Brilliant Earth Group (NASDAQ:BRLT) has filed to raise $250 million from the sale of its Class A common stock in an IPO, according to an amended registration statement.

The company sells ethically sourced jewelry online direct-to-consumer and through retail showrooms.

Given BRLT's approach, positioning, and reasonable IPO price expectation, the IPO is worth consideration.

Company

San Francisco, California-based Brilliant was founded to create an omni-channel retailer of ethically sourced jewelry products aimed at Millennial and Gen Z consumers.

Management is headed by Chief Executive Officer Beth Gerstein, who has been with the firm since inception and received a B.S. in Biomedical and Electrical Engineering from Duke University.

Engagement and wedding rings:

Gemstone rings

Other fine jewelry

Brilliant has received at least $250 million in equity investment from investors including Just Rocks and Mainsail Partners.

Customer Acquisition

The firm pursues customers via online direct-to-consumer [DTC] marketing as well as through its offline showrooms.

BRLT enables consumers to create their own ring design through its marketplace of over 100,000 natural and lab-grown diamonds.

Over 2/3 of the company's ring collection is proprietary and exclusive to the firm's online and offline stores.

SG&A expenses as a percentage of total revenue have trended lower as revenues have increased, as the figures below indicate:

SG&A Expenses vs. Revenue Period Percentage Six Mos. Ended June 30, 2021 36.7% 2020 34.0% 2019 44.9%

The SG&A efficiency rate, defined as how many dollars of additional new revenue are generated by each dollar of SG&A spend doubled to 1.2x in the most recent reporting period, as shown in the table below:

SG&A Efficiency Rate Period Multiple Six Mos. Ended June 30, 2021 1.2 2020 0.6

Market & Competition

According to a 2020 market research report by Fortune Business Insights, the global market for jewelry was an estimated $330 billion in 2019 and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate [CAGR] of 3.7% through 2027.

The main drivers for this expected growth are an increase in disposable income, changing consumer tastes, and increasing adoption of digital media platforms and online sales.

Also, below is a pie chart showing the approximate market share by jewelry type in 2019:

Major competitive or other industry participants by type include:

Jewelry retailers and brands

Department stores

Independent stores

Financial Performance

Brilliant's recent financial results can be summarized as follows:

Very strong topline revenue growth

Increasing gross profit and gross margin

Growing operating profit and net income

Increasing cash flow from operations

Below are relevant financial results derived from the firm's registration statement:

Total Revenue Period Total Revenue % Variance vs. Prior Six Mos. Ended June 30, 2021 $ 163,044,000 77.7% 2020 $ 251,820,000 25.1% 2019 $ 201,343,000 Gross Profit (Loss) Period Gross Profit (Loss) % Variance vs. Prior Six Mos. Ended June 30, 2021 $ 77,120,000 93.8% 2020 $ 112,302,000 32.2% 2019 $ 84,922,000 Gross Margin Period Gross Margin Six Mos. Ended June 30, 2021 47.30% 2020 44.60% 2019 42.18% Operating Profit (Loss) Period Operating Profit (Loss) Operating Margin Six Mos. Ended June 30, 2021 $ 17,306,000 10.6% 2020 $ 26,592,000 10.6% 2019 $ (5,395,000) -2.7% Net Income (Loss) Period Net Income (Loss) Six Mos. Ended June 30, 2021 $ 10,885,000 2020 $ 21,576,000 2019 $ (7,778,000) Cash Flow From Operations Period Cash Flow From Operations Six Mos. Ended June 30, 2021 $ 20,210,000 2020 $ 26,723,000 2019 $ 567,000 (Glossary Of Terms)

As of June 30, 2021, Brilliant had $65 million in cash and $119 million in total liabilities.

Free cash flow during the twelve months ended June 30, 2021, was $39 million.

IPO Details

BRLT intends to sell 16.7 million shares of Class A common stock at a proposed midpoint price of $15.00 per share for gross proceeds of approximately $250 million, not including the sale of customary underwriter options.

Class A and Class B common stockholders will have one vote per share and Class C and Class D shareholders will have ten votes per share.

Class C shareholders will be the company founders and there will not be any Class D shares outstanding immediately following the IPO.

The S&P 500 Index no longer admits firms with multiple classes of stock into its index.

No existing shareholders have indicated an interest to purchase shares at the IPO price.

Assuming a successful IPO at the midpoint of the proposed price range, the company's enterprise value at IPO (ex- underwriter options) would approximate $1.3 billion.

Excluding the effects of underwriter options and private placement shares or restricted stock, if any, the float to outstanding shares ratio will be approximately 17.67%. A figure under 10% is generally considered a 'low float' stock which can be subject to significant price volatility.

Per the firm's most recent regulatory filing, it plans to use the net proceeds as follows:

We will only retain the net proceeds that are used to purchase newly issued LLC Interests from Brilliant Earth, LLC, which, in turn, Brilliant Earth, LLC intends to use for general corporate purposes. We may also use a portion of the net proceeds to acquire or invest in businesses, products, services or technologies; however, we do not have agreements or commitments for any material acquisitions or investments at this time. (Source)

Management's presentation of the company roadshow is available here.

Regarding outstanding legal proceedings, management disclosed this legal action filed in August 2021:

On August 26, 2021, Plaintiff Anna Lerman filed a complaint against the Company in California Superior Court for Ventura County. The complaint alleges, on behalf of a putative class, that the Company recorded telephone calls between the Company's customers and its customer service representatives without the customers' consent, in violation of the California Invasion of Privacy Act Sections 631 and 632.7. The plaintiff seeks statutory damages, injunctive relief, attorneys' fees and costs, and other unspecified damages. The Company has not been served with or responded to the complaint. We believe these claims have no merit, and the Company intends to vigorously defend against this lawsuit, though there can be no assurance regarding its ultimate outcome. (Source)

Listed underwriters of the IPO are JPMorgan, Credit Suisse, Jefferies, and other investment banks.

Valuation Metrics

Below is a table of the firm's relevant capitalization and valuation metrics at IPO, excluding the effects of underwriter options:

Measure [TTM] Amount Market Capitalization at IPO $1,414,975,260 Enterprise Value $1,300,445,260 Price / Sales 4.38 EV / Revenue 4.02 EV / EBITDA 31.48 Earnings Per Share $0.33 Float To Outstanding Shares Ratio 17.67% Proposed IPO Midpoint Price per Share $15.00 Net Free Cash Flow $39,094,000 Free Cash Flow Yield Per Share 2.76% Revenue Growth Rate 77.68%

As a reference, a potential public comparable would be Pandora A/S (OTCPK:PNDZF); shown below is a comparison of their primary valuation metrics:

Metric Pandora A/S Brilliant Earth Variance Price / Sales 3.91 4.38 12.0% EV / Revenue 4.03 4.02 -0.1% EV / EBITDA 12.75 31.48 146.9% Earnings Per Share $5.99 $0.33 -94.4% Revenue Growth Rate 11.3% 77.68% 586.80%

Variance

Commentary

BRLT is going public to fund its unspecified general corporate expansion plans.

The company's financials show impressive topline revenue growth, increasing gross profit and gross margin, higher operating profit and net income, and growing cash flow from operations.

Free cash flow for the twelve months ended June 30, 2021, was a strong $39 million.

SG&A expenses as a percentage of total revenue have varied as revenue has increased, and its SG&A efficiency rate grew materially to 1.2x in the most recent six-month reporting period.

The market opportunity for selling jewelry is quite large and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.7% through 2028; however, one of the areas driving growth is the transition of consumers to purchasing jewelry online, a strong point for BRLT's positioning.

JPMorgan is the lead left underwriter and IPOs led by the firm over the last 12-month period have generated an average return of 19.7% since their IPO. This is a mid-tier performance for all major underwriters during the period.

The primary risk to the company's outlook is disruptions from the continuing pandemic conditions in some of its markets where it operates physical showrooms.

However, BRLT has produced impressive growth despite the pandemic, proving its resilience during a challenging period for retail operators.

As for valuation, compared to Pandora A/S, BRLT is growing revenue at a much higher rate of growth, yet, the IPO is being valued at a similar revenue multiple. Its EV/EBITDA is much higher than Pandora's due to the latter's much higher EBITDA, so there is a tradeoff.

In my view, IPOs are about growth, and Brilliant Earth appears well positioned among growing younger demographics with its focus on ethically sourced jewelry.

Given BRLT's approach, positioning, and reasonable IPO price expectation, the IPO is worth consideration.

Expected IPO Pricing Date: September 22, 2021.