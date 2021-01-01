gorodenkoff/iStock via Getty Images

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) is a high-quality franchise as the undisputed leader in software simulation. It is completely focused on the simulation market and is more than twice the size of its nearest competitor. Its use cases go from product design to product simulation, sometimes called digital twins.

Some examples the company likes to share include solving the design constraints of a battery pack model with 28 trillion calculated variables, supporting improvements in automated driving, and solving power integrity challenges on a chip with 2.6 trillion transistors. These are just a few of the many use cases of ANSYS' software where they are a crucial partner to find a solution to a design challenge.

Excellent margins and returns on invested capital

As the leader in an industry with high barriers to entry, ANSYS benefits from above-average returns on invested capital. Both its return on equity (ROE) and return on invested capital (ROIC) are pretty solid:

Data by YCharts

Its gross profit margin and operating margin are also those of a superior company, with both being significantly above your average company. This high gross profit margin gives the company significant operating leverage, with a significant part of revenue increases flowing directly to the bottom line.

Data by YCharts

Reinvesting in R&D

The company is reinvesting heavily in its future, with R&D as a percentage of revenue actually increasing, meaning the company is doubling down in its strategy of creating the best simulation products and optimizing them to work as well as possible for customers use cases. It also means that if the company wanted, it could dial down R&D expenses and let profits quickly increase.

Data by YCharts

Competitive advantages and growth

ANSYS has several competitive advantages including the high degree of fidelity its customers have towards the software suits the company offers. Best-in-class physics simulations. Offering both on-premises and on the cloud solutions with an open ecosystem that fosters innovation. Very few ANSYS customers would switch to an unproven alternative to save a few dollars, risking their products and designs.

ANSYS simulation software provides customers with both top-line growth and bottom line savings. It helps with revenue growth by helping customers launch the right products and do so with a faster time to market. It helps with the bottom line as companies usually need to create fewer physical prototypes, and the products are less likely to fail, therefore reducing warranty costs. In other words, ANSYS' software enables rapid innovation and reduces R&D complexity and cycle times.

Some of the areas where ANSYS will see significant growth include electrification of transportation, autonomous driving, industrial IoT, and 5G. These are areas that are seeing unprecedented product complexity and which will require the most advanced simulation capabilities to solve the many inherent design and operation challenges.

Other growth opportunities include the creation of digital twins to optimize operations and anticipate product failure, digital exploration to optimize designs, and additive manufacturing. As can be seen, these use cases go from operations, to ideation, design, and manufacturing.

Corporate Culture & Sustainability

ANSYS has a very high Glassdoor rating of 4.2, with 98% of employees asked to approve of the CEO and 86% would be ready to recommend the company to a friend. ANSYS also has an above-average sustainability grade from CSRHub.

Source: csrhub.com

Valuation

So, why should investors avoid investing in ANSYS if it is such a great company? The single word answer is valuation. As we will see, valuation is quite stretched, and while the case could be made for investors to hold the investment if purchased at lower prices, it is very difficult to make the case to buy at current valuations. ANSYS has gone from trading at ~8x sales to more than double, currently at ~17x.

Data by YCharts

ANSYS is trading at a forward EV/EBITDA of ~39x and a forward P/E ratio of ~52x. Note that these are forward estimates, the trailing twelve-month valuation multiples are even higher.

Data by YCharts

To get reasonable valuation multiples it is necessary to project earnings all the way to the end of the decade, and even there, it is hard to know how much faith to put in the numbers given that there is just one analyst's estimate for the further away estimates:

Source: Seeking Alpha

Conclusion

ANSYS is a company with many positive attributes and competitive advantages. Its products are very "sticky" since customers would have to spend considerable time learning to use a competing product. ANSYS is not resting on its laurels, spending considerable amounts in R&D investments for the future versions of the software. Unfortunately, there is the matter of valuation, where ANSYS is trading at extreme valuation multiples, from the sales multiple to the EBITDA and earnings multiples. A case could maybe be made for continuing to hold the shares, but it is difficult to justify a buy at this point. We, therefore, recommend our dear readers to simply add it to the watch list and buy during a stock market correction.