Tyler Radke

Okay. Good afternoon, good morning, everybody. My name is Tyler Radke. I co-head our U.S. software coverage here at Citi. Welcome to the final day and home stretch of our Virtual Technology Conference. From sunny California, we have Kevin Rubin and Mark Anderson, CFO and CEO, of Alteryx. Gentlemen, thanks for joining the session today.

Mark Anderson

Thanks for having us.

Kevin Rubin

Yes. It's my pleasure. Thanks, Tyler.

Question-and-Answer Session

Q -Tyler Radke

So Mark, I thought we could just start with you. It's been quite a year since you took over, I guess not even fully a year since you took over as CEO in October last year. Could you walk us through kind of the changes you’ve made and how do you think everything has kind of gone in your first year?

Mark Anderson

Yes, you bet. So thanks again for the question. Listen, I think I joined October 1 last year and inherited a business that was a great business, founder-led for 23 years and incredible innovation that has transformed hundreds of thousands of users' lives by making the hard part of the data journey, the transformation journey easy and fun with our amazing software. But what I found was a team that was largely pointed at building and selling products for use by analysts and not especially well versed in articulating more important value propositions to enterprises around functional and digital transformation.

We had a sales team that was focused on landing and expanding with these analysts with marketing focus on selling to analysts and we had, I think, an engineering organization that was, by and large, selling or building products, a designer and server that made up the vast majority of our total revenue. So I think, very quickly, we realized, especially in the midst of the pandemic that it was important to really focus on these large sort of motions in the marketplace that are driving companies to get a lot better at making better decisions from the data that swirls around their business.

And to do that, we had to really up-level our message to senior executives, CIOs, CCOs as well as office of the CMO, office of the CRO and office of the CFO. And to do that, it required some transformation, both in R&D. as well as in go-to-market. And so, very quickly we brought on Suresh Vittal to run R&D and he has very, very quickly organized the team and modernized our whole approach to how we build innovation and prioritize innovation that our customers want. And you are seeing that manifested in some exciting product that releases later this year and early next year with the AutoML and Designer Cloud.

And then also bringing on a new CRO, Paula Hansen, earlier this year as well. And she has really done a great job kind of implementing a lot of the go-to-market transformations that we made really to move out a lot of the resource that was focused on mid-market and overly focused on selling to analysts and bring in more enterprise experience, on average more than 15 years of experience coming from companies that have more than $1 billion of revenue. And people that have the stage experience that are going to really matter to our customers for the next two legs of our journey.

So a lot of change in a compressed period of time. I think Kevin and I are doing that because we really believe in the massive opportunity, the massive TAM that exists in this space and we owe it to our customers to be the very best that we can be for them.

Tyler Radke

Yes. And you mentioned a couple big executive changes Suresh and Paula. Do you feel like you have the right team in place? And maybe at a level below that, is there still kind of some key roles that as those execs have gone in and kind of built their own teams, where are we just in kind of the rebuilding process? Because you mentioned a lot of change in a year and sometimes stuff can take time.

Mark Anderson

Yes. Well, listen, firstly, I don't want to discount how great the team was at Alteryx and continues to be the people that are part of our journey going forward. That's some amazing resources. But to your point, Suresh, Paula, Matthew Stauble, our Chief Customer Officer, came onboard last year, these are people that attract world-class talent with the kind of stage experience at levels just up and down the organization.

So I think if I look at the R&D team, it's substantially transformed from a year ago and super happy with the quality of the people, both that have taken on new roles that were here as well as people that have come onboard to run platform engineering, product management, important elements of Suresh's team.

Same thing with Paula. We’ve hired world-class people from VMware, from companies like Palo Alto Networks and others that have experienced long-term sustained growth. And they have, I think, better competencies and better experience sets to be able to execute in this very fast paced long-term sustained growth trajectory that we believe we can build towards.

Tyler Radke

Yes.

Mark Anderson

I think we are doing well. I think, if I think about this journey over the long-term, you are always tinkering, you are always trying to prune out the bottom 10% and replace them with better and better people as you go along. But I think both Kevin and I are super happy with the team that we have now.

Tyler Radke

Yes. Great. So I want to touch on both of those areas, the product and go-to-market. Maybe starting on the go-to-market side. I think one of the questions that we got asked a lot about, post your most recent results, was just on the commentary around higher level of sales attrition. And look, I know it's a year of the great resignation, right? There's a lot of movement around the industry. But how have you seen things kind of evolve since? And how are you kind of feeling about the overall sales team, just given your commentary on the last call?

Mark Anderson

Yes. Both Kevin and I kind of really keep our ear to the ground and talk to other peers in technology. And I think fortunately, early in the year, we both sensed that forces beyond Alteryx were going to drive attrition above normal levels just with the onset of the pandemic and all that's meant to so many people. And so what we did early in the year is, we focused on really building out the recruiting team and that team is more than doubled in 2021. And so, I think that was a good call. The quality of the recruiting team that we have hired is amazing and they are attracting world-class talent, either through our careers website, but also through the hierarchy of the team that we have in that regard.

I think what we talked about in the Q2 call was, we expected attrition which was pretty high on the sales side. We expected that to moderate a little bit in May and June and it didn't. And so I think that sort of gave way to commentary around sales capacity. We are really happy with the people that we are bringing onboard, but no matter how good they are, a 100% of them can take the baton and hit the ground running as quickly as we might otherwise like.

So - but we have seen many instances of salespeople people coming onboard and crushing it in certain areas. I could think of a handful of people just off the top of my head that I talk to on a regular basis on the team here. So I think going into the latter half of the year, I continue to be really happy with the quantity and quality of the people we are bringing onboard.

And, Kev, I don't know if you have any other thoughts.

Kevin Rubin

Yes. I was just going to add one point. Tyler, you mentioned the great resignation and it cuts both ways, right? So we’ve certainly seen folks choose as we’ve gotten through what we hope is the lion's share of the pandemic to change companies and go elsewhere. Some of that is a function of the fact that we are making a lot of changes and it's not for everybody.

But on the other side of that coin is, we have a lot of people, to Mark's point, about talent on that. So we got a lot of people that perceive Alteryx as a desirable destination. And so while we are shedding people at rates that are higher than normal, we are also seeing an influx of people wanting to come in and be part of this journey. So we’ve really benefited from kind of the other side of the attrition discussion as well.

Tyler Radke

I see. Okay. That's helpful. I am sure the recruiting team is busy with everything going on.

Mark Anderson

Well, a comment, Tyler, just to put a finer point on that. Our commentary on the call was Q2 was our strongest hiring quarter ever, so that they certainly portends that that notion.

Tyler Radke

For sure. So maybe shifting to products. At your most recent Analyst Day and Virtual User Conference, there was a lot of discussion around Designer Cloud, which I believe is still in beta. Maybe Mark, just help us understand how significant is this product? How much of a priority is it for both you and Suresh to get this out? And just how - what are the areas of differentiation relative to the core traditional Alteryx Designer?

Mark Anderson

Yes. It's a significant priority. I think for customers, we’ve always been a very customer-focused business. Our ears are closely to the ground listening to what customers want from our innovation and where they want us to go. And clearly, more and more customers are moving data into environments like cloud data warehouses and cloud data centers and they want to be able to provision our innovation from devices beyond server and desktop on Windows devices.

So - but it's a significant priority. I think typical for Suresh, he built a very thoughtful data process with more than 500 users banging on keyboards over the last three, four months, representing over 200 companies many of which we hand-picked for this beta program. And we are entering into a limited release availability for the product towards the end of this year. That will just give us further insight in terms of how we want to package and price this important product.

But I think it's important to note though that we are building Designer Cloud to be an and-product, not an or-product. We are now forcing a mass migration. Quite the opposite. We think that Designer Cloud gives us the opportunity to sell to entirely new cohorts of users, perhaps users that might use us - might use a subset of the functionality or use us less frequently or simply just want to be able to view these – view our workflows in different devices. And so that's why care and attention is being paid to the interrelation or interoperability between those two products that I think as the product becomes commercially available early next year, you will see the full force of what we’ve built this year.

Tyler Radke

Okay. Great. And I apologize if I cut out for a second there. I am having some technical difficulties today. So maybe just help us understand in terms of Suresh, right, I mean he is a recent hire. I think no question, talented background. Just in terms of his timing of coming onboard versus when Designer has kind of gone into beta and ultimately the release. Like how influential like how much, did he have his fingerprints and his team on this release? And how much was kind of already in process?

Mark Anderson

Listen, we’ve always been looking for ways to move to the cloud. I think Suresh was, quite frankly, the forcing function. He really came on earlier this year. So he has been around for many months now. And the team that he's built out and really the resources that he is orchestrating really drove this product from its inception. And I think that's why I targeted him and recruited him as someone who's done this before. Moving from - over time from a premise-based product to introduce access in the cloud, like he did, across the number of business units at Adobe. And yes, he's just done a wonderful job. As you can tell, he is a unique kind of leader that has real subject matter expertise in our space.

Tyler Radke

Right. Okay. So maybe just help us understand what is kind of the customer feedback thus far on Designer Cloud? And if there's anything to share in terms of launch and pricing?

Mark Anderson

Yes. Well, we have landed on pricing yet. As I mentioned, we are just embarking on limited release here for a small subset customers that will start to use the product in greater volume. And again, they will inform us the constructs that we think will be – will make sense for our customers and for our business. And - but the feedback so far has been exceptionally good, as I mentioned, more than 500 users.

We actually built right into the beta program a comment button, so that our engineering team could get live feedback from people and make it really simple for them to provide that back. So we are iterating every day, pushing code on this product every day. And I get a chance to see the feedback on a consolidated basis and it's just extraordinarily positive.

As you know, Tyler, we’ve got close to 300,000 unique users that most of whom are members of our community site and their zealous around our technology. So giving them the opportunity to be able to provision from a browser on any device is tip of the fancy of a lot of people.

Tyler Radke

I see. And so 300,000 unique users. What's kind of the scope of the beta program in terms of how many users have been able to get their hands on it.

Mark Anderson

Yes. It's over 500 users representing over 200 customers. And we felt that was the right size. We will probably have more demand, quite frankly, but we wanted to manage this in a highly curated way, so that each participant felt that they were being listened to. And as I said, it's been going on for three, four months and we’ve iterated well enough to be able to able to deliver a limited release version here in short order.

Tyler Radke

Yes. So I wanted to turn, I guess, back to execution. It's kind of a financials question. So maybe Kevin can jump in here. But on the last earnings call, there was quite a bit of moving pieces in terms of revenue guidance and ARR. I think what we heard from you guys was that as Paula came in, she reduced kind of a discounting on three-year deals. Could you just help us, maybe for investors who only saw the revenue guidance, just frame for us kind of what happened at a strategic level and then what the kind of trickle down financial implications were?

Kevin Rubin

Sure. Thanks Tyler. So I think there's three broad based dynamics at play as it relates to contract duration. The first one is kind of what you alluded to. We made a strategic decision shortly after Paula joined to reduce the financial incentives to customers for electing three-year contracts.

The second dynamic is, as we are maturing the go-to-market and really trying to focus more on business outcomes and value and the ROI of the platform and what customers are getting from it, that naturally leads itself to a conversation around what's the annual cost of the software and how does that reflect on the benefits that I am getting as a business.

And then thirdly and this is something that that Paula certainly had a lot of experience with, as companies have standardized effectively on buying software as a subscription, it's an operating expense and it's something that they are dealing with each and every year. And so, there is, I think, a predisposition cadence for customers to just purchase their software on an annual basis as it aligns with their annual budgeting process. And so you have got these three dynamics that are kind of converging towards focusing on the annual cost, one-year value and things of that nature. And so all of those, to your point about a waterfall cascading effect, if you will, it is leaning towards more one-year contracts than three-year contracts.

I did provide an illustration in terms of list pricing. Three-year pricing, well, is 23% less than one-year pricing or said differently, the one-year price is 30% more than the three-year price. And we didn't think that that was appropriate or necessary going forward. And so we are, as we see, contract duration pull in a little bit, we are seeing benefits to ACV and ARR as a result. And so we do believe it is the best thing for the business. The consequence of that decision is, there is a headwind in terms of revenue mechanics and how 606 impacts revenue. The other side to that is obviously we are seeing a continued ARR growth.

Tyler Radke

Right. Okay. And I guess on that point, I mean, for customers that have signed three-year deals, right, I mean in some ways, this is kind of an effective price increase for them. I am curious how you are navigating those conversations and just what you have seen in terms of, customer feedback.

Kevin Rubin

Yes. I mean I want to emphasize upfront, we are very customer first and customer focused. So I would not want to leave anybody with the impression that there's a draconian price uplift that's being lifted and pushed to customers. For those customers that have elected multi-year contracts in the past and choose to remain on three-year contracts going forward, we are working with them kind of on a case-by-case basis on what that pricing looks like.

A lot of times we are actually seeing increase in use and demand. And so the conversation isn't a static conversation around what did you pay last year for the capacity you have and what are you looking for this year? So, it is a combination of how much additional Alteryx do you require for your business and what does that pricing look like? So, it's not zero, right. We are not doing that generally at a flat renewal. But it may not also be the totality of the list rates delta.

For those customers that are electing to move to the one-year contract, it's the same, right. We are working with them in a rational way to find a mutually beneficial price point that accomplishes our mission of really focusing on the annual value of contracts and the value that they are receiving from Alteryx and what makes sense.

Mark Anderson

Yes. But a double click on that, Tyler. The data shows us that when it's renewal time, that's by far the best opportunity that we have to go in and ask for permission to do more. And so the resources that Paula is bringing to bear to that sort of timeline well in advance of the actual renewal date, really focused on to Kevin's point, looking for opportunities to sell either more instances or look for opportunities to sell into different use cases and really bringing the kind of resources that will help us be successful there.

Tyler Radke

I see. Okay. And if we think about Paula's new sales strategy, right, I think that was kind of one of the key initiatives that she put in place around the lower attrition. Anything else we should be thinking about, either new overlay to sales incentive changes? Just anything you would highlight in terms of the go-to-market focus that she's bringing to Alteryx?

Mark Anderson

Yes. Well, I wouldn't say, listen, she brings experience managing thousands of people and billions of dollars for some great companies like SAP and Cisco. And so it's that level of maturity, that steady hand on leadership that she's bringing and attracting world-class talent to boot that I think really give us the comfort that we have got the right person in the role at the right time. So she's inherited a lot of change that was implemented at the beginning of the year in the sales organization. Much of that change is sales reorg 101 type of thing that really befits the stage of the company that we are in now and what our customers are expecting from us in the future. But I think you will see a continuation of that over time. It will be embedding more and more subject matter expertise in the field to help our customers and help our partners land these big transformational kind of deals.

Tyler Radke

Yes. And staying on the go-to-market, but moving kind to partners, right. And I know, Mark, that's been a big focused for you since joining and we have seen a number of announcements with Snowflake, Adobe, HCL. Can you just kind of give us an update on where the lay of land is in terms of your key partners? And how significant are they going to be going forward in terms of driving new business to you?

Mark Anderson

Yes, for sure. That's a great question, Tyler. So, listen, I think if you look at our customer base, the Tier 1 consulting firms, the Tier 1 accounting firms, they are among our biggest customers. And in some cases, we have said publicly, PwC has got more than a 150,000 Alteryx licenses in their business. And the vast majority of these firms, they are using Alteryx as the lead behind software in their transformation, functional, department or digital projects. And so I think I came onboard and we really worked hard to build the muscle to operationalize these partnerships.

And that comes in two forms. Number one, you have to have a field sales team that is comfortable selling with partners like PwC and HCL. And that's not trivial, right. Certainly if you are selling to users and analysts, oftentimes you are not working with these kind of partners, So that's been a big part of the changes that we made on the sales team. But then also operationalizing, having a team of people that's dedicated to onboarding PwC globally, for example, or HCL or KPMG around the tax transformation work that we are doing with them and treating these partners like customers.

Think on the technology partnership side, it's also important to know that Suresh looks at these partnerships as an important element of his focus, right. Building clever, really slick integration between our innovation and to your example earlier, Snowflake, we are able to push down our workflows right into the Snowflake compute. Well, guess what, that's makes it a step easier for customers. It's also something that smells like lots because they are these some of these workflows, if they are in the hundreds of thousands of workflows, they consume a huge amount of cores and Snowflake very much, their sales teams get paid on consumption and the business is very much focused on consumption of resources and we facilitate a lot of that.

But again, it's operationalizing these partnerships, Paula is working with their CRO hand-in-hand to kind of blueprint our respective sales teams. And every week around the world, we have got peer-to-peer discussions around campaigns that we will wage together with these partnerships. And so the devil is definitely in the details. But frankly these are the things with Kevin and I revel in, in helping orchestrate people like Suresh and Paula and Matthew Stauble, our Chief Customer Officer, have got experienced in operationalizing these things. But they don't happen overnight and the impact from them will certainly play out in the long run. But I think on a go forward basis, we will continue to crank out these partnerships and make sure that they can be operationalized successfully.

Tyler Radke

Yes. I mean, a 150,000 licenses at PwC, that's a big number. Do you think there's other like PwC type opportunities out there in the pipeline? I mean how easy is it to replicate that? I mean, obviously there's not too many companies that have hundreds of thousands employees. But just help us think through that.

Mark Anderson

Well, listen, I think we have done a great job with that partnership, both from a customer and a partner standpoint. But I think we still have a long ways to go. And I think the leaders at PwC would say the same thing. But let's look at, we have got 39% percent of the Global 2000. And that's great, but I am used to having a lot more. And even within those Global 2000 customers, we are still early in the penetration cycle there. In some cases because the mindfulness around doing a lot more with data is recent. In many cases, we just didn't have the resources to go in and expand the way that we have expanded at accounts like PwC.

So I think there's plenty of upside. We have got maybe 1% penetration in this massive market that will continue to grow. And that's why we are so focused on driving the change and the transformation that we are because we think that opportunity is there in the very long term. So a lot more to come. And innovation really matters. Having more innovation, a platform in the cloud and more innovation like AutoML which comes out later on this year, where we will be able to provide almost like a wizard-like guide to help non-data scientists use machine learning right in Alteryx. And Designer Cloud is a great example. That's really this first step of a multi journey to be able to make our innovation consumable anywhere with very low friction.

Kevin Rubin

And Tyler, if I can just add on to Mark's commentary. As we roll out Designer Cloud and it does allow us to expand the persona that we are addressing today, it does lend itself to the type of deployments that we have enjoyed and seen with PwC. So, I think it will accelerate our ability to spread throughout organizations and really touch people who the on-premise technology isn't properly suited for today.

Tyler Radke

Right. But no update on the ETA of Designer Cloud, right. That's still at least next year or year after.

Kevin Rubin

No. Designer Cloud will be GA early next year. So that's our expectation. It will start with a U. S. deployment. And as the years goes on, we will extend it around the globe and then extend it to other of the hyperscale vendors. So it will be a measured process of rollout to make sure that it is successful.

Tyler Radke

Yes. And do you envision being able for customers to kind of access it natively in like the marketplaces of the hyperscalers? Or how would that works?

Mark Anderson

Yes. Over time, without question. I think, again, one of our biggest focus this year or one of our strategic imperatives is reducing friction in everything that we do with regards to customers. And so we plan to, as Kevin said, make this innovation consumable, either on our customers AWS instance down the road or on our AWS instance down the road. And then as we move to other cloud providers, the same thing there.

Tyler Radke

Got you. Okay. So kind of turning back to the business environment. I think throughout the pandemic, we saw pretty significant slowdown in the underlying business trend at Alteryx. I think there's some debate as to like the impact of remote work and hybrid work, how much of an impact that's had on the business? I guess, as you have seen things start to reopen in the U. S, although I am sure we would like it to be a little bit faster, how has that changed kind of the demand trends that you have seen with customers? Have you seen kind of incremental improvements in economies or sectors that have started to show signs of recovery?

Mark Anderson

Yes. Tyler. As you said, we certainly saw the impact last year of companies kind of reorienting their spending to catch up in remote infrastructure to support remote workers as well as you cybersecurity to secure all of this new traffic from different places. But I think throughout this year, we have seen that focus abate a little bit and really refocused back on the real sort of the longer term business priorities around transformation. And so the aspect of digital transformation where we play, where we play with our partners, we have not only heard from our customers, but we have heard from our partners that these projects are now back on the forefront

But I think we will have to see it play out throughout the year and through next year in terms of landing these big projects and operationalizing and expanding on them. But right now, that's all factored into our guide for Q3 and for the full fiscal year. I think getting to 29% year-on-year ARR growth, that's not anything I am going to apologize about. I think that's still pretty robust growth, especially when you are implementing the volume of transformation that we are in our own business. And I think many of our customers that I talk to and Kevin talks to can relate to the changes that we are making because they are making a lot of similar changes. And frankly by implementing Alteryx, we can help them make these changes faster and make them more data driven. And that's what we are really focused on, enabling our team to be able to and our partnerships to be able to do.

Tyler Radke

Yes. So going back to the most recent quarter, I think we definitely saw kind of the improvement in new business. You had a kind of challenging start to the year, net new ARR was down over 40%. But we saw that really snap back kind of post mid-20s growth in terms of that calculated new business. I think the guidance for the back half of the year implies that that kind of recovery in new business continues if not picks up a little bit further. So talk to us what's giving you the confidence in that dynamic? What are you seeing in the pipeline? Obviously, you are kind of managing the sales attrition issue. But just kind of what gives you the confidence in that number despite the sales attrition?

Mark Anderson

Yes. Well, I will start that off and Kev, maybe you can pick it up with a bit more specificity. But just generally, we have seasonally been a backend loaded company. Like Q1 typically is our weakest quarter and then throughout the year, we tend to ramp substantially, primarily because a lot of our renewals and adoption opportunities tend to come in the back half of the year, especially in Q4. So as we look at the pipeline of opportunity that we have, as we look at the quality of people that we are putting in front of these opportunities and looking to not only just renew but also expand and renew, that's given us the confidence that we have in the full fiscal year and in our Q3 guide. But beyond that, Kevin and his team, they are among, I think the best Alteryx users on the planet. They take a very scientific view, very much data-driven view of how we predict and that also gives the confidence.

Kevin Rubin

Yes. And I guess Tyler, I think the point that Mark made around seasonality is really, really important. We have a significant disproportionate amount of renewals that occur in the fourth quarter and it really is the prime opportunity to work with customers on identifying what is the additional capacity they need going into the next year. Not to mention, you also have companies that that are ending their year. They have extra budget they need to flush. And so we have historically seen Q4 be notably stronger than the other quarters as a result. So I would emphasize, I think the points that Mark made specific to seasonality and the trends that we are seeing, also the productivity improvements that we saw in Q2 both sequentially and year-over-year and how those will play out through the remainder of the year, all gave us confidence in Q2 to reaffirm our ARR guide.

Tyler Radke

I see. Okay. And this is kind of related to the earlier discussion around duration and kind of customers now mainly doing one-year deals. But just as we think about the upsell and expansion motion, do you find that more often than not, like the timing of those three-year renewals, is that renewal event the primary upsell motion that you find? Just curious because I know three years ago, 2018, you did have a really nice kind of re reaccelerating second half growth. So it would seemed like a lot of those contract are up for renewal here in the back half of the year?

Kevin Rubin

Yes. We did see an increasing number of customers in both 2018 and 2019 elect three-year contracts. And so to your point, we will see those come due. Our comments that renewal is the prime opportunity to upsell is certainly true. But when you have customers on multiyear year contracts, you can't wait three years to go in and work with them and wait for the upsell. And so one of the points that I guess I want to make, in investing in customer success, we have more than doubled that team since Matthew you joined us in December with the sole objective of really making sure that we have experienced customer success leaders who are able to work with our largest customers and our most important customers and really identify ways in which they can maximize, not just what they are spending with us today, but how do they take advantage of Alteryx in the broader sense and really move towards a model of being able to automate and operationalize their analytic methodologies across the organization. So we certainly engage with customers during and throughout their contract period for one year. I mean, that's obvious your touch points with the customers are much more frequent. And so we have to be more deliberate with the multiyear year customers getting in front of them and making sure that they are getting everything that they hope to from Alteryx and more.

Tyler Radke

Yes. And Mark, you mentioned earlier that I think Alteryx has 39% of the G2K, which as you said you are used to having higher, but at the same time, seat penetration, if you look at how big a PwC could get, huge expansion potentials. So how are you just kind of balancing from a sales and strategy perspective with those expand motions of the G2K versus expansions? And the reason I ask is, I think that the pace of new G2K customer additions has slowed down over the last few quarters. So just trying to understand from a priority perspective if you are emphasizing one or other?

Mark Anderson

Yes. Listen, I think the biggest thing we have done is sort of narrow the focus of the sales team away from mid-market and smaller customers and groom that up to really strong partnerships that we built that can kind like of outsource that business for us for the mid and long term which really takes away shiny objects and salespeople so that they can focus on these larger campaigns with larger customers. I think just given the change we have had in terms of the salespeople and sales management across the globe, we will start to see that penetration of the G2K ramp over time.

It always begins at zero for every company, right. And having started it close to zero in my last long term gig and grown that substantially from there, I think I have got a good sense of the journey ahead and hiring people like Paula and building out that team with the right resources, as Kevin said, on customer success, these are things that will really take place over time. I mean, we are in the ninth month of the fiscal year this year where we have made this amount of change. As Kevin said, Q4 is always the biggest quarter by far for us. And so that's where our expectations are in the near term. But longer term I don't see why we can't much more deeply penetrate these large customers and take a much larger share of that index.

Tyler Radke

Okay. Great. Well I think we have to leave it there. We are right at time. But Mark and Kevin, thanks so much for joining us and thank you to the investors who participated.

Mark Anderson

Thanks a lot, Tyler. I really appreciate the opportunity. Have a great day.

Kevin Rubin

Thank you Tyler, We really Appreciate it.

Tyler Radke

See you.