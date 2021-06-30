Brilliant Earth Group (NASDAQ:BRLT) has filed to raise $250 million from the sale of its Class A common stock in an IPO, according to an amended registration statement.
The company sells ethically sourced jewelry online direct-to-consumer and through retail showrooms.
Given BRLT's approach, positioning, and reasonable IPO price expectation, the IPO is worth consideration.
San Francisco, California-based Brilliant was founded to create an omni-channel retailer of ethically sourced jewelry products aimed at Millennial and Gen Z consumers.
Management is headed by Chief Executive Officer Beth Gerstein, who has been with the firm since inception and received a B.S. in Biomedical and Electrical Engineering from Duke University.
Engagement and wedding rings:
Gemstone rings
Other fine jewelry
Brilliant has received at least $250 million in equity investment from investors including Just Rocks and Mainsail Partners.
The firm pursues customers via online direct-to-consumer [DTC] marketing as well as through its offline showrooms.
BRLT enables consumers to create their own ring design through its marketplace of over 100,000 natural and lab-grown diamonds.
Over 2/3 of the company's ring collection is proprietary and exclusive to the firm's online and offline stores.
SG&A expenses as a percentage of total revenue have trended lower as revenues have increased, as the figures below indicate:
|
SG&A
|
Expenses vs. Revenue
|
Period
|
Percentage
|
Six Mos. Ended June 30, 2021
|
36.7%
|
2020
|
34.0%
|
2019
|
44.9%
(Source)
The SG&A efficiency rate, defined as how many dollars of additional new revenue are generated by each dollar of SG&A spend doubled to 1.2x in the most recent reporting period, as shown in the table below:
|
SG&A
|
Efficiency Rate
|
Period
|
Multiple
|
Six Mos. Ended June 30, 2021
|
1.2
|
2020
|
0.6
(Source)
According to a 2020 market research report by Fortune Business Insights, the global market for jewelry was an estimated $330 billion in 2019 and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate [CAGR] of 3.7% through 2027.
The main drivers for this expected growth are an increase in disposable income, changing consumer tastes, and increasing adoption of digital media platforms and online sales.
Also, below is a pie chart showing the approximate market share by jewelry type in 2019:
(Source)
Major competitive or other industry participants by type include:
Jewelry retailers and brands
Department stores
Independent stores
Brilliant's recent financial results can be summarized as follows:
Very strong topline revenue growth
Increasing gross profit and gross margin
Growing operating profit and net income
Increasing cash flow from operations
Below are relevant financial results derived from the firm's registration statement:
|
Total Revenue
|
Period
|
Total Revenue
|
% Variance vs. Prior
|
Six Mos. Ended June 30, 2021
|
$ 163,044,000
|
77.7%
|
2020
|
$ 251,820,000
|
25.1%
|
2019
|
$ 201,343,000
|
Gross Profit (Loss)
|
Period
|
Gross Profit (Loss)
|
% Variance vs. Prior
|
Six Mos. Ended June 30, 2021
|
$ 77,120,000
|
93.8%
|
2020
|
$ 112,302,000
|
32.2%
|
2019
|
$ 84,922,000
|
Gross Margin
|
Period
|
Gross Margin
|
Six Mos. Ended June 30, 2021
|
47.30%
|
2020
|
44.60%
|
2019
|
42.18%
|
Operating Profit (Loss)
|
Period
|
Operating Profit (Loss)
|
Operating Margin
|
Six Mos. Ended June 30, 2021
|
$ 17,306,000
|
10.6%
|
2020
|
$ 26,592,000
|
10.6%
|
2019
|
$ (5,395,000)
|
-2.7%
|
Net Income (Loss)
|
Period
|
Net Income (Loss)
|
Six Mos. Ended June 30, 2021
|
$ 10,885,000
|
2020
|
$ 21,576,000
|
2019
|
$ (7,778,000)
|
Cash Flow From Operations
|
Period
|
Cash Flow From Operations
|
Six Mos. Ended June 30, 2021
|
$ 20,210,000
|
2020
|
$ 26,723,000
|
2019
|
$ 567,000
(Source)
As of June 30, 2021, Brilliant had $65 million in cash and $119 million in total liabilities.
Free cash flow during the twelve months ended June 30, 2021, was $39 million.
BRLT intends to sell 16.7 million shares of Class A common stock at a proposed midpoint price of $15.00 per share for gross proceeds of approximately $250 million, not including the sale of customary underwriter options.
Class A and Class B common stockholders will have one vote per share and Class C and Class D shareholders will have ten votes per share.
Class C shareholders will be the company founders and there will not be any Class D shares outstanding immediately following the IPO.
The S&P 500 Index no longer admits firms with multiple classes of stock into its index.
No existing shareholders have indicated an interest to purchase shares at the IPO price.
Assuming a successful IPO at the midpoint of the proposed price range, the company's enterprise value at IPO (ex- underwriter options) would approximate $1.3 billion.
Excluding the effects of underwriter options and private placement shares or restricted stock, if any, the float to outstanding shares ratio will be approximately 17.67%. A figure under 10% is generally considered a 'low float' stock which can be subject to significant price volatility.
Per the firm's most recent regulatory filing, it plans to use the net proceeds as follows:
We will only retain the net proceeds that are used to purchase newly issued LLC Interests from Brilliant Earth, LLC, which, in turn, Brilliant Earth, LLC intends to use for general corporate purposes. We may also use a portion of the net proceeds to acquire or invest in businesses, products, services or technologies; however, we do not have agreements or commitments for any material acquisitions or investments at this time.
(Source)
Management's presentation of the company roadshow is available here.
Regarding outstanding legal proceedings, management disclosed this legal action filed in August 2021:
On August 26, 2021, Plaintiff Anna Lerman filed a complaint against the Company in California Superior Court for Ventura County. The complaint alleges, on behalf of a putative class, that the Company recorded telephone calls between the Company's customers and its customer service representatives without the customers' consent, in violation of the California Invasion of Privacy Act Sections 631 and 632.7. The plaintiff seeks statutory damages, injunctive relief, attorneys' fees and costs, and other unspecified damages. The Company has not been served with or responded to the complaint. We believe these claims have no merit, and the Company intends to vigorously defend against this lawsuit, though there can be no assurance regarding its ultimate outcome.
(Source)
Listed underwriters of the IPO are JPMorgan, Credit Suisse, Jefferies, and other investment banks.
Below is a table of the firm's relevant capitalization and valuation metrics at IPO, excluding the effects of underwriter options:
|
Measure [TTM]
|
Amount
|
Market Capitalization at IPO
|
$1,414,975,260
|
Enterprise Value
|
$1,300,445,260
|
Price / Sales
|
4.38
|
EV / Revenue
|
4.02
|
EV / EBITDA
|
31.48
|
Earnings Per Share
|
$0.33
|
Float To Outstanding Shares Ratio
|
17.67%
|
Proposed IPO Midpoint Price per Share
|
$15.00
|
Net Free Cash Flow
|
$39,094,000
|
Free Cash Flow Yield Per Share
|
2.76%
|
Revenue Growth Rate
|
77.68%
(Source)
As a reference, a potential public comparable would be Pandora A/S (OTCPK:PNDZF); shown below is a comparison of their primary valuation metrics:
|
Metric
|
Pandora A/S
|
Brilliant Earth
|
Variance
|
Price / Sales
|
3.91
|
4.38
|
12.0%
|
EV / Revenue
|
4.03
|
4.02
|
-0.1%
|
EV / EBITDA
|
12.75
|
31.48
|
146.9%
|
Earnings Per Share
|
$5.99
|
$0.33
|
-94.4%
|
Revenue Growth Rate
|
11.3%
|
77.68%
|
586.80%
(S-1/A and Seeking Alpha)
BRLT is going public to fund its unspecified general corporate expansion plans.
The company's financials show impressive topline revenue growth, increasing gross profit and gross margin, higher operating profit and net income, and growing cash flow from operations.
Free cash flow for the twelve months ended June 30, 2021, was a strong $39 million.
SG&A expenses as a percentage of total revenue have varied as revenue has increased, and its SG&A efficiency rate grew materially to 1.2x in the most recent six-month reporting period.
The market opportunity for selling jewelry is quite large and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.7% through 2028; however, one of the areas driving growth is the transition of consumers to purchasing jewelry online, a strong point for BRLT's positioning.
JPMorgan is the lead left underwriter and IPOs led by the firm over the last 12-month period have generated an average return of 19.7% since their IPO. This is a mid-tier performance for all major underwriters during the period.
The primary risk to the company's outlook is disruptions from the continuing pandemic conditions in some of its markets where it operates physical showrooms.
However, BRLT has produced impressive growth despite the pandemic, proving its resilience during a challenging period for retail operators.
As for valuation, compared to Pandora A/S, BRLT is growing revenue at a much higher rate of growth, yet, the IPO is being valued at a similar revenue multiple. Its EV/EBITDA is much higher than Pandora's due to the latter's much higher EBITDA, so there is a tradeoff.
In my view, IPOs are about growth, and Brilliant Earth appears well positioned among growing younger demographics with its focus on ethically sourced jewelry.
Given BRLT's approach, positioning, and reasonable IPO price expectation, the IPO is worth consideration.
Expected IPO Pricing Date: September 22, 2021.
Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Additional disclosure: Investing in IPOs is an inherently volatile and opaque endeavor. My research is focused on identifying quality IPO companies at a reasonable price, but I’m wrong sometimes. I analyze fundamental company performance and my conclusions may not be relevant for first-day or early IPO trading activity, which can be highly volatile and unrelated to company fundamentals. This report is intended for educational purposes only and is not financial, legal or investment advice.