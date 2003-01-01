IvelinRadkov/iStock via Getty Images

Introduction

With the S&P 500 (SPY) trading near all-time highs, and an average PEG ratio for the less-cyclical part of that index trading slightly under 3, and with most of the biggest market-cap stocks like Apple (AAPL), Microsoft (MSFT), Amazon (AMZN), Alphabet (GOOGL), Netflix (NFLX), and Tesla (TSLA) with forward PEG ratios well over 2, the overall market looks pretty expensive right now even if we take future earnings growth into account. While some of these stocks might remain reasonable "holds" given the amount of innovation potential they have, it's difficult to make the case that there is great value to be had at the index or in most mega-cap stocks unless investors are willing to forecast earnings trends 15 to 20 years into the future. I prefer not to have to forecast that far into the future in order to achieve an attractive, high-probability return on my investments, so I limit my earnings forecasts to about 10 years. This makes a big portion of the market too expensive for me to buy right now.

Importantly, my aversion to buying the wider market right now is not that I don't like growth or tech. I do. And last January I bought Facebook (FB) and wrote about how it was a good value in my February article "Most Big Tech Is Expensive, But Facebook is Worth Buying". Since then, Facebook has performed well:

Data by YCharts

Facebook has more than doubled the performance of both SPY and Invesco's tech-heavy (QQQ) since then.

But not all good returns have to come from growth stocks like Facebook. There are boring, more defensive stocks that can produce good returns, too...if they are purchased at the right price. In this article, I'm going to write about three of them: Cigna (CI), AmerisourceBergen (ABC), and Lockheed Martin (LMT), all of which have a very good risk/reward profile based on their historical earnings records and current valuation. I will use the exact same process I used to identify the value of Facebook earlier this year for these three stocks.

My investing process first identifies less-cyclical stocks that have a good long-term earnings record. Then I estimate how much money those businesses are likely to earn over the next decade on a per share basis, and I add a mean reversion assumption to also estimate what the market is likely to value those stocks at based on what they have done historically. Importantly, I'm not aiming for precision here. All I really want to do is get the odds that the stocks will produce good returns in my favor while using a long-term investing time frame (5-10 years or more).

All three of the stocks in this article have good long-term earnings growth histories, even when controlling for share buybacks. Additionally, those trends don't currently show any signs of stopping, and their valuations are reasonable, especially when compared to the wider market.

AmerisourceBergen

I've written about AmerisourceBergen twice before, first, in 2019, when I was neutral on the stock, and then again, almost exactly a year ago, in September of 2020, when I suggested it was a "buy" in my article "AmerisourceBergen Will Soon Be Rewarded For Quietly Growing Profits".

Data by YCharts

It has returned about +30% over the past year, which is a great absolute return, but it has trailed the S&P 500 a little bit over that time period. The key difference between ABC and SPY, though, is that ABC continues to trade at a very good valuation.

There has only been one year out of the past 20 years that ABC saw EPS growth decline, and that was way back in 2005. Every year since then, ABC has consistently grown EPS and is expected to continue doing so for the foreseeable future.

I always like to establish the historical cyclicality of a business's earnings at the outset because if earnings are very cyclical, then I use a different type of analysis. Since ABC's historical earnings are not cyclical at all, I can proceed with what I call a "Full Cycle Analysis", which is the process I use to estimate the value of the stock and its potential to produce good total returns over the medium and long-term time frames. Next, I'll take you through that process.

Sentiment Mean Reversion

I have two main parts of this analysis. One focuses on returns that might come from the market sentiment for the stock reverting to the mean, and the other comes from returns generated from future earnings and earnings growth directly from the business. For both parts of the analysis, the historical time frame one selects is important. During my analysis of ABC last year, the US economy was still essentially in a recession, so I started the analysis in 2010, averaged the historical P/E from 2010 to 2020. For this analysis, since we are mostly out of a recession now, I started the time frame in 2016 to give us a more recent estimate that still included a recession (albeit an unusual one, in 2020).

Starting from September 2015, ABC's average P/E ratio during this time was 13.73. Using 2022's estimated earnings of $10.61, the forward P/E for ABC right now is about 11.74. If that 11.74 P/E were to revert to the average P/E of 13.73 over the course of the next 10 years and everything else was held the same, ABC's price would rise and it would produce a 10-Year CAGR of +1.57%. That's the annual return we can expect from sentiment mean reversion if it takes ten years to revert.

Now, let's examine earnings from the business.

Current and Historical Earnings Patterns

We previously examined what would happen if market sentiment reverted to the mean. This is entirely determined by the mood of the market and is quite often disconnected, or only loosely connected, to the performance of the actual business. In this section, we will examine the actual earnings of the business. The goal here is simple: We want to know how much money we would earn (expressed in the form of a CAGR %) over the course of 10 years if we bought the business at today's prices and kept all of the earnings for ourselves.

There are two main components of this: the first is the earnings yield and the second is the rate at which the earnings can be expected to grow. Let's start with the earnings yield. The current earnings yield is about +8.51%. The way I like to think about this is, if I bought the company's whole business right now for $100, I would earn $8.51 per year on my investment if earnings remained the same for the next 10 years.

The next step is to estimate the company's earnings growth during this time period. I do that by figuring out at what rate earnings grew during the last cycle and applying that rate to the next 10 years. This involves calculating the EPS growth rate since the end of 2015, taking into account each year's EPS growth or decline, and then backing out any share buybacks that occurred over that time period (because reducing shares will increase the EPS due to fewer shares).

Data by YCharts

AmerisourceBergen has about the same amount of shares outstanding as they did back in late 2015, so I won't need to make any adjustments because of share buybacks.

Examining their earnings growth history over this time period from 2015 through 2022's estimated earnings, I calculate an annual earnings growth rate of about +11.33%. Next, I'll apply that growth rate to current earnings, looking forward 10 years in order to get a final 10-year CAGR estimate. The way I think about this is, if I bought ABC's whole business for $100, it would pay me back $8.51 plus +11.33% growth the first year, and that amount would grow at +11.33% per year for 10 years after that. I want to know how much money I would have in total at the end of 10 years on my $100 investment, which I calculate to be about $261.05 (including the original $100). When I plug that growth into a CAGR calculator, that translates to a +10.07% 10-year CAGR estimate for the expected business earnings returns.

10-Year, Full-Cycle CAGR Estimate

Potential future returns can come from two main places: market sentiment returns or business earnings returns. If we assume that market sentiment reverts to the mean from the last cycle over the next 10 years for ABC, it will produce a +1.57% CAGR. If the earnings yield and growth are similar to the last cycle, the company should produce somewhere around a +10.07% 10-year CAGR. If we put the two together, we get an expected 10-year, full-cycle CAGR of +11.64% at today's price.

My Buy/Sell/Hold range for this category of stocks is: above a 12% CAGR is a Buy, below a 4% expected CAGR is a Sell, and in between 4% and 12% is a Hold. Currently, ABC is just below 12%, and that technically makes it a 'hold' at today's prices. But if a person had extra cash to put to work, ABC is so much cheaper than most of the rest of the market, I think it is a very reasonable long-term "buy" around today's price. My official "Buy Price" is $122 per share.

Lockheed Martin

Now I'll go through the same process with Lockheed Martin. First, let's check the long-term cyclicality of earnings, which are represented by the dark green shaded area in the FAST Graph below.

Lockheed has had a very steadily rising upward EPS trajectory over the past 20 years. There have only been 2 years with very minor negative EPS growth years in 2003 and 2011, so Lockheed isn't very cyclical and has a very solid long-term history of growth, which makes it a good candidate for this type of analysis.

Sentiment Mean-Reversion

Using a time frame that starts in 2015, LMT has traded at an average P/E ratio of 17.79. If we use the $25.60 EPS estimates for 2021, it trades at a current P/E ratio of 12.82. If that P/E ratio was to revert to the average P/E of 17.79 over the course of 10 years, it would produce a CAGR of +3.33%.

Current and Historical Earnings Patterns

Lockheed's current forward earnings yield is +7.76%. The way I like to think about this is, if I bought the company's whole business right now for $100, I would earn $7.76 per year on my investment if earnings remained the same for the next 10 years.

Next, we need to estimate the earnings growth, and to do that, we need to control for any stock buybacks that took place since 2015. So let's examine those.

Data by YCharts

Lockheed has bought back about 12% of the company's shares over this period, so I will back those out of the earnings growth estimates. After I do that, I get an earnings growth estimate of +11.11%, which is pretty strong over this period of time.

Next, I'll apply that growth rate to current earnings, looking forward 10 years in order to get a final 10-year CAGR estimate. The way I think about this is, if I bought LMT's whole business for $100, it would pay me back $7.76 plus +11.11% growth the first year, and that amount would grow at +11.11% per year for 10 years after that. I want to know how much money I would have in total at the end of 10 years on my $100 investment, which I calculate to be about $245.03 (including the original $100). When I plug that growth into a CAGR calculator, that translates to a +9.38% 10-year CAGR estimate for the expected business earnings returns.

10-Year, Full-Cycle CAGR Estimate

Potential future returns can come from two main places: market sentiment returns or business earnings returns. If we assume that market sentiment reverts to the mean from the last cycle over the next 10 years for LMT, it will produce a +3.33% CAGR. If the earnings yield and growth are similar to the last cycle, the company should produce somewhere around a +9.38% 10-year CAGR. If we put the two together, we get an expected 10-year, full-cycle CAGR of +12.71% at today's price. Since that is above my 12% CAGR threshold for a "Buy", Lockheed Martin looks like a good long-term investment at today's price based on their historical earnings patterns.

Cigna

Once again, let's start with the long-term earnings history for Cigna:

Over the past 20 years, there have been 4 years in which Cigna experienced negative EPS growth, and those were all small-to-moderate declines. Overall Cigna is a very steady-earning business and the years in which earnings growth sputtered were tremendous buying opportunities for long-term investors.

Sentiment Mean-Reversion

Using a time frame that starts in 2014, Cigna has traded at an average P/E ratio of 14.24. If we use the $20.27 EPS estimates for 2021, it trades at a current P/E ratio of 10.23. If that P/E ratio were to revert to the average P/E of 14.24 over the course of 10 years, it would produce a CAGR of +3.36%.

Current and Historical Earnings Patterns

Cigna's current forward earnings yield is +9.77%. The way I like to think about this is, if I bought the company's whole business right now for $100, I would earn $9.77 per year on my investment if earnings remained the same for the next 10 years.

Next, we need to estimate the earnings growth, and to do that, we need to control for any stock buybacks that took place since 2014. So let's examine those.

Data by YCharts

Because of shares issued for M&A back in 2018, Cigna has not lowered its overall shares outstanding over this time period, so I won't make any adjustments for that. I will however take into account their -6% EPS growth year in 2016. After I do that, I get an earnings growth estimate of +13.22% over this time period, which is quite good.

Next, I'll apply that growth rate to current earnings, looking forward 10 years in order to get a final 10-year CAGR estimate. The way I think about this is, if I bought Cigna's whole business for $100, it would pay me back $9.77 plus +13.22% growth the first year, and that amount would grow at +13.22% per year for 10 years after that. I want to know how much money I would have in total at the end of 10 years on my $100 investment, which I calculate to be about $305.98 (including the original $100). When I plug that growth into a CAGR calculator, that translates to a +11.83% 10-year CAGR estimate for the expected business earnings returns.

10-Year, Full-Cycle CAGR Estimate

Potential future returns can come from two main places: market sentiment returns or business earnings returns. If we assume that market sentiment reverts to the mean from the last cycle over the next 10 years for Cigna, it will produce a +3.36% CAGR. If the earnings yield and growth are similar to the last cycle, the company should produce somewhere around a +11.83% 10-year CAGR. If we put the two together, we get an expected 10-year, full-cycle CAGR of +15.19% at today's price. Since that is well above my 12% CAGR threshold for a "Buy", Cigna looks like a good long-term investment at today's price, with a substantial margin of safety as well.

Conclusion

I have a variety of additional quality checks that I perform, which I didn't cover in this article, by which all these companies passed. I am long all of these positions, and when I implement this strategy, I take approximate 1% portfolio-weighted initial positions, and tend to hold these positions for the long term unless the quality of the business significantly diminishes, or, the valuation of the stock becomes extremely expensive. Bigger portfolio positions than the 1-2% sizes I tend to take require much more in-depth, company-specific research than I'm providing here. But in the aggregate, I've produced very good results simply buying businesses with good earnings histories, at good prices, that don't have clear flaws, as I've done with these stocks this past year.