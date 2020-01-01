tonefotografia/iStock via Getty Images

Company Overview

DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK) is a molecular diagnostic company that develops and markets non-invasive tests to diagnose skin conditions and ailments including skin cancer, inflammatory diseases and other conditions. DMTK’s solutions provide an alternative to the surgical biopsy and minimize patient discomfort, scarring and risk of infection. Its current primary product is the Pigmented Lesion Assay (PLA) test -- a non-invasive, proprietary, adhesive patch (or SmartSticker) that evaluates a tissue sample for melanoma. The slide below highlights the key benefits of DermTech’s PLA approach vs. traditional biopsies.

Investment Case

DMTK is the first company to offer non-invasive genomic tests to the clinical dermatology market. The company’s skin diagnostic solutions are less invasive, more accurate and effective, easier to administer, and less expensive than traditional methods for diagnosing skin conditions. It’s important to note that DMTK is an emerging growth company and is very early in the process of commercializing its products and solutions. From my perspective, it’s also recommended to view the investment case, supporting financials and valuation from an emerging growth framework. Attempting to apply traditional frameworks and valuation methodologies at this early stage is a challenging proposition at best.

Within the Med-Tech industry, DermTech is following a well-established path of offering a non-invasive or minimally invasive solution that is more effective than competing offers. Guardant Health (GH) (lung cancer), CareDX (CDNA) (organ transplant diagnostic), ShockWave Medical (SWAV) (heart blockage treatment), and Exact Sciences (EXAS) all offer similar “case studies” in bringing to market non-invasive solutions that drastically improved treatments or diagnostic procedures versus the standard approaches. In each example, patient investors were handsomely rewarded for investing and DMTK looks to be another candidate that could see its business and stock price undergo significant expansion over the next few years.

In the United States, nearly four million surgical biopsies are performed on pigmented skin lesions annually. According to the company’s annual report, 90% are negative for melanoma and therefore would be candidates to avoid surgical procedures. DMTK’s PLA test is ideally positioned to capitalize on this opportunity due to its efficiency. Management notes that -

“Our non-invasive biopsy sample collection procedure can be performed in less than five minutes. All the necessary items, including adhesive patches, instructions, a marking pen for outlining, and a preaddressed and prepaid return shipping label, are contained in our kit. The collection procedure, when a clinician orders the test, can also be performed at the patient’s home with clinician guidance.” Source: Company 10-k

PLA dominates the traditional biopsy approach in almost all areas. As an example, consider that 17% of biopsies fail to diagnose melanoma. With PLA, only 1% are miss-diagnosed, a remarkable improvement over standard procedures. In addition to being 99% effective, the number of biopsies per melanoma after PLA is reduced to 2.7. The traditional biopsy-only approach requires 25 biopsies per melanoma. On the cost side, the investment case for DMTK continues to strengthen. In biopsies, the cost per tested lesion is over $1,000. With PLA, the cost drops to $760, a 25% savings that’s very important to insurers and other industry constituents looking to reduce overall medical costs. The company notes that the effectiveness of PLA is:

“supported by numerous investigational studies, which enrolled an aggregate of over 7,000 patients and yielded a total of 21 peer-reviewed publications in top-rated medical dermatology journals.” Source: Company 10-k.

DMTK’s tests use an adhesive patch that replaces the scalpel traditionally used in the initial clinical diagnosis. Unlike other technologies, the platform does not require the installation and maintenance of capital equipment. Nursing support, documentation, specimen processing, and requisition post-procedure are substantially similar to current methods. These issues are critical in busy practices where clinicians see patients every 5-7 minutes. Not having to perform an invasive biopsy also helps medical professionals more proactively diagnose skin cancer. With proactive and early diagnosis, patients have a 98% survival rates, when diagnosed at the local stage.

Further supporting the investment rationale for DMTK are the patents the company holds around PLA. The company’s patent portfolio includes six issued or allowed US utility patents, 12 pending patent applications, four pending US design patents, six foreign issued patents and 11 pending foreign patent applications. Included as part of this portfolio are patents or patent applications directed to aspects of DMTK’s assays, sample collection systems, automated scanning and cutting of cells from skin collection kits, telemedicine methods, methods of detecting nucleic acid expression, methods of quantifying mutation burdens and other areas. Per the annual report:

“We have six issued United States patents, one of which is broadly directed to the use of an adhesive to collect samples containing RNA from the skin for analysis. In addition, we have been awarded patents on unique gene expression profiles and classifiers that differentiate melanoma from non-melanoma, one of which will not expire until 2029, and the other will not expire until 2030. Additional efforts to further expand our patent portfolio are ongoing and a number of provisional and non-provisional patent applications have been filed. We have also developed unique know-how and proprietary processes that allow us to extract sufficient quantities of low-quality genomic material from adhesive patch samples suitable for analysis.” Source: 10-k

The market opportunity for PLA testing in the United States is estimated at $3 billion annually and the global markets of Australia, Europe and Canada add an additional $750M to this TAM. Additionally, management believes the broader skin cancer diagnostic market is closer to $10B on an annual basis in the US. With innovative and transformational technology and current annual revenue of $5.9M, DMTK has opportunity to capture significant market share.

Beyond PLA testing, the company is targeting multiple opportunities in the broader $10B skin cancer market. The graphic below illustrates DMTK’s product pipeline and opportunities for expansion.

Although Carcinome, Luminate and CTCL are all likely several years away from commercialization, the chart above shows the company is committed to evaluating further expansion opportunities and not simply looking to capitalize on its first innovation. Furthermore, the company is also looking outside of the skin cancer market. Per the annual report, management provided the following commentary on additional opportunities –

“We are also working on tests to facilitate the assessment of inflammatory skin diseases, such as atopic dermatitis and psoriasis, which will facilitate the appropriate diagnosis and treatment of these inflammatory diseases. The prevalence of atopic dermatitis in the United States is reported to be approximately 12% in children and 7.0% in adults with approximately 6.6 million patients having moderate-to-severe disease. The prevalence of psoriasis in the United States is approximately 2.2% with approximately 1.3 million patients having moderate to severe disease.” Source: 10-k

Management has also discussed that DMTK has developed unique and proprietary know-how for the purification and extraction of nucleic acids from its PLA tests. Although not patented, DMTK’s samples require customized reagents and tools to extract evaluate-able yields. External partners and third parties have not been able to replicate this process, demonstrating some barriers to entry.

Evidence of marketplace adoption of PLA is also promising. In Q1 2019, quarterly sample volume was 2,300 and this increased to more than 8,300 sample in Q4 2020, an almost 4x increase.

Finally, the company is also working to establish alternate delivery channels to open up diagnostic options to more patients. Telemedicine, integrated primary care networks and on-site employer health clinics are targeted areas for the company. The channels will expand access to dermatological care and alleviate capacity limitations related to specialist appointment availability, which ultimately improves the patient experience.

Financials, Projections & Key Metrics

Before diving into the financials, it’s important to again note that DMTK is an emerging growth company which is in the very early stages of commercializing its products. Investors that prefer to focus more on profitability metrics are likely better off considering other investments given that DMTK is early in its corporate lifecycle.

Although beginning from a low base, the revenue growth story at DMTK is off to a promising start. Quarterly revenue has more than quadrupled from $600k in September 2019 to $2.5 million in March 2021. Revenue dipped in Q2 and Q3 2020 due to the global pandemic since many patients were avoiding Doctor’s offices and healthcare settings. However, sales quickly returned to growth in Q4 2020 and surpassed pre-pandemic levels. Outside of the pandemic, in recent quarters, Gross Margins have flipped to profitability and has frequently been in the 18-20% range. The company has significant room to increase gross margins as productions reach scale.

At both the operating and net levels, losses have accelerated in recent quarters. This is largely due to the company continuing to ramp up its salesforce, as well as broader investment in general sales/marketing capabilities. These investments are expected to continue for at least the next 12 – 18 months as DMTK seeks to expand customer presence. It’s unlikely the company will hit profitability over the next two years, however, growth in losses should begin to plateau as DMTK becomes more entrenched in the healthcare industry.

From a cash standpoint, DMTK is in a strong position to continue funding growth. The company has $258M of cash and short-term investments and no debt. This level of cash provides the company with substantial operating room for the next two years. Cash burn is likely to be in the 40M+ range for 2021.

Over the last five quarters, DMTK has surpassed analyst’s estimates each time. Admittedly, the bar to clear has been pretty low, though the early trajectory is positive. Six Wall Street analysts currently follow DMTK and expect revenue to grow 120% this year to $13M. Another doubling of revenue is projected for 2022, with consensus analyst estimates coming in at $26M.

Outside of the financials, a look at the company’s ownership structure shows a management team that is vested in the company’s future success. The CEO currently owns about 1% of shares outstanding and insiders in total have 10%.

Investment Risks

From a competition standpoint, LEO Pharma A/S, a large Danish pharmaceutical company, and Mindera Corporation, an early-stage start-up, have begun working on minimally invasive genomic tests. This corporate team doesn’t currently have a product on the market, but their efforts show the potential for more competition in PLA testing down the road. In the area of pigmented lesions, Myriad Genetics, Inc. and Castle Biosciences, Inc. have launched gene expression assays as CLIA laboratory tests. However, both of these solutions require surgical biopsies to be performed.

Several companies are marketing and/or developing medical devices and imaging tools to detect melanoma as skin cancer. DMTK’s annual report notes that

“In general, medical devices have significant capital equipment costs and maintenance requirements, do not integrate well into clinical settings, and do not have clear mechanisms to provide physician payment. Strata Sciences, Inc. owns the rights to Melafind, an FDA-approved device that utilizes varying wavelengths of light to capture lesion images at different depths and conducts an algorithmic image analysis to determine the degree of lesion disorganization and the need for biopsy.”

Outside of competitive risks, perhaps the biggest negative facing the company is the perception that the tests take away biopsy revenue from physicians and surgeons. Management has been rigorously disputing this notion and has presented several analyses indicating that PLA physicians see higher biopsy volume since more instances of melanoma are detected. Still, it could take time for Leadership to convey this message to the broader medical community, which in turn could impact the sales ramp up.

Execution risks are another area which investors will want to evaluate. Although the company has significant product expansion plans, there’s no guarantee these new lines of business are successful or will receive government/regulatory approval.

Valuation

As an emerging growth company, DMTK is expensive by almost all valuation metrics. The company currently trades at 90-100x TTM sales and 40x 2022 sales estimates. Investors won’t find a strong buy signal from traditional valuation techniques. Investing in DMTK is more about whether or not you believe the company will achieve several years of triple-digit or near triple-digit revenue growth. This has been the path taken by Shockwave Medical in recent years and its stock price is up more than 7x since its IPO two years ago. The opportunity for a similar path forward for DMTK also exists. Based on analyst’s estimates, DMTK could reach $50M of sales by 2023. As a guideline, Shockwave Medical traded at 40-50x sales when the company was at TTM revenue of $50M. Applying a similar multiple to DMTK, we could see the company valued at $2.0 - $2.5B, implying a more than 100% increase by year-end 2023.

Conclusion

With proven, innovative and transformative technology, DMTK offers the potential for enormous returns to investors with a long-term time horizon. The company is trading at expensive levels today, but since DMTK’s solutions are more effective, accurate, cheaper and easier to administer, there’s a strong case to be made that the company will see significant, hockey stick like growth in the coming years. With multiple expansion opportunities also on the horizon, buying DMTK now could lead to triple digit total returns for investors over the next 2-3 years.