Goldman published its latest commodity report. The highlight can be found here:

In the report, there are two charts that are worthy of discussion.

The first one is Goldman's assumed global oil inventory build since the start of COVID. According to Goldman, we have now eliminated almost 1 billion barrels of oil inventories since Dec. 2019. The normalization of this oil inventory will allow oil prices to start meaningfully move higher. Here's what Goldman said:

As such, the market remains in deficit with the only remaining inventory surplus relative to pre-Covid levels in China, where higher demand and refinery runs ultimately necessitate it (see here). Net, we forecast that OECD stocks will reach their lowest levels since early 2015, driving the forward curve into steeper backwardation initially and ultimately necessitating higher long-dated prices to incentivize higher production. Accordingly, we reiterate our $80/bbl price target for 4Q21 with upside risks to 1H22.

Now we know this isn't really a surprise because based on US oil data (the best in the world for all the flaws EIA has), US oil inventories are normalizing and normalizing quickly.

Source: HFI Research

But as we've written in the past, we think Goldman's storage estimate is a bit too pessimistic. The total build seen in the chart is an estimate by Goldman using "assumed demand destruction". This means that the actual builds are not reflected in the chart, and instead, it's only an assumption.

Given that being the case and looking at US oil inventories already below the levels of 2019, we think Goldman's chart may be understating the actual deficit in the market.

Nonetheless, we are arguing over inches here. What's clear is that the market is in deficit and continues to trend in that direction.

The second chart is the global oil demand tracker.

We are currently around ~98 mb/d according to Goldman and the recent COVID case spike has not meaningfully impacted Asian oil demand. We can also double verify Goldman's assumption here by looking at the recent US COVID case spike and the lack of demand drop.

Source: HFI Research

Whatever is the case, the recent COVID case spike has not meaningfully harmed global oil demand. Global refining margins remain elevated pointing to higher runs going forward. All of this has to be taken into account with the caveat that global air travel remains 1/3 lower than pre-COVID, and limited jet fuel consumption will still limit refinery throughput.

With that said, if global oil demand continues to recover, then it's hard to see the deficit not persisting.

All in all, Goldman's data points to global oil inventories now normalized versus pre-COVID. With demand still resilient despite higher COVID case counts, the bull argument for a surge in oil demand in Q4 is growing. And if Q4 oil demand surprises to the upside, then it bodes very well for our 2022 oil demand call.

Today also saw OPEC+ increase oil demand assumptions for 2022, and we think more will likely follow. Keep in mind that the only reason people are forecasting a surplus in 2022 is because of their OECD oil demand assumption. China's oil demand is higher by ~2 mb/d today than it was in 2019. So the baseline is higher, and thus, people have to assume a decrease in OECD oil demand in 2022 to justify a lower demand assumption.

Energy Stocks Breakout

In other news, energy stocks are finally surging higher today following another bullish EIA oil storage report. Refinery throughput is starting to come back while Gulf of Mexico oil production remains impacted.

On a technical basis, the move we are seeing this week is a breakout and should push energy stocks back to their previous high. There are also a few exceptions in the energy world like Baytex Energy (OTCPK:BTEGF), which is making a new YTD high. Our target shows $2.48 next following this breakout.

And amongst the large-cap names, Cenovus Energy (CVE) is also moving above the recent consolidation level making $10.38 the next target.

All in all, oil fundamentals continue to trend in the same direction with more oil inventory draws expected going forward. And if inventories continue to decline while demand recovers, then oil prices are set to move higher and energy stocks with it.