About

Alterity Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:ATHE), incorporated as Prana Biotechnology in 1997, listed on Nasdaq in 2002, is a Melbourne, Australia based biotechnology company with U.S. operations based in San Francisco. The Company is developing best-in-class therapies for neurodegenerative diseases based on its iron chaperone technology and a broad patentable drug discovery platform.

Pipeline

Alterity’s lead drug candidate ATH434 is a small molecule targeting key proteins implicated in neurodegeneration in Parkinson’s disease and atypical parkinsonism. Parkinsonism is a syndrome of motor symptoms that includes slowness of movement, stiffness and tremor, and is a major source of disability. ATH434 is indicated for Multiple System Atrophy ('MSA'), a devastating form of atypical parkinsonism, which currently does not have any approved treatments. ATH434 reduces the abnormal aggregation of α-synuclein and tau proteins, and the root cause of oxidative stress by restoring normal iron balance in the brain. This was demonstrated in Parkinson’s disease animal models, including tests in transgenic mice.

(Image: Pharmacologic Actions of ATH434; source: company presentation)

The Company has completed a single- and multiple-ascending dose Phase 1 clinical trial of ATH434, with a favorable safety profile, and robust efficacy, in healthy adult and older adult (≥ 65) participants. Data from 4 single-dose cohorts and 3 multiple-dose cohorts demonstrated dose dependent systemic exposure, crossing the blood brain barrier and achieving concentrations in cerebrospinal fluid exceeding those associated with efficacy in animal models. ATH434 was also well tolerated with adverse event ('AE') rates comparable to placebo. Most common AE reported was headache. No serious AEs were reported, and none of the subjects discontinued dosing due to AEs.

A randomized, double-blind, placebo controlled Phase 2 trial will assess efficacy, safety and tolerability of ATH434 in subjects with MSA. Enrollment will complete in 1H-2022 with top line data expected in 2H-2022.

Alterity has another drug candidate PBT2 indicated for Alzheimer’s disease and Huntington's disease. Following Phase 2 programs conducted through 2015, the FDA placed PBT2 on Partial Clinical Hold ('PCH'), based on particular nonclinical neurotoxicology findings in a dog study, limiting the dose of PBT2 that the Company can use in future trials. In 2016, a Phase 3 protocol was submitted to the FDA, and to the Swedish Medical Products Agency ('MPA') and the United Kingdom’s Medicines and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency ('MHRA') for non-binding scientific advice, but the collective response from the FDA and the European regulators was that more characterization of the nature of the dog neurotoxicity findings and its reversibility would be required to support the future development of PBT2 (Annual Report FY-2021).

Market Potential

ATH434 has been granted Orphan Drug Designation by both the U.S. Food and Drug Administration ('FDA') and the European Commission ('EC'). Potential sales for ATH434 can reach up to $725 million in the U.S.

The Company was in the news recently (August 2021) when the United States Patent and Trademark Office ('USPTO') issued a Notice of Allowance for Alterity’s composition of matter patent application to secure exclusivity for a new group of iron chaperones designed to redistribute the excess iron implicated in many neurodegenerative diseases, including Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s. With this patent covering over 80 novel compounds together with another recent (July 2021) grant of Alterity’s US patent for claims on a separate group of more than 150 novel compounds, the company is in a strong position with respect to its iron chaperone technology to address neurodegeneration, especially synucleinopathies. The Company plans to identify new drug candidates for development and commercialization in neurodegenerative diseases.

Potential applications for the Company’s proprietary compounds related to PBT2 include the treatment or amelioration of neurodegenerative disorders such as tauopathies, Motor Neuron disease, Creutzfeldt-Jakob disease (the human variant of Mad Cow disease), certain cancers, age-related macular degeneration, or antibiotic resistance.

Financials

Alterity has a market capitalization of $53.19 million at a stock price of $1.28 per American Depositary Share ('ADS', representing 60 ordinary shares), near low in a 52-week range of $1.09 to $3.58. The public holds 23.15% of the company’s shares of common stock while 64.90% is held by institutions, 11.35% by private corporations and 0.61% by insiders. Total shares outstanding at 6/30/2021 were 2,084.01 million.

The Company’s financial year ends June 30. As of 6/30/2021, the Company had cash and cash equivalents of $21.1 million, which provides a cash runway through 2022, considering operating expenses of approximately $15 million in the fiscal year ending 6/30/2021.

To further research and development activities and provide ongoing working capital, the Company on 7/2/2021 issued 322,857,900 shares of common stock via placement at a price of AUD 0.05320, bringing in proceeds equivalent to approximately $12.59 million. Pursuant to this issue, outstanding shares are now 2,406.9 million.

Risks

The Company has an accumulated deficit of $127.3 million as of 6/30/2021.

The Company will need additional funding to complete its clinical trials.

The Company is a passive foreign investment company ('PFIC') to some U.S. investors.

Bottom Line

Alterity’s present senior management team has significant R&D and commercialisation experience including 3 drug approvals by the FDA. One Wall Street analyst is very bullish with a price target of $4. However, it’s wait and watch for us. We will revisit the Company in 2H-2022 when top line data from the Phase 2 trial of ATH434 is expected.