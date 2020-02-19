kodda/iStock via Getty Images

Written by Nick Ackerman, co-produced by Stanford Chemist

PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:NRGX) is another oddball fund offered by PIMCO. We recently covered PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund (PGP), a fund where PIMCO trades in the futures market for "stocks" exposure. However, unlike PGP, NRGX actually holds a fairly meaningful allocation to common stocks. This makes NRGX truly unique from PIMCO's usual expertise in credit investing. This fund also utilizes many futures contracts to gain even more exposure to energy than is apparent at first.

Including that exposure means that NRGX isn't quite the hybrid allocation of equity and fixed income that it might seem at first. That's why it wasn't spared from peak to trough in the energy space last year. We would typically anticipate a hybrid allocation to soften the blow during a panic.

To put this into context below is a chart comparing NRGX to two different CEFs. The chart goes from February 19th, 2020, to March 23rd, 2020. The comparison is between Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc (KYN) and Tortoise Power & Energy Infrastructure Fund (TPZ).

KYN is mostly heavy pipeline/MLPs, so it is representative of the highest risk exposure. TPZ is a more traditional hybrid fund that is focused on midstream equity and debt asset classes.

Data by YCharts

What we can see is that TPZ held up better than NRGX despite both having the fixed-income sleeve. On the other hand, KYN performed the worst as expected.

Combining the unique approach and some bad timing of launching in 2019, this fund has swiftly moved to trade at a deep discount. Most investors were burned with energy closed-end funds and are unlikely to return. That being said, a 13.70% discount for this fund could still be attractive for a speculative bet. The fund has certainly been working out for those that had bought after the crash as well.

(Source)

The fund's investment objective is "to seek total return, with a secondary objective to seek to provide high current income." They attempt to achieve this through a "flexible strategy by focusing on investments across the full value chain, capital structure and liquidity spectrum of the energy markets."

They will "invest, under normal circumstances, at least 80% of its assets in investments linked to the energy sector and in investments linked to the credit sectors." To be structured as a registered investment company [RIC], they will allocate no more than 25% to MLPs in their portfolio.

The fund is a fair size with $732 million in total managed assets. Unlike other PIMCO funds, this one isn't leveraged to the absolute limit. Though they still employ leverage at 17.66%.

The fund's expense ratio comes to 1.53%. Interestingly, with the interest expense included, this comes to 1.54%.

(Source - Fund Website)

Performance - Rough Start

This fund launched in early 2019, with some big potential. The energy was the worst-performing sector the prior year, second-worst performing sector the year before that. And in 2014 and 2015, energy was having a rough time as the worst-performing sector as well.

All things considered, it seemed as though energy had the chance to bounce back from their struggles. However, with the power of hindsight, that did not happen. 2019 finished with energy once again being the worst-performing sector. Though a positive 11.8%, nonetheless. NRGX did not participate in those gains in 2019, so we were left with a down year.

Data by YCharts

Then certainly, energy was set to bounce in 2020, which should have been promising once again for energy. However, we all know how that ended. Energy once again was the worst-performing sector. Not only the worst-performing sector but the worst of all the worst years for energy at a decline of 33.7%.

That brings us to this year; in 2021, energy has finally recovered. Unfortunately, it was a little late, and NRGX - along with the whole sector - still hasn't been made whole.

From inception to now, NRGX is still down from its $20 IPO price. Though bear in mind, this is for price and NAV return only.

Data by YCharts

When we look at total returns, we see that it isn't as bad. Total returns are a more appropriate measurement of a CEF due to distributions being significant.

Data by YCharts

We see that the price return has been much more of a struggle than its NAV. Of course, that results in the discount that we see today. In the beginning, this fund went to a premium along with the rest of the PIMCO space. By later in 2019, it seemed that while everything else was rising, NRGX was still declining. I suspect that is what started pushing investors away from the fund. Additionally, they pay a quarterly distribution, so PIMCO investors can view that as another negative.

Data by YCharts

At the current valuation, looking forward could provide some better results. Of course, you'd also have to believe that energy still has some gas left in the tank. They have a long way to recover before reclaiming their former glory.

Distribution - Low But Similar To Peers

One other area that PIMCO is known for is higher yields and distributions being maintained for long periods of time. Of course, cuts can happen at any time, even for the famed PIMCO funds, as we have recently seen.

That's another reason why I believe NRGX has been set back now. They had a $0.40 quarterly distribution. They even paid out a special distribution in 2019 despite their underperformance.

However, when the fund was hit with the 2020 pandemic losses, they had slashed the distribution down to $0.17. A shocking 57.5% cut.

(Source - CEFConnect)

Today shares trade at a distribution yield of 5.77% and, on a NAV basis, 4.98%. This might be low but is comparable amongst peers. TPZ, for example, trades at a rate of 5.49% and 4.63% on a NAV yield. That was even after they raised this last month from $0.05 to $0.06.

Net investment income [NII] is only one source of covering the distribution. As they have equity exposure, they can produce capital gains to fund their distribution to shareholders.

With their latest report, we can see that NII had decreased dramatically. Although, with its dramatic distribution cut, what it is paying out has also decreased dramatically.

(Source - Annual Report)

The NII the fund provided dropped 42.7% year-over-year. What the fund had paid out to shareholders declined nearly 64%. The fund's special dividend that it paid out last year has added to this difference.

Based on these figures, NII distribution coverage last came to 46.4%. The remainder would have been made via capital gains and/or return of capital. Unrealized gains are up significantly during that fiscal year, though realized losses continued. This isn't necessarily a bad thing; it just means what they were selling didn't produce realized gains enough to offset the losses.

Additionally, NII is only interest and dividends minus expenses. Since the fund holds a fairly material allocation to MLPs, we should see return of capital distributions as well.

Distributions received from the Fund’s investments in MLPs generally are treated as partnership return of capital under the Code, and as such, it is Management’s current determination that the distributions received from its MLP investments will compromise entirely of return of capital based on historical and present information available from such MLP partnerships.

However, it doesn't appear that they have the actual return of capital listed anywhere that was paid out. This is usually easily found in the Annual Reports of other funds. Therefore, we have to assume they just include this in dividends. (I have reached out to PIMCO for clarification, no response as of writing.)

They have provided the breakdown of the distribution characterizations for the past two years. We see that return of capital is a fairly large portion of the distributions. Since they hold MLPs, this would also be included typically as a return of capital, as touched on above.

(Source - Annual Report)

Holdings - Heavy Pipeline Investments

The fund had a portfolio turnover rate of 118% when it was last reported. That means that they are frequently making changes to their positions. Though I believe this is also factoring in futures contracts, we have seen incredible turnover rates reported with PGP.

The largest exposure for NRGX is to pipelines. That is followed by independent E&P. Pipelines are typically seen as the more stable energy exposures. This is because they operate with fees that can be quite predictable. Of course, those fees aren't predictable if those paying are filing for bankruptcy. Going through 2021 is certainly looking much better than 2020 on that front.

(Source - Fund Website)

Equity exposure was last reported at around 67.5% for NRGX. The other meaningful allocation is to U.S. Government securities, interestingly enough. That should typically help balance out some of the volatility. In fact, U.S. Treasury Bills were the largest holdings for the fund.

(Source - Fund Website)

Though the energy exposure for the fund is more than it might first appear, as I mentioned above, this is through the plethora of futures contracts they have. This is a list of some of them, though not all they were carrying at the end of June 30th, 2021.

(Source - Fund Website)

This can add more complexity but isn't automatically a bad thing. PIMCO is certainly familiar with these sorts of complex strategies. I believe it should just be noted that these are included, so NRGX isn't quite as straightforward as you will get with other energy-focused funds.

Besides U.S. Treasury Bills as NRGX's largest holdings, Rivian Automotive Inc (RIVN) was the second-largest exposure at 3.543% of the portfolio. RIVN is a private company though reports are coming out that they've filed for an IPO. Interestingly enough, NRGX holds a preferred security from that company.

Following that position, it looks like Energy Transfer LP (ET) is the third-largest position. That is a popular MLP that is discussed often at Seeking Alpha. Their popularity is partially due to such a high distribution yield of 6.53%. However, that distribution was cut late last year after maintaining throughout the worst of the pandemic. It represented ET's first cut despite all the headwinds they were presented with.

(Source - Seeking Alpha)

Conclusion

NRGX is a unique fund offered by PIMCO. Not only is it unique to the PIMCO line-up of offerings, but on its own, as an energy fund, it utilizes a bit different of an approach. At this time, the distribution is lower but relatively competitive to peers. It seems to be covered at this time if you believe that energy can continue to run up a bit more from here.

The fund is also presenting quite an appealing discount at the moment. That being said, investors probably are quite reluctant to bid up NRGX in the same way as other PIMCO offerings. Partially because of the energy exposure and because the fund came with a swift distribution cut and pays quarterly.