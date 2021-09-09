Vladimir Vladimirov/E+ via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

Facebook (FB) is a leading social networking platform that has an ambitious goal of being one of the key pioneers in the creation of the metaverse. Though the metaverse concept requires the wide adoption and participation of companies, with a strong cash position, growing active user count and significant investments, Facebook is poised to play an important role in the metaverse as it works towards that future vision over the next few years.

Quick Business Overview

Facebook is a dominant social platform for both consumers and businesses. Starting out from just being a social networking site, they have continuously enhanced their platform to offer a wide range of experiences, not only for consumers but also for creators and businesses to create engaging content and advertise through different kinds of media.

(Source: Page 6 of Facebook Earnings Presentation Q2 2021)

As of Q2 2021, Facebook has over 3.5 billion people actively using one or more of its services. Using World Bank’s 2019, 3.5 billion people is equivalent to 56% of the world population, excluding the population of China.

In addition, all their efforts through the years have been towards a bigger vision - the metaverse.

In this article, we discussed the three key pillars sustaining Facebook’s growth and the overall vision of building the metaverse.

The Three Key Pillars Of Facebook

When Facebook started out, it seems like it was “just another social media website”.

As a social media business, it has immense potential in driving more advertisement inventory through its suite of products and lifting the Average Revenue Per User (“ARPU”) in the rest of the world.

(Source: Page 4 of Facebook Earnings Presentation Q2 2021)

However, it has since enhanced its value proposition via three key pillars: 1) enabling creators to express themselves and earn a living,

2) developing end-to-end commerce experiences for both consumers and businesses, and

3) building the next Augmented Reality ("AR") / Virtual Reality ("VR") computing platform.

Facebook is a platform for creators where they can express themselves freely and share their work while making a living. This type of business model is created to help others make more money or enable entrepreneurship, and it’s the exact model which made companies like Shopify (SHOP) successful. By offering the full spectrum of commerce from sourcing, recommending, payment services to after-sales support, it lowers the barrier of entry for creators to choose Facebook as their preferred commerce platform. Facebook undertakes the heavy work of managing the tools and services, while creators just have to focus on what they do best - sharing their creative work with the world.

It complements their business model very well as people are scrolling through social media (Facebook, Instagram, etc) and making purchases (payment services) through their discovery process.

Consumers are also looking more towards personalized shopping and not just a shopfront. They want to have a direct agent to serve them based on their personal preferences. A full spectrum of commerce leads to better customer experiences and loyalty.

To seal the deal, Facebook committed to not take any fees from creators’ earnings until 2023. When it charges, it won’t be as high as the commission rate of 30% which Apple (AAPL) is charging on its creators. For a creator who gets to keep 100% of his/her earnings on a platform with billions of potential customers, it is extremely attractive. This in turn attracts more creators onto the platform, which leads to more product varieties and attracts more customers again. It’s a positive feedback loop. If Facebook can create this seamless “one-stop shop” for both businesses and consumers, it would not be hard to envision Facebook becoming a top choice for businesses to maintain their digital presence.

According to the Q2 2021 transcript:

But as we bring more of this online and enable more of this, it's going to create a superior consumer experience, and it's going to convert better for businesses. This is going to lead to more businesses investing and building out their presences across our services, and that will lead to even more diversity of products for people to discover and interact with.

Facebook is also investing heavily to build the next AR/VR computing platform.

On 9 September 2021, Facebook announced the launch of their first smart glasses from Rayban. Currently, most VR/AR use cases are for gaming. Although there is still a long way to go in terms of wide adoption of AR/VR for different use cases, this is a step in the right direction for people to envision that a world of AR/VR social interaction is indeed a possibility.

(Source: Tech@FB)

These three key pillars work in tandem with each other and will be instrumental for Facebook to transition to a much bigger goal: creating the metaverse.

Creating the Metaverse

In the Q2 2021 transcript, CEO Zuckerberg shared that rather than just a social media company, he wants Facebook to be known as the metaverse company. What is the metaverse? Meta means “beyond” in Greek, so this represents going beyond our universe, into shared virtual environments.

Why is Facebook embarking on this vision? CEO Zuckerberg shared that he has been thinking and envisioning some of this stuff way before he even started Facebook. The metaverse is touted as the next iteration of the internet. Brands are looking for ways to bridge the gap between physical and virtual interactions while maintaining the experience. Apart from opening up new frontiers and horizons for brands and businesses, it creates new opportunities for everyone to express themselves via social technologies.

What happens in the metaverse? The same thing as what happens in real life, but virtually. People will be able to access the metaverse with virtual reality, create their own digital avatar, buy goods and services, hang out with friends, attend events and even the possibility of interacting with parts of it in their physical space with the help of augmented and mixed reality. Imagine instead of shopping online, think of visiting a visual shopping mall in the metaverse - it is a whole new experience that is convenient and enjoyable for consumers.

If you have watched the movie Ready Player One, that is exactly what CEO Zuckerberg is envisioning for Facebook, and to quote the show:

People come to the Oasis (or metaverse) for all the things they can do, but they stay for all the things they can be: tall, beautiful, scary, a different sex, a different species, live-action, cartoon, it’s all your call.

(Source: Facebook News)

In Aug 2021, Facebook shared a glimpse of the metaverse possibilities through the launch of the open beta of Horizon Workrooms, a virtual meeting space where colleagues can meet and work together from anywhere through the power of virtual reality. Working remotely is considered a norm in the world that we live in today. Though it offers convenience and flexibility to work from anywhere, the lack of social interaction and physical meetings creates a disconnect between colleagues and a lack of sense of presence in space. Horizon Workrooms overcomes that by allowing for colleagues to be present and creating a new virtual experience.

According to CEO Zuckerberg in the Q2 2021 transcript:

“The defining quality of the metaverse is presence, which is this feeling that you're really there with another person or in another place. Creation, avatars and digital objects are going to be central to how we express ourselves, and this is going to lead to entirely new experiences and economic opportunities.”

Facebook is artificially depressing their profit margins by charging its developers minimal fees and offering rewards of up to $1 billion. We believe Facebook is using the profits from its advertisement segment to offset the losses incurred in the AR/VR segment.

Source: Amazon Website, accessed on 13 September 2021

A search on Amazon revealed that Oculus is sold at a price point of $299. When we look at other headsets such as HP Reverb, Valve Index, and Sony PlayStation, Oculus is the cheapest and it has better specifications. Their strategy is clearly about driving adoption and bringing more Oculus developers onboard the platform.

Though Facebook is investing significantly in the space, the metaverse is not something that they can build alone. It requires other companies in the industry to play their part and contribute to the metaverse ecosystem. The good news is that Unity, Roblox & Microsoft have also shared their vision on the metaverse. Overall as technology continues to progress and companies begin to acknowledge this possibility, the metaverse can be a (virtual) reality.

Financials

(Source: Author’s Own Calculations and Facebook’s SEC Filings)

From the financial profile of Facebook, it is clear that Facebook is immensely profitable. With an operating profit margin of 42.5%, it is able to finance any new initiatives with a long perspective. This means for any new competitors, they have to think twice because Facebook is able to drive adoption by charging at a lower price point without going bankrupt.

At the same time, there is no turning back from digital advertising. Being the de facto standard for social media, Facebook will continue to grow along with the industry while raising its prices of advertisements at a rate higher than inflation.

Valuations

As of now, Facebook’s main source of revenue still comes from advertising, and this will continue to be a key revenue contributor even as they work towards building the metaverse. As Facebook is already generating profits and cash flow, we will use an Enterprise Value ("EV") / Operating Income ("EBIT") valuation model to estimate its fair value.

To get a rough idea of how Facebook’s EBIT will grow in subsequent quarters, we can reference from the 3 years EBIT Compound Annual Growth Rate (“CAGR”) of Facebook.

(Source: Image created by the author with data from Facebook's quarterly reports)

From above, notice that the EBIT actually dipped in 2019 as compared to 2018. However, as investors, we must dive deeper into why this happened and not rely on surface financials. From Facebook’s 2019 annual report, they incurred legal accruals of $5 billion in the first six months of 2019. These are non-recurring one time expenses that should not be part of continued business operations. If we include these expenses back, Facebook’s 2019 EBIT actually grew 16% year-on-year.

Over the past 3 years, Facebook’s EV/EBIT multiple has been in the range of 18-25 times. Currently, Facebook is trading at an EV/EBIT (TTM) of roughly 23 times. Conservatively, if we assume that Facebook can maintain a 20% EBIT growth rate, this gives us a 1 year forward EV/EBIT of 19 times, which is at the lower range of their historical multiple.

(Source: Image created by author with data from FB's quarterly reports)

The above valuation is assuming that Facebook maintains the status quo. However, with a renewed vision of building up the metaverse, and especially since investments have already started in this space, it is possible that we will see a re-rating of the multiple over the next few years.

Though not a high growth company, Facebook has established and proven itself to be a stable compounder. In consideration of all the factors above, we believe that Facebook is fairly valued now, with the metaverse being huge potential growth optionality within the business.

Risks

Looming Regulatory/Privacy Risks

As technology continues to advance and digital data privacy/security being of utmost importance to prevent digital fraud, lawmakers and regulators are watching closely on tech giants such as Facebook, Google & Microsoft to ensure that they comply with the policies. The Facebook-Cambridge Analytica scandal was an incident that created a lot of scrutiny for Facebook on their business practices.

Apple’s recent privacy update on iOS 14 which was brought up in the Q1 and Q2 2021 earnings call is also a potential headwind, where Facebook had to navigate these changes. Even though Facebook is working on some measures to help businesses work around this, should there continue to be more privacy regulations set in place by companies or government bodies, it might prove to be a concern for Facebook.

Adoption of AR/VR

The acceptance of VR & AR as part of our every day lives might be something that is still difficult to visualize. It sounds very cool and futuristic, but practically speaking, not everyone might buy into the idea, especially since a bulky headset is required to access the VR world.

However, the latest partnership between Facebook and Rayban displays the possibilities of how accessing the VR world can be as simple as wearing sunglasses. A perfect example of what this can potentially be is the E.D.I.T.H sunglasses that Tony Stark gave to Peter Parker.

Conclusion

Despite being under the scrutiny of several public and regulatory bodies, Facebook has held its ground and persevered through, with a renewed vision of building the future of the internet, the metaverse. With its three pillars (creators, commerce and the next computing platform) and a strong active user base, there is a strong possibility that Facebook will come out on top. We should expect to see more prioritized investments to build this space up.

Though the metaverse is something that requires significant investments from companies, we believe that the market is not factoring in the potential of it yet. For investors who are in it for the long haul, we believe that Facebook is at a fair valuation now and can be considered as a stable mid-growth compounder over the coming years.