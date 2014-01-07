Tempura/E+ via Getty Images

When Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE) stock fell 13% after fiscal first quarter earnings in June, I argued the sell-off was an overreaction. With Lakeland stock again dropping 13% after this month's fiscal Q2 release, it's harder to be quite as sanguine.

After all, the argument after the Q1 report was that the market was focusing on seemingly ugly headline numbers (revenue declined 25% year-over-year, while margins compressed) but ignoring the context in which they were delivered. Lakeland was comparing against peak pandemic-driven demand; taking that into consideration, I argued at the time that the quarter was far better than investors seemed to believe. Indeed, LAKE found a bottom and wound up rallying a few weeks later, though the gains likely came at least in part to rising Covid-19 cases driven by the so-called "delta variant."

This time around, the headline numbers look similarly soft - but the explanation from management for another 20%-plus decline in sales is far more concerning. Indeed, that explanation colors the Q1 release and suggests that the market's initial reaction to that report may have been more on point than it seemed.

All that said, some lumpiness in the results shouldn't necessarily be surprising. Taking the first half as a whole, Lakeland still looks like it's headed in the right direction. The long-term strategy devised by relatively new management remains on track. Most importantly, even the disappointing Q2 does not suggest that Lakeland is headed back to its pre-pandemic ways. Yet, with Lakeland stock at $21, the valuation is getting close to that point. Personally, I'm willing to stay patient here after Q2, while acknowledging that I may have to be more patient than I might have hoped just a few weeks ago.

The Bear Case for Lakeland Industries Stock

I've discussed this before, but the broad bear case for LAKE is worth revisiting after the sell-off. That case obviously is somewhat simple: that once the pandemic thankfully recedes, the company's performance will return to past levels.

Indeed, a smaller version of that story played out in the past, for both the company and the stock. In 2014, an Ebola outbreak in West Africa drove up demand in the second half of fiscal 2015 (ending January). Revenue in Q4 FY15 rose 24% year-over-year excluding the impact of the company's exit from the Brazilian market. Gross margin expanded significantly, and an operating loss turned into a profit. LAKE stock did wind up rallying from mid-2014 levels, but a bubbly rally reversed in a hurry:

Data by YCharts

chart from 7/1/2014 to 6/30/2015

Trading over the past 20 months does seem to share some similarities with 2014-2015 performance, even ignoring the (apparently) Reddit-driven rally in late January and February that sent LAKE as high as $48. Lakeland stock more than doubled in the first few weeks of last year; it's now ~flat to late February 2020 highs:

Data by YCharts

chart from 1/1/2020 to present

The issue isn't just that the pandemic spiked demand and thus revenue. Margins benefited enormously, as price competition in the PPE (personal protective equipment) industry essentially evaporated. In FY21, Lakeland's gross margin went from 35.2% to 49.8%. Operating margin quintupled from 5.5% to 27.6%.

Obviously, those expansions were not sustainable. And as the FY20 operating margin figure shows, Lakeland's pre-pandemic simply wasn't that strong of a business. LAKE certainly wasn't that strong of a stock, with 10-year annualized returns of less than 3% on Jan. 1, 2020. Total returns in the Russell 2000 were more than six times as high.

Performance in the first half of FY22 suggests that reversion has begun. Revenue dropped 25% in Q1, as noted, and 21% in Q2. But operating profit numbers look worse, with a 50% decline in the first quarter followed by a 60% plunge in the most recent period. The numbers certainly suggest not only that Lakeland's business has peaked but that the trend also weakened during the second quarter.

Making matters worse is why Q2 performance was worse on a relative basis. Lakeland management argued that overstocking in the first quarter pulled demand forward. But as chief executive officer Charles Roberson admitted in his prepared remarks on the Q2 call, that, in turn, means that the prior quarter simply wasn't as strong as Lakeland thought it was:

In Q1 of fiscal year '22, we noted an initial recovery in the industrial markets in the U.S. We now believe that the perceived strength of the recovery was magnified by freight delays, extending order lead times, leading distributors, and end users to place additional orders as industry activity surged. As these delayed shipments arrive throughout Q1 and Q2 of fiscal year '22. an excess of inventory was created within the U.S. distribution channels.

The concern is that it's supposed to be strength in industrial markets, driven by Lakeland's strategy during the pandemic, that justifies expectations for growth as Covid-19 revenue fades. Roberson has noted repeatedly that Lakeland chose not to simply fill every PPE order it could at any price. Rather, the company focused on "a strategy dedicating our manufacturing capacity to our industrial customer base and serving the COVID-19 market only to the extent that we had capacity beyond the requirements of our core customers," as he put it on the Q4 call in April.

If Lakeland isn't benefiting from U.S. industrial demand, then that strategy essentially didn't work. If that's the case, Lakeland is heading back toward being the same business it was before the pandemic. Given that the company estimated Covid-19 related sales of $3.5 million in Q2 (~13% of revenue, the same proportion as in Q1, against 30-35% last year), the tailwind already has moderated substantially. Once it fades, presumably Lakeland's underlying performance returns to FY20 levels. Bear in mind that Lakeland Industries stock entered calendar 2020 below $11.

Minding the Downside

One piece of good news, however, is that the bear case is not nearly that simple. As I noted after Q1, it's important to remember that even if the income statement returns to pre-2020 levels, the balance sheet will not. Lakeland ended fiscal 2020 with cash of $13 million. The figure at the end of Q2 was $60 million.

Even assuming Lakeland's enterprise value returns to the ~$73 million implied by the stock price at the end of calendar 2019, LAKE stock still should trade at about $17. That's a ~20% decline from current levels. That's not to say that $17 is a floor short-term or long-term, but rather to point out that the odds of LAKE round-tripping to $11 seem slim barring a significant misstep. (At $11, the business would have an EV of less than $30 million).

And while Q2 was disappointing, even by management's own admission, there's still some evidence that the strategy undertaken during the pandemic has borne some fruit:

Lakeland Industries, 1H FY22 vs 1H FY20

Metric 1H FY22 1H FY20 Change Revenue $61.6M $52.2M +18.0% Gross Profit $27.1M $18.0M +50.8% Gross Margin 44.0% 34.5% +950 bps Operating Profit $10.2M $2.3M +338% Operating Margin 16.5% 4.5% +1200 bps

source: author from Lakeland SEC filings

There are some puts and takes here, including ~$8 million in Covid-19 related demand this fiscal year (more than 80% of the revenue growth) and an exceptionally soft performance in Q1 FY19. But particularly on the COGS line, there's clear evidence that a SKU reduction strategy has worked; this quarter's 10-Q notes the return of competitive pricing in the industry as well as a sharp decrease in higher-margin container sales, yet gross margins have expanded significantly. Lakeland had said after Q1 that it expected to keep a high majority of the roughly 500 industrial customers acquired last year; commentary on this quarter's call about a shift back to new business development suggests that retention efforts have held up.

Even revenue growth aside from Covid-19 demand seems more positive than it appears. A low-single-digit increase over two years seems reasonably strong given the pressures on some of Lakeland's end markets, particularly overseas.

This simply seems a much stronger business than it was two years ago, due to the strategic decisions made before and during the pandemic. The market isn't quite treating it as such.

The Long-Term Case for LAKE Stock

To be fair, the enterprise value assigned Lakeland still is up nearly 50% from where it sat at the end of 2019. But it still seems possible to justify that expansion and some incremental upside.

The key hinge here is margins. Again, Lakeland's margins have gone from mid-5s in 2019 to 14%-plus in the 'disappointing' Q2. Given that gross margin is a key driver of the increase and that strategic moves (notably the aforementioned SKU reduction) at this point seem like the bigger cause, it does seem possible to model in low double-digit operating margins even in a normalized environment. On a consolidated basis, Alpha Pro Tech (APT) did 8-9% pre-pandemic, with far better segment-level margins in its PPE segment as opposed to its building supply business. Owens & Minor (OMI) saw nearly 7% margins in 2018, though just 4.5% the following year, but its products are far less differentiated and its execution in 2019, in particular, was notably substandard.

Off a FY20 revenue base of $108 million, it's not terribly difficult to see Lakeland getting net income consistently over $10 million in a normalized environment. A new high-performance line cleared $1 million in revenue in Q2 while growing 100%-plus, and that along with a continuing industrial recovery should keep the top line reasonably intact relative to a trailing twelve-month $148 million. Even ~$130 million at 12% EBIT margins suggests net income and free cash flow around $12 million; a 15x multiple plus existing and generated cash would get LAKE back over $30.

Admittedly, post-Q2 there likely is a catalyst problem here. My first instinct, in fact, after the report was to add to my position, but after a deeper dive, I'm not quite ready to do so. (It will be interesting to see if Lakeland itself sees the situation differently. The company went aggressively into the market after the post-Q1 decline, buying back nearly 3% of shares outstanding in what data from the 10-Q suggests was a period of about two weeks). The long-term case may prove correct, but it's likely going to take some time and improved second-half performance for the market to be convinced.

Still, the story here is not as bad as the post-earnings decline suggests. This remains a nicely profitable company serving a market that should grow long term (particularly overseas). Valuation is reasonable. The company owns facilities worldwide, yet capex is low (~$2 million this year). And I still think there's at least the possibility of an acquisition at some point; as I've written before, O&M is a logical acquirer.

Two quarters of uneven results perhaps have dented that story. They haven't broken it. I still believe LAKE will pay off, even if it might take a bit longer than hoped.