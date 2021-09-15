GoGold (OTCQX:GLGDF) has outperformed the price of gold, silver, various mining ETFs, and peers over several time periods.
Figure 1 - Source: Koyfin
There are however no reasons to think that will reverse any time soon. The hit ratio of great intercepts at Los Ricos is remarkable and the company is releasing drill results almost on a weekly basis.
The company is spending about $2M per month drilling at Los Ricos and is likely to add at least 100M AgEq ounces with the first Los Ricos North resource update. Keep in mind, the company will not stop there. The drilling will continue for some time given the many attractive targets with good samples.
Figure 2 - Source: GoGold Corporate Presentation
The latest share price for GoGold on the TSX is C$3.16. The price data is taken from TradingView and the financials are from the Q3-21 financial statement. The figures give us a market cap of $727.8M and an enterprise value of $648.6M.
Figure 3 - Source: Multiple Sources
There has not been any drilling at Los Ricos South since the PEA was released in the beginning of 2021, but we can from the table below see how attractive the NPV is at current spot prices. Los Ricos South alone has an NPV of about $400M using today's spot prices and Los Ricos North has much greater potential.
Figure 4 - Source: GoGold Press Releases
The first Los Ricos North resource update is due to be released in the end of October, based on communication from the CEO Brad Langille at the Beaver Creek Precious Metals Summit last week.
That will include drill results from La Trini, El Orito, Casados, and El Favor. All areas are objectively attractive, but La Trini is a smaller area with good grades and widths. It's fair to say the grade is slightly lower than Los Ricos South and the other areas at Los Ricos North.
Figure 5, 6, 7, & 8 - Source: Data from Press Releases
While the other three areas at Los Ricos North might appear to have lower grades than Los Ricos South, it's a question of wider widths. For anyone looking closer at the data, one can see that the high-grade core is relatively similar between those areas and Los Ricos South. The wider widths or lengths are just putting downward pressure on any average number.
Figure 9 & 10 - Source: Own Calculations on Drill Results
El Favor is no doubt my favorite area at Los Ricos North because of the relatively high grade, very long lengths, high silver portion, larger size, and the growth potential. It's also very near the surface.
El Favor East is where the company has more recently been drilling aggressively. The results are so far very encouraging with great high-grade material within very long mineralized drill holes.
Figure 11 & 12 - Source: GoGold Press Release 2021-09-15
We will with the first resource update get an independent estimate of the size of Los Ricos North to-date. I think we are at the very least looking at 100M AgEq ounces.
Management has in turn mentioned targets around 120M AgEq ounces, which would put the size to about 1.5x Los Ricos South. The below chart uses that size for Los Ricos North's NPV for various metal prices.
Figure 13 - Source: Own Calculations
Even if we're a few years from production at Los Ricos South and a couple more at Los Ricos North, a market cap to net asset value of 0.6 at spot prices is very cheap given the many near-term catalysts and the growth potential after the initial Los Ricos North resource update.
It was earlier this week communicated by David Finch on Twitter that GoGold will be added to the GDXJ this Friday, which has the potential to put some upside pressure on the stock price. Later in October, we will get the long-awaited Los Ricos North resource update.
In the beginning of 2022, the company will release the PFS for Los Ricos South. Another resource update for Los Ricos North is likely to follow within a year from now.
