inorganic expansion through M&A. APi is already a company that was very active in M&A. Still, with the addition of the former Jarden executives, it now makes more sense than ever for it to be one of the levers for future value generation.

Divestment of two companies in the industrial segment (300M in sales) completed during 2020.

This is expected to lead to an adjusted EBITDA margin target of 12% by 2023.

Another of the points on which it is focusing to improve (and it is succeeding) is to reduce the contract loss rate of its projects. So that there is greater discipline when selecting projects and, consequently, a lower loss rate:

The most important part of APi's business is non-residential: over 40% of sales.

Peers

APi operates in the multi-industrial sector. Within this sector APi's margins, both operating and gross, are well below average.

The gross margins of the multi-industry sector are at 38%, while those of APi are slightly above 20%.

This is mainly due to the segments of Specialty Services (Gross Margin 15%) and especially Industrial Services (less than 10%). APi's main segment, Safety Services, has margins that are practically in line with the average for the sector.

As we have already mentioned and as we will see in the Guidance section, management will focus on the Safety Services division because it has the best margins and because it has the highest return per dollar invested. This does not mean that the other two divisions will be left aside; there will simply be a greater selection of projects to achieve greater efficiency and reduce negative aspects such as loss contract rates.

In the short term, this approach will lead to a drop in sales (which we are already seeing); in the Industrial Services segment, on the other hand, this drop in sales is accompanied by an improvement in the division's margins.

In terms of EBITDA margins, both Safety Services and Specialty are close to peers, with Safety Services margins even higher than peers.

Finally, in terms of Free Cash Flow Conversion, APi is slightly ahead of its peers. APi's capital employed is lower than its peers (a normalized CAPEX of 1.3% while peers are at 2.5%). The objective of this better project selection and the focus on the most profitable segments will boost operating margins, enabling it to achieve an FCF conversion rate of over 80% (the industry average is 70%).

Cyclicality:

The APi business has cyclical components, a fact that is easily observable after the 2008 crisis.

After the 2008 crisis, if we were to count only organic growth, it would have taken another year, i.e., 2013, to recover its levels. It took until 2012 to recover pre-crisis levels. In contrast, the more recent crisis of 2015 was much less affected, firstly because it was a less severe crisis and secondly because of APi Group's lower operational cyclicality.

The current scenario has changed concerning 2008 and this has been reflected in COVID, where sales fell by only 9%. Service revenues in 2008 were 20% and now after the Chubb acquisition they are over 50%. This changes APi's cyclical profile considerably, giving it greater revenue recurrence and resilience.

It would be pessimistic to assume a recovery with the same duration as in 2008, given that APi cyclicality is currently lower and the economic recovery has been more vertical due to liquidity injections. Therefore, instead of assuming four years to recover levels, we estimate a recovery in two years (mainly thanks to M&A). This recovery at the sales level because with the expansion of EBITDA margins, the recovery at the operating profit level will be faster.

Balance

With APi's De-SPAC, a 7-year term loan agreement for $2.1 billion was drawn up with a senior guarantee on APi's subsidiaries. In 2020, this loan was extended for $250m. The 7-year loan includes certain covenants limiting APi's leverage (among other things).

Debt maturities are lower until debt maturity (2026).

APi is deleveraging with the cash generation it generates, given that it was above its guidance levels of net debt over adjusted EBITDA. With the cash generation generated in 2021, it will be close to two times net debt to EBITDA, with deleveraging continuing in the following years (if we do not consider M&A).

Source: Company Reports & Own model

If we consider that APi can reach a net debt to EBITDA of 2.5x, this will allow for the following acquisitions per year:

Source: Company Reports & Own Model

A cash flow is generated that will provide sufficient opportunities for the years to come. Given APi Group's M&A history, we would expect several very accretive transactions for APi Group.

If the purchase of Chubb is approved at the end of the year, the picture would change as shown but is currently pending approval.

Guidance:

Organic growth outpacing the industry

Leverage salaries and administrative expenses to improve margins.

Expand adjusted Ebitda margins to 12% by 2023 and above 13% by 2025.

Capex below 1.5% sales.

Tax Rate of 21%.

Improve working capital management by reducing inventories through more efficient management and a more beneficial customer-supplier relationship for APi.

FCF conversion up to 80% of adjusted Ebitda.

Leverage target 2-2.5x

The adjustment in margins does not seem far-fetched considering the measures being taken to achieve it and its evolution since its implementation. APi's margins have historically been much lower than those of its comparables. With the new measures and the entry of top-level entrepreneurs on the board, the goal is to get closer and closer to industry margins and thus expand profits.

The low margins compared to comparables are not related to the fact that APi is a lower quality business but to the weight of Industrial services and Specialty services, which have lower margins than Safety services. In the Safety services segment, margins are above most of the comparables. Considering that the focus is on boosting inspection and service revenues in this division, it is reasonable to expect the margin expansion indicated by management. This is because while safety services have no CAPEX, safety and industrial are more CAPEX intensive depressing operating margins.

We have observed that the first three points are already materializing. The mix is improving, with an increasing weight of recurring revenues. We have also seen that number two has improved, reflected in the contract loss rate we saw earlier. Point four has not yet materialized, but management comments in detail on how it intends to obtain greater operating leverage.

Finally, they leave us with a very interesting slide:

Commenting that by 2025 they expect to exceed the 13% adjusted EBITDA margin.

M&A

One of the key points of APi Group is undoubtedly M&A. With the incorporation of the new co-chairmen, in my opinion it will be even more important than in the past (more than 50 acquisitions).

In one of the recent calls, management commented that something unexpected in family companies in the sector (very fragmented market) was that many of the families, after the hard downturn of the COVID, are now, after the recovery, more open to selling, so they are optimistic about the M&A. This is undoubtedly very positive, given that acquisitions in APi are very beneficial, both for arbitrage of the multiple (they buy at a lower multiple than the one they integrate) and for synergies.

APi Group has national agreements with major fire safety and other suppliers. This scale allows companies significant savings compared to a regional or family-owned company. This therefore produces synergies from the very day the transaction is generated.

Acquisition Chubb Fire & Security

APi Group's acquisition of Chubb Fire & Security creates the world leader in life safety services. The scale in the sector that APi operates in is important, as not only will there be synergies in back-office processes and compliance, but it also increases the barriers to entry given the increasing requirements.

It is expected to close by the end of this year, a key operation in the transformation that is taking place at APi following the De-Spac.

Another key point of the deal is that it expands APi's geographic exposure, reaching new project opportunities. Not only is scale important at a global level, but it is even more important that this scale allows you to be the leader in the different geographical areas in which you operate. The combination of both businesses allows APi to have a leading position in most geographies.

Expansion into new markets and geographies has clear beneficial effects, such as offering new services to existing customers, presenting cross-selling opportunities and clear operational synergies.

The transaction has an Enterprise Value of approximately $3.1b. Given the size of this acquisition, it is clear that external financing is required. The financing is obtained through a mix of perpetual stock issuance, cash and new debt issuance.

The convertible perpetual share portion will be about $800M subscribed by Blackstone and Viking Global Investors (600 by Blackstone and 200 by Viking) which will deliver a coupon of 5.5% per annum.

On the other hand, a financing commitment of $1.8 billion has been reached, of which $1.4 billion will be through a term loan and the remaining $400 million will be financed through senior unsecured debt.

This gives us a total of $2.6b of financing raised for the deal. Considering that APi at the time of the deal had a net debt of just over $700M, it leaves it in a somewhat fair position for the covenants.

The expected leverage pre-synergies will be around 4.25x, with the target to return below 3x. This is a high leverage, so APi has to be disciplined and efficient to reduce its leverage. In my opinion the opportunity is worth the effort to over-leverage the company.

One of APi's focuses is to increase service revenues in addition to recurring revenues. More than 60% of Chubb's sales are recurring, so service sales now exceed 50% of the total with the acquisition.

It is also expected to be an accretive acquisition, given that it is made at about 13.3x LTM Adjusted EBITDA (including synergies), which is a lower multiple than APi's quoted price.

Other important points we can extract from this slide:

Present in 17 countries, of which it is the leader in 6.

The top 6 countries account for 90% of sales.

Adjusted EBITDA margins of 9.6%, higher than those of APi.

FCF Conversion of 90%, higher than that of APi.

By segment distribution, the fit in APi is evident that it is total.

Another important point to understand Chubb's fit is to analyze its geographic exposure:

As we can see, the acquisition of Chubb means that APi has become a leader in countries where it had hardly any geographical presence, such as France, Holland, UK, Hong Kong and Australia. This is undoubtedly very beneficial and allows APi to extend its service offering and reach new clients and increase sales through cross-selling.

The integrated company would be as follows:

The changes involved in their integration are clear:

Exposure in Canada and Europe was irrelevant and is now 30%.

There was no exposure to APAC and others and now it is 10%.

Safety Services, the division that APi wanted to promote, now accounts for 65% of sales, up 45% previously.

Employees are bending over backward.

Management and Capital Allocation

Russell Becker - CEO: Russ has been CEO of APi Group since 2004, so he is an important part of the company's success.

Thomas Lydon - CFO: He has been CFO of APi Group since 2014, before joining the company he worked for 28 years at KPMG where he was a partner since 1997.

Julios Chepey - CIO: He has been the company's CIO since 2010.

Sir Martin Franklin - Has been co-chairman of APi since J2 acquired the company in October 2019. Franklin was the founder and chairman of Jarden Corporation, a consumer products company, from 2001 until the company merged with Newell Brands in 2016. Franklin is also founder and executive chairman of Element Solutions Inc, a specialty chemicals company, and co-founder and co-chairman of Nomad Foods, a leading European frozen food company, and has been a director since its inception in April 2014.

James Lillie - Has been co-president of APi since J2 acquired the company in October 2019. Lillie was CEO at Jarden Corporation until the company's merger with Newell Brands in 2016. Lillie held multiple positions at Jarden, joining as COO in 2003, being named president in 2004 and finally CEO in 2011.

Preferred Stock

One of the negative aspects related to management are the preferred shares, which work as follows (extracted from APi Group's annual report)

As of December 31, 2020, there were 4,000,000 shares of preferred stock, which are convertible into common stock on a one-for-one basis at any time at the holder's option. The Company will be obligated to pay dividends on the 4,000,000 shares of preferred stock, based on the market price of the common stock, if such market price exceeds certain trading minimums.

These dividends are payable in cash or common stock, at management's discretion. On December 31, 2020, a stock dividend of 12,447,912 shares of common stock was approved concerning the Series A Preferred Stock, which represented 20% of the appreciation of the average market price per share of common stock over the IPO price of US$10.00 multiplied by 141,194,638 (which is the Preferred Stock Dividend Equivalent).

The dividend price was $17.8829 (calculated based on the volume weighted average price of the shares during the last ten trading days of the year). This dividend will be paid for seven years and may be extended by the board. In subsequent years, the amount of the dividend will be calculated as follows: based on the share price yield, compared to the previous highest dividend price to calculate the dividend on the series A preferred shares.

As currently approved, the preferred shares will be automatically converted into common shares on the last day of 2026 on a 1 to 1 ratio.

In my opinion, these points are negative, as they are not aligned with shareholders. The aspects that affect the dividend payment are totally short term and in the interest of management. As a positive aspect, the highest dividend used will always be used, this is an important point, given that if a dividend has been paid, for example, at $25 and there is a major correction, there will be no further payments until it exceeds $25 again, no matter how many years go by. Therefore, we could say that it represents a dilution for the shareholder, which is certainly not satisfactory, but as long as the shareholder is getting a good return on his position as an APi Group shareholder.

Management compensation

On the management compensation side, there are three main compensation methods:

Fixed salary. Cash incentive. Share-based payment based on long-term objectives.

The complete picture of the three concepts is as follows:

As for fixed salaries, we can see interesting movements in a year like 2020. As a result of COVID, not only have there been no salary increases, but there have been reductions (temporary due to COVID) ranging from a range of 20% to 97%. In the case of the CEO, the fixed salary was reduced by 97%. These salaries were reduced in March for a minimum of four months, after which they would return to the original levels within three months.

After the return to normality, a stock payment was granted to those managers who took more than a 20% reduction in salary. Awarding Becker 700k in shares (97% reduction in salary).

The fixed salaries are:

Becker: $1.25M

Lydon: $825k

Grunau: $340k

Chepey: $300k

Fike: $350k

About cash incentives, for example in 2021 Russel Becker and Lydon collected $1.25M and $825k in cash awards, which match the maximum possible, due to the achievement of the targets imposed. These incentives are awarded based on the achievement of targets, in line with the adjusted EBITDA achieved.

Finally, we have the "Long-Term Incentive Awards" linked to the achievement of adjusted EBITDA margin targets (during '21, '22 and '23) and adjusted growth during these periods. Which are linked to the achievement of targets in adjusted EBITDA margins (during '21, '22 and '23) and adjusted growth during these years. To achieve the RSUs and PSUs, the objectives must be met at the end of the three years mentioned above.

For the LTIP, at the end of 2020, there were 15.5M shares available for this plan, we can observe the following movements:

In the new image we can see how both in 2019 and 2020 new stock options have been granted, which have been reduced by the vested ones. Therefore, it is to be expected that this is a recurring cost and has to be taken into consideration. That said, the amount of stock options in APi is not excessive and does not represent a relevant amount, given that management already has a significant dilution through preferred stock dividends.

In conclusion, although we do not believe that incentives are ideally aligned, overall salaries are within reason for comparable companies.

Shareholders

APi Group is a company with skin in the game. 12.9% is held by management or board members, a significant amount (over $500M). We also see a strong presence of Viking Global, an activist fund that also commits to participating in the external financing to acquire Chubb (committing 200M).

The presence of Martin Franklin, the main architect of the former SPAC and a true outsider, who demonstrated extraordinary performances at the helm of Jarden, stands out.

Risks

Business cyclicality is a risk in economic turns.

The attempt to improve margins penalizes sales by being overly selective.

M&A is an essential part of APi Group's value creation, so poor execution would significantly impact the share price and operating level.

Dilution from the payment of preferred stock dividends.

Valuation

To APi investors this is a good opportunity:

To build the 2021 estimates, we have management's guidance, which seems very reasonable:

Sales between US$3,650 and US$3,750M

Adjusted EBITDA of $405-419M

Organic growth in safety of 8%.

Organic growth in Specialty Services 6%.

30% drop in industrial services due to better selection of clients and APi projects, leading to a loss of projects in this area.

Currently, after Q2 2021, we see that the top-line is on track to reach the sales guidance provided by management. Q2 has started to see inflationary pressures on the EBITDA side, which will continue for the rest of the year and leave margins flat (normally they would continue to expand). This may make it difficult to achieve the margin target in 2023, although APi's current operating performance makes it feasible to achieve it.

Comparables have had a better operating performance, but this, in our opinion, has to do with the more cyclical nature of the competition, remember that APi is close to 50% in service revenues.

To model APi it is necessary to understand the seasonality of the business, which is strongly influenced by the quarter we are talking about, mainly due to weather conditions. An abnormally cold summer can affect the company's operating performance. Adverse cold conditions often cause delays and cost overruns, which is why Q1 tends to be among the weakest and summer and autumn tend to be among the most favorable.

On the other hand, at the tax level, in 2020 it has been decided to take advantage of the possibility (due to COVID) of postponing the payment of 39 million related to payroll taxes, which will be payable in 2021 and 2022.

Taking into account the above points and the following assumptions:

2023 12% adjusted EBITDA margin Payment in stock options (reduces FCF) Average growth to 2023 of 3% excluding M&A Higher tax rate due to tax deferral in 2020.

We obtain the following Target Prices:

An IRR at 2023 of 9%, without the optionality of the M&A and without including the more than possible acquisition of Chubb. The most negative aspect in the case of APi (which is why I apply a low multiple) is the existence of the convertible preferred stock.

Conclusion

A company where time plays in its favor, as the higher quality and lower cyclicality profile evolves favorably over the years.

With the entry of Jarden's former management to the board, they bring in two top-notch outsiders to continue the plan laid out years earlier with Jarden.

The valuation is not demanding and the optionality of M&A in a very fragmented market is positive. Expansion now adds a significant growth bonus.

The acquisition of Chubb is perfect for the long term, as it allows us to exceed 50% of recurring revenues and strongly strengthens APi's presence in Europe.

All in all, an exciting company for the long term with some aspects related to capital allocation (preferred) that are more questionable.