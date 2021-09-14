Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) Virtual mCloud Connect 2021 Conference September 14, 2021 11:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Lucas Joppa - Chief Environmental Officer

Conference Call Participants

Mark Jeffries - mCloud Connect

Mark Jeffries

My name is Mark Jeffries, and I'm honored to be moderating mCloud Connect.

You know, events of the past 18 months have caused all of us to rethink how the world operates. How we do things, and of course, how we interact with each other. Now on the upside, well, we've all learned so much about each other's lives and worlds, just from your backgrounds in those virtual calls, so many bookcases, so many guitars, a lot of cats as well. We've become resilient, haven't we? In the face of adversity, we stay connected. We continue to address the new found urgency to act on environmental issues. And of course, find innovative ways to keep reducing greenhouse gases.

In many ways, the pandemic has proven itself to be the ultimate catalyst, accelerating transformation. It's not what we want to do in five years, or even one year, stakeholders for energy intensive businesses now want to know what is being done today. And that encapsulates much of why we're all here right now to listen, learn and share ideas about this journey that we are all on.

All right, we've got an amazing program starting right now with our opening keynote presentation from Lucas Joppa. To kick us off, we're excited to have the Chief Environmental Officer for Microsoft with us today Dr. Lucas Joppa. Dr. Joppa will share with us amazing and innovative ideas being deployed at Microsoft and elsewhere to address the sustainability challenge that we all face around the world.

He's been recognized by Fortune Magazine in its 40 Under 40 list. He's constantly published in top tier journals, and he’s is an honorary Fellow at the UN Environment Program World Conservation Monitoring Center. His presentation promises to be absolutely fascinating. And at the end, we will get a chance to ask him a few questions.

Dr. Lucas Joppa over to you.

Lucas Joppa

Hi, and thank you so much for allowing me to participate in this event. My name is Lucas Joppa and what I want to talk about today is how any organization, any individual can and should be thinking about how they can help engineer a climate-stable future, to engineer climate stable-future on behalf of the organization that you're working for and on behalf of our global society.

The topic that we're talking about, about climate, about environmental sustainability, is a topic that has really defined my personal and professional life. I started out studying environmental science, I did my undergraduate degree in wildlife ecology, I spent time in the United States Peace Corps, working on environmental issues, and I did my doctorate in ecology. In that whole time, I was thinking about how Earth's natural systems support human activities. And after I finished my graduate degree, I went on to take on a career that I still enjoy today, which is working at Microsoft. I started at Microsoft, helping lead our work on computational ecology, before taking on more corporate environmental sustainability rules, where I’m now the Chief Environmental Officer for the company.

And what really struck me as I went through my studies, and as I've gone through my career, is that my life, my work is really taking place at the intersection of two unprecedented ages. The first is one that many of -- most of us are well versed, very familiar with, it's the Information Age. It’s that we have computing that surrounds us in our daily lives. But there's also another age that scientists have described called the Anthropocene or the Anthropocene depending on your pronunciation. And that really is the geological age that's defined by the ability for the future to be able to look back at our time. And in geological formation, see the negative impacts that human activities have had on Earth's natural systems. And it was always my desire, my ambition, to work at the intersection of these two ages to see if we could use the tools, the infrastructure of the Information Age, to counter the negative impacts, or the negative effects that will be visible as a result of the Anthropocene.

And really to think about how we can work at the intersection of the environment and the economy, because when we think about that, those two, in many people's minds are completely separate. But in reality, they're almost one and the same. And when we think about that, we really think about the need to take the incredible economic growth that we have seen over the past 150-years since the dawn of the Industrial Revolution, and all of the improvements to the overall human experience that, that economic growth has provided, and begin to separate it from the environmental degradation that, that growth has wrought. And what that means is that there is this increasing socioeconomic imperative for our global economy, for our global society. And that is to begin to decouple environmental impacts from economic growth.

And when we talk about environmental impacts, I really like to simplify it by breaking it down into four areas. When we talk about the environment and Earth’s natural systems, things can get incredibly complex. But I think we don't do too much of a disservice to the topic by breaking it down into these four key areas of carbon, water, waste, and ecosystems. These are really kind of some of the basic units of life on Earth that support human societies and human activities. And they're kind of -- will be in the backdrop of much of what I've talked about today.

And if we really want to zoom in on one of those issues, on carbon, and start talking about why this socioeconomic imperative is becoming so critical, is on the top of everybody's minds today. It's because as a species, we are facing an incredible climate crisis. And I'm not going to spend a ton of this talk, telling everybody about the doom and gloom of the climate crisis. I'm an optimist, I'm filled with hope. I'm filled with enthusiasm and motivation for building solutions. But I do want to couch the conversation in a common understanding about just how critical the situation these days is. Because the best available science says that if we want to avert the worst socioeconomic impacts of a rapidly changing climate, we are going to have to constrain overall climate change to an increase in average temperature of less than 1.5 °C above pre-industrial times. That's very complicated to say. But ultimately, it means that we can't let global temperature rise above 1.5 °C from before humans started manipulating our climate. And 1.5 °C, it's hard to understand how much that is. It doesn't seem like a lot. But what science tells us is that above that as we go from 1.5 °C to 2 °C, 2 °C to 2.5 °C to 3 °C, that the linear changes in degrees of temperature increase are not reflected in the linear impacts on human activities. It's a highly nonlinear environmental and atmosphere, climate system that we currently enjoy today. And every 0.5 °C of temperature change has the potential to radically transform our environment, our societies and our overall experience.

And so what science says is that if we want to avoid all of those negative impacts, then we have to stay within a carbon budget. And the carbon budget, for better or worse, is about 420 gigatons of carbon. A gigaton is 1 billion -- so that’s 420 billion tons of carbon that we have left in our budget that we can still emit into the atmosphere. 420 billion sounds like a lot, but when you think about the scale at which we are currently spending that budget, when it comes down to measuring that budget in years, it’s incredibly short. We are currently emitting about 42 gigatons of carbon into the atmosphere every year, which means that we have about 10 years to ensure that we don't break our overall climate budget, that we start to put ourselves on path for what we called a net-zero climate, and a net-zero carbon economy by 2050. Meaning that the amount of anthropogenic or human caused emissions that are going into the atmosphere are balanced out, are zeroed out by the amount of anthropogenic or assuming carbon that is being removed from the atmosphere.

And one of the things that I want to be really clear about is that, even if we do that, even if we stay within this 420 billion gigaton carbon budget, that science has set out for us, that still only gives us a 66% chance of staying within this 1.5 °C temperature increase.

And so, the time is short and the probabilities are decent, but not great for us to do the job that we now know, we desperately need to, if we are to continue to allow people all around the world to improve their overall lives and experiences. And this was really hammered home with a report by the IPCC that came out just a few weeks ago. The numbers that I was showing before were from an IPCC report on -- a special report on temperature change or climate change of 1.5 °C. That IPCC does these annual assessment reports every few years. We're now on the sixth one. And basically what this report that the IPCC just released says, is basically more and worse of the same that we haven't changed our ways, that actually these exponential trends and carbon emissions and other greenhouse gas emissions are just continuing to increase, and that time is even shorter than we thought.

And so, there is no evidence that we are significantly changing our ways, but there is a lot of evidence that the criticality of the situation that we face is reaching a peak. And that is why, we hear that this decade is the decade for action, that this decade is the decade that we must start to change our ways, because of the carbon budget, because of the climate crisis. And it's why every corporation, every organization is facing increasing stakeholder scrutiny and assessment of what organizations are doing to change. And there is really 3 dimensions to these expectations. First, there is an expectation that every organization is reducing its own exposure to climate risk, that is building a resiliency into its organizational structure, that the business that it's running is resilient to what we know will be forthcoming impacts of the changing climate. The second dimension is, an expectation that your organization is not contributing to the problem that, it's not making this worse. And those two things, those first two things are really kind of the purview of what I would call traditional corporate sustainability.

There's a third increasing expectation as well. And that’s that your organization is part of the solution, it’s part of buildings solutions to help us overcome this climate challenge that we're currently facing. And so when I think about corporate sustainability which is what I do for my job, I really think that it comes down to a pretty simple equation is that, when it comes to corporate sustainability is all about working to optimize the simple function, to minimize the environmental footprint of your business operations and to maximize the positive environmental impact of the product, policies and partnerships that your organization undergoes. And particularly, what it says is that you -- in your organization, when you're thinking about environmental sustainability, need to embrace your core competencies, to do what you do best in the pursuit of environmentally sustainable outcomes. And I recommend that every organization breaks this down into a pretty simple framework, think about carbon, water, waste, and ecosystems and set goals specifically for each of those areas. And to ensure that each of those goal areas are supported by really the kind of the five pillars that I think about any company having the operations, the way your products and facilities are operated, and sourced, managed, and then operated at end of life that that's done as sustainably as possible that you're not making the problem worse. But also to think about this through the lens of your products and services, to think how can my current products and services be deployed in pursuit of sustainability outcomes? And how can I innovate new products and services, while staying true to my core competencies to what I do best, so that we can have new environmental sustainability focused or directed solutions, that you -- when you think about your relationship with your customers, they see you as a partner on their sustainability journey.

That, as and where it's appropriate from a policy perspective, you advocate for those environmental sustainability policies that will help empower you on your sustainability journey, and that you put your employees to work on this issue as well. And that really is, in my mind, the core strategic framework for any corporate sustainability effort. And I hope that all of you at the end of this talk, at the end of this discussion will spend some time thinking about that for your organizations. Are we following some of those simple principles? Are we being as effective as we possibly can?

And I think that if you follow that framework, you'll find it easy to take what can sometimes be a contentious or esoteric or otherwise issue, environmental sustainability, and make it really easy to integrate it into your day to day business activities, and align it with your overall corporate mission and your corporate vision.

So that is kind of the way that I think about environmental sustainability regardless of the type of organization you work for, regardless of the sector that you may be in. But there's a specific thing that motivates me because we started this talk thinking about the intersection of the information age and Anthropocene. And I happen to believe that there is a significant opportunity, as I said, to leverage the infrastructure of the Information Age to counter the Anthropocene. And what that means is, quite simply that there's a big technology opportunity, and also an almost unrealized big technology opportunity, one that sees us bringing the infrastructure of the information age to the Anthropocene and not just reducing our risk, not just helping to solve some significant, maybe the most significant problems that society has ever faced, but also a growth opportunity, if organizations can determine and figure out how to use technology correctly. This represents one of the biggest data problems the world has ever seen. We need to be able to understand, monitor, model and manage first natural systems, and literally all of life on Earth.

And then we also need to be able to monitor, model and manage all of the systems that humans build, so that we can minimize the impact of those systems on Earth’s natural systems. That, by definition, is the biggest data opportunity you can imagine, because it's such a big opportunity, because the modeling and the management is so significant, the optimization problems are so large, this is a big compute opportunity as well. There's no question that it drives relevance to some of the biggest markets in the world. The base level of our global economic pyramid rests on natural resources, as many attendees of this talk recognize, energy is going to be incredibly important. It already is an incredibly important component to our overall global economy. And it's just going to continue to do so, particularly as we work to decarbonize our energy systems. And that's also a massive challenge.

So when I think about the opportunity, the challenge, this is what really gets me excited about working in the space every day. And I hope it's a level of enthusiasm that many of you will leave this event, taking with you going back and feeling energized and recharged, that sustainability isn't just a doom and glooms thing that's happening to us but it's something that we can take control of, we can actually solve some of these challenges, and we can benefit from doing so, as well.

And this is a study that I really liked, that came out a few years ago, published by PwC in the UK. And what it shows? This study looked at just one type of technology, artificial intelligence, and the fundamentals of machine learning that underpin it. And it looked at a few key areas, things like agriculture and transportation. And it asks some high level questions about what are the economic opportunities, what are the environmental benefits of deploying artificial intelligence in a few key areas.

And what was so interesting is that in business we talk a lot about this triple bottom-line, the win, win, win, and it's so rare that we ever actually see it. We talk about it way more than we see it. But this is one area where I believe that it really does have real relevancy. What this study showed, is just some high level thinking, almost a 4.5% boost to global GDP from starting to scale up technology solutions into some sustainability areas, a 4% drop in global Co2 emissions, which is like cancelling out the carbon emissions of Canada, Australia and another small country, combined, all while creating significant employment, and other economic benefits, almost 40 million new jobs as well. So, those are the types of things that really, as I said, I think should get everybody excited about the opportunity here.

And what I want to spend the rest of my talk covering is really the way that we can think about the infrastructure a little bit, of how technology can help counter the Anthropocene. And then walk through some examples that I really like they're there, I think small organizations doing the work of, massive companies fight because they're able to take technology and really move it from the hands of their developers out into the hands of thousands of users all around the world to better understand, to better manage Earth’s natural systems. And so while some of these may be counterintuitive, I hope you find them inspirational.

And one of the reasons that I like to show these is because I always think, you know what, this organization to do it, then any organization can. And I think oftentimes those of us who work at large global enterprise organizations, it's not always apparent that if our organization can do it, then anyone else can, that the small and medium sized businesses can. But I think that these examples really prove that any organization of any size, if they decide to focus on using scaling technology to evolve their environment -- solve environmental challenges, that they can. And that's that really -- that's the thing about technology that gets me excited when I think about the environmental crisis that we have to solve. It's that ability to scale. Because we know that our environmental challenges exist at an incredible scale, at a global scale, at a global socioeconomic scale.

And when we think about the solutions that we might have to be able to counter that, we need solutions that are going to be able to scale as well. And that's why I get excited about the Information Age countering the Anthropocene because the Information Age, the technologies, the infrastructure of it, that is one of the only things that I've ever seen, that has a potential to scale. And when I think about that, I think about all of the different ways that our infrastructure has to scale, that has scaled in the past for other sectors or other ambitions and how we need to do that for environment. And so really, we need to start scaling the way that we curate and store data, the cloud-based compute, the scalable cloud-based compute that we're going to need, our ability to train algorithms, using those data on that compute infrastructure at scale. And then taking those algorithms now that they've been trained, and deploying the information that they are able to provide at scale, via application programming interfaces, or APIs, all so that end user applications can be built by consuming those APIs by surfacing those data, sitting on top of the scalable compute. And those end user specific applications are what ultimately the solutions are that people will use to solve their challenges.

And really, I think that there is four key application areas that I think are so important, when we think about Earth’s natural systems, those classification of what is where, how much is there, and how fast is it changing? There is forecasting, what will be there, how fast will it change in the future, what could be there. There is planning, which is now given that I know what is where and how things may be changing, what should I do about it? And then there's attribution, which is really going back and saying, did what I did my investments, did my actions, did they make a meaningful difference? Did they reduce my sustainability impact? Did they reduce my costs? Did they increase my throughput and time to market, et cetera. And so, those applications, those infrastructure and the applications that I'm talking about, they really all kind of get integrated into a couple of these specific organizations that I want to highlight, and the work that they're doing, because in my mind, these organizations have really embraced that. And as a result, they've been able to have a significantly outsized impact in their work.

And the first organization that I want to talk about is one called Wild Me and Wild Me is this really scrappy, small organization that uses artificial intelligence to help better understand wildlife populations and then manage wildlife populations as well. And they have this kind of simple framework, at least when you draw it out schematically. They are looking to identify individual animals and to use machine learning to identify that animal, not just to say what species it is, but to identify what individual of that species is. So, it's Jack the giraffe, for instance. And when they are able to identify individual animals found to a certain level, then they can start doing much more sophisticated analysis, much more sophisticated statistics, so that they can understand how wildlife populations are doing.

And I just want to show you one example of what Wild Me has been able to develop. What Wild Me does is they produce applications for different species. This is called a Wildbook for Whale Sharks. And what the Wildbook for Whale Sharks does is it looks across the publicly available information, on social media sharing platforms. And it finds videos and photos of whale sharks in this instance, and it gets that information. It first identifies, it uses machine learning to translate the text into English, if it's originally posted in non-English, it goes and it identifies whether or not they think this is a whale shark. Then it goes, and it starts taking individual frames from images, zooming in and doing some really sophisticated machine learning, using some really sophisticated machine learning algorithms to be able to pattern match and to find unique almost fingerprint-like identification marks for these particular animals. It can either say this is an unidentified new animal, and it can give a name there, or it can think that we've seen this one before. And it can go as we saw in the video. It can go and then communicate back with the person who originally observed this, and say, hey, do you have some more information about this? Can we get some more information? And then it we can provide access to the person who observed this species, what more information about it? Hey -- in this case, this is kind of a funny example. This is a whale shark named John Cena, and they say, hey, thanks for submitting your information. This is this whale shark we’ve identified, the John Cena, here's where it's been seen before and a bunch more and here are some other whale sharks that it's been seen with.

And what's so incredible about this, is it’s a small team. Everything that I just mentioned that would take ages if one individual were to do all of that, but the Wildbook for Whale Sharks is doing that all automatically. The Wild Me team is waking up in the morning and finding out about all of this work that's happened, all of these new whale sharks that have been observed, and all of these citizen scientists that have been brought into the network. And so one of the things that’s still incredible for me is the scale that that has allowed Wild Me to operate that. They've scaled over 8,000 citizen scientists around the world, and they -- for certain species, they have identified 10 times more individuals using this computational method, that human scientists have identified in the history of our study of these species. And so for me that just speaks to the incredible capabilities for organizations to take technology and use it to scale.

There's another example I want to highlight, land cover mapping, which really kind of sounds boring, I guess. It's about trying to use machine learning from remote sensing satellite images to classify individual pixels into forests, fields, waterways and urban areas. But we need to know that information, if for instance, we are to understand how our forests are doing, how our fields are doing and how much carbon they're sequestering or emitting into the atmosphere. And one of the things that surprises people is that how little we actually know about our forests and our fields. We haven't advanced our information about those systems as significantly as we have, for instance, our information about people and who their friends are and how they're interacting with their friends on social media platforms.

And so this is an example of a work with an organization called Chesapeake Conservancy. And Chesapeake Conservancy is another small about 20-person organization that has this job of helping conserve the Chesapeake Bay watershed, one of the most critically -- socially and economically critical areas of the United States. It represents an area of almost 64,000 miles, 17 million people. And what they really wanted to do was to be able to understand what is where, how the natural landscape is distributed in the Chesapeake Bay watershed so that they can go out and start working with organizations. And what they found was that the mass of these regions were very rudimentary, very coarse and didn't allow them to operate at the granular level of detail that they would need to be able to go out and work, identify a particular farm or a particular field within a particular farmer’s agricultural holdings to prioritize for, for instance, reduced fertilizer runoff or reforestation or afforestation or different agricultural practices that could improve the overall environmental safe of the region. And they had this idea, an idea to be able to provide a land cover map for the region at 1 square meter, 1 meter square resolution for all 64,000 miles, and to use that to guide their work. And they went through a similar process, they went through a process of collecting remote sensing data, training of algorithms, and then being able to -- and then working with people through traditional software methods to build a very complicated and time-intensive, it took almost well over $1 million and well over a year to produce their first map.

But once they did that, then they were able to take advantage of cloud-based infrastructure to significantly scale the work that they were -- the computation that they were doing, and new advanced machine learning algorithms to significantly improve the time that it took to produce the next map, because they knew that every year the data was coming out. And they needed to be able to convert that data into information in days or weeks, not another year, so that they can get on and do the work of their organization.

And so this is an example of what they were able to produce. This is a region of just raw satellite imagery, up in the upper left hand corner. The existing land cover map that had been produced, up in the upper right hand corner. And then you can see, as the person using this application is just scrolling along, the algorithm that was produced is running on cloud-based infrastructure. And in almost real time, it's working to classify the new image that it's seeing into a new map. And you can see between -- on the right hand side that the existing land cover map and the map that's being produced by the machine learning algorithm are very close matches. And here, you can see that now we're going to a place that the system has seen before but the land cover has changed. You can see the existing land cover, this was a T intersection, then it got converted at some point into a roundabout. And in real time, basically, they're able to update their map by taking that imagery, that aerial or remote sensing instrument was able to collect and convert that into information that represents, this is a road, this is a forest, this is a field and a waterway. And then they can take that and drive that all down into the work with their -- with the constituents across the watershed. And that's really interesting.

And I want to just talk about for a second, again, what the -- how the power of scalable infrastructure and scalable compute allows this all to work. And what I'm showing you here is that algorithm that I just showed you, using three different methods. The first is a CPU, one of your standard processing units on your computer. The other is a GPU, which a lot of machine learning algorithms use for graphical processing. And then it's something called a FPGA, or it's a special type of chip called the field programmable gate array. And this is almost programmable silicon that lets us just build chips that are highly specialized for individual uses. And what you can see is that when we combine different types of hardware infrastructure, and then at scale in cloud-based environments, we're able to rapidly expand our ability to do classification. And that has a real world meaningful difference for these organizations that are trying to do this work. For instance, we’re able to go beyond the Chesapeake Bay, the original vision was to create a 1 meter resolution land cover map of the Chesapeake Bay region that the organization did that, took them over a year, and over $1 million to do, then they were able to use scalable computing infrastructure, advanced machine learning algorithms to get a map that we saw can be almost updated in real time. And then the question was, well, can we do this, for instance, for maybe the entire United States, a national land cover map of one year resolution? It’s something that would have been inconceivable for that organization to be able to produce before they started taking this more technology-based approach.

And sure enough, while there was a lot of work still to do with the algorithm, the proof point, at least that came in early was that there was a lot of promise here. They were able to plow through almost 200 million images to create a national land cover map, which we’re seeing just a snippet here in about 10 minutes for $42. And that's the opportunity that I'm talking about, for one small organization, working in one small part of the world in a way that's taking them much too long, costing them much too much money to be able to drastically change the scale to transform the scale at which they're operating, and the resources that it requires for them to do that.

And I just want to highlight one additional example in this land cover mapping space. Because it's one thing to be able to identify if any particular area is a forest or a field or a waterway, it's another thing entirely to be able to say, it's not just the forest, but there's five trees there. And those five trees are of these three different species. And we need to know that information. Because knowing how many trees there are and knowing what species of trees there are, are what is going to allow us to be able to get a very good handle on our carbon budget, and how we do our carbon accounting at scale. And this is an organization called SilviaTerra that developed some highly advanced machine learning algorithms, using high resolution remote sensing satellite imagery to be able to do exactly that, to go from this national scale land cover map of forests and fields to a national scale map of every tree in the United States. They followed a similar pattern. So, I won't belabor the point here.

But what they did is they were able to count trees over 500 -- almost 540 acres, crunch through about 800 terabytes of data 10 times the speed and count 92 billion trees in the United States, the first time any organization of any size, including the government had been able to count all of the trees within the national borders. And one of the things that was so interesting about that is that, then they were able to produce a application that allowed users to go in and start exploring regions that may be interesting to them to be able to zoom in, for instance, here in Olympic National Park to go in and actually start to see the structure of the forest, the species there, the height of these trees, the carbon that these trees are capable of sequestering, the carbon that these trees have already sequestered and stored. And it's that level of going from high resolution satellites in the sky, bringing that data down, confronting that data with really powerful, modern algorithms, converting that raw data into actionable information, and then serving it up into these end-user specific applications, that I just find so meaningful, so motivating. And what keeps me excited about our species’ ability to solve the climate crisis, to solve the most existential challenge than we've ever faced.

And so with that, I just want to -- before we get into discussion, I want to leave you with that question, which is, what will you do next? What will you do next to ensure that your organization is not just reducing as exposure to risk, to not just ensuring that you're avoiding contributing to the problem? But what will you do next to help to build greener solutions, to help ensure that your organization is part of the solution? And what I hope I showed is that, there's a common framework for how your organization can think about doing this and that there are examples of organizations that show that if they can do it, then any of us can.

And I hope that leaves you motivated. I hope that leaves you excited. And I'm looking forward to a bit of dialogue and conversation about that level of enthusiasm that I have, and I hope that you share. So, thank you so much.

Question-and-Answer Session

Q - Mark Jeffries

Lucas, thank you so much. That was -- it was absolutely fascinating. We really appreciate your insight and those ideas. But I'm going to start off as a cynic, a cynic in the audience. A lot of our audience of course are very committed to energy, oil and gas, especially. Some of these ideas, some of these initiatives kind of mark a change, a radical change for these organizations, and people aren’t probably that excited about it. What is the upside for everyone in this audience?

Lucas Joppa

Well, it's fine to be a cynic, Mark. I'm a sustainability guy. So, I've been surrounded by cynics my whole life. I think that the opportunity that we have is one that people should get excited about. It can be scary, of course. But I am somebody that believes that we do our best work, when we see an existential threat, of course, but we also see an extraordinary opportunity. And so, the opportunity that I believe that we have in front of us is of course to stabilize our climate and thus our economic systems. But from a corporate perspective, to capture significant, potentially unprecedented economic opportunity to transform our societies and put to do that to capture -- to transform, capture that opportunity, you have to transform your business.

Mark Jeffries

All right, let me remain cynical because I got a question from the audience, I'm going to read out in a second. You said, we have a chance here to do a lot of positive things, agreed. We also have a chance to stabilize the climate, you said, which is giving a lot of power to humans that some people don't believe we really have. And in fact, let me read out this question from one of our audience members, and I'll just do it verbatim. Massive global climate events are known to have happened throughout history of the world. Do you believe that humans have all the power and abilities that we need to avert this current climate crisis or is it going to happen anyway?

Lucas Joppa

Well, I think that that's a good question. It's a bit academic. I don't wake up worrying about the sun burning out in a million years, but it will. Well, what I worry about are the climate related catastrophes that are happening today and over the next 100 years during my lifetime, and the lifetimes of my children and my grandchildren. And in that case, we do have the responsibility to work to stabilize our climate. I do believe that fully.

Now the question is, do we have all the tools? I'm actually not convinced that we do have all of the tools, there's a lot of research and technology development that needs to happen for us to make this work.

Mark Jeffries

And I think a lot of the responsibility in getting this message across remains with the people who are currently in charge. I remember not that I was old enough, but I've read all the details that there were predictions of doom from the UN in the 1970s. That didn't happen. So leadership every decade has warned us that this is coming. And the results are often different. So this question of trust I think is so important. We almost see it in COVID as well. People are choosing whether to trust or not trust leadership. Is there anything leadership can do, and I'm talking also about our audience leaders right now listening, to get this message across in a way that people will go okay, I'm with you?

Lucas Joppa

Sure. I think there's a few issues. First and foremost, and particularly, with events like COVID, leaders need to just get over the fact that if you avert a crisis, you're probably not going to get all the recognition that you deserve because the crisis was avoided, and people didn't feel the negative in that.

I think that on the climate space, it is true that warnings have been happening decade on decade. But there's something to remember here that those warnings were almost always warning about the years that we are living now and the years that are about to immediately come. And so yes, those warnings were coming. And we were saying in 50 years, these things are going to happen in 30 -- 40, 30, 20, 10. Those years are now and the warnings are coming through.

And so, yes, we've waited a long time, we've done precious little about it. And now it's time for us to heed the warnings that were given 50 years ago, and start acting today.

Mark Jeffries

A couple more questions from our audience. Thank you for that response. What current technology or process do you view as a good first step a company could implement when starting down the path to becoming carbon neutral?

Lucas Joppa

Well, first and foremost, measure, measure, measure. It's critical that you actually understand the full emissions portfolio of your organization. In fact, I think that, that is a more important first step than immediately going out, for instance, and trying to participate in the market to purchase carbon offsets for an emissions volume that you are highly uncertain about. I think it's critically important that you take sustainability controls, and put them right next to as a colleague of core financial controls, get that right and your organization will have a strong foundation on which to build future sustainability programs.

Mark Jeffries

To meet the objectives you're talking about, we're asking people in the industry, in the energy industry to make some radical and most likely very costly changes. My question is, is it worth it if we know that other regions, other countries are simply not going to play role, this is a global challenge. And if only one part of the globe is doing it right, and spending all that money to do it, are they wasting their time?

Lucas Joppa

It's a great question. It is the Catch-22 of the climate debate. And I love to have literates who will call it the climatic Catch-22. You know, I think that what we see is that the global structure of geopolitics is absolutely not optimized to deal with global crisis. We've seen that because of exactly what you're saying. If I do something and somebody else doesn't, well, then what I'm doing doesn't matter.

I think that everybody that wants to, and that can, just simply needs to get over that argument and do their part. And if enough organizations do, that's how you start to build up a density distribution that shifts or a center of gravity that shifts everybody towards one outcome. We don't -- people, we don't like to top-down decision-making. But we really do like to follow a crowd. And so if enough people choose to make the right decisions, I do believe that, that will push the vast majority of the individuals and organizations in the right direction.

Mark Jeffries

And it's interesting, because individuals can make a difference. I mean we look at us, the two of us, we now have zero energy being used to look out after our hair. So we've made an instant effort there and I'm very impressed with the pair of us.

Lucas Joppa

Yes, but we're losing a lot of heat, and this isn’t energy efficient.

Mark Jeffries

That’s still true. Is there a future -- I love looking at the future and I love innovation. Is there a potential future discovery, an innovation that we don't even know about yet that we could -- how to even predict that actually might change everything? For example, something's so brilliant at carbon capture that we can literally set the dial to capture the right amount of carbon, because we still need carbon, obviously. And therefore, all of these problems go away.

Lucas Joppa

Oh, of course. I mean, there's an unimaginable kind of future out there. You can think about new hyper efficient carbon catalysts that you can put in, I don't know, paint, that we use the paint all of our buildings that captures carbon. You can imagine new nuclear options that allow us to create zero carbon energy with no runaway reaction, dangers and no waste dangerous.

Now, we know and you have known that those things are things that would benefit us significantly, and we've been looking for them for a long time. We haven't made a ton of progress, but that doesn't mean that they're not out helping.

Mark Jeffries

All right. And some of those innovations could, in fact, be the big surprise that changes things often and improves everyone's life. And we look forward to that. And Lucas, can I just say a very big thank you to you for sharing your ideas and for answering our questions as well. We appreciate it.

Lucas Joppa

My pleasure. Thanks for having me.

Q - Mark Jeffries

We'll see you soon.