Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) Citi 2021 Global Technology Virtual Conference September 15, 2021 12:10 PM ET

Company Participants

Jim Suva - VP, Equity Research Analyst at Citi

Conference Call Participants

Tom Sweet - CFO

Jim Suva

Hello everyone and so great to virtually see you. I am Jim Suva, the IT Hardware Analyst here at Citigroup Investment Research. We're very pleased to have this keynote presentation and interactive discussion with Dell Technologies, stock ticker DELL. It'll be myself as well as the Chief Financial Officer, Tom Sweet.

A few housekeeping items; first of all, no media and no press. If your media or press, please disconnect immediately. If you are an investor subject to MiFID II, please ensure you have the applicable agreement in place. We do have a few comments about disclosures. There are disclosures on the Citigroup Investment website, also known as Velocity as well as when you logged in and are available. I need to read the Dell safe Harbor statement. Dell Technology statements that relate to future results and events are forward-looking statements and are based on Dell Technology's current expectations. Actual results and invent and events in future periods may differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements because of a number of risks, uncertainties and other factors, including those discussed in Dell Technology's period reports filed with the SEC. Dell Technology assumes no obligation to update its forward-looking statements and I would note that is also on Dell Technology's Investor Relations website.

Question-and-Answer Session

Q - Jim Suva

So first of all, Tom, I got to apologize, I wish we were doing this as a keynote in front of lunch, in front of over a 1,000 investors, but they're all connected virtually. So sorry that it's not in person, but I can say what's interesting though, is a lot of things have been changing. And as you CFO, as we start looking at getting closer to the spinoff and the core business becomes the focal point for you as a CFO, do you think about the business any differently?

Tom Sweet

Hey Jim, and let me just say, it's great to be with you. I agree, I would rather do it in person, but it's good to see you virtually and thank you for the invite to chat today. So look, I think if nothing else, the pandemic is horrific as it has been over the last 18 months has taught us, is that, technology has never been more essential, right? And we've seen the trends and all the way from the PC, which became a key capabilities, you think about work from home, learn from home and then the capabilities that customers need in their data center, as they think through the technology trends that are continued to impact their business in the modernization that they're doing around their business model.

So, we're excited the it trends that we're seeing. We think about the world is multicloud. Our customers are looking at us to help them make that transition and manage their environments and drive outcomes. Our core markets, which to your point, if you think about Dell post spin, our core markets are large markets at $1.3 trillion TAM. So there's ample headroom I think, to position the business properly and to continue to grow.

As you know, Jim, we have number one positions in all the categories that we compete in, right? We're number one in client business revenue and number one in external storage, number one in converged and hyper-converged number one in server units and revenue. So we have a very broad and expansive portfolio. So, I'm more excited about the growth opportunities that we see, whether that's in telecom or in edge, as we think about data management, data services, those adjacent TAMs we think are pretty interesting for us.

And so if you step back and think about a holistically, great market opportunity, expanding TAM opportunities, we think we have a set of durable, competitive advantages given our scale, our services capability, clearly our supply chain, I think, has been doing a really nice job positioning the business and you put that all together and we're pretty pleased with our positioning. And we do think that we're going to be able to take advantage of some of these emerging growth trends in the continued expansion of the technology buying that we're seeing right now. So optimistic about the future.

Jim Suva

And Tom, you just closed the recent quarterly earnings results. How would you characterize Dell's performance?

Tom Sweet

Look, I was and my team teases me from time to time, Jim, I was actually pleased with the quarter, right? You think about what we were able to accomplish in a pretty dynamic environment, given the supply chain challenges and the shifting demand, if you will, to a certain extent. And so, we had an excellent quarter. We set Q2 quarter -- second quarter revenue record at $26.1 billion. We saw our client business grow 27% year-over-year, our infrastructure business, our ISG business grew 3%. We saw very strong operating income growth and so very pleased with that.

The demand environment remained healthy. I think we grew on all of our categories, quite frankly, from a demand perspective. We saw as we entered the year. Jim, if you recall, what we talked about was the fact that we saw a healthy client environment as we entered this fiscal year that we're in. We also saw an improving infrastructure environment and that proved to be true. And in the second quarter we saw our server and networking business grows 6%. We saw our storage business on a demand basis, grow 2% relatively flat to minus one on a shift basis. We're continuing to take share.

So look, I think across the portfolio, all those things that we can do better, but very pleased with what we're seeing and very pleased with the storage results that we saw last week from a share perspective where we gained 193 basis points of mid-range share, which is an area of focus for us with our new power store offering. So all in all, I think we deliver, we've got to continue to work and the market continues to be dynamic, but pleased overall.

Jim Suva

And during your last earnings call, you did mention a little bit on the outlook about above season outlook. What's underlining that. And is it different in different geographies or different parts of your portfolio?

Tom Sweet

Oh, look, as we exited Q2 and we're obviously in the midst of Q3, but, we looked at the business, we looked at the demand environment, we looked at our, where we've worked on backlog and we talked about the fact that we had elevated backlog just given the supply chain dynamics that we're working our way through and we put that together and looked at the business and, from our perspective, we do see higher than normal historical sequentials from a revenue growth perspective and that was our guidance.

You look across the environment that the demand continues to be healthy, the commercial demand, which we saw accelerate in Q2, what leaves us optimistic for the rest of the year around the commercial environment. I think we're well positioned in the consumer PC environment as well. And look, I think the ISG business as we expect continues to, I think as we thought in their guidance and continues to be improving as we go through the year, so you've put it together and you'd say, okay, it feels like a pretty good quarter for us, obviously, challenges that we've got to go drive and continue to execute against, but overall pleased with the state of the demand.

Jim Suva

Tom, I've known you for a long time and I've covered Dell for a long time. And I feel like we've been talking about supply constraints for a long time. A couple of years ago, it was CPU's sometimes it was memory modules and whether it be trade wars, a boat stuck in a canal sideways, a pandemic popping out, I feel like every year we're talking about these kinds of, so is your outlook being impacted by supply constraints today? And if so, is it more on CSG or ISG or both?

Tom Sweet

Yeah. Hey Jim, great question. Look, our outlook is obviously we take into consideration where we are from a supply chain perspective and you're right. You just listed sort of the litany of things that we've all navigated over the last number of years in there continues to be challenges in the supply chain, given the shortage of semiconductors across not only our industry, but multiple industries and the logistics change, which are challenged if you will, in terms of availability, costs and capacity.

But again, I kind of come back to one of our durable, competitive advantages, which is our supply chain team does an outstanding job of coordinating and working with our supply base. We do Jim have a very large buy on an annualized basis where somewhere around a $70 billion spend a year, which is the largest in the industry.

So, that allows us to have, I think, very intimate conversations with our supply chain. We're flashing demand forecast to them well in advance so that we can continue to talk, think our way through and navigate the lead times on components. But clearly, what we've seen year to date is that through the second quarter has that the demand has outpaced our ability to pull supply and as a result of that our backlog has grown.

So look, we're not seeing cancellation rates change on us, which is something we monitor very carefully. And if you looked at the RPO statistics, as we talked to the remaining performance obligations, which we talked about in our earnings call a few weeks ago, you saw that that increase, which was principally around backlog. So yes, it's is our guidance being impacted by supply chain? Yes, but I think the team is doing a nice job of navigating through it and that's what they pay us to do, which is to go execute and make sure we deliver the results.

Jim Suva

Are you concerned at all about any double ordering and this situation with supply constraints? It's kind of natural to say, hey, maybe I order ahead or pull in some demand from future periods in the quarter to ahead.

Tom Sweet

Yeah, look, it is something we watch and we think about a lot, but that gets back to my comment around cancellation rates, Jim. We haven't seen cancellation rates move on us. So they're relatively in line with historical rates, which gives us some assurance that we're not seeing a lot of double ordering. We're not seeing, orders being placed and then canceled as customers potentially go to other avenues to get their technology needs. And so, I think the industry in general is it's working its way through supply constraints and obviously we have them as well. You can look at lead times and how we're managing our way through that. But today we haven't seen a lot of evidence of double ordering in higher than normal, or higher than historical cancellation rates

Jim Suva

Overall, every company on Monday, Tuesday, and even today on Wednesday has been talking about higher component costs. And while Dell is a very large company with large purchasing power, I think it's fair to talk about component costs. Are you doing some actions to try to mitigate it? And does higher component costs impact CSG more, ISG more or is impacting them both.

Tom Sweet

Yeah, I would say that, we're not immune to the overall environment. So as we talked about on our earnings call, we have seen we saw component costs, turn inflationary and Q2. We talked about on the call that we expected and see component costs being inflationary in Q3. In fact, the rate of inflation picked up from Q2 to Q3. So we are impacted by it and it impacts both our client business and our infrastructure business, principally servers and we're seeing the higher costs come through in areas like memory SSD drives displays have been impacted and we're working our way through it.

What have we done about it? One of the great advantages we have Jim is we have a direct model, right? We're over 50% of my revenue is coming in from my direct sellers and therefore our ability to adjust configurations to what we have and optimize configurations and I think is quite strong and the team's executed well on that.

We, as we looked at component cost increases in those higher input costs, we did make price adjustments for Q3 to ensure that we pass through some of those higher costs. Those have generally been well-received. No customer likes to hear that their prices are going up, but they understand the environment. And so, it's a lot of basic execution around making sure that our teams have the latest points of view on cost and how we need to price and working with our customers on configuration management, you put all of that together and that's the playbook that we're running to make sure that we're being as effective as we can in what is a challenging cost environment?

Jim Suva

Tom, maybe if we can take it a level into more details, maybe let's start off with your PC segment, during COVID, we bought more PCs for my home, more on the consumer side. Now that I'm starting to go back to work, my desktop camera isn't as great a quality, the sound isn't as good. We're doing some upgrades on the enterprise side. Can you talk about PCs because many investors who I've known two decades talk about a cycle and are fearful post COVID of a big cliff falling off in demand for PC. So can you talk about PCs?

Tom Sweet

Yeah, happy to Jim, and look you and I've been talking PCs for a lot of years, right? And there's been various forecast around the PC is dead, nobody's going to buy PCs anymore, but, I think the pandemic has made everybody sort of reset everybody's expectation that the PC is still an essential device on how you work from home or work remotely and how you learn from home or learn remotely and as well as an entertainment device and a gaming device. And so through, we've seen obviously as has the industry a resurgence in PC demand. And we actually think the PC demand has been rerated.

Pre pandemic, we were somewhere around 260 million units a year kind of go-forward basis. If you look at some of the IDC forecast and some of the other industry analyst conversations, you're going to see PC demand somewhere in the 330 million, 340 million units a year on average, as you go through the next number of years.

And so you're right. We saw penetration for household go up from one PC per person or two PC, I'm sorry, one PC or two PCs per household to everybody in the household, having a PC, the pivot to mobility, the work from home, learn from home, that's driven more notebook. The mix of notebooks has jumped up, notebooks have a faster replacement cycle, and as you move back into the office with many of the customers going to hybrid, you're walking into in many respects PC estates that are seven or eight quarters aged and so the technology needs to be refreshed.

And so you put that all together and we're very optimistic about the future of PCs. Not that we won't have some ups and downs within the cycle, but over the long term, we believe that it's a sort of a growing market, a low single digit growth over the next three to four years. If you look at say the IDC forecast, and I think we're perfectly positioned to take advantage of that. Remember that Jim, our mix is principally focused on the commercial PC, right? So roughly 70% of our revenue mix within the CSG businesses directed at the commercial business, 30% consumer, we're number one in commercial business -- or commercial, PC revenue.

And so we're excited about the opportunity there, as well as, think about the PC as a platform. You mentioned it in your opening -- in your question, just stand around. Okay. But not in addition to the PC, what's the peripherals around the PC, which are highly profitable, right. And I'm attaching cameras, wireless keyboards and mice, putting monitors there and so there's just -- and I'm attaching services or financing. So we were pretty excited about the revenue opportunity and quite frankly, the stability of the profit and operating margin there as we go forward.

Jim Suva

And if we look at your other segments, which would over say, ISG, can you talk about what factors are driving strength there kind of near to midterm in ISG?

Tom Sweet

I think that goes back Jim to the trends we're seeing in the market, which as you know, our year ago, when we're sort of in the depths of the pandemic, we saw customers pivots, their budgets from a data center and infrastructure to worker productivity, right? So they pivoted a lot of dollars towards the workstation or the PC environment.

What we've seen as we got through last year and on, and this year is a resurgence of investment back into the data center, as companies are thinking about how do they modernize, how do they take advantage of the data that the data growth that they're seeing in terms of applying compute resources to drive analytics and advanced analytics against that dataset. So we're seeing improving ISG demand as we highlighted in Q2. A lot of demand now, server demand, compute demand has been quite strong and so we're positive around that.

We've seen an improving storage demand. We highlighted in our second quarter call that we just said that storage demand was up 2%. If you break that apart, what you would see as our mid-range demand, which is the biggest part of the external storage market was up 17% have a bit of headwinds on the high end storage where we have a fair amount of exposure to, but that tends to be a bit cyclical and so very strong and last year, a little less strong this year, but overall, I think we're pleased with the trends we're seeing and the customer interactions we're having as they continue to invest in modern infrastructures, they continue to invest in multi-cloud and they're looking for an essential technology partner like ourselves to help them on that journey as they digitize their business. So I think overall, we're feeling we're -- we feel pretty good about the ISG environment.

Jim Suva

Tom, there's a lot of talk at our conference about more flexible model pays, you go pays you consume flexible consumption, whether it be on storage, MIPS processed maybe even hours used in a data center or even rent a PC or something like that. Can you talk about more of a more flexible consumption model and would that have any impact on your financials?

Tom Sweet

Yeah, and we've talked about this a lot over the last number of years, Jim, we, our goal is to make sure that we offer our customers choice in how they want to consume our technology solutions, whether they want to buy it in a cap ex model or whether they want to buy it in a financing structure or whether they want to consume it on a demand or on an is to consumption type model, which gets into, and we've been offering various consumption type models for a number of years through DFS with our flex on demand.

But as we think about how do we move forward and give our customers a more modern experience consuming technology, procuring technology, and driving more of an outcome discussion versus a speeds and feeds discussion. That's the whole pivot to apex, which is we think about the flexible, the modern, flexible consumption model that allows customers to go into a council and drive with a few clicks of a button, decide what type of outcome they want, what kind of SLA they want and how they and then turn that over to us in terms of providing a managed storage service or the managed data center, utility type model.

And I think, from a financial model if you look at trends in the industry and trends, particularly in the data center, it suggests that, as a service or consumption type models are going to continue to be a much more important part of the overall economic environment going forward. And so again, we're back to how do I ensure that I'm providing customers that opportunity to consume our technology in that fashion? And that's the whole impetus around apex we've talked it's early endings yet.

So from a financial impact, there's really, it's not a relevant conversation until we see the velocity and the growth of that. And so my whole goal right now is let's push this really hard, let's drive the velocity. And as a service, I obviously like it from a stability of revenue, stability of cash flow framework and what we'll provide the appropriate commentary and guidance as this gets to of size where it's becomes noticeable, if you will, or impactful in the financial statements. But for right now, it's early in age. And so we're focused on learning, engaging the customers and ensuring that we learn what they need, and we adjust the offering appropriately. And again, we'll update the investor and analyst community when it comes to be a point where it's at a size where we, we should be talking about it.

Jim Suva

And Tom, your company has been pretty public about your spin out, any milestones we should be thinking of or looking at to gauge the temple or mile markers.

Tom Sweet

Yeah. Hey, Jim, we talked about it in in the earnings call a few weeks ago that we were targeting early November to complete the spin. We do have a big milestone that we have yet to close or in our contingency, if you will, on the spin, which is the process to obtain a private letter ruling from the IRS on the tax-free nature of the spin to the Dell shareholders. And that's in process teams are working very closely with the IRS and every information we have, we believe it's on track, but we, that's still an outstanding item, absent that.

So that's got to get completed successfully obviously to, to move forward. And we're optimistic about that, but it's not done until it's done. In addition to that, we're, we're continuing to work very closely with, VM-ware just on sort of the innovation targets that we've agreed to the go to market motions and tying down sort of the last two sins on that. But I think I would tell you that everything is proceeding as planned. And I feel good about where we are at this point, Jim. So, we've got to get through the remainder of these open items, but I'm still believe that the early November timeframe is the right timeframe to thinking about.

Jim Suva

And Tom, as Chief Financial Officer, capital allocation is very important to you because, your CEO and Michael would love to spend more in certain areas yet, you look at capital allocation, whether it be your, your debt rating agencies. We think about there's other ways to deploy capital M&A, stock buybacks and dividends. How should we think about capital allocation especially kind of post spinner or Cordell?

Tom Sweet

Yeah. Hey Jim, we've been fairly public that post spin, we would evolve our capital allocation framework, right? And as a reminder to everybody, over the last five years, I think roughly 95% of our free cash flow has been devoted to debt repayment. And we paid down something in the neighborhood of $25 billion of core debt over the last five years to current time. And the spin transaction itself will provide for some dividends up to Dell technologies, which we'll use to farther pay down debt.

So we'll pay down something, if everything goes as planned, at least $16 billion of debt this year. And so our conversations with her, with the rating agencies and the cash generation strength of the business, we feel good about getting back to investment grade.

Jim Suva

And so you pull back and say, okay, so what happens post investment grade? And we'll talk more about it and explain mutually, get our analysts meeting in a bit more detail. But, I would tell you that we're going to broaden out our capital allocation, where we will look at a shareholder capital shareholder capital return program, which will include elements of a dividend elements of share buyback.

Tom Sweet

We, today we generally, haven't done a lot of say M&A transactions over the last five years since EMC transaction. We will bring forward are put in place targeted M&A framework that will be focused on where do we need IP or technology or other capabilities to farther drive our growth areas, whether that's in or edge or advanced storage capabilities or our, so, be it, I don't think you should expect sort of large scale M&A transactions out of us.

That's not how we're thinking about it at this point. But you should expect us to be a bit more active in the M and a space, and we'll continue to invest in the business. So we'll talk more about it next week. But I do think that getting back to investment grade, which has been the journey we've been on and what we told investors now for a number of years around. Hey, buying or paying down debt is probably the best use of cash that we can do to get the company back where we want it and remove that overhang from a valuation perspective. And I think our say do ratio, there has been quite strong, so I'm pleased with where we are and we'll talk some more about it next week.

Jim Suva

Yeah, Tom, and if my memory is correct, I think your investor day is on September 23rd. It you've mentioned next week, but I think it's actually the 23rd and during COVID though, many companies have kind of stopped giving an investor days because they like to do it in person and we really can't meet, although I love to come to Austin and see you in person, but a why have an investor day during COVID when it's everything's virtual?

Tom Sweet

Well, Hey Jim, I think it's important to sort of reset. I don't know if reset or re-educate or ensure that our investors and potential investors understand what Dell Technologies looks like post spin. What's our strategy? How do we think about our long-term financial framework and how do we think about capital out? So we collectively feel like now's the time ahead of the spin transaction. You get out and have a conversation with our investor base and potential investors in our analyst community around what is Delta Technologies, position, what's our strategy. What's our -- how do we think about growth and opportunity?

We've, I think we've done a nice job of navigating the dynamics of the environment. I think the execution focus of the management team and the organization has been quite strong. And so I think it's an appropriate time to have a around what's the future look like from our point of view and, and, and, and have a conversation with our investors around here's how we think about the business. Here's how we think about the opportunity. Here's how we think about the financial framework. And so I'm hopeful that it will be a positive and I think it will be a nice conversation next week.

Jim Suva

Tom, you literally have hundreds of people connected into this webcast, which I know you can only see handsome me there, but aside from that can you maybe use this opportunity before we wrap it up about what gets you excited about Dell, but maybe to educate investors on the maybe one or two questions you get asked the most to, to, to clarify with such a large audience and educate them about one or two things that you get asked most frequently as, as chief financial officer.

Tom Sweet

Yeah. Hey Jim, let me -- that's a great -- that's a great question. Look, I think I would say the following, if we look at the business and the markets that we compete in very large markets at $1.3 billion Tam, interesting adjacent markets like telecom and edge that we think add incremental growth opportunities. One of the, and so the point is that these markets aren't going away and there's headroom in these markets for us to continue to drive a consolidation, play an organic consolidation play.

If you look at our share gains over the last number of years, both in PCs and servers mid-range storage hyper-converged infrastructure we've I just think that what we have said we were going to do, we've been doing, obviously I'd like to do a bit better in overall storage, and that's an area of continued focus for us, but the opportunity to continue to grow in those core markets, I think is pretty interesting.

And then you add the adjacent areas of potential incremental growth. I think I get lots of questions around, can you grow? Can you grow consistently? And I think the markets are there. We've got to go execute, but the opportunity is clearly there. The demands not, if you look at sort of intermediate term demand forecast or technology spending forecast the infrastructure business sort of mid-single digits CAGR growth over the next three to four years, PC lower single digits, but growing right. And so the PC demands not going away over time, we feel good about that. That's sort of the whole area has been rerated. The world's not going to public cloud Jim, the world's pivoted to multi-cloud, which has been where we thought it was going to go for a number of years.

And so we are the best positioned company from a technology infrastructure company to, to help customers on that multi-cloud journey and optimization of their workloads data. And then you look at a capital allocation framework, which allows for shareholder return allows for continued investment. And you look at the execution ability of the organization and you again, step back and think about what we've been able to do over the last five years.

We've talked about the fact that we wanted to grow revenue at a faster pace than our grow revenue, and then grow hopping and EPS at a faster pace. We've done that we've paid down debt, we've taken share we've simplified the organization. So I think we've got a pretty high say-do ratio in terms of creating value for our shareholders. My messages is I think there's more value to be created there. Now we've got to go earn it and drive it, but this is a pretty interesting value creation opportunity to have for us. So I'm excited about the future.

Jim Suva

Well, Tom, you answered both of my questions about the clarifications as well as what gets you excited about the future? I sincerely want to thank Tom for joining us here today as Chief Financial Officer of Dell Technologies and remind everybody that on September 23, that accompany will be hosting an Investor Day and this year it is virtual and we hope that you can attend it as virtually. I will also, Tom, any last parting words you'd like to share with this large audience,

Tom Sweet

Just say, hey, thank you for taking the time to check in with us today, Jim, thanks for having us. Right. We also appreciate it. And look, we're excited about the opportunities ahead for Dell Technologies and we look forward to chatting with and seeing you guys next week at our analysts meeting.

Jim Suva

Great. Thank you so much and good to see a Tom, hopefully next year it's in-person onstage in front of everybody live.

Tom Sweet

It will be fun to do. Look forward to it Jim. Thank you.